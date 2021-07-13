Poll

Are Vegans

Good at sport
13 (48.1%)
Not good at sport
14 (51.9%)

Total Members Voted: 27

Voting closed: July 13, 2021, 02:58:23 pm

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say  (Read 2981 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,554
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #160 on: Today at 07:38:54 pm »
Is organic farming harmful?
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,052
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #161 on: Today at 07:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:38:49 pm
You've got no fucking excuse not to be vegan then.  ;D

 ;D
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online shravan.satya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #162 on: Today at 07:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:37:56 pm
I can't absorb B12 from food no matter how many juicy rare steaks I eat.

fuck! hopefully that is resolved now in someway, shape or form, mate.
Logged
YNWA

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,732
  • YNWA
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #163 on: Today at 07:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:38:49 pm
You've got no fucking excuse not to be vegan then.  ;D

Meat tastes good  ;D ;D
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,676
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #164 on: Today at 07:40:36 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:38:54 pm
Is organic farming harmful?

I think the argument is that if organic farming suddenly became the norm, it is far less efficient, and the world would not be able to produce enough food for everyone.

I certainly understand that point, and can agree with it to a point. I don't think it should mean that organic farming, and research into improving it should stop,
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,052
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #165 on: Today at 07:40:41 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:38:54 pm
Is organic farming harmful?

Negative headlines about organic farmings carbon footprint are missing the bigger picture about its environmental benefits, say Christel Cederberg and Hayo van der Werf

Read more: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2237411-all-the-reasons-why-organic-food-doesnt-deserve-such-bad-press/#ixzz71NDL4CwH
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online shravan.satya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #166 on: Today at 07:41:10 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:38:54 pm
Is organic farming harmful?

I am a proponent of permaculture which in essence is organic farming. So, for me, it is the answer to so many problems that are plaguing the environment right now. But, I want to hear the other side.
Logged
YNWA

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,171
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #167 on: Today at 07:41:49 pm »
If god didn't want us to eat cows he wouldn't have made them so yummy.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,732
  • YNWA
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #168 on: Today at 07:47:15 pm »
Quote from: shravan.satya on Today at 07:39:16 pm
fuck! hopefully that is resolved now in someway, shape or form, mate.

Injections for life.

I feel the effect of a lack of b12 regularly - and it comes on quick (I can be dosed right up and within 3-4 weeks the symptoms start). Most don't think much of them but I've had to be able to identify them - tiredness is normally the first, followed by fuzzy brain (you start forgetting words for things). Most will put these things down to other things, but it'll often be b12.

If I leave it longer then I'll start getting out of breath quicker than usual, and then this can lead eventually to randomly passing out as your brain is starved of oxygen. That's what happened when I was rushed into hospital and diagnosed.

B12 is a lot more important than people think. The specialist I was seeing (thankfully don't have to now) used to bang on about how many vegans he treats who suffer from anemia due to the lack of B12/iron (linked).
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,676
Re: Vegans in Sport - Have Your Say
« Reply #169 on: Today at 07:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:39:42 pm
Meat tastes good  ;D ;D

 ;D

Sorry, I've read your posts before about it. I believe you are like myself as someone who has to get regular injections to stay alive (diabetic myself). Sucks doesn't it?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 