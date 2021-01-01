« previous next »
Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed

Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Today at 09:09:02 am
Liverpool's pre-season programme will begin on Monday July 12 with a training camp in Austria.

The Reds will start preparations for the 2021-22 campaign in the state of Salzburg, with a number of senior players set to report for duty on day one as part of a 34-man squad.

Jürgen Klopps side will also undertake work across Austria at a base in Tyrol later in the camp.

New signing Ibrahima Konate is among the players due to begin training on Monday following his transfer from RB Leipzig.

Details of Liverpools warm-up fixtures, and subsequent broadcast details, will be confirmed in due course.

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said: We look forward to going to Austria again for the start of our pre-season. All the conditions to prepare the team there are just at a very high level.

We will use this to go back to basics. When you ask a lot from your players you have to give a lot as well  and we find all of this in Austria.

Players reporting for pre-season training on July 12

James Milner, Adrian, Ben Davies, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Divock Origi, Ben Woodburn, Rhys Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic, Harvey Elliott, Loris Karius, Takumi Minamino, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley.
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:17:21 am
Cycling photos incoming
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:24:53 am
Quite a lot of key players from day 1 of pre season.
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:27:02 am
I wonder if Ben Davies will get a game ahead of Billy Koumetio or Owen Beck?
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:37:37 am
Great to see such a lot of first team players there from the start. I always think it's a shame when new players don't get to start out in Liverpool meeting everyone, before going off to a training camp, but I'm sure Ibou will cope!

Karius on that list though! :-[
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:40:15 am
Typically, Milner is first on the list.
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:45:42 am
Are we going to be playing 3 separate teams in a game?

Also thought Karius had already left
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #7 on: Today at 09:46:06 am
Good to see Musialowski is part of the group
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #8 on: Today at 09:47:20 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:45:42 am
Are we going to be playing 3 separate teams in a game?

Also thought Karius had already left

Year left I think.

Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #9 on: Today at 09:56:36 am
Its coming home
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #10 on: Today at 09:56:51 am
Surprised not to see James Balagizi on the list. Maybe an injury.
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #11 on: Today at 10:07:19 am
Trent all healed up then?
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #12 on: Today at 10:09:21 am
A bit light in midfield with no Henderson, Thiago or Fabinho, but we can actually put out a decent 11. Good for the the academy boys to be involved with a strong squad.         

                           Kelleher
                            Adrian
                           Pitaluga
                            Karius
                            Davies

Trent          Gomez          van Dijk          Tsimikas
Bradley       Konate            Matip              Beck
                  Phillips         R Williams
                Koumetio          Davies

               Ox          Keita          Milner
            Grujic      Clarkson       Jones
             Cain         Morton      Woodburn

    Salah                 Origi               Mane
    Elliott              Awoniyi          Minamino
Musialowski                                 Gordon
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #13 on: Today at 10:12:04 am
Are there any Red Bull players we can tap up?

Always exciting seeing youngsters with the first team for an extended period. Bradley should get plenty of game time with no Neco and TAA coming back from injury. Pitaluga might get some minutes with Alisson at the Copa America. Might even see Kaide Gordon up front with the big boys at some point.
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #14 on: Today at 03:04:06 pm
Now we are talking.
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #15 on: Today at 03:17:22 pm
Best part about pre-season is getting to watch the academy players join up with the squad and a few of them always shining.

Shout out to Ryan Kent and Dani Pacheco  ;D
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #16 on: Today at 03:23:57 pm
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 03:17:22 pm
Best part about pre-season is getting to watch the academy players join up with the squad and a few of them always shining.

Shout out to Ryan Kent and Dani Pacheco  ;D

Great young talent, he's going to be world-class one day, along with Krisztian Nemeth.
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #17 on: Today at 03:42:02 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:04:06 pm
Now we are talking.

Harvey megs Virgil before curling a far post bender around Ho Chi Minh... will happen.
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #18 on: Today at 04:08:41 pm
Huge chance for Bradley to impress. If he plays well youd imagine theres a great chance of him getting plenty of minutes next season.

Would be great if one of the young forwards were to make a quick breakthrough but I dont see it happening. I think Koop will be much more careful with them.
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #19 on: Today at 05:09:16 pm
Looking forward to see Mateusz Musialowski.
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #20 on: Today at 05:33:55 pm
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #21 on: Today at 05:51:05 pm
So Robertson, Jota, Shaquiri, Thiago probably back in around 2 weeks and Henderson, Bellingham, Allison, Firmino, Fabinho back in just over 3 weeks?
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #22 on: Today at 06:12:57 pm
Really great to see Matip, Virgil, Joe, and Konate all there from day one of pre-season. Really important considering our defensive injury woes last season. Hopefully a proper pre-season means less injuries!
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #23 on: Today at 06:17:23 pm
Any chance we play 3-5-2 this season at some point?
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #24 on: Today at 06:21:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:17:23 pm
Any chance we play 3-5-2 this season at some point?

Nope.
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #25 on: Today at 06:28:00 pm
4 banging centre backs on one squad.


Its been a long time.
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #26 on: Today at 06:34:05 pm
Have the club confirmed any pre-season fixtures yet? Can't see them listed anywhere.
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #27 on: Today at 06:41:02 pm
Apparently LFC the only Premier League Team not to have announced any Pre-Season fixtures;

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2161724

Clubs without confirmed dates

Liverpool
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #28 on: Today at 06:45:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:28:00 pm
4 banging centre backs on one squad.


Its been a long time.

Not as good a quartet but when were you thinking: Hyypia, Carragher, Agger, Skrtel?
Re: Liverpool's Austria training camp plans - Squad confirmed
Reply #29 on: Today at 06:46:21 pm
Quote from: Dudek savessssss.........! on Today at 06:41:02 pm
Apparently LFC the only Premier League Team not to have announced any Pre-Season fixtures;

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2161724

Clubs without confirmed dates

Liverpool

Looking through the Teams, Man City only have the Community Shield listed as their only 'pre-season friendly'
