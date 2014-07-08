Yes, sure. It won't measure up to how Liverpool winning a trophy makes me feel, but I'll enjoy it. There will be the downsides: EDL lumpheads, the Engerland Brexit Morons, Boris riding the wave, people singing a song that has absolutely nothing to do with football for no apparent reason, the endless tribute shows. But it will mostly be fun unless you are determined for it not to be. People will have a party, and most of those people will be alright. The England team only represents some horrible Toryfied gammon vision of Britain if you want it to, in the end. And I've gotten sick of the endless "we hate all the other teams' players" thing. It's so bloody childish and pointless. As childish and pointless as hating other nations' players, actually. So I don't mind if Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, and the rest get to win something with England. And if it makes Jordan Henderson happy, so much the better.