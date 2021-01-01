Objectively, that is an awful song. World in Motion, Three Lions, We're in this Together, Back Home are great but I'd say Vindaloo and that Ant & Dec one are the worst.



How can you say that? The lyrics are something that Shakespeare, Dostoevsky, Tolstoy and Kafka would be in raptures about!____________________________________________________________________Where on earth are you from?We're from EnglandWhere you come fromDo you put the kettle on?Kick itNah nah nahNah nah nahNah nah nahNah nah nah nah nahNah nah nahBonjour (nah nah nah)Monsieur (nah nah nah)(nah nah nah nah nah nah)We're EnglandWe're gonna score one more than you(simultaneous)England!(whistle blown)Can I introduce you please to a lump ofCheddar cheeseKnit onePearl oneDrop oneCurl oneKick itNah nah nah nah nah nah nah...We're EnglandWe're gonna score one more than you(simultaneous)England!Me and me mumAnd me dad and me granWe're off to WaterlooMe and me mum and me dad and me granAnd a bucket of vindalooBucket!Vindaloo vindaloo vindaloo vindaloo nah nahVindaloo vindaloo vindaloo vindaloo nah nahVindalooVindaloo and we all like vindalooWe're EnglandWe're gonna score one more than you(simultaneous)England!Nah nah (vindaloo) nah nah (vindaloo) nah nah nah...And we all like vindalooWe're EnglandWe're gonna score one more than you(simultaneous)And we all like vindalooWe're EnglandWe're gonna score one more than you(simultaneous)England!