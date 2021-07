Thereís absolutely no way to judge how a teenager will handle the pressure of being in a final taking a crucial pen with the weigh of a nation on your shoulders from a training game. Again just bad management.



I agree, I said immediately in our group chat it seemed crazyIt's easy to make too much of it though. Beckham Gerrard Lampard Carragher have all missed in shootouts for England. He was one of three players that missed, the order is irrelevant in that case. The one before could have been the crucial pen. I remember 2012 semis Ronaldo was last and didn't even get to take his and people were criticizing him not going earlier