I’m not wearing blinkers. I watched England play a good tournament, I didn’t see Southgate fucking it. On the forwards, what would you have done? How can you guarantee better than pennos in the final?. It was never going to be a shoe in win for England, it isn’t for anyone. Southgate did well. His team only conceded two goals, that’s proof his set up worked. They didn’t lose a game in normal time, fucked it? Nah.



He did well to get to the final but came up short when it counted. I'm fine giving Southgate and his team credit for developing a strategy to get as far as possible but they didn't have the nous to react to Mancini's tactical changes and were lucky not to concede in the second half.Southgate had the talent available to change things up but seemed hamstrung by some of his early decisions. Making Kane captain being one. Having shown great strength of character he fell victim to the old English disease of over-reliance on a talismanic player. Kane should have been subbed because he was doing fuck all in the second half.Rice showed how limited he was compared to Henderson against sophisiticated opponents - his 'driving runs' were smothered and he gave the ball away. Henderson should have come on earlier in the second half to try and establish some control. Grealish also came on far too late.And then there's Pickford and his abysmal kicking - I lost count of the number of times he kicked too long and handed possession back to the Italy. He did it against Denmark and got away with it. Against Italy it just invited pressure.Southgate did well but should have done better with what he had available and didn't use, or used too late.