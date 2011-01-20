« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 40106 times)

That first half was the first time Ive seen the Italian defence look genuinely rattled. Its not like England were creating chance after chance; just that the likes of Kane and Sterling seemed to have enough skill and nouse to work their way into space and hold the Italians off. There were some moments where they looked a bit panicked, something I didnt think Id see. Or maybe frustrated is the right word. Whatever it was England were looking good.

Not really sure what happened in the second half, but suddenly it was a Chiesa (what a player!) creating all the panic. I think Italy deserved it in the end, but I was a bit gutted for those lads having to go through that penalty trauma.

Taking the medals off? No biggie, I guess they can do what they want, but its not a great look imho.
Quote from: groove on Today at 11:32:45 am
Sorry, I've not read any post in this thread but I just need somewhere to get this out: Does anyone else feel like they're going a bit crazy that no-one else can see how bad Southgate is? Or is it just me? There must be someone else watching him play a conservative back 4 (or back 5) and two holding midfielders and leaving talent like Sancho and Foden on the bench just utterly bemusing? Don't get me wrong - lovely fella, I'm sure, but his ability to actually know what team and formation he should be picking is just nowhere. But I feel like the most amount of criticism he's receiving is "oh maybe he got it a little bit wrong, who can say, he'll learn from it, I don't know" when to me it's like he's making huge fucking errors constantly.

That was fully on him last night.

As ever a good group let down by having a bit of a crap manager.....but then you tend not to get the best managers at international level anyway, so what can you do.
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:40:03 am
That first half was the first time Ive seen the Italian defence look genuinely rattled. Its not like England were creating chance after chance; just that the likes of Kane and Sterling seemed to have enough skill and nouse to work their way into space and hold the Italians off. There were some moments where they looked a bit panicked, something I didnt think Id see. Or maybe frustrated is the right word. Whatever it was England were looking good.

Well here you go, this is the whole thing. Sterling and Kane are excellent footballers who can and will do this thing. But if you play them up front on their own with not much support coming because you've committed so many shirt to defensive players then how are they supposed to find the pass to actually create chances? This all 100% comes down to the fact that England really starved themselves of getting men forward because they insisted on caution first.
'Euro 2020: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Priti Patel branded 'total hypocrites' over condemnation of racist abuse':-

https://news.sky.com/story/euro-2020-boris-johnson-and-priti-patel-branded-total-hypocrites-over-condemnation-of-racist-abuse-12354144
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

I know this is a starred thread but mods forgive me for writing that Natalie Elphick can fuck right off.
On Southgate, put it this way, if you swapped the managers around last night, theres no way England wouldve lost. Southgate goes into every game afraid to lose rather than trying to win. That makes sense if youve no real attacking options, but England have an abundance of them.
Quote from: groove on Today at 11:44:51 am
Well here you go, this is the whole thing. Sterling and Kane are excellent footballers who can and will do this thing. But if you play them up front on their own with not much support coming because you've committed so many shirt to defensive players then how are they supposed to find the pass to actually create chances? This all 100% comes down to the fact that England really starved themselves of getting men forward because they insisted on caution first.

Yep. This was my concern with England. I said before the only way I could see them winning it was by scoring in the last few minutes.

Starting 5 at the back and two holders is conservative but in that first half it worked well. However it was obvious that while it stayed 1-0 Southgate was never going to change it up. Its not like the Denmark game when we switched from a back four to a five, he had nowhere else to go here.

Henderson coming on made sense but again it was only ever going to be for Phillips or Rice (still an improvement). It felt in this game he was never going to sub off Kane or Sterling sonGrealish for Mount was his only other move.

Italy pushed us deeper and deeper and their goal felt inevitable. Once they got it they were content to sit back a bit too. I think he could have been bolder in extra time and put Sancho sooner. But again, he wasnt going to touch Kane and Sterling and Saka hadnt been on long himself.

All felt a little too predictable and safe. And if Sterling wasnt taking a penalty I dont know why we didnt roll the dice and replace him with Sancho or Rashford sooner just to see if they could do something different.

I know we could be talking differently had England won the shoot out and its easy to say from your sofa but its like they didnt quite believe in themselves enough and reverted to the tried and trusted sit deeper and deeper and hope for the best.

Not to worry, Im sure Aidy Boothroyd has the next generation playing a lot more progressively. Were in safe hands there.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:13:02 am
Difference is I think that our lads are nearly all born in England.

Not that it matters either way to me. But when Ireland do win I always say to myself "that lad was born in Liverpool".
That's what happens when a colonial power fucks up your country to the point of half the population having to emigrate.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:53:08 am
Not to worry, Im sure Aidy Boothroyd has the next generation playing a lot more progressively. Were in safe hands there.

You need to keep up with current affairs!

We've got a lot more progressive now....

Please give the Ireland v England stuff a rest it's a more than a bit tedious and off topic.
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:49:31 am
I know this is a starred thread but mods forgive me for writing that Natalie Elphick can fuck right off.
I don't pay much heed to politics nowadays (what with Brillo pad head as PM and Keith as "opposition") but is it safe to assume that Elphick is a Tory?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:57:10 am
You need to keep up with current affairs!

We've got a lot more progressive now....



Poor Aidy. Was he booted?

And for who, Lee Carsley?
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:25:52 am
I have to disagree here Yorky mate. It's easy to look at Chellini and assume its easy to roast him for pace and isolate him, but him and Bonucci are just pure class at what they do they very very rarely allow that to happen. It helps with fellas like Veratti in front of them like. For me there's no better sight in football than watching a centre half dominate an attack, it's not nice when its against your team of course.

All you have to do is make it not happen twice.
.



'Some 'Useful Info' for watching the Euro 2020 matches live on TV, streams, & highlights. Twitter for team news & line-ups, + goals from previous Euro Championships etc':-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348807.msg17798586#msg17798586 (Page 1 of Dim Glas' quality 'Euro 2020 Chat & Final match thread')




The Euro 2020 Final...



England vs Italy - Sunday 11th July, 2021. An 8pm kick off - at Wembley Stadium.


https://twitter.com/EURO2020 : www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020_Final : https://twitter.com/England : https://twitter.com/Vivo_Azzurro



The match is live in the UK on BBC1 and ITV1 (as well as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub) - www.live-footballontv.com/euro-2020-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Final live on - www.livesoccertv.com/match/3517187/italy-vs-england

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0



Match Highlights - www.youtube.com/c/BBCSport/videos : www.youtube.com/c/ITVSport/videos : www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights : https://hdmatches.net

& https://soccercatch.com : www.footballorgin.com : www.replaymatches.net : https://highlightsfootball.net : www.soccerhighlights.net : https://ourmatch.me



BBC's live 'Match Day Build-Up' blog : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/50941458

The Guardian's live 'Match Day Build-Up' blog : www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/jul/11/euro-2020-buildup-to-italy-v-england-final-live

The Independent's live 'Match Day Build-Up' blog : www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/euro-2020-final-live-england-italy-latest-b1882012.html

UEFA's 'Final' blog page : www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/match/2024491--italy-vs-england

FlashScores Website (for live scores, line-ups, live text commentaries, and more...) : www.flashscore.co.uk/match/4U8yxaPL/#match-summary



Southgate has fashioned a more robust England in pandemic delay - www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/11/southgate-has-fashioned-a-more-robust-england-in-pandemic-delay

He cleared up the rubble: how Roberto Mancini rebuilt Italy - www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/11/he-cleared-up-the-rubble-how-roberto-mancini-rebuilt-italy

'Tactical battle: where the Euro 2020 final will be won and lost' - www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/jul/11/tactical-battle-euro-2020-final-england-italy



RAWK's 'Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343037.0 (from Page 51 onwards is more up-to-date content)

RAWK's 'Euro 2020 (2021) - MATCH THREAD' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348807.0

RAWK's 'Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348931.0

RAWK's 'What TV channel are you watching the final on?' (bad punditry) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348919.0

RAWK's 'Do you want this England team to beat Italy in the final?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348918.0



England at the Euro Championships - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/England_at_the_UEFA_European_Championship

Italy at the European Championships - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Italy_at_the_UEFA_European_Championship

On the day of the Euro 2020 Final... England were 8/5 & Italy were 27/11 - to win the tournament with the bookmakers.



'England Road To The Final':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s6WuPCOci1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s6WuPCOci1Q</a>



'Italy Road To The Final':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3Fpo1aU33NA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3Fpo1aU33NA</a>







The Match...









England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Rice, Phillips, Shaw; Mount, Sterling; Kane.
Subs: Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, Johnstone, James, Saka, Bellingham.

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Jorginho, Barella, Veratti; Chiesa, Insigne, Immobile.
Subs: Sirigu, Locatelli, Belotti, Berardi, Pessina, Acerbi, Christante, Bernarderschi, Bastoni, Florenzi, Toloi, Meret.



England 1 - 0 Italy; Luke Shaw goal on 2' - https://streamable.com/1n73vg & https://streamable.com/lxuw99 & https://streamwo.com/Pb9Oyop & https://streamye.com/vayYP4s

& https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1414300043469807626 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1414300072775454733 & https://streamable.com/gy0s5m


Chiesa chance for Italy on 35 - www.clippituser.tv/c/dblvvm & https://streamable.com/uqow2c

Sterling gets crowded out in the penalty area; hits the floor - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1414316595476930561

Chiesa chance for Italy on 61' - www.clippituser.tv/c/wwmrra & https://goalbackup.xyz/aj6NaeiT & https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1414320168050864131


Italy 1 - 1 England; Bonucci equalising goal on 67' - https://streamable.com/q7qqxl & https://streamable.com/87xaib & https://streamye.com/v9jgA89

& https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1414321278950035469 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1414321261761679362 & https://streamable.com/hntxbs


Insigne touch and control from Bonucci long pass on 68' - https://streamable.com/pbr6tm

Berardi chance for Italy on 73 - www.clippituser.tv/c/prezvv & https://streamable.com/c3q6xb

Henderson on as sub at 74' for Rice.

Pitch invader on at 88' - https://streamable.com/5a128k & https://twitter.com/eisha_acton_/status/1414325924129087496 (with video)

Giorgio Chiellini yellow card 90+6' - https://streamwo.com/P9H7xAJ & https://goalbackup.xyz/AHOvMbuG


1 - 1; at the end of 90 minutes. Extra-time it is...


Nothing much happened in the 1st half of extra-time.

Chiellini tackle vs Sterling 111 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/nmezbe & https://streamable.com/ivh6nc


Nothing much happened in the 2nd half of extra-time - other than Henderson being subbed off at 120' for Rashford

Jorginho foul on Jack Grealish (yellow card) 113' - https://streamwo.com/ZP68oc9 & https://streamable.com/c08zs6

Italy penalty shout vs England 117 - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/kxbwag & https://streamable.com/ohgkti


Penalties...


Italy win the coin toss and opt to take the 1st penalty.

Berardi scores
Kane scores

Belotti misses (Pickford save)
Maguire scores

Bonucci scores
Rashford misses (hits the post)

Bernardeschi scores
Sancho misses (Donnarumma save)

Jorginho misses (Pickford save)
Saka misses (Donnarumma save)



Italy win 3-2 on penalties



The penalty shootout - https://streamwo.com/ExRGLX1 & https://streamable.com/7khgiw . The last couple of penalties - https://streamable.com/ga2zgd


Fan's view of the penalty shootout (mobile footage) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRFBY9ZrleA (Wembley appears to be near full looking at that)



Live text commentary on the match - scores, line-ups, subs, goals, penalty info etc - www.flashscore.co.uk/match/4U8yxaPL/#match-summary/match-summary



















^ Bonucci wins the 'Man Of The Match' award - https://twitter.com/EURO2020/status/1414347444205277185



'22% - England have won just 22% (2/9) of their major tournament shootouts (World Cup/EUROs), the lowest ratio of any European nation to have been involved in three or more. Brutal'

^ https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1414343315005313024?s=19


'6 - Italy have won their sixth major tournament title (4 World Cup, 2 EUROs); among European nations, only Germany (7) have won more. Pedigree'

^ https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1414345980011433986?s=09


'1 - Italy ranked joint-first for high turnovers at EURO 2020 (56, with Denmark), while the Azzurri recorded more that ended in shots (13) and goals (3) than any other team in the tournament. Protagonists.'

^ https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1414528101418156032


'0 - Harry Kane didn't attempt a shot or create a chance for only the second time in his 61 games for England, with the other coming in a 29-minute substitute appearance against Switzerland in 2018. Squeezed.'

^ https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1414350335334834177







Spain's Pedri wins Euro 2020 Young Player Of The Tournament - https://twitter.com/EURO2020/status/1414363046202560516

Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma named Player Of The Tournament - /www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57800383



Bonucci into the camera - 'Its coming home. Its coming home.' - https://streamable.com/cd5sd5 & https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1414344374549422085

England players consoling Bukayo Saka - https://streamable.com/jherbc & https://streamable.com/kotgho

England players refuse to wear silver medals after Euro 2020 defeat to Italy - www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/england-players-refuse-wear-silver-21027568

Italy celebrate the Euro2020 win with their fans - https://twitter.com/plesbol_/status/1414348599094218758 (with video)

Daniele De Rossi celebrating with the team - https://streamable.com/nuu9oc

'Mancini and Vialli hug each other while in tears after winning EURO 2020 in the same stadium where they both lost the 1992 UCL Final for Sampdoria' - https://streamable.com/25iqs2



Southgate post-match interview - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1414350200978673666 & https://streamable.com/rg1kqn

Kane post-match interview - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1414356662190739458

Chiellini post-match interview - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1414356076913471500 & https://streamable.com/cg9dc9

Jordan Henderson post-match interview - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xo8c6wa4XSY

BBC pundits post-match analysis - www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvsNlvOFY_A

ITV pundits post-match analysis - https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1414354758413033476



Roy Keane: "If you're Sterling or Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid go up for a penalty ahead of you.":-

www.skysports.com/football/news/12040/12353943/italy-win-euro-2020-on-penalties-roy-keane-unhappy-bukayo-saka-was-chosen-for-decisive-penalty



Medal Presentations and Trophy Lift : https://streamable.com/ixryxc & www.clippituser.tv/c/baxrap & www.clippituser.tv/c/zpmypn & https://streamable.com/wy2127



Match Highlights:-

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/oia8hn/italy_vs_england_euro_2020_11jul2021
www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000xwwz - full match replay
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/57799875 - 5 minute highlights
https://ourmatch.me/11-07-2021-italy-vs-england
https://eurohighlights2020.blogspot.com/2021/07/italy-vs-england-11-07-2021.html
www.yoursoccerdose.com/17922163-italy-vs-england-european-championship/#3
www.soccerhighlights.net/2021/07/video-italy-vs-england-euro-2020-highlights.html
www.replaymatches.net/2021/07/italy-vs-england-full-match-highlights.html
https://highlightsfootball.net/video/italy-vs-england-highlights



'BBC Highlights: Italy win tense final on penalties | UEFA Euro 2020' (6 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OvK4ReWujt0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OvK4ReWujt0</a>



'Euro 2020 ITV Highlights | More penalty pain for England as Italy win Euro 2020' (5 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jfZe7UHbEXM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jfZe7UHbEXM</a>



'ITALY ARE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS 🏆 After a nervy penalty shootout, the Azzurri have defeated England.' (4 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r0pPRY7Qr20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r0pPRY7Qr20</a>




Match Reports:-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51198762
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/jul/11/italy-v-england-euro-2020-final-live-score-updates-wembley
www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/11/italy-crush-england-dreams-after-winning-euro-2020-on-penalties
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/england-italy-live-stream-euro-2020-b1882109.html
www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/italy-v-england-euro-final-goes-extra-time-2021-07-11/
www.goal.com/en-gb/news/live/euro-2020-final-matchday-live-italy-england-updates-news-tv/nbxu5v3dz3hi1f5sfwby8aayn
www.fourfourtwo.com/news/italy-win-euro-2020-after-penalty-shootout-victory-over-england
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/11/football/england-italy-euro-2020-final-wembley-spt-intl/index.html
www.sportinglife.com/football/news/italy-win-euro-2020-on-penalties/193098
www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/penalties-england-italy-euro-2020-b945219.html
www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/england-italy-euro-2020-live-21020455
www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/sport/19435516.italy-1-england-1-italy-win-3-2-penalties-football-goes-rome-55-years-hurt-continue-england/



An account of some England fans behaving like pricks on the day of the Final - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348934.msg17850490#msg17850490

^ doesn't include any incidents that kicked off after the game finished. Does include accounts from journalists at the game too - contradicting Wembley's initial claims that nobody without a ticket a got in etc...



or this below (a 'copy and paste' job from the link above -trouble seemed to start / around before 2pm - no signs of police, or much of them, then or later)...


Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 02:21:12 pm
Win or lose it's going to get very messy after the match

Danny Wallace @dannywallace

Leicester Square brewing up trouble. Hundreds here. Men throwing pint glasses into the air, trees ripped up, flares, bottles thrown at windows. Its not even 2pm.



Not just there mate...



'King's Cross station evacuated after England fans set off flares outside':-

https://www.mylondon.news/news/zone-1-news/kings-cross-station-evacuated-after-21024606


'England fans queuing outside the pub this morning':-

https://twitter.com/FootyAccums/status/1414218020814303232 (with video)


'Huge England fan crowd in West End hurl bottles at fan standing on cinema roof':-

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/video/viral/huge-england-fan-crowd-in-west-end-hurl-bottles-at-fan-standing-on-cinema-roof/vi-AAM1vfz?ocid=st


'England fans climb on top of a bus outside the ground ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London.' (bus driver has given up moving anytime soon)

https://twitter.com/PAImages/status/1414215362833522695


'England fans setting off fireworks outside the Italy team hotel at 2AM' (with video):-

https://twitter.com/thecasualultra/status/1414179892699320325


'Men coming to my neighbourhood:  (West End of #London ) stopping people and asking why they aren't wearing #England shirts ...and asking strangers: "Who do you support?"...and singing songs which are actually about assaulting women. I'm not joking.':-

https://twitter.com/Bonn1eGreer/status/1414206095397097473


'Apparently this is what some of  England's football fans call banter.':-

https://twitter.com/citizendark30/status/1414217587207118852


'He is nine years old  more Danes tell of being abused by England fans':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/10/he-is-nine-years-old-more-danes-tell-of-being-abused-by-england-fans


'Whoever that @England fan was throwing something towards jules and Martin Tyler on @SkySportsNews well done you fucking stupid idiot':-

https://twitter.com/Chez261984/status/1414226631284174858 & https://twitter.com/vivacb2/status/1414233731884363776 (with video if incident)


'metropolitan police: brutally deals with peaceful blm protestors, shuts down their protests for covid reasons

also metropolitan police: does barely anything as trees are thrown & england fans behave violently in the streets with no social distancing':-

https://twitter.com/obaneliastreet/status/1414281464779317255 (with video of trees being thrown into air and into the crowd)


'You know its really odd that people who are known for being liar's hypercrits do so much to jump on a Bandwagon.Nigel Frottage not known as a England fan indeed more a Cricket fan the amount of time he's pictured at Lords.'

https://twitter.com/KevinGaynor4/status/1414217373989670913


'Leicester Square':-

https://twitter.com/TomDavidson09/status/1414219944984784899


'Bottles and Missiles being thrown Bottles thrown at Leicester Square, London':-

https://twitter.com/NewsForAllUK/status/1414246103407529989 (with video)


'The Match hasnt even started Spare a though for the Police & Ambulance services if England lose':-

https://twitter.com/pert_brian/status/1414256582796496899 (with video)


'England fans attempting to burn and then stamping on #Italy flag today in #London. One of the reasons that #England is disliked by many.':-

https://twitter.com/g_mastropavlos/status/1414271912725913608


'10 English vs 1 Italian guy' (caption of England fans beating up an Italian):-

https://twitter.com/Zk20ii_/status/1414251755609763846


'Just saw a bunch of England fans surround an Italian supporter out with his family and shout abuse. Come on guys... the #England team have shown us that bringing it home is all about unity, respect & fairness. We can all enjoy this moment without being abusive or violent...'

https://twitter.com/roysmithMPS/status/1414221729564659716



At Wembley...



'If you are coming to the game tonight and you have tickets, please be careful. There have just been two separate incidents of crowds trying to storm into the stadium. Wembley Way doesnt have the kind of atmosphere you would want on an occasion such as this.':-

https://twitter.com/DominicKing_DM/status/1414264219038588929


England fans trying to storm into Wembley:-

https://twitter.com/RaveFootage/status/1414261099696898059?s=19 (with video)


'People trying to get into Wembley without tickets':-

https://twitter.com/NewsForAllUK/status/1414268273487716360 (with video)





'A Wembley spokesman said no fans without tickets got inside the stadium':-

www.chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/england-fans-try-storm-wembley-21025994


'Police cant stop the England Flag of England fans without tickets storming the ticket entrances at Wembley - not enough riot police to deal with the weight amount of the crowd - kicking off !!!':-

https://twitter.com/PaulBrown_UK/status/1414271860070653952 (with video)


'We witnessed this and I stepped away just in time. If this is even crossing your mind, dont. You dont get far. Please dont ruin it for everyone at Wembley.':-

https://twitter.com/MichelleOwen7/status/1414268353296965637 (with video)


More attempts to storm in here:-

https://twitter.com/AVFC_News/status/1414266970996940801 (with video)


'Idiots at Wembley for the riot police to deal with':-

https://twitter.com/dandicker83/status/1414272491699245056 (with video)


'England fans are wild':-

https://twitter.com/TheNBAHustle/status/1414310340116979714 (with video)


'Unbelievable footage of violence in Wembley tonight. A literal child gets punched by a full grown man and an Asian man is kicked repeatedly in the head by several people. Disgusting behaviour.':-

https://twitter.com/KyleJGlen/status/1414294866704617486 (with video)


'Fans break through security barriers and run into Wembley ahead of England v Italy final':-

https://news.sky.com/story/euro-2020-fans-break-through-security-barriers-and-run-into-wembley-ahead-of-england-v-italy-final-12353777


'Fans storm Wembley as security overrun ahead of Italy v England Euro 2020 final':-

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fans-storm-wembley-security-overrun-21025926


'Fans 'try to storm into Wembley' ahead of England against Italy in Euro 2020 final':-

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fans-storm-wembley-england-breaking-21025876


'England fans fight each other outside Wembley ahead of Euro 2020 final vs Italy':-

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-england-fans-fight-outside-24510698 (with video)


'Wembley gates stormed as tens of thousands pour into London despite police warnings':-

www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/england-fans-euro-2020-news-wembley-b1882177.html


'Shocking videos show hundreds of fans storm Wembley stadium':-

https://www.mylondon.news/news/uk-world-news/euros-live-updates-ahead-england-21023855


'England fans force way into Wembley without tickets for Euro 2020 final':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/11/euro-2020-final-wembley-fans-break-barrier-england-italy


'Pandemonium at Wembley with England fans and this is how the BBC are reporting it...':-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/in-pictures-57796519



'Group of 30 or 40 or so - mainly quite young - have just run into the seats right next to, and in front of, the press box in such a way that suggests that they *maybe* are not meant to be sitting there.':-

https://twitter.com/RorySmith/status/1414282773809049601


'Wembley was briefly locked down after ticketless fans breached a section of stadium and stormed into concourse. Police on horseback brought in to deal with the situation. Stadium security very jumpy':-

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1414269916581179395


'It appears the breach was more serious than anyone thought. Numbers that broke through at least in the hundreds.':-

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1414275002002706432 (with video)


'Further to other reports on here, atmosphere inside stadium as well as outside getting ugly. The ten German bomber brigade are in full voice on the concourses. Drinks flying. People running. Seen a lot of kids looking scared.'

^ Oliver Holt@OllieHolt22


'Wembley statement saying people without tickets did not get in the stadium. I have eye-witnessed people successfully tailgating (you have to assume without tickets) and have spoken to people who say they witnessed a similar incident.':-

https://twitter.com/ben_rumsby/status/1414275955342839814


'I was also approached by someone offering to pay me to let them tailgate me.':-

https://twitter.com/ben_rumsby/status/1414276781562077188


'Estimated 200,000 fans in the Wembley area. Disabled areas in front of the press box now being invaded. Stewarding essentially non-existent.'

https://twitter.com/oliverbrown_tel/status/1414286732854444038


'Just seen another fan jump down a 20 foot+ wall to try to get into the inner cordon near the media entrance. Hes telling the stewards escorting him away he had his ticket stolen. You dont get this for a November World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria':-

https://twitter.com/SamWallaceTel/status/1414265470312722434


'Come on Metropolitan Police, this beyond a joke now. There are kids and families being frightened, the time of their lives is being ruined. Get a grip because its going to escalate. Stewards have got no chance - its around blocks 103 - 106':-

https://twitter.com/DominicKing_DM/status/1414290055930187779


'More of this. Its appalling. Not enough police and security guards being overwhelmed.':-

https://twitter.com/DominicKing_DM/status/1414272439182405632 (with video)



'There are terrible scenes at Gate F.  Crushing, fans trying to storm in.':-

https://twitter.com/andylines/status/1414284249256153088


^ 'Fights breaking out.  Couple of kids crying.  One fan told me problem was at "pre check" at top of Wembley Way not being carried out properly.  It's quite frightening on the concourses'

'Have just at least 30 youngsters run into section 104 without tickets.   Stewards overwhelmed.'

'Very upsetting scenes.  But it does appear to have settled down at Gate F (some of my earlier tweets weren't sent so if there are 'doubles' later - apologies).'

'Saw a dad and son - about 10 - get in without tickets.  Escorted out then sprint back in.  It was chaos.'

'Dozens of fans got in without tickets. This was one Gate.  Fights with stewards.  Appalling.  Genuine fans in tears.'



'Wembley: "We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police. Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside"':-

https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1414309957227454465?s=19


'Seems fans trying to get to seats already occupied around press box. How much is some fans trying to surge into the stadium knowing that Wembley isn't at capacity due to pandemic restrictions? Lower-key around Wembley at Euros games compared to some other tournaments':-

https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1414307952207486976


'Wembley Stadium statement: "There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium. We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."':-

https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1414309957227454465


'In the area immediately in front of the press box you can see people standing as they don't have seats, and in some cases two people to a seat':-

https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1414308917237227525


'Lack of security at Wembley is unbelievable. Fans have just rushed a disabled gate (D11) when it opened. No ticket checks until the turnstiles. Seen hundreds here without tickets trying to jib in. Remarkable contrast to security at La Cartuja in Seville.':-

https://twitter.com/Rich9908/status/1414285240764452865



'England fans force way into Wembley without tickets for Euro 2020 final':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/11/euro-2020-final-wembley-fans-break-barrier-england-italy



'Small number of fans broke into Wembley, say police' (insert 'I don't believe you' newscaster gif; Wembley looked closer to full capacity than the 67,000 allowed):-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57799271 (the ground looked uncomfortably full in places)



'We have made 45 arrests while policing today's #Euro2020 final. A number of officers remain on duty, helping fans leaving #Wembley or central London. We are there to look out for your safety.'

^ https://twitter.com/MetPoliceEvents/status/1414351907997503493 (impressive - considering they were nowhere to be seen for much of the day)



(video of England fans beating someone to the floor and kicking them repeatedly):-

https://twitter.com/KEZZAMAGS/status/1414360905362591748 (with video)



'For only the second time in my 13 years of doing events at Wembley, a total closure order has been issued on every licensed premises within 5 miles of the stadium. All bars, pubs and restaurants are to close at the final whistle without exception. Its been as bad as you think.':-

https://twitter.com/notoriousBIGDP/status/1414324609411911683



'This is the door that was breached for the first of three times at about 6pm. Steward there says it was pandemonium with shoes flying everywhere and folks falling on top of one another.':-

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1414322439501271040


'This area behind the goal #ENG is attacking the second half is where the biggest crush is. The main steward in the section has described it as a complete nightmare. No one has been able to get in or out since about 7.30 she thinks.':-

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1414322008385597447


'Police outside the stadium now in a standoff with a few thousand. Have had bottles thrown at them. Police spotter says shes expecting worse at full time':-

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1414316901346516998


'Wembley finally acknowledging there's been a breach of the stadium (hard not to given the number of videos and witnesses): "We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."':-

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1414310692883210240




https://twitter.com/NCDV_Official/status/1412819108337422340

'Not everyone is looking forward to the match tonight... Instances of domestic abuse increase 26% when England play - and 38% if they lose.'




Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:32:54 am
its so depressing

It is depressing but isn't her attitude very widespread in English society on the whole? I mean the conservatives get voted in very handy election after election and the UK voted for Brexit for christ sake as a basic up yours to emigrants. I know Gary Neville and others will be doing the rounds today blaming social media etc.. for the racial abuse the England players got last night but the issue is much deeper than that.
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:56:42 am
That's what happens when a colonial power fucks up your country to the point of half the population having to emigrate.

what a post.
What advert could the brave england players be on, rashford as a school kid hand up shouting miss miss  MISS
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:04:19 am


https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1414501837181489152

 :butt

Would it be ungenerous to suggest that Natalie Elphicke MP should spend more time perfecting the running of her constituency and less time lounging around watching football?
Grealish volunteered to take a pen apparently but Southgate went for his list.
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:01:01 pm
It is depressing but isn't her attitude very widespread in English society on the whole? I mean the conservatives get voted in very handy election after election and the UK voted for Brexit for christ sake as a basic up yours to emigrants. I know Gary Neville and others will be doing the rounds today blaming social media etc.. for the racial abuse the England players got last night but the issue is much deeper than that.
Social media is simply an easy outlet for these weapons to spout their twisted bile, but racism is endemic in England, not to mention xenophobia, and it's such an everyday thing, I was shocked when I first went to Uni in England, the casual and carefree manner with which people used "n****r", "Paki", "sambo" etc, then just laughed about it, it's a cancer in English society.
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:01:01 pm
It is depressing but isn't her attitude very widespread in English society on the whole? I mean the conservatives get voted in very handy election after election and the UK voted for Brexit for christ sake as a basic up yours to emigrants. I know Gary Neville and others will be doing the rounds today blaming social media etc.. for the racial abuse the England players got last night but the issue is much deeper than that.

We have a racist government and a racist media. Even a worrying chunk of the opposition party are also racist. England is a right wing shit hole and it starts at the top.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:04:45 pm
Grealish volunteered to take a pen apparently but Southgate went for his list.

'I said I wanted to take one!!!! The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight! But I wont have people say that I didnt want to take a peno when I said I will'

^ https://twitter.com/JackGrealish/status/1414522271859888132


in response to Sky tweeting this "If you're Sterling or Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid go up for a penalty ahead of you."

^ https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1414361144882601987



'Southgate informing the penalty-kick takers of the order before the shootout' (not all of them but you can see him tell some players they'll be taking them / possibly which order?):-

https://streamable.com/rloj52
Thanks Jason for the wonderful updates and videos in the Copa and Euro threads.
to be honest top level football is 90% of the time won in the midfield unless you are Klopp or a tactical genius which Southgate isnt and until England can get the balance right or have a press resistant midfielder that is able to keep the ball and play through teams I think it will always be a story of coming up short.

The tools are there but just needs a bit more fine tuning vs the very best. The way Jorginho and Veratti kept and advanced the ball in tight spaces was night and day compared to Rice and Phillips. The more control over the game the better, you wont be able to score 2 of 2 chances you make playing on the counter every single game unless you are extremely lucky.
If Southgate knew Sancho and Rashford would take pens why not bring them on ealier atleast to get them a bit more into the game before taking a pen.
