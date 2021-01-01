« previous next »
Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #80
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:17:03 pm
Itll obviously be tight but I do fancy England .
Ultimately its hard to see how Italy have the attackers to cause England problems
Italy will be able to control the ball but theyll be constantly vulnerable to getting countered - theyve got way less margin for error than England and the longer it goes on the more Englands advantage



Insigne and chiesa will give england problems. Immobile is the wild card. If he continues to be utter shit then Italy will need to find some midfield or defensive goal(s).
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #81
I think Henderson may replace Saka & move Mount to the right.

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #82
3-0 to England. Think Italy will bottle it.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #83
Italy are unbeaten in 20 odd games and rarely these days concede 3.  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #84
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:42:49 pm
Italy are unbeaten in 20 odd games and rarely these days concede 3.  ;D

Which is why they'll lose 3 nil tomorrow. Like an erection, it appears when you least expect it.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #85
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 09:45:29 pm
Which is why they'll lose 3 nil tomorrow. Like an erection, it appears when you least expect it.

Taking the pills your mate Pele sent you?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #86
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:29:04 pm
What snacks ya all getting in?

Peroni, Pizza and Pasta.

Come on England ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆😉
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #87
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:46:11 pm
Taking the pills your mate Pele sent you?

If I were then an erection would most definitely be expected. Not that he's sent me any I hasten to add.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #88
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:09:00 pm
Sometimes few words can say so much.

Once again. Queeniebabes has nailed the zeitgeist



Anyone else think the queen used to be pretty hot?
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #89
Why does it have to be on a Sunday, hate all this waiting around
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #90
Kinel, this thread got a bit sensitive and humourless. Didnt think having a small joke would get deleted. Fair doos. Enjoy.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #91
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:05:15 pm
Why does it have to be on a Sunday, hate all this waiting around

Mad isnt it?

Its been that way as long as Ive been old enough to watch them (96 was my first one.)

I dont even mind it being in a Sunday but fucking 8PM Either do Saturday at 8PM if UEFA want it under the lights which I assume is the reason for the late kick off time, or just do at on Sunday at 4 which is also a boss kickoff time.

8pm Sunday is mad.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #92
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:13:03 pm
haha

You havin a bevvie at home John? Or out?
Gonna be in I think Capo, some of me mates have caravans and go away, and I'd rather watch the footy game properly than be in a pub even though there's been some boss atmospheres here in Liverpool. My lad is one of those ambivalent types and I'll see what my 2 x daughters BF's are doing.
Bro-in-law might want some ale action also :)

Otherwise, is it getting shown on PopWorld  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #93
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:15:03 pm
Gonna be in I think Capo, some of me mates have caravans and go away, and I'd rather watch the footy game properly than be in a pub even though there's been some boss atmospheres here in Liverpool. My lad is one of those ambivalent types and I'll see what my 2 x daughters BF's are doing.
Bro-in-law might want some ale action also :)

Otherwise, is it getting shown on PopWorld  ;D
Sounds good either way.  ;) Always watch the footy on me todd now. Like the peace n quiet not avin to sit next to some moaning twat for 2 hours so ill just sit at home with a loada food an ale ;D hope its a good game though
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #94
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:19:47 pm
Sounds good either way.  ;) Always watch the footy on me todd now. Like the peace n quiet not avin to sit next to some moaning twat for 2 hours so ill just sit at home with a loada food an ale ;D hope its a good game though


Chopper said the same about you 😂


1-0 win ( hopefully )

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #95
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 10:38:07 pm

Chopper said the same about you 😂


1-0 win ( hopefully )


;D
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #96
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 10:38:07 pm

Chopper said the same about you 😂

;D  hahahahahahahahaha
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #97
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #98
Mad to think before a ball was kicked, there was a 'media' storm around the squad. Too many fullbacks, not enough midfielders, no proper back up to Kane, defence is the weaklink ect.... Getting to the final only conceding one goal, scoring 10 goals. Pickford has kept it simple, Maguire and Stones have stepped up, Walker being an excellent fullback sweeper, Shaw carrying on his good form, Phillips making Milner look like a slouch, Rice being solid, Henderson leading with his experience, Foden and Grealish adding a touch of magic, Saka showing hes wasted at a midtable club, Sterling being the best tournament England player in decades, Kane coming into the goals and leading the line after a slow start. Southgate has got most of his calls right.

I fancied Italy to win this at the start, I have enjoyed watching them under Mancini. Remember watching them under the previous coach and they were painful to watch. Spinazzola was a joy to watch, romping up and down that left side, hes a big miss. Insigne has always been fun to watch when you watch Napoli Chiesa can be a handful, Immobile knows where the goal but he's poor when not on Italian soil. Veratti, Jorginho and Barella. Some midfield that. A soon to be 37 year old Chiellini step out from the back has been a bit mad.

I wouldn't be surprised to see this go to extra time, heart thinks 2-1 England but head thinks Italy will edge it. Hopefully on Monday, kids up and down the country will be trying to replicate a Henderson winning goal on school playgrounds and fields.

Went to Rome the summer we signed Salah. Had a good chat to the taxi driver who took us to the hotel, joking that I hope Salah would be better than the last Roman we bought, Aquilani ... rest is history.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #99
Almost certain I made a post earlier that has since been deleted. Site has lost the run if itself of that was deemed inflammatory. Fuck me.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #100
1-1 in 90; Hendo to win it in ET.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #101
I see trouble for Italian restaurants if England lose.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #102
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:29:04 pm
What snacks ya all getting in?
liver, some fava beans and a nice Chianti.
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #103
wow

 :o
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #104
Want England to win so the "it's coming home" shite will stop  :P 

Hopefully the ref will allow some challenges, to avoid all the play acting..
Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #105

Im expecting Italy to win, I dont see our midfield getting close to theirs. Italy have very intelligent forwards and will always be hard to break down, I think the pressure will get to England

Re: Euro 2020 Final: England v Italy
Reply #106
Kane to score the first goal...Italy to win 3-1...
