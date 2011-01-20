« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 49551 times)

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm »
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 10:55:47 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm
Miguel Delaney's piece in The Independent is an interesting read. He remarks security was tighter as the 2018 Copa Libertadores Final (a game incidentally called off for crowd disorder). Also imagine having a national stadium that isn't fifteen years old that may no longer be viewed as being fit for purpose for large scale events.

Blimey, that's grim reading. Who does the buck stop with here? Is it UEFA, who were running the tournament?

I can't understand what the thinking was, and why it wasn't better organized. Was there a lack of engagement by UEFA with local police and football authorities? Sounds like someone has dropped a massive bollock anyway.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 10:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:49:42 pm
The racist Neanderthals have kept this off the headlines a bit. The chaos and major security breach at Wembley is a major story.

Will be interesting to see the repercussions. The FA got a 30k fine for the shite that went on during the semi-final. A few journos are suggesting that the UEFA post-tournament report is likely going to lead to a disciplinary case.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3523 on: Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:56:04 pm
Will be interesting to see the repercussions. The FA got a 30k fine for the shite that went on during the semi-final. A few journos are suggesting that the UEFA post-tournament report is likely going to lead to a disciplinary case.

Well World Cup 30 aint happening thats a given you'd feel.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3524 on: Yesterday at 10:59:16 pm »
 I heard so much xenophobia, another fan who declines to be named says. It was just a horrible, scummy experience.

No surprise to read that. I went to the last ever England match at the old Wembley when Didi scored for Germany. Most of the day, the train, the pubs, in the ground felt like being trapped in a Combat 18 dystopian nightmare. Id been to Wembley loads of times with the mighty Reds and this couldnt have felt more different. I realised there and then that England attracted the very lowest of the low. Im not calling all England fans. Im just saying what I experienced and it clouded my view ever since. They still get drawn in their thousands to the national team. Must make it tough for the decent England fans, the ones who go regularly. Cant imagine its a fun experience.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3525 on: Yesterday at 10:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm
Well World Cup 30 aint happening thats a given you'd feel.

The stewards yesterday didn't look like they could man the match day parking at Tranmere Rovers.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3526 on: Yesterday at 10:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm
Well World Cup 30 aint happening thats a given you'd feel.

Depends how much money they can send FIFA's way
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3527 on: Yesterday at 11:00:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:56:04 pm
Will be interesting to see the repercussions. The FA got a 30k fine for the shite that went on during the semi-final. A few journos are suggesting that the UEFA post-tournament report is likely going to lead to a disciplinary case.
So do UEFA dole out responsibility to the domestic football authority (as in, the FA) for hosting the fixture and all that involves?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3528 on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:55:47 pm
Blimey, that's grim reading. Who does the buck stop with here? Is it UEFA, who were running the tournament?

I can't understand what the thinking was, and why it wasn't better organized. Was there a lack of engagement by UEFA with local police and football authorities? Sounds like someone has dropped a massive bollock anyway.

Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:00:41 pm
So do UEFA dole out responsibility to the domestic football authority (as in, the FA) for hosting the fixture and all that involves?

Delaney notes elsewhere in his piece that during the events UEFA is the match and competition organiser. The local FA however is responsible for what happens in the stadium and the local authorities (i.e. Metropolitan Police and Home Office) are responsible for what happens outside and around the stadium. Basically sounds like there is a lot of finger pointing.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3529 on: Yesterday at 11:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm
https://www.change.org/p/euros-2020-managers-rematch-demand-for-italy-v-england

It's over 74,000 signatures now
This country is full of nutters. Genuinely wonder where we'll be in 15/20 years time.

On a positive note, I love Rashford. Guy is a breath of fresh air in almost every aspect
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3530 on: Yesterday at 11:06:08 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm
Yeah, Delaney notes elsewhere in his piece that during the events UEFA is the match and competition organiser. The local FA however is responsible for what happens in the stadium and the local authorities (i.e. Metropolitan Police and Home Office) are responsible for what happens outside and around the stadium. Basically sounds like there is a lot of finger pointing.

Right, cheers. Sounds like a serious breakdown in communication, along with massive incompetence from all concerned. It's only luck that people weren't seriously injured or worse, watching some of the madness that went on.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3531 on: Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm
Miguel Delaney's piece in The Independent is an interesting read. He remarks security was tighter as the 2018 Copa Libertadores Final (a game incidentally called off for crowd disorder). Also imagine having a national stadium that isn't fifteen years old that may no longer be viewed as being fit for purpose for large scale events.

There needs to be an inquiry into the policing failures and general lack of police presence. Where were they? Lucky something awful didn't happen.

There needs to be punishment for the fans as well and Wembley as a venue. Next few qualifiers begins closed doors at least. Lessons have to be learnt.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3532 on: Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm »
Someone asked me to put some respect on Chiellini's name last night, innit.

So here's some.

https://twitter.com/YorkshireSlang/status/1414634053651910665
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3533 on: Yesterday at 11:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm
https://www.change.org/p/euros-2020-managers-rematch-demand-for-italy-v-england

It's over 74,000 signatures now

Funny how social media England fans were all celebrating England winning from a dive the other night and embracing the cheating.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3534 on: Yesterday at 11:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm
Someone asked me to put some respect on Chiellini's name last night, innit.

So here's some.

https://twitter.com/YorkshireSlang/status/1414634053651910665
He's given him a yellow card.
I can't spake.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3535 on: Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm
Delaney notes elsewhere in his piece that during the events UEFA is the match and competition organiser. The local FA however is responsible for what happens in the stadium and the local authorities (i.e. Metropolitan Police and Home Office) are responsible for what happens outside and around the stadium. Basically sounds like there is a lot of finger pointing.

So the bizzies blame the ground owners who blame the footballing body who blame the bizzies and they all blame the fans (at least this time that last bit is rice)
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3536 on: Yesterday at 11:10:20 pm »
Will all the players in this wonderil , professional friendlily bond of togetherness go back to trying to get each other sent off or cheat their way through games against each other next season?

Didn't bother with the match, passed a pub in County Rd at 10.15 and realised they where playing extra time ( or loads of 'injury' time)

Checked the final result and was fuckin made up, to see such a bunch of horrible gobshites lose a tournament they should have won was very very satisfying.

Best chance the fuckers will ever have in my lifetime to win anything of note and they blew it...great stuff!


Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3537 on: Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm
Someone asked me to put some respect on Chiellini's name last night, innit.

So here's some.

https://twitter.com/YorkshireSlang/status/1414634053651910665

:lmao

The original is from a rugby league match isnt it? Think I saw it back in the day. Glorious.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3538 on: Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:56:04 pm
Will be interesting to see the repercussions. The FA got a 30k fine for the shite that went on during the semi-final. A few journos are suggesting that the UEFA post-tournament report is likely going to lead to a disciplinary case.

There needs to be someone held accountable. They can't brush it under the carpet because nobody was seriously hurt, or worse.

This was the biggest sporting event in England for years. It's scary there was so many operational failures.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3539 on: Yesterday at 11:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm
https://www.change.org/p/euros-2020-managers-rematch-demand-for-italy-v-england

It's over 74,000 signatures now
I fuckin despair. Of all the words to use in the zeitgeist they use that one? Kinell they may as well be singing Sweet Low not Sweet Caroline... it beggars belief....
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3540 on: Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm
:lmao

The original is from a rugby league match isnt it? Think I saw it back in the day. Glorious.

I think so. I love the combination between brutal honesty ("Send the dirty git off") and euphemism ("get him walking").
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3541 on: Yesterday at 11:13:51 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm
:lmao

The original is from a rugby league match isnt it? Think I saw it back in the day. Glorious.

I believe it is mate.  :D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3542 on: Yesterday at 11:15:54 pm »
I am so proud of what Mancini and the Italian team have achieved since missing out on the world cup.  Fully deserved the win with the quality and fight they showed all throughout the euros.  Sadly the fall out from the penalties is all too predictable and i do feel sorry for the young players.  It will hurt but they do seem like a close group so they will support eachother.  I will admit the win was made even sweeter to see all those horrible fans, the media and shit pundits not being able to celebrate. 
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3543 on: Yesterday at 11:16:32 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 09:35:26 pm
Part of me was happy that it was the mancs that fucked up yesterday but reading this now, I do feel bad for him...he speaks well here.

https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1414672529717964807

you had to feel for him. you could see it on his face when the camera panned to him when Sancho missed. the despair on his face.

Reading about all this in the last 24 hours would wear you out. its 2021 and this is still happening.

just the shear ignorance and lack of intelligence is soul destroying.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3544 on: Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:13:51 pm
I believe it is mate.  :D

Found it. Worth watching all the way through. Might raise a petition to see if ITV can replace Matterface with this bloke.

https://youtu.be/y3K312eIyrg

You dickhead Campbell.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3545 on: Yesterday at 11:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm
Someone asked me to put some respect on Chiellini's name last night, innit.

So here's some.

https://twitter.com/YorkshireSlang/status/1414634053651910665
Brilliant haha. ;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3546 on: Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm »
It just won't wash off, will it?.

No matter the campaigns and pleas for respect by sportsmen, officials, celebrities, there has to be this element that leaves a bitter taste and steals the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

I think that was the point many in the now closed Euro threads were making.

That for all the (vast majority) of well meaning and well behaving fans, this element always seems to steal the limelight and make it about them.

What should have been a day to celebrate a worthy winner and commiserate a loser that brought people together, is now all about defaced murals, dejected players, and endless discussion about online platforms and abuse.

This, is why some people look the other way when it comes to the England team and how they perform in tournaments.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3547 on: Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm »
wasnt there talks of Christian Eriksson being invited as a guest to the final yesterday? i assumed that he might also be presented on the field or something but i dont think it happened at all?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3548 on: Yesterday at 11:35:05 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm
Found it. Worth watching all the way through. Might raise a petition to see if ITV can replace Matterface with this bloke.

https://youtu.be/y3K312eIyrg

You dickhead Campbell.

Jesus, he proper clocks him with a sly dig. The lads from Second Captains podacst used to use this in their intro, and I always thought it was Geoff Boycott on the cricket.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3549 on: Yesterday at 11:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
There needs to be an inquiry into the policing failures and general lack of police presence. Where were they? Lucky something awful didn't happen.

For sure. The Guardian's piece on this notes that nobody was allowed inside the stadium until 5pm. By that point there were already massive queues and sounds like the police presence was sparse and security were ill-equipped to deal with an aggressive, massive crowd.

Quote
At 5.15pm Paul Brown, a video reporter, filmed dozens of fans breaching a Covid test and ticket checkpoint between the stadium and Wembley Arena. His video, uploaded to Twitter an hour later, showed stewards being overwhelmed and knocked off their feet. Security had no chance, Brown told the Guardian. They were a mixture of police and checkers who didnt look like security guards  they looked like university kids. For every one security point there was one person on duty, so a fan could either go left or right of them, so if the security guard looked left, the fan could go right.

For ticketless fans, this barrier was the base camp of Everest, according to Brown. He said he saw at least 50 fans get though, but he pointed out that they still had to get into the stadium itself. Other witnesses said the stewards gave up checking for Covid tests because there were too many people waiting.

[...]

When Dicker got to the turnstile with his ticket, someone tried to get into the revolving cage with him, he said. As I put my ticket in a guy jumped in behind. I turned round and said: No mate, youre not coming in with me, but there would have been loads of people who got through like this. Several other witnesses reported the same tactics. Francesco said there were four ticketless fans who forced their way in with him and his girlfriend. I told the steward and he said 500 had probably got through this gate alone, Francesco told the Guardian.

Philip Cornwall, a production editor on the Guardians sports desk, said: There were loads of lads hanging about trying to persuade ticketholders to let them squeeze behind them through the turnstiles. The turnstiles are unmanned, so it required the vigilance of the stewards about five yards back to see if this was happening.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/12/absolute-bedlam-how-ticketless-fans-stormed-wembley

Quote
There needs to be punishment for the fans as well and Wembley as a venue. Next few qualifiers begins closed doors at least. Lessons have to be learnt.

I think it has to go further. No bids for tournaments might be viewed as too steep, but we've had 18 months of behind closed door games and people haven't joyously returned to stadia as some may have naively expected. And in that time new precedents on acceptable "behaviour" at stadiums seem to have emerged. They need to clamp down on this now in its early stages before it morphs into something else.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3550 on: Yesterday at 11:37:48 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm
So the bizzies blame the ground owners who blame the footballing body who blame the bizzies and they all blame the fans (at least this time that last bit is rice)

He quotes an anonymous figure who is involved in some capacity. He doesn't say in what area, but the fact that this individual describes it as a public offence order that ended up in the stadium seems to suggest the FA want the blame for this to be nowhere near them.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3551 on: Yesterday at 11:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:27:08 pm
It's been a while that I've been saying it, and I've been saying it to all and sundry even throughout this tournament, but I don't care that much for the England football team. I get my national team kicks from supporting the cricket team.

As I watched scenes of crowds enjoying the England game last night, some in Liverpool, I was struck by the fact that many who seemed bound up in the excitement of the game were younger people, not Daily Mail reading nationalists but people who genuinely wanted to England to win because this is their country and they support them. I posted before the game about how alienation is something many people, especially in Liverpool, feel about getting behind an England team. That alienation is from Boris, from Baddiel and Skinner, from a London based football scene but mainly from the media and from ingerluund fans. I like to challenge myself as to why I feel that way and often end up wanting teams, even from corrupt fascist regimes, to beat England in big games like this and I think it comes down the basis of the alienation I personally feel that may not necessarily apply to all in the region I come from. I'd love to have a national team to support.

You see I felt a bit of it in 1985 with Liverpool when I saw what happened at Heysel and, whatever the other factors involved which contributed, it did involve fans of the club I support. Yes, I developed a little bit of alienation from my own football club, as I did again in the later stages of Hicks and Gillett. The difference was in those two cases, my previously strong affiliation was being tested and only the deep affinity with the club that Shankly built helped me ride those tests out. We have something called the Spirit of Shankly for a reason, more than football.

England is different, I started from a position of alienation and have moved to more acceptance, I dont think I was all that bothered until my teenage years but I suppose that is when it started to set in.  I actually went to an England friendly in 1978, Viv Anderson made his debut, whilst he wasnt the first black player to play for England it was regarded so at the time because of how he was received. I was never aware of Paul Reaney ever receiving any abuse as did the likes of Clyde Best. I was ambivalent about England and it was boring and expensive.

Reaney's appearance for England has assumed greater importance in recent years as even though he was regarded as "white" during his playing career, he is viewed by many as "black" or mixed race now. His England debut was nine years before that of Viv Anderson, who is widely credited as the first black player to appear for England

During the seventies and eighties England fans would regularly sing There aint no black in the Union Jack, send the bastards back!
John Tyndall, leader of the neo-fascist British National Party, wrote in the aftermath of the 1996 tournament: ...What was noticeable in the demonstrations of crowd patriotism ... was the overwhelming whiteness of those taking part.

I happened to have life experiences which take in the 80s and, for anyone who lived through that era, it was a difficult time to find a fence to sit on. Thats really when Liverpool and London went their separate ways big time, Thatcher, the miners strike, being unemployed at a time when there was loadsa money, selling off the state, the Belgrano, the north as a wasteland, the right wing press treatment of Liverpool (including Hillsborough) and a national football team that never left London. Many people got back on the England bandwagon in 1990 and 1996 but I was never a great fan of Paul Gascoigne really, despite him being a 'northerner'.  I think that started to clash with my own values at the time as it was the post 80s dentists chair, club tropicana and 18-30s culture and Id just had kids so it just passed me by, Id grown old before my time and was the equivalent of an old hippy for whatever passed for the values established in the 80s. (World in Motion almost got me back in but then thats a New Order thing)

It is a chip on my shoulder, I know, nothing as big as the chip that exists relating to Rugby Union where the public school Rugby establishment tried to eliminate my game completely (League) all through the era when I was growing up. If you played 1 game of Rugby League back then you were barred from ever playing Union again, a principle established back in 1895 that Northern Rugby players were poor and wanted compensation from missing work down the mines to play rugby. (it was worse in France where the Nazi supporting Vichy government banned it all together because of its socialist connections). When I hear Swing down sweet chariot it makes me feel a little nauseous, much more than footballs coming home which is just majorly irritating (I never had 30 years of hurt, I found it quite funny). I can take England in most other sports though.

Which brings me to my point, I think there is a generation that views England differently and I dont doubt there are a lot younger people who find the world of Inguurlaand irritating right now. What Im saying is that its better than it used to be and it says a lot about how alienated people come back to the fold (rather than being tested from within). I still shudder at how Peter Crouch was treated and theres still too much of the Mitchell Brothers and John Terry associated with England for me still and having the same people who cheer on the Rugby Union team does not help.

On a practical note, international football bores me to death outside actual tournaments (even qualifiers against the likes of Andorra/Macedonia or even half decent teams, the media talk like it matters and all I ever see is injured Liverpool players and weekends without football. It really is a major irritation and [robably stops me more these days than anything else as it is still hyped despite it's irrelevance.

I felt for the players last night (McGuire, Pickford, Kane excepted) and thats not because of the clubs they play for, I like Luke Shaw a lot, hes showed real character and Rice/Saka/Mount all play for clubs in London but I have no problem with them at all. If you could remove all the dickheads, the hangers on, the celebrity fans and (especially) the media overkill I might consider wanting them to win, even moreso with unabused reds in there.

And after last night it will be a pleasure to watch St.Helens and Castleford fans mingling and enjoying themselves together this saturday  at Wembley whilst the players beat the crap out of each other on the pitch.

Someone, somehow, sometime, stole my country
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3552 on: Yesterday at 11:46:13 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:35:12 pm
For sure. The Guardian's piece on this notes that nobody was allowed inside the stadium until 5pm. By that point there were already massive queues and sounds like the police presence was sparse and security were ill-equipped to deal with an aggressive, massive crowd.

I think it has to go further. No bids for tournaments might be viewed as too steep, but we've had 18 months of behind closed door games and people haven't joyously returned to stadia as some may have naively expected. And in that time new precedents on acceptable "behaviour" at stadiums seem to have emerged. They need to clamp down on this now in its early stages before it morphs into something else.

I think a restriction on further bids for any footballing tournaments or finals (including Champions Leage/Europa League finals) is the minimum. The penalties need to be severe. This kind of display and carry on is absolutely unacceptable. It's not enough to just make a few statements on social media condemning this or condemning that. Actions speak louder than words.

I'm also sick and tired of this aphorism that its a few bad ones that spoil it for everyone. Well, if there's only a smaller number of them then it should be easy to go after them. Find them, divide them, ban them and reeducate them. It won't happen overnight, but they need to do more. I'm just amazed that this still goes on in this day and age and we're still having to talk about it. It's the 21st fuckin century and we've sent people in to space, meanwhile people are still having hangups about how pigmented someone skin is. Crazy.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3553 on: Today at 12:03:48 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm
Found it. Worth watching all the way through. Might raise a petition to see if ITV can replace Matterface with this bloke.

https://youtu.be/y3K312eIyrg

You dickhead Campbell.


I can't find it, but there's footage of a Rangers player being taken out, and the tackler only receiving a yellow. The camera is on the referee and the two players by the touchline throughout, but all through this you can hear the Rangers keeper moaning and griping at the referee from half the pitch away. It was hilarious.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3554 on: Today at 12:10:01 am »
A huge lesson for Southgate.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3555 on: Today at 12:25:25 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm
It just won't wash off, will it?.

No matter the campaigns and pleas for respect by sportsmen, officials, celebrities, there has to be this element that leaves a bitter taste and steals the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

I think that was the point many in the now closed Euro threads were making.

That for all the (vast majority) of well meaning and well behaving fans, this element always seems to steal the limelight and make it about them.

What should have been a day to celebrate a worthy winner and commiserate a loser that brought people together, is now all about defaced murals, dejected players, and endless discussion about online platforms and abuse.

This, is why some people look the other way when it comes to the England team and how they perform in tournaments.
I believe the problem is that the kind of attitudes that lead to the shame everyone witnessed yesterday are endemic throughout English society and culture. Yes, there are many genuinely fantastic people in the country too, but there is something within the English psyche that is absolutely rotten and, when it is given an opportunity to manifest itself such as yesterday, it shows up and does its thing. I'm not a betting man, but I'd have put everything I own on yesterday panning out as it did.

I'm not in the least bit patriotic. I find it a weird concept, but I'm not a bitter man or a killjoy either. Despite not having any real interest in international football, it still would have been nice to have been able to have wanted the England team to do well last night, but I just couldn't. My partner and I went out to avoid the whole thing and get away from it all. Now it really shouldn't be like that, yet we both find the entire England circus somewhat repulsive.

I'd love to be able to say that my mind had been changed for the better after last night, but events have just seen me distance myself further. The sinister atmosphere reported by so many people is something I fully expected, as was the violence, the xenophobia, the wanton destruction and the selfishness. Also, much of the media has shown itself for what we know they are. Embracing cheating when the cheat wears an England shirt, as they did with Sterling in the semi, which I saw on the news and read about in here. Also the virtual news blackout on the shameful scenes in London yesterday. It's also predictable and so typical of this country and how it works. The prevailing mindset is rancid, and given a platform on which to present itself, it does with monotonous regularity.

The other England threads were locked, and I can understand why, but within those threads many people touched on the real, raw truth about a lot of what is wrong with this country and its prevailing attitudes. It's those very attitudes that turn an awful lot of good, decent people away from the flag-waving, xenophobic circus that surrounds England in general and the England football circus in particular. Sadly for the decent human beings within the England team, the overall stench just never goes away.

I read the post by 24*7 further up the thread and I thought it was a really good post. Hopefully the upstanding young lads in the England squad really can help change attitudes. Maybe at some point, more decent English people will be able to feel comfortable getting behind the England team in competition. I'd welcome that for sure. They are fighting one hell of an uphill task though, given prevailing culture here. A culture that leads to exactly what happened on Sunday, then turns around and takes no responsibility for it whatsoever. A culture that sows the seeds, then distances itself from the crop it produces. As I said, it's rancid.

I might get my knuckles rapped for this post, with it being the match thread, and fair enough. I didn't even watch the game so maybe shouldn't comment, but what happened on Sunday was as predictable as the sun rising in the morning and setting at night. The reasons why this is so are in plain sight. Many of those reasons were discussed in the locked threads. It's just so sad yet also so inevitable that, yet again, the results of moronic media, moronic politics and moronic, brainless prevailing culture in this country stole the show once more at an event that really should have been a celebration, win or lose.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3556 on: Today at 02:13:56 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:25:25 am
I believe the problem is that the kind of attitudes that lead to the shame everyone witnessed yesterday are endemic throughout English society and culture. Yes, there are many genuinely fantastic people in the country too, but there is something within the English psyche that is absolutely rotten and, when it is given an opportunity to manifest itself such as yesterday, it shows up and does its thing. I'm not a betting man, but I'd have put everything I own on yesterday panning out as it did....

It's narcissism, and it manifests in national tournaments like this because British are brought up with propaganda that deflects a real analysis of the horrors of their Empire.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #3557 on: Today at 03:00:25 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:13:56 am
It's narcissism, and it manifests in national tournaments like this because British are brought up with propaganda that deflects a real analysis of the horrors of their Empire.

English.  Dont think the Scottish and Welsh behave like this in football.
« Reply #3558 on: Today at 03:22:28 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:00:25 am
English.  Dont think the Scottish and Welsh behave like this in football.

With their national teams, think you're correct.

Problems of the same virulent sort between Welsh and Scottish clubs, though...
