« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *  (Read 4686 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,981
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #160 on: Today at 10:41:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:39:03 am
Agreed
We both turned out sound anyways. Especially me ;D

One kid stuck a fucking dart in my foot as a dare at a youth club. Again cos of my accent. Fucking nutters
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #161 on: Today at 10:44:42 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:07:09 am
Some have been miffed about this . I think its actually really funny.

Its both funny and so very Everton in equal measure.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,270
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #162 on: Today at 10:45:59 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:41:28 am
Gonna be lots of patriotic betting on England skewing the odds.  I've made a fair amount of money betting against England over the years.   Good shout to back Italy at those numbers.
Polls are interesting

England fans are 60:40 that England will win.
Italy fans are about 75:25 that Italy will win

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #163 on: Today at 10:46:06 am »
Are there any sites streaming the match?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,270
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #164 on: Today at 10:46:16 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:44:42 am
Its both funny and so very Everton in equal measure.
Oh yes, thats a great point!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #165 on: Today at 10:49:46 am »
Todays the day!
Logged

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,757
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #166 on: Today at 10:57:18 am »
My wish would be for Hendo to score the only goal.
1-0 to England but Hendo in the limelight for ever.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,396
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:59:04 am »
Just in case the tragic booing drowns out what is a massive national call to arms, something you could get inspired by.....Unlike..... well,you know what I'm on about...


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z3RToBymttA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z3RToBymttA</a>



Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,396
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:59:26 am »
#35
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,284
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #169 on: Today at 11:00:58 am »
It isn't the result I want but am just going to have to learn to live with it. All the omens I've seen since around midday yesterday have been signalling an England win. Also think Paul Mariner is putting in a good word upstairs for Southgate and England because that's the type of guy he was. The spiritual forces are with England right now. They will win it in the 90.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,710
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #170 on: Today at 11:02:43 am »
Just lashed a tenner on England 2-1 at 11/1.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:05:21 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 11:00:58 am
It isn't the result I want but am just going to have to learn to live with it. All the omens I've seen since around midday yesterday have been signalling an England win. Also think Paul Mariner is putting in a good word upstairs for Southgate and England because that's the type of guy he was. The spiritual forces are with England right now. They will win it in the 90.

Luckily for you omens are a load of bullshit.

England may well win, but it wont have anything to do with any omens.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #172 on: Today at 11:06:25 am »
On one hand i don't want them to win, it would be unbearable and i hate to see Pickford and Kane lauded as national heroes like the Charlton's Hurst Hunt Stiles Banks etc.

On the other hand it will put to bed nineteen fucking sixty six and i guess this country needs something to smile about during the last 15 months or so we have gone through.

I'm just gonna watch the game not really arsed, and hope it goes to penalties for some drama.

Fuck it, Forza Azzurri!!!!
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,353
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #173 on: Today at 11:08:35 am »
Well this is it, the most exciting day in our lives.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,231
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #174 on: Today at 11:12:31 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:08:35 am
Well this is it, the most exciting day in our lives.

Yep.  Really feels like it!
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,532
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #175 on: Today at 11:14:44 am »
Hoping that it's a good game with plenty of shots on goal and hopefully not so much of the cheating, whining, crying, diving and shite.

Hoping also that the England fans can try for once not to be complete c*nts.



Let's hope that football wins! Impressed that the England players are donating their winnings to the NHS - really nice gesture that.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,799
  • Klopptimist
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #176 on: Today at 11:17:07 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:05:21 am
Luckily for you omens are a load of bullshit.

England may well win, but it wont have anything to do with any omens.

I predicted you'd say that!
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,284
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #177 on: Today at 11:21:41 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:05:21 am
Luckily for you omens are a load of bullshit.

England may well win, but it wont have anything to do with any omens.
Sports people are among the most superstitious you'll ever meet. My omens (mostly magpies, but other animals as well) have never failed. Sometimes it helps prepare you for the terrible news so it doesn't feel too bad afterwards. You're like "oh yeah, I knew that was going to happen but I'll live". ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,981
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #178 on: Today at 11:22:37 am »
PD" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:26:04 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:41:28 am
Gonna be lots of patriotic betting on England skewing the odds.  I've made a fair amount of money betting against England over the years.   Good shout to back Italy at those numbers.

I recon the patriotic betting is causing about a 0.5-0.8 swing which is a lot. Normally I would expect money to go on Italy later in the day but today I can see loads of people having a dabble on England before the kick off. It'll be tempting to pick up a bit more of Italy, but I'm going to sit on my hands.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #180 on: Today at 11:29:30 am »
Does anyone know what the score is with ticketing for this?

It looks like Italy have 1,000 tickets and England have the rest (minus whatever ridiculous number UEFA and the FA take for their respective collaboration of c*nts.)

If there was no Covid am I right in assuming that it would have been allocated as if it were a neural ground, so both sides get the same allocation?

Either way its some advantage for England if Italy only have 1,000 tickets, cant imagine thats ever happened before in a Euro final.
Logged

Online Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,101
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #181 on: Today at 11:32:40 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:29:30 am
Does anyone know what the score is with ticketing for this?

It looks like Italy have 1,000 tickets and England have the rest (minus whatever ridiculous number UEFA and the FA take for their respective collaboration of c*nts.)

If there was no Covid am I right in assuming that it would have been allocated as if it were a neural ground, so both sides get the same allocation?

Either way its some advantage for England if Italy only have 1,000 tickets, cant imagine thats ever happened before in a Euro final.

I think Italian tickets go to English based Italians, so would think there will be a sizeable contingent of Italians at Wembley tonight. The 1000 relates to Italians coming over from Italy in a bubble (only here for 12 hours I think)
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #182 on: Today at 11:34:30 am »
Watching Harry Kane lift a trophy is actually going to make me sick.
Logged

Online Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,101
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #183 on: Today at 11:35:38 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:34:30 am
Watching Harry Kane lift a trophy is actually going to make me sick.

Hope you are vomiting all night 😉
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,532
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #184 on: Today at 11:37:24 am »
I've stepped up my thinking from the Italian Flag to Fat Les's Vindaloo.

Only for one day, mind.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,388
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #185 on: Today at 11:40:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:10:09 am
Giorgio Chiellini and Lenardo Bonnicci.

Their first names and my sons first names (the anglicised version anyway). 

Is this a sign?  If so, what does it mean?!

That you're rubbish at choosing names for your kids?
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,373
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #186 on: Today at 11:41:39 am »
it's times like these where it's shit to be dual nationality and you cant get properly hyped about the game. hope england win still, it'd just feel plastic celebrating like everyone else
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,123
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #187 on: Today at 11:42:27 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:37:24 am
I've stepped up my thinking from the Italian Flag to Fat Les's Vindaloo.

Only for one day, mind.

Objectively, that is an awful song. World in Motion, Three Lions, We're in this Together, Back Home are great but I'd say Vindaloo and that Ant & Dec one are the worst.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,123
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #188 on: Today at 11:43:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:17:19 am
The officials are ready for tonight

;D

Kane & Grealish vs Immobile & ?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,270
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #189 on: Today at 11:44:03 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:42:27 am
Objectively, that is an awful song. World in Motion, Three Lions, We're in this Together, Back Home are great but I'd say Vindaloo and that Ant & Dec one are the worst.
vindaloo is supposed to be ironic anti thug football fan 

But its like Alf Garnett.

Instead it become a symbol to  those it purported to ridicule
« Last Edit: Today at 11:46:40 am by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,532
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #190 on: Today at 11:45:44 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:42:27 am
Objectively, that is an awful song. World in Motion, Three Lions, We're in this Together, Back Home are great but I'd say Vindaloo and that Ant & Dec one are the worst.

How can you say that? The lyrics are something that Shakespeare, Dostoevsky, Tolstoy and Kafka would be in raptures about!

____________________________________________________________________


Where on earth are you from?
We're from England
Where you come from
Do you put the kettle on?

Kick it

Nah nah nah
Nah nah nah
Nah nah nah
Nah nah nah nah nah
Nah nah nah
Bonjour (nah nah nah)
Monsieur (nah nah nah)

(nah nah nah nah nah nah)

We're England
We're gonna score one more than you
(simultaneous)

England!

(whistle blown)

Can I introduce you please to a lump of
Cheddar cheese
Knit one
Pearl one
Drop one
Curl one

Kick it

Nah nah nah nah nah nah nah...

We're England
We're gonna score one more than you
(simultaneous)

England!

Me and me mum
And me dad and me gran
We're off to Waterloo
Me and me mum and me dad and me gran
And a bucket of vindaloo

Bucket!

Vindaloo vindaloo vindaloo vindaloo nah nah
Vindaloo vindaloo vindaloo vindaloo nah nah

Vindaloo
Vindaloo and we all like vindaloo

We're England
We're gonna score one more than you
(simultaneous)

England!

Nah nah (vindaloo) nah nah (vindaloo) nah nah nah...

And we all like vindaloo

We're England
We're gonna score one more than you
(simultaneous)

And we all like vindaloo

We're England
We're gonna score one more than you
(simultaneous)

England!
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,231
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #191 on: Today at 11:47:47 am »
So whos having a full English this morning?

Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,123
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #192 on: Today at 11:49:41 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:44:03 am
vindaloo is supposed to be ironic anti thug football fan 

But its like Alf Garnett.

Instead it become a symbol to  those it purported to ridicule

Really? I'm not sure it works so well. Also not sure that that makes it any better :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,270
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy *
« Reply #193 on: Today at 11:50:43 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:49:41 am
Really? I'm not sure it works so well. Also not sure that that makes it any better :P
Agreed.  Its poor at what it does.  And its got a Keith Allen  who I really havent got time for
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 