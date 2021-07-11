Congratulations to Italy who were deserved winners. Technical and tactical masterclass by the Azzurri. They dominated the middle of the park and looked the better team for 90 mins overall. The Italians have a lot of experience in their ranks and it showed.



I thought England were bit cowardly in their set up. Whilst an early goal is always good, in this case they perhaps sat back a bit too much after an early goal and largely surrendered possession to Italy. I think it was also an unusual decision to bring some fresh legs on so late in the piece, even if they were just for penalties. Also find it odd that the manager would decide who takes the penalties.



The best news for us as LFC supporters it that for now the international tournaments are over and overall our players don't seem to have picked up major injuries or been run into the ground. That will, hopefully, mean that they return to the squad in a few weeks time having been rested and recharged and ready to build up for the next season again.