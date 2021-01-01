Oliver Holt@OllieHolt22

Further to other reports on here, atmosphere inside stadium as well as outside getting ugly. The ten German bomber brigade are in full voice on the concourses. Drinks flying. People running. Seen a lot of kids looking scared.



Ben Rumsby@ben_rumsby

Wembley statement saying people without tickets did not get in the stadium. I have eye-witnessed people successfully tailgating (you have to assume without tickets) and have spoken to people who say they witnessed a similar incident.



Ben Rumsby@ben_rumsby

I was also approached by someone offering to pay me to let them tailgate me.



Oliver Brown@oliverbrown_tel

Estimated 200,000 fans in the Wembley area. Disabled areas in front of the press box now being invaded. Stewarding essentially non-existent.



Sam Wallace@SamWallaceTel

Just seen another fan jump down a 20 foot+ wall to try to get into the inner cordon near the media entrance. Hes telling the stewards escorting him away he had his ticket stolen. You dont get this for a November World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria