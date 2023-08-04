Poll

Do you want this England team to beat Italy in the final?

Yes, I'll be gutted if they don't
23 (8.4%)
Yes, but I won't be all that bothered if they don't
101 (36.7%)
Don't care
31 (11.3%)
No, but it's not the end of the world if they do
50 (18.2%)
No, absolutely not
70 (25.5%)

Total Members Voted: 275

slaphead

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #120 on: Today at 11:59:02 am
Do you know something, I don't really want them to win but my views and feelings have changed/mellowed. Few weeks ago it really annoyed me the idea of them winning it, because I was getting caught up in it. I don't so social media but at the time I was working from home I had the radio on a lot and it was, probably to be expected, non stop talk. You have to understand where I'm from, there is no love lost for England at all, theres flags of every team they're playing hanging and people getting a hold of jerseys like Denmark, Germany and Italy, really. Every person you speak to talks about it - "we'd never hear the end of it" and "they're still going on about 1966".
Maybe yeah but you know what, there's an easy solution to that, don't listen to it. Don't listen to Talk Radio shows, dont watch Sky Sports.  If it was Ireland in Englands position (if only) it would be the same. So no, I don't really want them to win, if they do it will annoy me for about 24hrs, but I wont let it consume me like some weirdo's. If life has taught me anything over the last 5 years its to let go of the hate and worrying about things I can't control.
Please England, if you're going to win it just let Hendo score the winner, that's a fair compromise
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #121 on: Today at 11:59:04 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:54:57 am
Fucking hell lads thats scary

Haha burn the witches! They probably have a point though. Football and football fans (at club level too) get held to unfair standards and are an easy stick for some to beat people with in terms of how they should behave.
redgriffin73

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #122 on: Today at 11:59:24 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:41:50 am
Football is just a much more popular sport than cricket or rugby. Its always going to be watched by more people and therefore get far more bandwagon jumper types. England winning the cricket World Cup a couple of years ago was honestly amazing. The final couldnt have been scripted to be more exciting. It would have been amazing for any game, let alone a World Cup Final but I know the majority of people probably didnt give a shit! I can accept that being a bit more niche.

Oh yeah, I get that, and it's the "national sport" etc - I just can't get my head around watching something you're not interested in, but each to their own I guess! I was talking to a guy last week who I know "can't stand" football, who said he was watching out of patriotic duty, like the Queen is going to be checking up on him. ;D If you had the telly on for others and got drawn into it maybe, fair enough, but to go out of your way to watch it I just find odd, and I then felt like he was judging me for not caring enough!

Maybe it's just me, I also find it weird how people will suddenly obsess over a load of random Olympic events they'd never dream of watching or caring about in the intervening 4 years, yet suddenly are raving about. Maybe there's people on a dressage or archery forum somewhere who have this same conversation about people taking over their sport! ;D

And cricket can definitely fuck off. :P

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #123 on: Today at 12:01:07 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:59:24 am
Oh yeah, I get that, and it's the "national sport" etc - I just can't get my head around watching something you're not interested in, but each to their own I guess! I was talking to a guy last week who I know "can't stand" football, who said he was watching out of patriotic duty, like the Queen is going to be checking up on him. ;D If you had the telly on for others and got drawn into it maybe, fair enough, but to go out of your way to watch it I just find odd, and I then felt like he was judging me for not caring enough!

Maybe it's just me, I also find it weird how people will suddenly obsess over a load of random Olympic events they'd never dream of watching or caring about in the intervening 4 years, yet suddenly are raving about. Maybe there's people on a dressage or archery forum somewhere who have this same conversation about people taking over their sport! ;D

And cricket can definitely fuck off. :P



Haha how dare you. And the Olympics is great for getting massively invested in a sport you know nothing about and then dont follow again for another four years.

I just like watching all these people bings. Beats having to talk to people in real life.
redgriffin73

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #124 on: Today at 12:02:09 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:54:04 am
Oh yeah no absolutely not :)



:thumbup

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:54:57 am
Fucking hell lads thats scary

That's mental! ;D
redk84

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #125 on: Today at 12:03:26 pm
I see International footy different, always have

Disassociated with club football and different type of interest.
Will be happy if England win, but will be instantly ok if they don't. Italy also I've always liked since first watching International footy

Andy @ Allerton

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #126 on: Today at 12:07:36 pm
Quote from: MichaelA on Today at 11:45:02 am
You are fucking clueless sometimes, aren't you? Is every Liverpool fan a decent sort? Is every England rugby fan a decent sort? Are the Barmy Army all woke? Are they fuck,

I meant generally. Yeah I think on average Liverpool fans are decent enough, Rugby fans from what I've seen of them and cricket fans too.

They don't usually stand out as smashing bars up when I've been on holiday/away watching Liverpool. Or knocking shite out of locals. Or throwing pint glasses at people or trashing hotels.

Seen that several times on holiday and see kickoffs in town and around the UK with England football fans. Saw murder in town with them after England played at Anfield as well.

gjr1

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #127 on: Today at 12:07:51 pm
Id love England to win

Id prefer if Trent, Jordan and Joe was playing but ofc only Hendo can play. He should be the captain also
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #128 on: Today at 12:11:02 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:48:15 am
The ironic thing is rugby (union) has a very Tory perception and private schoolboy image but then their followers are being held up as a way to conduct themselves here?

Not sure about that mate. I used to play Rugby Union as a kid in the North and it wasn't 'a Tory' thing to play - just a sport the school I was at competed in among other things.

Used to watch Rugby when I played -Union and League and supporters - even mad rival ones - would stand in the same stands and generally get along.

Not sure I've ever heard that? Maybe you're right and that's the perception though. I wasn't really into politics as a kid to be honest with you and I even liked the English football team back then :)
fucking appalled

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #129 on: Today at 12:11:42 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:59:24 am
Oh yeah, I get that, and it's the "national sport" etc - I just can't get my head around watching something you're not interested in, but each to their own I guess! I was talking to a guy last week who I know "can't stand" football, who said he was watching out of patriotic duty, like the Queen is going to be checking up on him. ;D If you had the telly on for others and got drawn into it maybe, fair enough, but to go out of your way to watch it I just find odd, and I then felt like he was judging me for not caring enough!

Maybe it's just me, I also find it weird how people will suddenly obsess over a load of random Olympic events they'd never dream of watching or caring about in the intervening 4 years, yet suddenly are raving about. Maybe there's people on a dressage or archery forum somewhere who have this same conversation about people taking over their sport! ;D

And cricket can definitely fuck off. :P

I think quite a lot of people like football but just don't have the stamina for actually supporting a club team :D

Thats another thing as well I think, we probably sometimes forget that we're incredibly lucky to have such an amazing football team. We've had the trophies, the great players, the great matches, the great nights, the great away trips, the great managers, the great stadium. If you're from I dunno, Reading, then what have you ever witnessed? Couple of promotions and thats about it. There's really not many clubs in this country who have actually won much. At Uni I had a Bradford fan, a Grimsby fan and a Stockport fan as housemates and to be fair to them they all went to the games very regularly but were noticeably more into England games than me, another Liverpool fan and an Arsenal fan we lived with. I'm sure there's a lot more though who just can't be bothered going to games regularly at that level (and I went to a few....and I can definitely see why many would have that attitude!) and so almost store up their football fix for England games.
Lusty

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:17:59 pm
Still getting my head around the idea of the barmy army travelling the world and being welcomed everywhere ;D
redgriffin73

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #131 on: Today at 12:19:46 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 12:07:51 pm
Id love England to win

Id prefer if Trent, Jordan and Joe was playing but ofc only Hendo can play. He should be the captain also

If England win I will be gutted for Trent especially to have missed out on it all after being so close.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:11:42 pm

Thats another thing as well I think, we probably sometimes forget that we're incredibly lucky to have such an amazing football team. We've had the trophies, the great players, the great matches, the great nights, the great away trips, the great managers, the great stadium. If you're from I dunno, Reading, then what have you ever witnessed? Couple of promotions and thats about it. There's really not many clubs in this country who have actually won much. At Uni I had a Bradford fan, a Grimsby fan and a Stockport fan as housemates and to be fair to them they all went to the games very regularly but were noticeably more into England games than me, another Liverpool fan and an Arsenal fan we lived with. I'm sure there's a lot more though who just can't be bothered going to games regularly at that level (and I went to a few....and I can definitely see why many would have that attitude!) and so almost store up their football fix for England games.

Yeah, I think that's definitely noticeable. I have relatives who support lower league clubs religiously but I think they would probably be in the "country over club" category or very close to it, which you'd probably rarely find with a Liverpool or other top club's fans.

Then again, not much fun to be had being a gloryhunting England fan I imagine! ;D
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #132 on: Today at 12:22:55 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:17:59 pm
Still getting my head around the idea of the barmy army travelling the world and being welcomed everywhere ;D

I could be wrong with cricket and rugby fans to be honest. Don't really keep up with it, but I have a few friends that travel all over watching the cricket and rugby and they always seem to be having a good time.

I've been on the odd holiday where I've encountered both bunches and they seemed to be pretty drunk, but in a having fun and not kicking shite out of everything way..
thekitkatshuffler

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #133 on: Today at 12:27:58 pm
Yes but only because I'd like Hendo to have another medal.  Not arsed in the slightest if they lose though.
B0151?

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #134 on: Today at 12:32:02 pm
Yes. I hope they do it. If not Hendo then Sterling to score the winner. Would be great for football in this country. I will be enjoying the fume from some on here a lot too.

It's funny to me that some are against England because their fans are ignorant and tribal when some of their dislike for England comes from an ignorant and tribal dislike of other clubs players.
royhendo

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #135 on: Today at 12:32:19 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:50:36 am
😂😂 these fucking  threads man. Its like the canteen in One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest.   ;D

Yeah? Well you're like the canteen in that... Cantina in... that Star Wars film... with the clarinets and that. And in the redux version as well, not the original.
Elzar

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #136 on: Today at 12:32:22 pm
Andy just doesn't like the England team playing in Shorts.
DelTrotter

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #137 on: Today at 12:36:45 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:32:02 pm
Yes. I hope they do it. If not Hendo then Sterling to score the winner. Would be great for football in this country. I will be enjoying the fume from some on here a lot too.

It's funny to me that some are against England because their fans are ignorant and tribal when some of their dislike for England comes from an ignorant and tribal dislike of other clubs players.

You seem to have more fume than most to be fair, every single post is banging on about people who don't like England, you even put Salah and Mane down to defend England's cheats the other day. This is the funny thing with this topic, the England fans on here seem to be farrrr more raging than the other side and yet they are the ones that constantly mention "fume" and "bitter".
MichaelA

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #138 on: Today at 12:37:38 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:11:02 pm
I used to play Rugby Union as a kid in the North and it wasn't 'a Tory' thing to play - just a sport the school I was at competed in among other things.

Did you get banged on the head? ;)
B0151?

Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
Reply #139 on: Today at 12:40:36 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:36:45 pm
You seem to have more fume than most to be fair, every single post is banging on about people who don't like England, you even put Salah and Mane down to defend England's cheats the other day. This is the funny thing with this topic, the England fans on here seem to be farrrr more raging than the other side and yet they are the ones that constantly mention "fume" and "bitter".
I'm not angry at all mate. I'm enjoying the argument. I think it's an interesting thing to debate.
