Mad to think before a ball was kicked, there was a 'media' storm around the squad. Too many fullbacks, not enough midfielders, no proper back up to Kane, defence is the weaklink ect.... Getting to the final only conceding one goal, scoring 10 goals. Pickford has kept it simple, Maguire and Stones have stepped up, Walker being an excellent fullback sweeper, Shaw carrying on his good form, Phillips making Milner look like a slouch, Rice being solid, Henderson leading with his experience, Foden and Grealish adding a touch of magic, Saka showing hes wasted at a midtable club, Sterling being the best tournament England player in decades, Kane coming into the goals and leading the line after a slow start. Southgate has got most of his calls right.



I fancied Italy to win this at the start, I have enjoyed watching them under Mancini. Remember watching them under the previous coach and they were painful to watch. Spinazzola was a joy to watch, romping up and down that left side, hes a big miss. Insigne has always been fun to watch when you watch Napoli Chiesa can be a handful, Immobile knows where the goal but he's poor when not on Italian soil. Veratti, Jorginho and Barella. Some midfield that. A soon to be 37 year old Chiellini step out from the back has been a bit mad.



I wouldn't be surprised to see this go to extra time, heart thinks 2-1 England but head thinks Italy will edge it. Hopefully on Monday, kids up and down the country will be trying to replicate a Henderson winning goal on school playgrounds and fields.



Went to Rome the summer we signed Salah. Had a good chat to the taxi driver who took us to the hotel, joking that I hope Salah would be better than the last Roman we bought, Aquilani ... rest is history.