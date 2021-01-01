There is an 8 missing off your link https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57788208



RIP Paul Mariner



ApologiesAlways remember him creating the spark for one of the most bad tempered games I ever saw. Between two of the best footballing sides of the time.Yorky has written a great summary of it.Liverpool v Ipswich 1977.Was always a threat in the air,