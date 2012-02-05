Poll

Which excruciating and nauseatingly bad commentary and punditry, are you going for, if any

BBC 1
10 (62.5%)
ITV
0 (0%)
S4C
0 (0%)
RTE (for that lot over there)
1 (6.3%)
Can't be arsed
3 (18.8%)
Take the High Road
0 (0%)
Pornhub
2 (12.5%)

Total Members Voted: 16

Voting closes: July 12, 2021, 08:41:23 pm

What TV channel are you watching the final on.

What TV channel are you watching the final on.
So, who has won your vote for the channel you want to watch the final on. Lets be honest here, all sides have offered some shite punditry and utter wank commentary, but which is the best of a bad bunch, for you?

It's going to be a sickening affair with tonnes of fawning, lots of arse licking, famous old faces and right now, I'm sure a 'highest bidder wins the game' on who can get Geoff Hurst on their channel. Its coming in your home...........option 7.



Personally - Its BBC for me, with Souness, Keane & Hansen punditry, co-hosted by Lyneham, with commentary by Gerald Sinstadt & Ally McMoist.

I can but dream
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: What TV channel are you watching the final on.
The commentary has been shite on both channels in the QF and SF. Matterface is awful and Mowbry should stick to commentating on the shite fixtures for MOTD.

Pornhub.
Re: What TV channel are you watching the final on.
Its a toughie

BBC has been the default for me for 40 years, but this time ITV definitely have the better pundits, Wright, Keane and dare I say it Neville knock, I fink Ferdinand,  hahahaha Richards and whatever other Box ticker they role out, into a cocked hat.

But then they have Twatterface on comms.

Think Ill just wait for the Pathe newsreel when I go to the cinema a week on Friday, like it was back in the old days.
Re: What TV channel are you watching the final on.
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 09:10:18 pm
Its a toughie
It is Daz, typical Chops, he's always got the challenging questions.
I'd like an Ian Wright build up and a Clive Tyldesley commentary with Ally Mc - without adverts?
I guess the solution will be to pause the entire programme for an hour then watch from the start fast-forwarding the addys.
That'll learn 'em.
Re: What TV channel are you watching the final on.
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 09:10:18 pm
Its a toughie

BBC has been the default for me for 40 years, but this time ITV definitely have the better pundits, Wright, Keane and dare I say it Neville knock, I fink Ferdinand,  hahahaha Richards and whatever other Box ticker they role out, into a cocked hat.

But then they have Twatterface on comms.

Think Ill just wait for the Pathe newsreel when I go to the cinema a week on Friday, like it was back in the old days.
Yesterday, we had to listen to Gary Neville signing.

Inexcusable
Re: What TV channel are you watching the final on.
RTÉ until the sasanachs lose then bbc/itv.
Re: What TV channel are you watching the final on.
If Clive was on ITV then its them all the way - as it is it'll be the Beeb round our mates, probably half a litre down on the Absolut
Re: What TV channel are you watching the final on.
Tough one. I'm not arsed so likely will find something else to do, but if the kids want to watch it, not sure what channel to put on, probably BBC as Matterface was annoying as fuck last night.
