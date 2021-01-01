« previous next »
Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2960 on: Today at 08:30:49 am
Think there are some players coming away from this with their heads high going into the new season.

Rice, Phillips, Saka have all had excellent tournaments. Sterling ditched the form he had coming in as well.

Henderson was used sparingly so should head into pre-season ready to complete his rehab and start very fresh.

From an England point of view. They were able to make the 3/5 at the back work well the majority of the time and were able to swap it to a 4 when needed. But they need to be able to use the whole squad better. Italy knew they were playing shit and were able to make the changes needed. Southgate it too afraid of making a sub and thats something he has to take forward to World cup qualification and next years tournament.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2961 on: Today at 08:30:50 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:23:06 am
But everyone said what a great bunch of lads these players are.  I'm glad they won fuck all (hendo aside).

You dont even know that bunch of lads do you?. They have done some really good things, maybe thats why people are praising them. Why are you pleased they failed, what do you know about them?.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2962 on: Today at 08:31:35 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:30:39 am
Embarrassed for Foden. Dyes his hair to be like Gascoigne and then hardly gets a game all tournament.

He was injured last night to be fair.

You seem embarrassed for a few lads though Andy :-)
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2963 on: Today at 08:32:10 am
Thank god for that no more its coming home for at-least another 16 months and an agonising penalty defeat to make it even better.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2964 on: Today at 08:33:07 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:31:35 am
He was injured last night to be fair.

You seem embarrassed for a few lads though Andy :-)

I am embarrassed for those that took the medal off straight away. The likes of Rice who has won fuck all and probably will win fuck all in his career.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2965 on: Today at 08:33:32 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:35:04 am
Thats a good point. Perhaps its time to tone down all the Its coming home stuff.

It left home 55 years ago and is enjoying travelling the world, why would it wish to come back home, the bedrooms a hobby room now.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2966 on: Today at 08:33:51 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:24:34 am
Dont agree. Think he has got it pretty spot on. Yes its conservative, but England have played some of the best football or most effective anyway in this tournament. Italy are better at the end of the day. Only just though. This was Southgates way and it worked until the last few kicks of the tournament.

The thing is though, Italy might arguably be stronger 1 to 11 but England had the strongest squad and Southgate didn't sufficiently utilise it. Italy took their best players off last night and didn't have the quality to bring on for the likes of Chiesa. Southgate's in-game changes were sub-standard again and they just repeated the Croatia semi after an early lead.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2967 on: Today at 08:33:55 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:30:39 am
Embarrassed for Foden. Dyes his hair to be like Gascoigne and then hardly gets a game all tournament.

It was a tribute to the Gazza of France 98.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2968 on: Today at 08:36:41 am
Ban them silly penalty run ups :D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2969 on: Today at 08:36:51 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:33:07 am
I am embarrassed for those that took the medal off straight away. The likes of Rice who has won fuck all and probably will win fuck all in his career.

Said before it is small time mentality whoever does it.

If you do it then you should at least back it up with a huge medal collection.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2970 on: Today at 08:38:53 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:57:46 pm
Hendo wasnt on the pitch
Still cant get my head around his shit substitutions.

Last game he waited til 5 minutes into the extra time to make his subs.
Why not in the break, why wait?
Last night he waited til the end of the game to bring on two fast skilful lads specifically to take pens.
Said at the time I hope this doesnt bite him on the arse for the players sakes
Subbing off Henderson whilst others were left in place was a stark example of Southgates preference for a small group of players.
Despite having Foden, Grealish, Rashford and Sancho, he went with Mount, Kane, Sterling, time and again.

Neither Rashford or Sancho has had time on the pitch really, and I think Sanchos first touch was the pen.

Saka is a fantastic prospect, with pace to spare, when he came on he played southgates preferred style of defensive wingback. He looked like a shadow of himself, nervous as anything and then Southgate told him to take the last pen.
Madness
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2971 on: Today at 08:39:52 am
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 11:58:49 pm
Absolute fuckin c*nts.

Hope all their pictures go viral.

Sadly they have.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2972 on: Today at 08:40:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:33:51 am
The thing is though, Italy might arguably be stronger 1 to 11 but England had the strongest squad and Southgate didn't sufficiently utilise it. Italy took their best players off last night and didn't have the quality to bring on for the likes of Chiesa. Southgate's in-game changes were sub-standard again and they just repeated the Croatia semi after an early lead.

Do you like England?. Southgate did better than any England manager in 50 odd years. You cant play all those forwards. Its easy to say he got it wrong, but he was a couple of pennos away from getting it right. England had no right to win it because they have Grealish and sancho on the bench. Southgate played it right, and was a whisker away.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2973 on: Today at 08:41:56 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:33:51 am
The thing is though, Italy might arguably be stronger 1 to 11 but England had the strongest squad and Southgate didn't sufficiently utilise it. Italy took their best players off last night and didn't have the quality to bring on for the likes of Chiesa. Southgate's in-game changes were sub-standard again and they just repeated the Croatia semi after an early lead.
Nah. England only has real quality up front, the rest of the squad is nothing special at this level.
Italy's midfield is much better, which is perfectly expected when you see which teams they normally play for. Italy's CBs are also better than England's, although England had better full backs / wing backs in this game (due to Italy's injuries). Italy lacked a decent striker though, and Manchini's obsession with Immobile was weird.
England has had better squads many times in the last few decades.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2974 on: Today at 08:42:31 am
Gary Neville slaughtering Boris for the online racism the players are getting. For not criticising the booing of the knee. On SSN now
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2975 on: Today at 08:43:39 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:16:18 am
Jesus. They were disappointed. Some people want to jump on anything. Its really not something to point out.

Disagree. It's one thing to be gutted (which they all understandably should be) and discretely take your medals off a few minutes later or something. It's another thing altogether to take them off in that demonstrable way, literally as you're still standing in front of the guy who's given it to you. They looked like spoiled, entitled wankers to me, especially as many of them have won literally nothing in their careers. Was exactly the same with United after the EL final back in May.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2976 on: Today at 08:44:50 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:40:18 am
Do you like England?. Southgate did better than any England manager in 50 odd years. You cant play all those forwards. Its easy to say he got it wrong, but he was a couple of pennos away from getting it right. England had no right to win it because they have Grealish and sancho on the bench. Southgate played it right, and was a whisker away.

Soutgate fucked it I'm afriad.  Time o take your blinkers off!  They had the most fortunate run to the final possible, plus home advantage too.  They will never have a better chance at winning something.  The manager is just not good enough!

Look at all the attacking talent they have.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2977 on: Today at 08:46:53 am
I just hope the Prem takes note of the officiating and use of VAR at this tournament. I can't take another season of the same bollocks.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2978 on: Today at 08:48:41 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:44:50 am
Soutgate fucked it I'm afriad.  Time o take your blinkers off!  They had the most fortunate run to the final possible, plus home advantage too.  They will never have a better chance at winning something.  The manager is just not good enough!

Look at all the attacking talent they have.

Surrendered possession second half.

Too afraid to take off Kane / Sterling where as Mancini took off his bigger names.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2979 on: Today at 08:48:49 am
I think England has done themselves proud, and you have such a talented team and probably will do for the foreseeable future so you'll be around every future trophy in one way or another. I hope Trent gets to lift one and Henderson if anything.

But hopefully, for the World Cup, you guys will start to actually use all of that attacking talent a bit more. Not likely as Gareth will still be in charge, but why not take charge of the matches a bit more with the likes of Sterling, Sancho, Saka, Foden, Grealish, etc?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2980 on: Today at 08:49:40 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:42:31 am
Gary Neville slaughtering Boris for the online racism the players are getting. For not criticising the booing of the knee. On SSN now
Good on him, not the first time he's stood up to the current shitshow masquerading as a government
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2981 on: Today at 08:51:14 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:06:46 am
I don't think they had the Italians on toast initially. Rather, Italy started slowly, with wayward passes. Kane dropping deep and wing-backs going higher than him confused them for a while. Once they figured it out and then started getting their passing range, Italy gained firm grip on the game, and the equalizer was an eventuality.

As you say they had the Italians confused, but it seems like England/Southgate went back to defensive mode and dropped deeper and stopped pushing the wingbacks on.
Ended up 5-4-1 formation with Kane 15 yards inside our half.  And at times it looked like a 5-5-0
Maybe the Italians caused that, but tactically sitting so deep with a forward of Kanes ability is down to the tactics.
I think it was Ferdinand or maybe Jenas, who actually said on 40 minutes, England need to hang on til half time.
And then Southgate never took steps to change it until Hendo came on and pushed the team up the field.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2982 on: Today at 08:51:40 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:42:31 am
Gary Neville slaughtering Boris for the online racism the players are getting. For not criticising the booing of the knee. On SSN now

Has he condemned the behaviour of the fans too?

Or is he ok with it like he was at Old Trafford?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2983 on: Today at 08:51:58 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:30:30 am
Chiesas pace and directness though. Hasnt seen much of him before the tournament but he looks like hes going to be a superb player.

He's an inspiring player, I'd love to have him here. But can't see Juventus ever letting him go?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2984 on: Today at 08:52:07 am
Feel bad for the actual players. There's some good guys playing for us. However the fans deserve nothing.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2985 on: Today at 08:52:37 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:51:40 am
Has he condemned the behaviour of the fans too?

Or is he ok with it like he was at Old Trafford?

No mention of the fans.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2986 on: Today at 08:53:31 am
Quote from: plura on Today at 08:51:58 am
He's an inspiring player, I'd love to have him here. But can't see Juventus ever letting him go?

He is a Fiorentina player. I like him a lot as well. Have no doubts he would do well in this league, looks like an action man in full flow
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2987 on: Today at 08:53:54 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
https://twitter.com/offtheball/status/1414311605727375367

Morons.

All those people there are dickheads. The lads breaking in and also the england fans thinking they are the police.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2988 on: Today at 08:53:57 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:42:31 am
Gary Neville slaughtering Boris for the online racism the players are getting. For not criticising the booing of the knee. On SSN now

How Johnson has the gall to open his gob on this subject after how he behaved, is something I will never understand. His comments encouraged everything that followed the result of that game.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2989 on: Today at 08:54:27 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:52:37 am
No mention of the fans.

Both need highlighting. What happened at OT and the aftermath of no repercussions gave idiots the green light to act the way they did last night.

The online racism is disgraceful. Can social media pick up this and identify the individuals? They don't seem to do enough.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2990 on: Today at 08:55:17 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:43:39 am
Disagree. It's one thing to be gutted (which they all understandably should be) and discretely take your medals off a few minutes later or something. It's another thing altogether to take them off in that demonstrable way, literally as you're still standing in front of the guy who's given it to you. They looked like spoiled, entitled wankers to me, especially as many of them have won literally nothing in their careers. Was exactly the same with United after the EL final back in May.

Depends how much emphasis you want to put on a losers medal. For me Im fine with taking it off, not something anyone wants is it, in the moment when you are so close to winning, bring joy to everyone you know and you fail, your going to be gutted and lets be honest a losers medal isnt really anything other than a gesture. You can say, be a good loser, put your losers medal on so everyone can see your a good little loser. Lose with dignity? Sure. I bet that the England players congratulated the Italian players, told them well played, thats dignity, a losers medal isnt really a big deal.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2991 on: Today at 08:56:26 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:54:27 am
Both need highlighting. What happened at OT and the aftermath of no repercussions gave idiots the green light to act the way they did last night.

The online racism is disgraceful. Can social media pick up this and identify the individuals? They don't seem to do enough.

The government and a large proportion of England fans are an embarrassment.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2992 on: Today at 08:57:01 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:08:02 am
I winced watching 3 black players miss penalties. The EDL crew will no doubt be all over Twitter.

I dont like England supporters. But despite Southgate doing a choke job, this England squad are generally very likeable lads.

The far right on Twitter were all targeting the fact that the EU wanted England to lose because we had won Brexit. Ursula Van Der Leyden was getting some vile abuse off trolls who have no interest in football
Farage was stirring up shite as were the other nationalist gobshites.
The little Englander mentality will be even more entrenched after this.
People like Bridgen using words like  indigenous as a dog whistle will only encourage racist and validate them
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2993 on: Today at 08:58:18 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:27:07 am
On the whole, they are a great bunch of lads (Henderson, Rashford, etc). But sport fans all over the world will gloss over things (like the Maguire incident / Stokes in cricket). You don't have to like your players after all?

I don't agree with removing your medal. Keep it on, taste the defeat but learn from it and use it as drive for the next Tournament. Did Kane remove it in Madrid?

I think so, and in the League Cup final earlier this year.  3 finals, 3 losers medals, each one practically lashed back into the face of the person giving it to him.

Maybe, to be fair to him, hes taken them off as he doesnt feel he even warrants a runners up medal seeing as hes been nothing more than a spectator in each of those finals.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2994 on: Today at 08:58:24 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:56:26 am
The government and a large proportion of England fans are an embarrassment.

There are obviously some good England fans but kicking off at 8 was leading to trouble with loads drinking, etc.

Trashing your country seems an odd mentality and storming the gates is just scary.

There surely needed to be a huge police presence and didn't seem there was.

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2995 on: Today at 08:58:51 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:58:24 am
There are obviously some good England fans but kicking off at 8 was leading to trouble with loads drinking, etc.

Trashing your country seems an odd mentality and storming the gates is just scary.

There surely needed to be a huge police presence and didn't seem there was.

Just some stewards on £9 an hour. They do ruin it for the people who just want to go and watch the national side. British culture though sadly. Can't handle the booze.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2996 on: Today at 08:58:54 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:53:31 am
He is a Fiorentina player. I like him a lot as well. Have no doubts he would do well in this league, looks like an action man in full flow

Nah that's some kind of loan/purchase deal thing. There is a buy deal included in the loan I'm sure.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2997 on: Today at 09:00:04 am
Obv Southgate should have gone to back 4 a lot earlier

Saka is a good lad but surely Sancho is the wide player to put on if you are chasing a goal

Mount is not a forward or play-off-the-CF attacking midfielder

We are now an ok team that can grind out results against good teams.
But we dont have the spark to beat the very good teams.



Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2998 on: Today at 09:00:37 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:56:26 am
The government and a large proportion of England fans are an embarrassment.

Lets not forget Trent and Sadio  was racially abused last season, this is not something that only happens when the national team play. In every fan base racists exist  and they all need to be called out for what the are.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #2999 on: Today at 09:03:18 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:50:54 pm
Yeah England are winning this comfortably for me.

Sorry Roy mate. :)
