Well here you go, this is the whole thing. Sterling and Kane are excellent footballers who can and will do this thing. But if you play them up front on their own with not much support coming because you've committed so many shirt to defensive players then how are they supposed to find the pass to actually create chances? This all 100% comes down to the fact that England really starved themselves of getting men forward because they insisted on caution first.



Yep. This was my concern with England. I said before the only way I could see them winning it was by scoring in the last few minutes.Starting 5 at the back and two holders is conservative but in that first half it worked well. However it was obvious that while it stayed 1-0 Southgate was never going to change it up. Its not like the Denmark game when we switched from a back four to a five, he had nowhere else to go here.Henderson coming on made sense but again it was only ever going to be for Phillips or Rice (still an improvement). It felt in this game he was never going to sub off Kane or Sterling sonGrealish for Mount was his only other move.Italy pushed us deeper and deeper and their goal felt inevitable. Once they got it they were content to sit back a bit too. I think he could have been bolder in extra time and put Sancho sooner. But again, he wasnt going to touch Kane and Sterling and Saka hadnt been on long himself.All felt a little too predictable and safe. And if Sterling wasnt taking a penalty I dont know why we didnt roll the dice and replace him with Sancho or Rashford sooner just to see if they could do something different.I know we could be talking differently had England won the shoot out and its easy to say from your sofa but its like they didnt quite believe in themselves enough and reverted to the tried and trusted sit deeper and deeper and hope for the best.Not to worry, Im sure Aidy Boothroyd has the next generation playing a lot more progressively. Were in safe hands there.