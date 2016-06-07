I think your weakest point is your first one. Amid the hysteria last night 92A wrote a good post about this and quoted Starmer accurately too (unlike the 'Echo' which he linked to). I think 92A was right also in saying that arguing about the "semantics" of what Starmer actually said during that campaign is not very fruitful. At the very least it looks like Starmer capitalised on a strong feeling against the Sun in Merseyside and made a general promise not to be interviewed by it. One he's now broken. People will be furious.

I said I wasn't going to get involved but I'm bad at that. Agree on both counts, I think it was 92a that helpfully flagged to me that there was a misquote (as you say, the echo have selectively quoted to sensationalise like the red-top that it is).For me I think I agree the semantics don't matter, even if I don't believe he's gone back on a promise/lied. He's followed up and copied Corbyn/McDonnell coming to Liverpool and made cheap points, trivialising the issue to try to win some positive cheers from a crowd.I said at the time of the former leader's visits to Liverpool that I hated that, particularly because Corbyn - a self-professed football fan - has been an MP since before Hillsborough, known for campaigning - and McDonnell - a self-professed fan of LFC and MP since 1997 - had offered the square root of fuck all support for anything at all to do with Hillsborough until they were running the party and wanted to cheaply appeal to members and crowds in Liverpool. Fuck all support for survivors, support for campaigners, support for improving conditions for football fans in the aftermath, support for holding government lies and cover ups to in over two decades, support for boycotting the scum. Fuck all. And here they were acting like they 'got us' and had been with us. And somehow they were being applauded for it.For me, Starmer went for the same cheap and trivialising point - albeit granted he had a public sector job until being an MP in 2015, and at least to my knowledge didn't try to associate or invoke with the justice movement - I think he also deliberately worded it the way he did so that he could use that defence if further down the line he gave the scum an interview. I would be much more forgiving of Starmer if he'd made a case for why it's important (if it is) that he gets a message out to audiences through otherwise unsupportive media, with plain-talking directness and honesty even if it might lead to some uncomfortable conversations. But he didn't. Labour, for me, have jumped on a bandwagon in recent years rather than done anything of particular note to support survivors of Hillsborough, and those of us who are family and friends and supporters.