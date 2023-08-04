Do you know something, I don't really want them to win but my views and feelings have changed/mellowed. Few weeks ago it really annoyed me the idea of them winning it, because I was getting caught up in it. I don't so social media but at the time I was working from home I had the radio on a lot and it was, probably to be expected, non stop talk. You have to understand where I'm from, there is no love lost for England at all, theres flags of every team they're playing hanging and people getting a hold of jerseys like Denmark, Germany and Italy, really. Every person you speak to talks about it - "we'd never hear the end of it" and "they're still going on about 1966".

Maybe yeah but you know what, there's an easy solution to that, don't listen to it. Don't listen to Talk Radio shows, dont watch Sky Sports. If it was Ireland in Englands position (if only) it would be the same. So no, I don't really want them to win, if they do it will annoy me for about 24hrs, but I wont let it consume me like some weirdo's. If life has taught me anything over the last 5 years its to let go of the hate and worrying about things I can't control.

Please England, if you're going to win it just let Hendo score the winner, that's a fair compromise