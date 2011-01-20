I have no idea if it'd prove a point or not but it'd be interesting to see the 'average world ranking' of the teams England played in both of those tournaments, compared to other teams who got to the same stage.



I'd class Colombia, Sweden, Germany, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark and Italy as decent teams. Scotland is never going to be an easy one either.



England had a group of Tunisia, Panama, Belgium, then beat Colombia and Sweden before losing to Croatia in the semi.France had a group of Denmark, Peru, Australia, then beat Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium to get to the final.Belgium had a group of England, Tunisia and Panama, then beat Mexico and Brazil before losing to France in the semi.Croatia had a group of Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland, then beat Denmark, Russia, and England before losing to France in the final.England had a group of Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic, then beat Germany, Ukraine and DenmarkItaly had a group of Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, then beat Austria, Belgium and SpainDon't have time to check rankings, but just at a glance I'd say only Croatia in 2018 had an equally smooth journey - everyone else came up against stronger opposition to get to the same stage of the tournament.