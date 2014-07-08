Poll

Do you want this England team to beat Italy in the final?

Yes, I'll be gutted if they don't
14 (7.8%)
Yes, but I won't be all that bothered if they don't
62 (34.6%)
Don't care
18 (10.1%)
No, but it's not the end of the world if they do
36 (20.1%)
No, absolutely not
49 (27.4%)

Total Members Voted: 179

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?  (Read 1177 times)

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,773
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« on: Yesterday at 06:10:53 pm »
Let's see how RAWK really feels about this England team.  Cards on the table, folks.

I'm in the yes, but wouldn't be bothered if they didn't camp.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,785
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:13:18 pm »
I am with Fatso.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,913
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:15:59 pm »
No but it's not the end of the world if they do.

I might think differently if we hadn't broken the duck of the league
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:19:35 pm »
If they do, great. If they don't I won't lose any sleep over it.
Logged

Offline cashmere pringle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,176
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:22:06 pm »
Great if they do. Funny if they dont.

Is good for a party at least
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,306
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:23:05 pm »
Yes I do want them to win, absolutely and will be gutted if they don't.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,522
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:27:15 pm »
Is this meant for English people only?
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,952
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:31:12 pm »
Why don't we just send UEFA the result of this poll and save the players the trouble?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,111
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:27:15 pm
Is this meant for English people only?

If you can read the poll - you can vote.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,306
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 06:31:12 pm
Why don't we just send UEFA the result of this poll and save the players the trouble?
Ha hahahaha.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,522
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:35:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:32:57 pm
If you can read the poll - you can vote.

I voted first before asking.  ;D

I just thought it makes the results less interesting if people from all over are voting on it, and it doesn't really answer the debate that has been going on.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,111
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:35:16 pm
I voted first before asking.  ;D

I just thought it makes the results less interesting if people from all over are voting on it, and it doesn't really answer the debate that has been going on.

*quickly undoes vote*
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:43:41 pm »
Don't care either way. Not fond of neither Ingurland nor the diving spaghetti* gang. I guess most Scousers here have stronger feelings than that so doubt my vote makes a big difference.

I love spaghetti so don't dare say that's an insult  ;D

If the game was settled by Maguire and Pickford doing this stunt it'd be funny as fuck though:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lZ76z3hM5Ns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lZ76z3hM5Ns</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:47:36 pm by Linudden »
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:27:15 pm
Is this meant for English people only?


Im not English but still answered
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,464
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 06:15:59 pm
No but it's not the end of the world if they do.

I might think differently if we hadn't broken the duck of the league

Im inbetween that and the don't care camp.  If I still lived on that side of the pond Itd be differnt probably, but its easy to avoid the god awful English media here  ;D

Thing I dont quite get though is the many shouts that apparently this is a likeable team? I know that there are some good characters there - pretty much the same for any team really. Rashford being the very obvious one that itd be pretty hard to not like!  And we know Hendo is one of the good guys too. But I just dont see the likes of Pickford, Maguire, Shaw, Walker, Kane to name a few remotely likeable, some of them are actually very unlikable and nothing in their off field behaviour suggests different to me anyway.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,251
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:03:13 pm »
Nope, too many people getting on their high horse after last night. BUT, if it means we get a bank holiday out of it then caaam on Ingurland!!
Logged

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • underdearm
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:10:04 pm »
Don't like the way they play, don't like half the team, but worst of all will be the non-stop jingoistic crowing in the English media if they do win.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,760
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:10:30 pm »
Go on then, Im quite open about being no absolutely not.

Quote from: howes hound on Yesterday at 07:10:04 pm
Don't like the way they play, don't like half the team, but worst of all will be the non-stop jingoistic crowing in the English media if they do win.
This is me.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:10:44 pm »
Yes, sure. It won't measure up to how Liverpool winning a trophy makes me feel, but I'll enjoy it. There will be the downsides: EDL lumpheads, the Engerland Brexit Morons, Boris riding the wave, people singing a song that has absolutely nothing to do with football for no apparent reason, the endless tribute shows. But it will mostly be fun unless you are determined for it not to be. People will have a party, and most of those people will be alright. The England team only represents some horrible Toryfied gammon vision of Britain if you want it to, in the end. And I've gotten sick of the endless "we hate all the other teams' players" thing. It's so bloody childish and pointless. As childish and pointless as hating other nations' players, actually. So I don't mind if Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, and the rest get to win something with England. And if it makes Jordan Henderson happy, so much the better.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,452
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:51:40 pm »
No

I'm a little more torn now because we're up against an also traditionally right wing country.

If it had been against a more liberal country then I'd have been openly cheering for that nation.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,296
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:53:35 pm »
I voted for the second one, I would like to see them win it but it won't spoil my life if they don't.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,797
  • Klopptimist
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:55:28 pm »
I didn't want them to win at the start, and still don't really care too much now. But if I had to pick between the two left now it would be England. Not that I have anything against Italy, but I know a lot of people who would love it, so sure, why not.

Remember the feeling we had with the title win after 30 years, you'd be seeing the same reaction writ large from millions of fans of smaller clubs who haven't either their club or country win anything in their lifetime.

Still don't know if I'll bother watching it though.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:59:47 pm »
Nice poll ..my votes leading )
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,111
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:02:48 pm »
Damn there are a lot of Nos.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,934
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:02:53 pm »
Ooh fucking hell. This is a new one. Wonder how thisll turn out
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm »
If they had Liverpools starting 11 out there Id still want them to be hammered.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,220
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:03:13 pm »
Not English and don't want them to win it. Just dislike too many of the players. I would imagine there is a similar amount of unlikable players in the Italian team, but they don't really bother me, because I normally don't watch Italian football or whereever they may play.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,393
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:03:51 pm »
#35
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,915
  • Truthiness
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 06:43:41 pm


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lZ76z3hM5Ns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lZ76z3hM5Ns</a>
Can you hang a YouTube clip up in the Louvre?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,576
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:06:51 pm »
Logged

Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:11:31 pm »
Forza Azzurri.
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,927
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:21:23 pm »
Yeah, I wouldn't mind seeing them pull it off - and I say that as someone who fell out of interest with the national team for the past 15 years or so - they're a team representing a new part of England - a more progressive, open-minded and diverse part of the nation - and it would blow the Neanderthal minds - both within the government and the country.

But if it doesn't happen then meh, pre season starts the next day.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,964
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm »
Split on this one.  Want England to win but we will be having pizzas and red wine rounded off with Gelato. The problem starts at the final whistle, either insufferable celebrations that go on ad infinitum or tabloids full of tears and if onlys.  Wish we could just move on quickly whatever the result and get back to the normality of preparing for the new season.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,251
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:03:06 pm
If they had Liverpools starting 11 out there Id still want them to be hammered.
People wanting England to win just because Hendo plays for them is very strange to me. Probably the same ones who are hoping Rafa does well at Everton.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,059
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:06:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:06:51 pm
https://youtu.be/GGPcDq8_bJ8

 ;D

the semi was even better several of them were literally psyching up large just before the verbals 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,829
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 07:10:44 pm
Yes, sure. It won't measure up to how Liverpool winning a trophy makes me feel, but I'll enjoy it. There will be the downsides: EDL lumpheads, the Engerland Brexit Morons, Boris riding the wave, people singing a song that has absolutely nothing to do with football for no apparent reason, the endless tribute shows. But it will mostly be fun unless you are determined for it not to be. People will have a party, and most of those people will be alright. The England team only represents some horrible Toryfied gammon vision of Britain if you want it to, in the end. And I've gotten sick of the endless "we hate all the other teams' players" thing. It's so bloody childish and pointless. As childish and pointless as hating other nations' players, actually. So I don't mind if Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, and the rest get to win something with England. And if it makes Jordan Henderson happy, so much the better.

Bang on all round for me.

I completely get disinterest as I've been there myself, especially when Hodgson was manager. It'll never compare with Liverpool, but actually that's what makes England and major tournaments enjoyable at times like this. Its like a little summer holiday where everything feels less intense and less tribal. Its nice when they win but not soul destroying when they don't.

I find actively supporting England's opposition as an English person - whether you feel that way or not - to be a pretty curious mindset, particularly with this manager and team.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:55 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,776
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #36 on: Today at 06:00:07 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm
Im inbetween that and the don't care camp.  If I still lived on that side of the pond Itd be differnt probably, but its easy to avoid the god awful English media here  ;D

Thing I dont quite get though is the many shouts that apparently this is a likeable team? I know that there are some good characters there - pretty much the same for any team really. Rashford being the very obvious one that itd be pretty hard to not like!  And we know Hendo is one of the good guys too. But I just dont see the likes of Pickford, Maguire, Shaw, Walker, Kane to name a few remotely likeable, some of them are actually very unlikable and nothing in their off field behaviour suggests different to me anyway.


The ones you mentioned I don't particularly dislike to be honest, apart from maybe Kane. He's hardly peak JT or Rooney though. I think a lot of it is to do with the taking a knee is Marxist crowd though and how the squad has responded to them. Rashford, Hendo and Sterling have all done good work socially that previous generations of England players never did too.
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,776
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Do You Want England To Win Euro 2020?
« Reply #37 on: Today at 06:02:28 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm
Split on this one.  Want England to win but we will be having pizzas and red wine rounded off with Gelato. The problem starts at the final whistle, either insufferable celebrations that go on ad infinitum or tabloids full of tears and if onlys.  Wish we could just move on quickly whatever the result and get back to the normality of preparing for the new season.


I can imagine if Italy do win - especially if it's a bit controversial - people trying to drum up boycotts of Italian food or something. Yeah, good luck with that . . .
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 