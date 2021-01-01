Think there are some players coming away from this with their heads high going into the new season.



Rice, Phillips, Saka have all had excellent tournaments. Sterling ditched the form he had coming in as well.



Henderson was used sparingly so should head into pre-season ready to complete his rehab and start very fresh.



From an England point of view. They were able to make the 3/5 at the back work well the majority of the time and were able to swap it to a 4 when needed. But they need to be able to use the whole squad better. Italy knew they were playing shit and were able to make the changes needed. Southgate it too afraid of making a sub and thats something he has to take forward to World cup qualification and next years tournament.