Hendo wasnt on the pitch
Still cant get my head around his shit substitutions.
Last game he waited til 5 minutes into the extra time to make his subs.
Why not in the break, why wait?
Last night he waited til the end of the game to bring on two fast skilful lads specifically to take pens.
Said at the time I hope this doesnt bite him on the arse for the players sakes
Subbing off Henderson whilst others were left in place was a stark example of Southgates preference for a small group of players.
Despite having Foden, Grealish, Rashford and Sancho, he went with Mount, Kane, Sterling, time and again.
Neither Rashford or Sancho has had time on the pitch really, and I think Sanchos first touch was the pen.
Saka is a fantastic prospect, with pace to spare, when he came on he played southgates preferred style of defensive wingback. He looked like a shadow of himself, nervous as anything and then Southgate told him to take the last pen.
Madness