Paul Mariner RIPFormer England striker Paul Mariner dies aged 68 https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/5778820
There is an 8 missing off your link https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57788208RIP Paul Mariner
RIP Paul. Another part of my young life departed. Makes me feel old.
Apologies Always remember him creating the spark for one of the most bad tempered games I ever saw. Between two of the best footballing sides of the time.Yorky has written a great summary of it.Liverpool v Ipswich 1977. Was always a threat in the air,
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]