Paul Mariner RIP

12C

Paul Mariner RIP
Today at 09:04:01 am
Paul Mariner RIP

Former England striker Paul Mariner dies aged 68 https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57788208
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

rob1966

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:13:02 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:04:01 am
Paul Mariner RIP

Former England striker Paul Mariner dies aged 68 https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/5778820

There is an 8 missing off your link https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57788208

RIP Paul Mariner
12C

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:24:04 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:13:02 am
There is an 8 missing off your link https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57788208

RIP Paul Mariner
Apologies

Always remember him creating the spark for one of the most bad tempered games I ever saw. Between two of the best footballing sides of the time.
Yorky has written a great summary of it.
Liverpool v Ipswich 1977.

Was always a threat in the air,
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

John C

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:52:58 am
That's really, really sad news. Cracking player.

RIP Paul.
reddebs

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:06:13 am
From my home town Chorley and I remember how proud the town was when he got his England call up.

Yet another one gone far too young.

RIP Paul ⚽
jillc

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:31:51 am
Sad news indeed, RIP Paul he was a fine player.  :(
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Brain Potter

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:42:05 am
RIP Paul. Another part of my young life departed. Makes me feel old.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:49:10 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 10:42:05 am
RIP Paul. Another part of my young life departed. Makes me feel old.

One of those players who seemed ageless.

A sad loss.
FlashingBlade

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Reply #8 on: Today at 11:03:39 am
Sad news.

Son of Spion＊

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:15:17 am
That's really sad news. Gone far too young.

I remember him well from the days when Ipswich were a really strong side.

Great player.

RIP Paul.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

FlashingBlade

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:17:21 am
If my memory serves , was in TJ´s Saturday afternoon with me mam shopping and news come through Mariner scored a late winner at Ipswich against us...maybe the Cup I think.

Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Paul Mariner RIP
Reply #11 on: Today at 11:25:14 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:24:04 am
Apologies

Always remember him creating the spark for one of the most bad tempered games I ever saw. Between two of the best footballing sides of the time.
Yorky has written a great summary of it.
Liverpool v Ipswich 1977.

Was always a threat in the air,
I was in the Kop for that game; very bad tempered game indeed. I remember poor old Rubberlegs being on the wrong end of a terrible tackle by Tommy Smith.
R.I.P Paul Mariner; such a sad loss  :(
