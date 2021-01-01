I wasn't fussed enough to watch the game in the end. I was sort of on the pro-England side of the fence, but realised this morning that I'm not arsed one way or the other. I'm enjoying the anti-England memes doing the rounds today, but most people I know wouldn't be amused.



I am finding myself happy that those ticketless louts that forced their way into Wembley haven't blagged their way to witnessing a momentous event though. Karma.



I guess Southgate isn't going anywhere for now (getting to the final is by no means failure), so there's no succession crisis just yet (I assume by the time the job rolls round Gerrard's name will be in the frame).



