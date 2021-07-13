Just because we've 'always done it and we're still around', isn't really the greatest argument re; dairy especially.



Dairy is something that only a few thousand years ago humans were able to actually stomach without getting sick, and if a quarter of the human population still can't stomach it, I'd say, personally, it's maybe something that we shouldn't really be consuming. Any nutrients that dairy can give you, you can better get from other sources.



The main issue for me is the ethical side of it, and I think consuming dairy is wrong. Cows have been bred to the point where they can barely walk, and need to be milked constantly or risk serious health issues. The idea of drinking another animals lactate has always creeped me out, like I get eating meat in more ways than consuming dairy, it's something lots of animals do, but no other animal will drink the lactate of another species.



I do sometimes eat meat, but I do think we'll soon get to the point where substitution meat is better sourced (not difficult considering how most meat is sourced), and as nice as meat can be.



Just my two cents.



Humans have a funny attitude to animals, especially the British (unlike some countries) where animals which would never existed except for farming have been 'created' for one purpose alone and are quite a sad sight to see in their almost freakish form that would never survive in the wild. At the same time people would regard a 'dog curry' or a 'horse stew' with revulsion, regardless of the taste. There is so much psychologically behind meat eating these days now that the link between direct killing and consumption has been severed (for all those who don't work in slaughterhouses). I come from the ethical side and it gets quite complex because ethics drive you down a path where you could never stop if you kept of going. For me it just defines how we are as a species at this time in our development, we seemed to have made massive progress in terms of how we might regard our fellow humans and now that seems to have shifted to a wider perspective for many as well.I think the interesting take is how meat eating is equated with a certain 'toughness' whilst the alternatives are regarded as a certain type of 'softness', the idea that you 'care' too much. I think the proportion of the population that would be prepared to slit the throat of a living creature is relatively small right now, despite the fact that the majority of the population would eat the flesh.