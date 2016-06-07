Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.1%)
Good
32 (13.4%)
Average
83 (34.9%)
Poor
44 (18.5%)
Awful
58 (24.4%)
Too early to say
16 (6.7%)

Total Members Voted: 238

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 42430 times)

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,596
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 03:02:23 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:53:57 pm
Classycaras post is important because I am seeing a lot of He lied because he said and I dont think thats the case. I can remember making a note of his during the course of this campaign at the time because it suggested to me that he was putting a defined limit on his promise.

Agreed - and I can understand the argument Yorky has defined- that people believed it felt like a promise to never talk to The Sun but for me, it was simply a case of understanding the difference between trying to win a Labour Leadership (talk to people where they are at) from a General Election (talk to people wherever they are, Labour supporters or not). There is a strong distinction there.

Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,596
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 03:05:36 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:01:48 pm
Predictable centrist response as always.

Again, Ad Hominem attacks from one side.

Forget about me, I am asking a simple question. If you cannot answer it here, I think it is because we all know the answer, because it's absolutely obvious.

The Left in America said the same things about Biden. Some said there was no difference between him and Trump. Fewer are saying that today. It's preposterous myopic nonsense that falls apart as soon as the argument is made. There is a distinct difference between the two parties and if you want to attack me for pointing that out, you have rather made my point.

 
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,211
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 03:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:49:21 pm
I think your weakest point is your first one. Amid the hysteria last night 92A wrote a good post about this and quoted Starmer accurately too (unlike the 'Echo' which he linked to). I think 92A was right also in saying that arguing about the "semantics" of what Starmer actually said during that campaign is not very fruitful. At the very least it looks like Starmer capitalised on a strong feeling against the Sun in Merseyside and made a general promise not to be interviewed by it. One he's now broken. People will be furious.

I said I wasn't going to get involved but I'm bad at that. Agree on both counts, I think it was 92a that helpfully flagged to me that there was a misquote (as you say, the echo have selectively quoted to sensationalise like the red-top that it is).

For me I think I agree the semantics don't matter, even if I don't believe he's gone back on a promise/lied. He's followed up and copied Corbyn/McDonnell coming to Liverpool and made cheap points, trivialising the issue to try to win some positive cheers from a crowd.

I said at the time of the former leader's visits to Liverpool that I hated that, particularly because Corbyn - a self-professed football fan - has been an MP since before Hillsborough, known for campaigning - and McDonnell - a self-professed fan of LFC and MP since 1997 - had offered the square root of fuck all support for anything at all to do with Hillsborough until they were running the party and wanted to cheaply appeal to members and crowds in Liverpool. Fuck all support for survivors, support for campaigners, support for improving conditions for football fans in the aftermath, support for holding government lies and cover ups to  in over two decades, support for boycotting the scum. Fuck all. And here they were acting like they 'got us' and had been with us. And somehow they were being applauded for it.

For me, Starmer went for the same cheap and trivialising point - albeit granted he had a public sector job until being an MP in 2015, and at least to my knowledge didn't try to associate or invoke with the justice movement - I think he also deliberately worded it the way he did so that he could use that defence if further down the line he gave the scum an interview. I would be much more forgiving of Starmer if he'd made a case for why it's important (if it is) that he gets a message out to audiences through otherwise unsupportive media, with plain-talking directness and honesty even if it might lead to some uncomfortable conversations. But he didn't. Labour, for me, have jumped on a bandwagon in recent years rather than done anything of particular note to support survivors of Hillsborough, and those of us who are family and friends and supporters.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:11:53 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,335
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 03:12:56 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:01:48 pm
Predictable centrist response as always. Besides, Chief Keith ....

What is it with "Keith"? Where does it come from? You see it a lot with Keir Starmer (and Keir Hardie too for all I know). Is it a sort of class insult?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 03:15:53 pm »
He (Starmer) got annoyed when someone mistakenly called him Keith at some event/interview. From memory, not entirely sure.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 03:39:43 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:01:48 pm
Predictable centrist response as always. Besides, Chief Keith and the Labour Ultras on here have already brandished us all as Corbyn-fanatics and left-wing loons when all we want is a progressive society. I will lend my vote to the Greens unless otherwise deserved by Keith, but if he's going to keep pandering to people who don't want us in this country, plenty of people will choose to wash their hair on election day. It doesn't matter though, apparently writing a random and completely forgettable article in The S*n is going to suddenly persuade the hordes of gammons in this country.

Anyway i'm out, the Labour Ultras in here can argue amongst themselves.
You're not lending your vote, you are saying you are going to vote Green.
There was a post last night ridiculing anyone who believes Labour good, Torys bad. that's the Red Wall logic as far as am concerned.
That's always the way I have looked at politics since a teenager, for good reason.
My local MP has gone missing the last few yrs, I struggled for a while on whether I should vote for another party in the 2019, I came back to my priorities in life and had no problem putting a tick against Labour on election day.
The MP had spent decades supporting and fighting for Hillsborough, I know the heart is in the right place as well, Labour MPs will always get my vote unless that particular MP did something I thought was in his own interests personally at the expense of the people they represent.
I understand the point of people voting Militant but that was a local issue mostly.
Labour are good . Torys bad for 1 reason and it's obvious when you look at the Torys record compared to Labours going back right to the beginning when the party was formed.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,335
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 03:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:15:53 pm
He (Starmer) got annoyed when someone mistakenly called him Keith at some event/interview. From memory, not entirely sure.

I can see why he might get annoyed at that, but do you know why it is now used as an insult? Is it social snobbery of some kind?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 03:42:58 pm »
It's an internet thing. It's the connotations of the name 'Keith' (as I understand it y'know, not claiming to be an authority) - bland, boring, dull, a square, same old, same old...
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,726
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 03:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:42:58 pm
It's an internet thing. It's the connotations of the name 'Keith' (as I understand it y'know, not claiming to be an authority) - bland, boring, dull, a square, same old, same old...

And I'd wager that people would stop doing it if other people stopped getting so rattled by it. Besides, it's not like previous leaders didn't get called unsavoury things - I'd say Keith is fairly tame in comparison.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,922
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 03:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:40:34 pm
I can see why he might get annoyed at that, but do you know why it is now used as an insult? Is it social snobbery of some kind?

Keith is the British version of Colin Robinson.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 03:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:42:58 pm
It's an internet thing. It's the connotations of the name 'Keith' (as I understand it y'know, not claiming to be an authority) - bland, boring, dull, a square, same old, same old...

Found this - https://www.indy100.com/politics/keir-starmer-keith-labour-party-b1848650 - which although it has it's tongue in cheek moments does seem to cover it all pretty well.

Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 03:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 03:44:50 pm
And I'd wager that people would stop doing it if other people stopped getting so rattled by it. Besides, it's not like previous leaders didn't get called unsavoury things - I'd say Keith is fairly tame in comparison.

Yes, if you think getting knighted by the Tories for services to ratfucking the Labour Party's electoral chances is fine, it seems a bit disingenuous  to get annoyed by the word 'Keith'.

I think there's a bit of a generation gap in this thread to be honest, and in Labour in general - and the wider country.

Young people have been fucking shafted, they hate this country and their perceived role in it (slaving for longer hours, for less money, for little reward and a lifetime of renting) and want some change, older people have largely done alright from it, got houses and retirements and can't understand what all the fuss is about and vote to never change anything, infact to turn the country back to some imagined dreamland of the 1950's via Brexit.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,335
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 03:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 03:44:50 pm
And I'd wager that people would stop doing it if other people stopped getting so rattled by it. Besides, it's not like previous leaders didn't get called unsavoury things - I'd say Keith is fairly tame in comparison.

It is fairly tame, that's true. And probably you're right that people would stop calling him 'Keith' if others didn't get rattled by it. That's the nature of insult, clearly. It's only used if it annoys or wounds.

Personally I'm curious, not annoyed. I just wondered where it came from and, specifically, if it was a kind of anti-working class thing. I mean, you don't get many Dukes or Marquises called Keith, do you?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,335
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 03:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:49:57 pm
Yes, if you think getting knighted by the Tories for services to ratfucking the Labour Party's electoral chances is fine, it seems a bit disingenuous  to get annoyed by the word 'Keith'.

To be fair, I don't think that's the reason Starmer got knighted. Indeed, I think he was knighted before he became an MP. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 03:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:53:42 pm
To be fair, I don't think that's the reason Starmer got knighted. Indeed, I think he was knighted before he became an MP. 

Not Starmer. Ian Austin during the Corbyn years was who I was referencing but also the wider campaign to spend five years kicking off about how disgusted they were about Corbyn and bleating and moaning constantly. And Austin is an extreme example, tbf.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 03:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:49:57 pm
Yes, if you think getting knighted by the Tories for services to ratfucking the Labour Party's electoral chances is fine, it seems a bit disingenuous  to get annoyed by the word 'Keith'.

I think there's a bit of a generation gap in this thread to be honest, and in Labour in general - and the wider country.

Young people have been fucking shafted, they hate this country and their perceived role in it (slaving for longer hours, for less money, for little reward and a lifetime of renting) and want some change, older people have largely done alright from it, got houses and retirements and can't understand what all the fuss is about and vote to never change anything, infact to turn the country back to some imagined dreamland of the 1950's via Brexit.

What are you getting at with the first line in your post? Pretty sure it was "services to law and criminal justice" so if you are going to suggest he got the title for helping the Tories I'd like to see some evidence. Ignore based on reply in post above

On the 2nd half of your post I think you have some really good points but that first line is sorely lacking in corroboration.

In terms of Sian's deleted post that you quote - we are fucking adults. If name calling (for lack of a better term) and playground shite is the best people can do (I'd suggest there is a difference between describing Corbyn as being communist/pro communism as a part of a lengthy and detailed analysis of his politics vs the "huh huh Venezula huh huh commies" that would happen in the media as an example of it going the other way) then it is pretty sad but if the basis is that it riles people up then just bloody hell.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,335
  • The first five yards........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 03:58:54 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:45:58 pm
Found this - https://www.indy100.com/politics/keir-starmer-keith-labour-party-b1848650 - which although it has it's tongue in cheek moments does seem to cover it all pretty well.




Thanks that covers it.

Although, quoting one of the gents in that article who likes to say 'Keith' rather than 'Keir', I now want to know where the phrase "as bland as vanilla" comes from? Vanilla is surely subtle rather than bland. Indeed it is used sparingly because a lot of vanilla would be overpowering. And the vanilla pod itself is famously expensive. I think it's the most expensive spice in the world isn't it?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 04:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:58:54 pm

Thanks that covers it.

Although, quoting one of the gents in that article who likes to say 'Keith' rather than 'Keir', I now want to know where the phrase "as bland as vanilla" comes from? Vanilla is surely subtle rather than bland. Indeed it is used sparingly because a lot of vanilla would be overpowering. And the vanilla pod itself is famously expensive. I think it's the most expensive spice in the world isn't it?

Thought it was saffron but not sure why and probably wrong.

I mean I would suggest it actually started as plain/appealing to everyone (why else would ice cream's default flavour be vanilla) and has been misused/modified to be bland over the years instead
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 