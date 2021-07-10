I hate to see right-footed left backs and left-footed right backs, but Spinazzola's performances made me suspend (if not quite revise) that judgment. He was brilliant, especially in the group stages. Though oddly England might think his absence denies them a chance down the right.



Elif Elmas was a breathtaking presence whenever North Macedonia played. One of the few players outside the England squad whose first instinct was to take his man on. Had that ability to 'ghost' past someone without apparently breaking stride or even throwing a dummy. How do certain players do that? One to watch. Plays for Napoli apparently.



Frenkie de Jong lost it with the ref in his last match but was everything a central midfielder should be. Aggressive running with the ball, a Gini like ability to protect it when under pressure and a burning desire to win.



Raheem Sterling may well end up as Player of the Tournament. We all know he goes down too easily at times, and that he dived to win the pen v Denmark, but he's kicked an awful lot too by defenders who cannot get the ball off him legitimately. How many times have we seen Sterling apparently dispossessed by a tackle only to see him recover the ball a moment later. Italy will try and keep him away from Bonucci and Chiellini today because Sterling will skin them both alive if he gets chance. Expect a lot of fouling on him in wide areas.



Seriously impressed with Donnarumma. He can't use his feet very well, which makes him an old-fashioned goalie in some respects, but how on earth do you get the ball past him? If the goalies could be swapped to today and Italy had to field the Weapon of Mass Self-Destruction that is Jordan Pickford, then England would stroll to victory.



Dani Olmo wasn't used enough by his stubborn coach for Spain. But when he was he was terrific. Italy decided the best way to deal with him was to chop him down. Only a referee with his mind on other things allowed them to get away with this, otherwise England would be up against possibly the most potent winger in the tournament.



Maguire Sorry, he's played well. He's not my idea of a centre back but no one has yet got the better of him in this tournament, he's carried the ball competently, and he's caused problems at the other end. There's a question about his composure. That (undeserved, admittedly) yellow card v Denmark freaked him out for a while. A less honest team than the Danes would have exploited that and got a rattled Maguire in the book again. But he recovered and eventually became a defensive pillar once again.



I also agree that the referees have been very good, on the whole. Especially in the early stages of the tournament players soon got the message that merely falling to the ground when an opponent was putting pressure on you was not going to get you a free kick. Most of them got the message and stopped. The refs have also worked well with VAR.









