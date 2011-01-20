It's not just the print, but I don't have recent figures to hand to see whether the rag still has more readers under 35 than the much bigger Mail operation and I'm not going to go looking today either. When last I looked some time back it was believed that it was mainly driven by sports (football in particular) just as the Mail's audience comes from its celebrity shitfest.



Think you're right on the assessment that many of some generations already voting Tory aren't going to switch. Ideal for Labour probably isn't getting them to vote Labour but to be pissed off enough with the Tories and comfortable enough with the idea of a Labour government that they just don't bother to turn out. Why Starmer's team will have been happy with the coverage in the Mail of his speech - make radical things sound like boring common sense and they've a far higher chance of being accepted. A while back, forgive me for not sourcing as I'd have to properly dig, I was shared some research based on the big BES surveys of the British electorate with people's newspapers of choice tied to a general/simplistic idea of where they were politically. The rag's readership were pretty much Labour's ideal target vote once you've run out of Lib Dems and Greens to persuade (which isn't enough anyway because of just numbers as well as where people live and vote). I believe Phillipson had/has had a column in there for all the reasons mentioned for a while, trying to put a Labour voice to people who might not hear one otherwise.



It would take time but I think Labour have to look at the reasons why they think the Torys are the best party to run the country, it's why Labour need more than policys to win elections.Many think the Torys economic handling of the economy is better than Labours.Telling them Labours record on debt is far better than the Torys is met with disbelief. it's just bulls.. as far as they are concerned, everyone knows the Torys record is far better. anyone who thinks otherwise is either a left winger who is falling for the usual Labour excuses.Fear. They believe the Torys priority is to keep the economy stable. the safe pair of hands option. Torys will keep inflation low and interests rates low. this opinion might be fading these days but I still think it cost Kinnock a election, ahead in the final 2 weeks, all changed when the Torys ran a all out campaign on fear. vote Labour and you will get high inflation and high interest rates, people were scared stiff of this at the time but I imagine that's still the same opinion they have of Labour, Labour bring a unstable economy.If you want or need something then pay for it yourself is a horrible attitude but many still have it. far worse in the US but many still hold those views today.I suppose a lot is down to personality, not giving a s,, about anyone else as long as it doesn't affect them. helping others costs money. tax payers money, shouldn't be over spending on giving people something they should be paying for themselves. Tory woman crying after getting her benefits stopped after voting Tory. all right if it happens to someone else but not her.