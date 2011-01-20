.
'Some 'Useful Info
' for watching the Euro 2020
matches live on TV, streams, & highlights
. Twitter for team news & line-ups, + goals from previous Euro Championships etc':-www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348807.msg17798586#msg17798586 (Page 1 of Dim Glas' quality 'Euro 2020 Chat & Final match thread')The Euro 2020 Final...England vs Italy
- Sunday 11th July, 2021. An 8pm kick off - at Wembley Stadium.https://twitter.com/EURO2020
: www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020_Final
: https://twitter.com/England
: https://twitter.com/Vivo_Azzurro
The match is live in the UK
on BBC1 and
ITV1 (as well as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub)
- www.live-footballontv.com/euro-2020-on-tv.html
TV stations around the world
showing the Final live on - www.livesoccertv.com/match/3517187/italy-vs-england
60+ Stream sites
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0Match Highlights
- www.youtube.com/c/BBCSport/videos
: www.youtube.com/c/ITVSport/videos
: www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights
: https://hdmatches.net
& https://soccercatch.com
: www.footballorgin.com
: www.replaymatches.net
: https://highlightsfootball.net
: www.soccerhighlights.net
: https://ourmatch.me
BBC's live 'Match Day Build-Up
' blog : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/50941458
The Guardian's live 'Match Day Build-Up
' blog : www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/jul/11/euro-2020-buildup-to-italy-v-england-final-live
The Independent's live 'Match Day Build-Up
' blog : www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/euro-2020-final-live-england-italy-latest-b1882012.html
UEFA's 'Final
' blog page : www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/match/2024491--italy-vs-england
FlashScores Website (for live scores, line-ups, live text commentaries, and more...)
: www.flashscore.co.uk/match/4U8yxaPL/#match-summary
Southgate has fashioned a more robust England in pandemic delay - www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/11/southgate-has-fashioned-a-more-robust-england-in-pandemic-delay
He cleared up the rubble: how Roberto Mancini rebuilt Italy - www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/11/he-cleared-up-the-rubble-how-roberto-mancini-rebuilt-italy
'Tactical battle: where the Euro 2020 final will be won and lost' - www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/jul/11/tactical-battle-euro-2020-final-england-italy
RAWK's 'Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343037.0 (from Page 51 onwards is more up-to-date content)
RAWK's 'Euro 2020 (2021) - MATCH THREAD
' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348807.0
RAWK's 'Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348931.0
RAWK's 'What TV channel are you watching the final on?
' (bad punditry)
thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348919.0
RAWK's 'Do you want this England team to beat Italy in the final?
' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348918.0
England at the Euro Championships - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/England_at_the_UEFA_European_Championship
Italy at the European Championships - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Italy_at_the_UEFA_European_Championship
On the day of the Euro 2020 Final... England were 8/5 & Italy were 27/11 - to win the tournament with the bookmakers.
'England Road To The Final
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s6WuPCOci1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s6WuPCOci1Q</a>
'Italy Road To The Final
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3Fpo1aU33NA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3Fpo1aU33NA</a>The Match...England XI
: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Rice, Phillips, Shaw; Mount, Sterling; Kane.Subs: Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, Johnstone, James, Saka, Bellingham.Italy XI
: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Jorginho, Barella, Veratti; Chiesa, Insigne, Immobile.Subs: Sirigu, Locatelli, Belotti, Berardi, Pessina, Acerbi, Christante, Bernarderschi, Bastoni, Florenzi, Toloi, Meret.England 1 - 0 Italy
; Luke Shaw goal on 2' - https://streamable.com/1n73vg
& https://streamable.com/lxuw99
& https://streamwo.com/Pb9Oyop
& https://streamye.com/vayYP4s
& https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1414300043469807626
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1414300072775454733
& https://streamable.com/gy0s5m
Chiesa chance for Italy on 35 - www.clippituser.tv/c/dblvvm
& https://streamable.com/uqow2c
Sterling gets crowded out in the penalty area; hits the floor - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1414316595476930561
Chiesa chance for Italy on 61' - www.clippituser.tv/c/wwmrra
& https://goalbackup.xyz/aj6NaeiT
& https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1414320168050864131Italy 1 - 1 England
; Bonucci equalising goal on 67' - https://streamable.com/q7qqxl
& https://streamable.com/87xaib
& https://streamye.com/v9jgA89
& https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1414321278950035469
& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1414321261761679362
& https://streamable.com/hntxbs
Insigne touch and control from Bonucci long pass on 68' - https://streamable.com/pbr6tm
Berardi chance for Italy on 73 - www.clippituser.tv/c/prezvv
& https://streamable.com/c3q6xbHenderson
on as sub at 74' for Rice.
Pitch invader on at 88' - https://streamable.com/5a128k
& https://twitter.com/eisha_acton_/status/1414325924129087496 (with video)
Giorgio Chiellini yellow card 90+6' - https://streamwo.com/P9H7xAJ
& https://goalbackup.xyz/AHOvMbuG 1 - 1
; at the end of 90 minutes. Extra-time it is...Nothing much happened in the 1st half of extra-time.
Chiellini tackle vs Sterling 111 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/nmezbe
& https://streamable.com/ivh6ncNothing much happened in the 2nd half of extra-time - other than Henderson being subbed off at 120' for Rashford
Jorginho foul on Jack Grealish (yellow card) 113' - https://streamwo.com/ZP68oc9
& https://streamable.com/c08zs6
Italy penalty shout vs England 117 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/kxbwag
& https://streamable.com/ohgktiPenalties...Italy win the coin toss and opt to take the 1st penalty.
Berardi scores
Kane scores
Belotti misses (Pickford save)
Maguire scores
Bonucci scores
Rashford misses (hits the post)
Bernardeschi scores
Sancho misses (Donnarumma save)
Jorginho misses (Pickford save)
Saka misses (Donnarumma save)Italy win 3-2 on penaltiesThe penalty shootout
- https://streamwo.com/ExRGLX1
& https://streamable.com/7khgiw
. The last couple of penalties - https://streamable.com/ga2zgd
Fan's view of the penalty shootout (mobile footage)
- www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRFBY9ZrleA (Wembley appears to be near full looking at that)Live text commentary on the match - scores, line-ups, subs, goals, penalty info etc
- www.flashscore.co.uk/match/4U8yxaPL/#match-summary/match-summary
^ Bonucci wins the 'Man Of The Match' award - https://twitter.com/EURO2020/status/1414347444205277185
'22% - England have won just 22% (2/9) of their major tournament shootouts (World Cup/EUROs), the lowest ratio of any European nation to have been involved in three or more. Brutal'
^ https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1414343315005313024?s=19
'6 - Italy have won their sixth major tournament title (4 World Cup, 2 EUROs); among European nations, only Germany (7) have won more. Pedigree'
^ https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1414345980011433986?s=09
'1 - Italy ranked joint-first for high turnovers at EURO 2020 (56, with Denmark), while the Azzurri recorded more that ended in shots (13) and goals (3) than any other team in the tournament. Protagonists.'
^ https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1414528101418156032
'0 - Harry Kane didn't attempt a shot or create a chance for only the second time in his 61 games for England, with the other coming in a 29-minute substitute appearance against Switzerland in 2018. Squeezed.'
^ https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1414350335334834177
Spain's Pedri wins Euro 2020 Young Player Of The Tournament - https://twitter.com/EURO2020/status/1414363046202560516
Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma named Player Of The Tournament - /www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57800383
Bonucci into the camera - 'Its coming home. Its coming home.' - https://streamable.com/cd5sd5
& https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1414344374549422085
England players consoling Bukayo Saka - https://streamable.com/jherbc
& https://streamable.com/kotgho
England players refuse to wear silver medals after Euro 2020 defeat to Italy - www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/england-players-refuse-wear-silver-21027568
Italy celebrate the Euro2020 win with their fans - https://twitter.com/plesbol_/status/1414348599094218758 (with video)
Daniele De Rossi celebrating with the team - https://streamable.com/nuu9oc
'Mancini and Vialli hug each other while in tears after winning EURO 2020 in the same stadium where they both lost the 1992 UCL Final for Sampdoria' - https://streamable.com/25iqs2
Southgate post-match interview - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1414350200978673666
& https://streamable.com/rg1kqn
Kane post-match interview - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1414356662190739458
Chiellini post-match interview - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1414356076913471500
& https://streamable.com/cg9dc9
Jordan Henderson post-match interview - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xo8c6wa4XSY
BBC pundits post-match analysis - www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvsNlvOFY_A
ITV pundits post-match analysis - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1414354758413033476
Roy Keane: "If you're Sterling or Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid go up for a penalty ahead of you.":-www.skysports.com/football/news/12040/12353943/italy-win-euro-2020-on-penalties-roy-keane-unhappy-bukayo-saka-was-chosen-for-decisive-penaltyMedal Presentations and Trophy Lift
: https://streamable.com/ixryxc
& www.clippituser.tv/c/baxrap
& www.clippituser.tv/c/zpmypn
& https://streamable.com/wy2127Match Highlights:-https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/oia8hn/italy_vs_england_euro_2020_11jul2021www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000xwwz - full match replaywww.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/57799875 - 5 minute highlightshttps://ourmatch.me/11-07-2021-italy-vs-englandhttps://eurohighlights2020.blogspot.com/2021/07/italy-vs-england-11-07-2021.htmlwww.yoursoccerdose.com/17922163-italy-vs-england-european-championship/#3www.soccerhighlights.net/2021/07/video-italy-vs-england-euro-2020-highlights.htmlwww.replaymatches.net/2021/07/italy-vs-england-full-match-highlights.htmlhttps://highlightsfootball.net/video/italy-vs-england-highlights
'BBC Highlights: Italy win tense final on penalties | UEFA Euro 2020
' (6 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OvK4ReWujt0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OvK4ReWujt0</a>
'Euro 2020 ITV Highlights | More penalty pain for England as Italy win Euro 2020
' (5 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jfZe7UHbEXM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jfZe7UHbEXM</a>
'ITALY ARE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS 🏆 After a nervy penalty shootout, the Azzurri have defeated England.
' (4 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r0pPRY7Qr20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r0pPRY7Qr20</a>Match Reports:-www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51198762www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/jul/11/italy-v-england-euro-2020-final-live-score-updates-wembleywww.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/11/italy-crush-england-dreams-after-winning-euro-2020-on-penaltieswww.independent.co.uk/sport/football/england-italy-live-stream-euro-2020-b1882109.htmlwww.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/italy-v-england-euro-final-goes-extra-time-2021-07-11/www.goal.com/en-gb/news/live/euro-2020-final-matchday-live-italy-england-updates-news-tv/nbxu5v3dz3hi1f5sfwby8aaynwww.fourfourtwo.com/news/italy-win-euro-2020-after-penalty-shootout-victory-over-englandhttps://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/11/football/england-italy-euro-2020-final-wembley-spt-intl/index.htmlwww.sportinglife.com/football/news/italy-win-euro-2020-on-penalties/193098www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/penalties-england-italy-euro-2020-b945219.htmlwww.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/england-italy-euro-2020-live-21020455www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/sport/19435516.italy-1-england-1-italy-win-3-2-penalties-football-goes-rome-55-years-hurt-continue-england/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An account of some England fans behaving like pricks on the day of the Final - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348934.msg17850490#msg17850490
^ doesn't include any incidents that kicked off after the game finished. Does include accounts from journalists at the game too - contradicting Wembley's initial claims that nobody without a ticket a got in etc...
or this below (a 'copy and paste' job from the link above -trouble seemed to start / around before 2pm - no signs of police, or much of them, then or later)
....
Win or lose it's going to get very messy after the match
Danny Wallace @dannywallace
Leicester Square brewing up trouble. Hundreds here. Men throwing pint glasses into the air, trees ripped up, flares, bottles thrown at windows. Its not even 2pm.
Not just there mate...
'King's Cross station evacuated after England fans set off flares outside':-https://www.mylondon.news/news/zone-1-news/kings-cross-station-evacuated-after-21024606
'England fans queuing outside the pub this morning':-https://twitter.com/FootyAccums/status/1414218020814303232
(with video)
'Huge England fan crowd in West End hurl bottles at fan standing on cinema roof':-https://www.msn.com/en-gb/video/viral/huge-england-fan-crowd-in-west-end-hurl-bottles-at-fan-standing-on-cinema-roof/vi-AAM1vfz?ocid=st
'England fans climb on top of a bus outside the ground ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London.' (bus driver has given up moving anytime soon)https://twitter.com/PAImages/status/1414215362833522695
'England fans setting off fireworks outside the Italy team hotel at 2AM' (with video)
:-https://twitter.com/thecasualultra/status/1414179892699320325
'Men coming to my neighbourhood: (West End of #London ) stopping people and asking why they aren't wearing #England shirts ...and asking strangers: "Who do you support?"...and singing songs which are actually about assaulting women. I'm not joking.':-https://twitter.com/Bonn1eGreer/status/1414206095397097473
'Apparently this is what some of England's football fans call banter.':-https://twitter.com/citizendark30/status/1414217587207118852
'He is nine years old more Danes tell of being abused by England fans':-www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/10/he-is-nine-years-old-more-danes-tell-of-being-abused-by-england-fans
'Whoever that @England fan was throwing something towards jules and Martin Tyler on @SkySportsNews well done you fucking stupid idiot':-https://twitter.com/Chez261984/status/1414226631284174858
& https://twitter.com/vivacb2/status/1414233731884363776 (with video if incident)
'metropolitan police: brutally deals with peaceful blm protestors, shuts down their protests for covid reasons
also metropolitan police: does barely anything as trees are thrown & england fans behave violently in the streets with no social distancing':-https://twitter.com/obaneliastreet/status/1414281464779317255 (with video of trees being thrown into air and into the crowd)
'You know its really odd that people who are known for being liar's hypercrits do so much to jump on a Bandwagon.Nigel Frottage not known as a England fan indeed more a Cricket fan the amount of time he's pictured at Lords.'https://twitter.com/KevinGaynor4/status/1414217373989670913
'Leicester Square':-https://twitter.com/TomDavidson09/status/1414219944984784899
'Bottles and Missiles being thrown Bottles thrown at Leicester Square, London':-https://twitter.com/NewsForAllUK/status/1414246103407529989 (with video)
'The Match hasnt even started
Spare a though for the Police & Ambulance services if England lose':-https://twitter.com/pert_brian/status/1414256582796496899 (with video)
'England fans attempting to burn and then stamping on #Italy flag today in #London. One of the reasons that #England is disliked by many.':-https://twitter.com/g_mastropavlos/status/1414271912725913608
'10 English vs 1 Italian guy' (caption of England fans beating up an Italian)
:-https://twitter.com/Zk20ii_/status/1414251755609763846
'Just saw a bunch of England fans surround an Italian supporter out with his family and shout abuse. Come on guys... the #England team have shown us that bringing it home is all about unity, respect & fairness. We can all enjoy this moment without being abusive or violent...'https://twitter.com/roysmithMPS/status/1414221729564659716At Wembley...
'If you are coming to the game tonight and you have tickets, please be careful. There have just been two separate incidents of crowds trying to storm into the stadium. Wembley Way doesnt have the kind of atmosphere you would want on an occasion such as this.':-https://twitter.com/DominicKing_DM/status/1414264219038588929
England fans trying to storm into Wembley:-https://twitter.com/RaveFootage/status/1414261099696898059?s=19 (with video)
'People trying to get into Wembley without tickets':-https://twitter.com/NewsForAllUK/status/1414268273487716360 (with video)
'A Wembley spokesman said no fans without tickets got inside the stadium':-www.chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/england-fans-try-storm-wembley-21025994
'Police cant stop the England Flag of England fans without tickets storming the ticket entrances at Wembley - not enough riot police to deal with the weight amount of the crowd - kicking off !!!':-https://twitter.com/PaulBrown_UK/status/1414271860070653952 (with video)
'We witnessed this and I stepped away just in time. If this is even crossing your mind, dont. You dont get far. Please dont ruin it for everyone at Wembley.':-https://twitter.com/MichelleOwen7/status/1414268353296965637 (with video)
More attempts to storm in here:- https://twitter.com/AVFC_News/status/1414266970996940801 (with video)
'Idiots at Wembley for the riot police to deal with':-https://twitter.com/dandicker83/status/1414272491699245056 (with video)
'England fans are wild':-https://twitter.com/TheNBAHustle/status/1414310340116979714 (with video)
'Unbelievable footage of violence in Wembley tonight. A literal child gets punched by a full grown man and an Asian man is kicked repeatedly in the head by several people. Disgusting behaviour.':-https://twitter.com/KyleJGlen/status/1414294866704617486 (with video)
'Fans break through security barriers and run into Wembley ahead of England v Italy final':-https://news.sky.com/story/euro-2020-fans-break-through-security-barriers-and-run-into-wembley-ahead-of-england-v-italy-final-12353777
'Fans storm Wembley as security overrun ahead of Italy v England Euro 2020 final':-https://www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fans-storm-wembley-security-overrun-21025926
'Fans 'try to storm into Wembley' ahead of England against Italy in Euro 2020 final':-www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fans-storm-wembley-england-breaking-21025876
'England fans fight each other outside Wembley ahead of Euro 2020 final vs Italy':-https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-england-fans-fight-outside-24510698 (with video)
'Wembley gates stormed as tens of thousands pour into London despite police warnings':-www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/england-fans-euro-2020-news-wembley-b1882177.html
'Shocking videos show hundreds of fans storm Wembley stadium':-https://www.mylondon.news/news/uk-world-news/euros-live-updates-ahead-england-21023855
'England fans force way into Wembley without tickets for Euro 2020 final':-www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/11/euro-2020-final-wembley-fans-break-barrier-england-italy
'Pandemonium at Wembley with England fans and this is how the BBC are reporting it...':-www.bbc.co.uk/news/in-pictures-57796519
'Group of 30 or 40 or so - mainly quite young - have just run into the seats right next to, and in front of, the press box in such a way that suggests that they *maybe* are not meant to be sitting there.':-https://twitter.com/RorySmith/status/1414282773809049601
'Wembley was briefly locked down after ticketless fans breached a section of stadium and stormed into concourse. Police on horseback brought in to deal with the situation. Stadium security very jumpy':-https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1414269916581179395
'It appears the breach was more serious than anyone thought. Numbers that broke through at least in the hundreds.':-https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1414275002002706432 (with video)
'Further to other reports on here, atmosphere inside stadium as well as outside getting ugly. The ten German bomber brigade are in full voice on the concourses. Drinks flying. People running. Seen a lot of kids looking scared.'
^ Oliver Holt@OllieHolt22
'Wembley statement saying people without tickets did not get in the stadium. I have eye-witnessed people successfully tailgating (you have to assume without tickets) and have spoken to people who say they witnessed a similar incident.':-https://twitter.com/ben_rumsby/status/1414275955342839814
'I was also approached by someone offering to pay me to let them tailgate me.':-https://twitter.com/ben_rumsby/status/1414276781562077188
'Estimated 200,000 fans in the Wembley area. Disabled areas in front of the press box now being invaded. Stewarding essentially non-existent.'https://twitter.com/oliverbrown_tel/status/1414286732854444038
'Just seen another fan jump down a 20 foot+ wall to try to get into the inner cordon near the media entrance. Hes telling the stewards escorting him away he had his ticket stolen. You dont get this for a November World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria':-https://twitter.com/SamWallaceTel/status/1414265470312722434
'Come on Metropolitan Police, this beyond a joke now. There are kids and families being frightened, the time of their lives is being ruined. Get a grip because its going to escalate. Stewards have got no chance - its around blocks 103 - 106':-https://twitter.com/DominicKing_DM/status/1414290055930187779
'More of this. Its appalling. Not enough police and security guards being overwhelmed.':-https://twitter.com/DominicKing_DM/status/1414272439182405632 (with video)
'There are terrible scenes at Gate F. Crushing, fans trying to storm in.':-https://twitter.com/andylines/status/1414284249256153088
^ 'Fights breaking out. Couple of kids crying. One fan told me problem was at "pre check" at top of Wembley Way not being carried out properly. It's quite frightening on the concourses'
'Have just at least 30 youngsters run into section 104 without tickets. Stewards overwhelmed.'
'Very upsetting scenes. But it does appear to have settled down at Gate F (some of my earlier tweets weren't sent so if there are 'doubles' later - apologies).'
'Saw a dad and son - about 10 - get in without tickets. Escorted out then sprint back in. It was chaos.'
'Dozens of fans got in without tickets. This was one Gate. Fights with stewards. Appalling. Genuine fans in tears.'
'Wembley: "We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police. Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside"':-https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1414309957227454465?s=19
'Seems fans trying to get to seats already occupied around press box. How much is some fans trying to surge into the stadium knowing that Wembley isn't at capacity due to pandemic restrictions? Lower-key around Wembley at Euros games compared to some other tournaments':-https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1414307952207486976
'Wembley Stadium statement: "There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium. We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."':-https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1414309957227454465
'In the area immediately in front of the press box you can see people standing as they don't have seats, and in some cases two people to a seat':-https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1414308917237227525
'Lack of security at Wembley is unbelievable. Fans have just rushed a disabled gate (D11) when it opened. No ticket checks until the turnstiles. Seen hundreds here without tickets trying to jib in. Remarkable contrast to security at La Cartuja in Seville.':-https://twitter.com/Rich9908/status/1414285240764452865
'England fans force way into Wembley without tickets for Euro 2020 final':-www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/11/euro-2020-final-wembley-fans-break-barrier-england-italy
'Small number of fans broke into Wembley, say police' (insert 'I don't believe you' newscaster gif; Wembley looked closer to full capacity than the 67,000 allowed)
:-https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57799271 (the ground looked uncomfortably full in places)
'We have made 45 arrests while policing today's #Euro2020 final. A number of officers remain on duty, helping fans leaving #Wembley or central London. We are there to look out for your safety.'
^ https://twitter.com/MetPoliceEvents/status/1414351907997503493 (impressive - considering they were nowhere to be seen for much of the day)(video of England fans beating someone to the floor and kicking them repeatedly)
:-https://twitter.com/KEZZAMAGS/status/1414360905362591748 (with video)
'For only the second time in my 13 years of doing events at Wembley, a total closure order has been issued on every licensed premises within 5 miles of the stadium. All bars, pubs and restaurants are to close at the final whistle without exception. Its been as bad as you think.':-https://twitter.com/notoriousBIGDP/status/1414324609411911683
'This is the door that was breached for the first of three times at about 6pm. Steward there says it was pandemonium with shoes flying everywhere and folks falling on top of one another.':-https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1414322439501271040
'This area behind the goal #ENG is attacking the second half is where the biggest crush is. The main steward in the section has described it as a complete nightmare. No one has been able to get in or out since about 7.30 she thinks.':-https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1414322008385597447
'Police outside the stadium now in a standoff with a few thousand. Have had bottles thrown at them. Police spotter says shes expecting worse at full time':-https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1414316901346516998
'Wembley finally acknowledging there's been a breach of the stadium (hard not to given the number of videos and witnesses): "We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."':-https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1414310692883210240https://twitter.com/NCDV_Official/status/1412819108337422340
'Not everyone is looking forward to the match tonight... Instances of domestic abuse increase 26% when England play - and 38% if they lose.'