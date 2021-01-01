Objectively, that is an awful song. World in Motion, Three Lions, We're in this Together, Back Home are great but I'd say Vindaloo and that Ant & Dec one are the worst.
How can you say that? The lyrics are something that Shakespeare, Dostoevsky, Tolstoy and Kafka would be in raptures about!
Where on earth are you from?
We're from England
Where you come from
Do you put the kettle on?
Kick it
Nah nah nah
Nah nah nah
Nah nah nah
Nah nah nah nah nah
Nah nah nah
Bonjour (nah nah nah)
Monsieur (nah nah nah)
(nah nah nah nah nah nah)
We're England
We're gonna score one more than you
(simultaneous)
England!
(whistle blown)
Can I introduce you please to a lump of
Cheddar cheese
Knit one
Pearl one
Drop one
Curl one
Kick it
Nah nah nah nah nah nah nah...
We're England
We're gonna score one more than you
(simultaneous)
England!
Me and me mum
And me dad and me gran
We're off to Waterloo
Me and me mum and me dad and me gran
And a bucket of vindaloo
Bucket!
Vindaloo vindaloo vindaloo vindaloo nah nah
Vindaloo vindaloo vindaloo vindaloo nah nah
Vindaloo
Vindaloo and we all like vindaloo
We're England
We're gonna score one more than you
(simultaneous)
England!
Nah nah (vindaloo) nah nah (vindaloo) nah nah nah...
And we all like vindaloo
We're England
We're gonna score one more than you
(simultaneous)
And we all like vindaloo
We're England
We're gonna score one more than you
(simultaneous)
England!