We have not been eating dairy products from the beginning. That is a wrong statement. We have been gatherers before we've been hunters. Humans needed to evolve to build shard enough tool tips to master hunting. It took a few thousand years. However, you are right, meat was consumed by pretty much all humans, but the frequency and the quantity of consumption was so different than it is today. Even the modern day hunter gatherer communities in Papua New Guinea, Africa and other places primarily rely on their vegetables and fruits for most of their daily needs. There are a few documentaries that show their food inventories and their lifestyle. They do consume meat, but you will be amazed by how little the amount is.
Moreover, most of us live a sedentary lifestyle in the modern world, which calls for reduction in saturated fats. Instead we upped our intake of meat and dairy. Red meat is considered a class 3 carcinogen in most countries and processed meat is classified a class 1 carcinogen by WHO. The cancer risks of excessive meat and dairy consumption are real. Don't fall for the sugar narrative. Just a smoke screen. Sugar is bad, but its effects are nothing compared to the ones meat and dairy have on your body. Big meat and dairy industries have some of the most powerful lobbies that can influence these narratives. "Big Broccoli" isn't rich enough to compete with that.
A mothers breast milk is literally the very definition of a dairy product, and thats how all young humans start their life cycle. You are also wrong on sugar as that stuff literally rots you from the inside and is the source of most human health problems due to it raising blood sugars (one of the most dangerous scenarios for a human being and the reason we have a defence mechanism called Insulin to stop it killing us)
Saturated fat is also not a problem for humans when it is consumed in large quantities as part of a natural foods, healthy diet. Start mixing it with sugars and man made chemicals (as found in that impossible meat and other factory made Frankenstein foods) and yes you will start having health issues.
The human body is largely made up of saturated fat (cholesterol) and human breast milk is made up mainly of saturated fats, so why would this suddenly be the villain of the piece when we have survived on it for millenniums and these fake foods and refined sugars/grains are seen as absolutely fine. It makes no sense and doesnt add up at all, unless there is a huge agenda against natural animal based foods which their clearly is.