Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?

Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:49:47 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 10, 2021, 12:44:15 pm
Lyndon Dykes stood out in a way.

He really did.
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:47:47 am
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on July 10, 2021, 11:25:50 pm
Team of the tournament would probably be:

Pickford; Maehle, Chiellini, Maguire, Spinazzola; Jorginho, Pedri, Hojbjerg; Sterling, Kane, Chiesa.

Subs: Schmeichel, Donnarumma; Dumfries, Bonucci, Kjaer, Shaw; Forsberg, Pogba, Wijnaldum, Locatelli, Barella; Damsgaard, Insigne, Schick, Lukaku.

No I can't do the Scandinavian lettering on this keyboard, sorry.
Pickford?, you been on the DMT again lad?
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:26:44 am
The Danish squad, end of story.
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:42:42 am
I hate to see right-footed left backs and left-footed right backs, but Spinazzola's performances made me suspend (if not quite revise) that judgment. He was brilliant, especially in the group stages. Though oddly England might think his absence denies them a chance down the right.

Elif Elmas was a breathtaking presence whenever North Macedonia played. One of the few players outside the England squad whose first instinct was to take his man on. Had that ability to 'ghost' past someone without apparently breaking stride or even throwing a dummy. How do certain players do that? One to watch. Plays for Napoli apparently.

Frenkie de Jong lost it with the ref in his last match but was everything a central midfielder should be. Aggressive running with the ball, a Gini like ability to protect it when under pressure and a burning desire to win.

Raheem Sterling may well end up as Player of the Tournament. We all know he goes down too easily at times, and that he dived to win the pen v Denmark, but he's kicked an awful lot too by defenders who cannot get the ball off him legitimately. How many times have we seen Sterling apparently dispossessed by a tackle only to see him recover the ball a moment later. Italy will try and keep him away from Bonucci and Chiellini today because Sterling will skin them both alive if he gets chance. Expect a lot of fouling on him in wide areas. 

Seriously impressed with Donnarumma. He can't use his feet very well, which makes him an old-fashioned goalie in some respects, but how on earth do you get the ball past him? If the goalies could be swapped to today and Italy had to field the Weapon of Mass Self-Destruction that is Jordan Pickford, then England would stroll to victory.

Dani Olmo wasn't used enough by his stubborn coach for Spain. But when he was he was terrific. Italy decided the best way to deal with him was to chop him down. Only a referee with his mind on other things allowed them to get away with this, otherwise England would be up against possibly the most potent winger in the tournament.

Maguire Sorry, he's played well. He's not my idea of a centre back but no one has yet got the better of him in this tournament, he's carried the ball competently, and he's caused problems at the other end. There's a question about his composure. That (undeserved, admittedly) yellow card v Denmark freaked him out for a while. A less honest team than the Danes would have exploited that and got a rattled Maguire in the book again. But he recovered and eventually became a defensive pillar once again.

I also agree that the referees have been very good, on the whole. Especially in the early stages of the tournament players soon got the message that merely falling to the ground when an opponent was putting pressure on you was not going to get you a free kick. Most of them got the message and stopped. The refs have also worked well with VAR.




Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #44 on: Today at 11:41:13 am
Chiesa
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #45 on: Today at 11:46:07 am
I thought Stones was the pick of the England centre backs. Never hugely rated him at Cuty where he seems a bit prone to mistakes (maybe Les so the season just gone?) but for England he always seems quite reliable. And it might just be their respective playing styles but he looks and feels far less on edge than Maguire.

Enjoyed watching Veratti whenever Ive seen him this tournament. Just seems to do everything well. Chriss as mentioned above looks an absolute powerhouse. He looks a real talent.

Theyve been called out already but Id echo the shouts for some of the Danish players in terms of unknowns to the casual watcher but Damsgard did really well and Maehle and Dolberg impressed to. And obviously Kjaer for his leadership.
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #46 on: Today at 11:53:56 am
Donnarumma was very impressive. And looked absolutely fucking massive in that shoot-out. Its obviously not a particularly impressive thing for PSG to launch loads of money to sign him....but that'll be an important signing for them I suspect.
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #47 on: Today at 11:57:27 am
Chiesa, Pedri and Damsgaard
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #48 on: Today at 12:16:13 pm
Damsgaard and Maehle were standouts in a special Danish squad.

Pedri was outstanding. The Italians were the best team overall, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Barella and Chiesa were all excellent. I thought Saka was really impressive in the opportunities he got. Dumfries, Schick and Olmo were all really good as well, Donnarumma was the best GK but Sommer deserves a mention as well for me, thought he made some brilliant saves.
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #49 on: Today at 12:25:37 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:16:13 pm
Damsgaard and Maehle were standouts in a special Danish squad.

Pedri was outstanding. The Italians were the best team overall, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Barella and Chiesa were all excellent. I thought Saka was really impressive in the opportunities he got. Dumfries, Schick and Olmo were all really good as well, Donnarumma was the best GK but Sommer deserves a mention as well for me, thought he made some brilliant saves.

Agree with these suggestions for the standout performers. I'd also include Sterling and Stones from an England perspective. I thought Laporte had a good tournament too.

In the earlier parts of the tournament I though Wijnaldum, Forsberg, Isak, Pogba, Xhaka, Seferovic all played pretty well. Hard to ignore Ronaldo's goals also.

My team of the tournament would be:

Donnarumma

Dumfries
Bonucci
Stones
Spinazolla

Pedri
Pogba
Barella

Olmo
Schick
Chiesa
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #50 on: Today at 12:28:06 pm
That Wijnaldum looked a player.
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #51 on: Today at 12:31:17 pm
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on July 10, 2021, 11:25:50 pm
Team of the tournament would probably be:

Pickford; Maehle, Chiellini, Maguire, Spinazzola; Jorginho, Pedri, Hojbjerg; Sterling, Kane, Chiesa.

Subs: Schmeichel, Donnarumma; Dumfries, Bonucci, Kjaer, Shaw; Forsberg, Pogba, Wijnaldum, Locatelli, Barella; Damsgaard, Insigne, Schick, Lukaku.

No I can't do the Scandinavian lettering on this keyboard, sorry.

Pickford I think did alright, but he wasn't as good as the other keepers you mentioned

Maguire I think did alright, but he wasn't as good as the other CBs you mentioned

Kane though :lmao He was appalling. He's got the monkey off his back from the last Euros in terms of actually scoring, but he was still crap and spent much of the time strolling around. Much like Ronaldo to be fair, you can't knock them scoring goals but their overall play was actually fairly detrimental to their teams.
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #52 on: Today at 12:49:34 pm
Austria - Sabitzer

Belgium - KdB / Lukaku/ Doku

Croatia - Modric / Gvardiol

Czech Republic - Schick

Denmark - Kjaer / Damsgaard / Maehle / Hojberg / Dolberg / Christensen

England - Sterling / Phillips / Shaw

Finland - No one of note

France - Pogba / Benzema

Germany - Havertz / Gosens

Holland - Wijnaldum / Dumfries / De Jong / Depay

Hungary - Sallai / Orban

Italy - Spinazzola / Chiesa / Insigne / Chiellini / Donnarumma / Barella / Locatelli / Bonucci

North Macedonia - Pandev / Alioski (2 goals)

Poland - Lewandowski

Portugal - Ronaldo / Jota / Sanches / Pepe

Russia - I didn't see every minute of their games but don't think there were standouts.

Scotland - Robbo

Slovakia - No one of note off the top of my head

Spain - Pedri / Olmo / Koke / Laporte

Sweden - Forsberg

Switzerland - Shaqiri / Sommer / Seferovic / Xhaka / Akanji

Turkey - No one stood out

Ukraine - Yarmolenko / Yaremchuk

Wales - Ward / Ramsey / Bale






Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #53 on: Today at 01:07:31 pm
If I was to pick a team

Donnarumma

Dumfries
Kjaer
Chiellini
Spinnazola

Jorginho
Pedri
Xhaka

Chiesa
Schick
Sterling
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #54 on: Today at 03:02:57 pm
Chiesa, Spinazzola, Sterling, Damsgaard for me.

Thought Xhaka also had a very good tournament.
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #55 on: Today at 03:26:57 pm
Maguire had a great tournament
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #56 on: Today at 03:31:36 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:26:57 pm
Maguire had a great tournament

I liked his kick it out for a corner pass to Pickford last night.
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #57 on: Today at 03:50:44 pm
I should also add Shaw who has been excellent last few months tbf
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #58 on: Today at 03:55:19 pm
Yeah Shaw has been very good for around a year now.  Pedri was the standout for me, didn't know much about him going in, but he's excellent.
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #59 on: Today at 03:59:24 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:55:19 pm
Yeah Shaw has been very good for around a year now.  Pedri was the standout for me, didn't know much about him going in, but he's excellent.
he was the most surprising one, that performance v Italy came out of left field he was iniesta like
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #60 on: Today at 04:28:09 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:59:24 pm
he was the most surprising one, that performance v Italy came out of left field he was iniesta like

 :hally
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #61 on: Today at 04:29:07 pm
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 04:28:09 pm
:hally

I think he's on about Pedri to be honest  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #62 on: Today at 04:29:56 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:29:07 pm
I think he's on about Pedri to be honest  ;D

That was my joke as he's a Utd fan. :)

Pedri was boss, big future that kid.
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #63 on: Today at 04:32:39 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:29:07 pm
I think he's on about Pedri to be honest  ;D
Nah I meant Maguire
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #64 on: Today at 04:43:43 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:31:17 pm
Pickford I think did alright, but he wasn't as good as the other keepers you mentioned

Maguire I think did alright, but he wasn't as good as the other CBs you mentioned

Kane though :lmao He was appalling. He's got the monkey off his back from the last Euros in terms of actually scoring, but he was still crap and spent much of the time strolling around. Much like Ronaldo to be fair, you can't knock them scoring goals but their overall play was actually fairly detrimental to their teams.


Kane was on course for the golden boot when I posted that, thought it'd be churlish to leave the golden boot winner out. I'd stand by Maguire though now the whole thing is over I'd probably put Schmeichel or Donnarumma ahead of Pickford - probably Schmeichel though Donnarumma had that iconic moment at the end
Re: Euro 2020 - most standout players for you?
Reply #65 on: Today at 04:47:41 pm
I only watched the final. Was really impressed by Chiesa (who I have watched a lot this season for Juve and is going to be a star), plus Bonucci and Cheillini who despite their age defended really well against a top team like England.
