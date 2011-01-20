Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.1%)
Good
32 (13.6%)
Average
81 (34.5%)
Poor
44 (18.7%)
Awful
57 (24.3%)
Too early to say
16 (6.8%)

Total Members Voted: 235

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 40102 times)

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 10:34:08 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:04:28 am
If everyone read the Mirror things would be much simpler, for all the reasons which would make that so. I know the facebook ads have been trying to make the case that the universal credit cuts are a choice by the government, or more specifically the local MP, but from what they said on Marr just then the piece in the rag is trying to make the case that the government is responsible for the fuel shortages. Which is because people are blaming each other for it right now. Wish there was another way all the same. Didn't realise Starmer was disliked on the rag because he helped prosecute some of their journalists for hacking phones. Shame he couldn't get more.

Only Boomers actually still buy newspapers anyway, it's a dying medium. That generation have long been lost to the Right anyway (as a vast majority). Newspapers are a joke these days and only taken seriously because the governments pander to them and the news channels let them set the agenda with paper reviews, papers no fucker even buys these days.

Misinformation and fake news on Facebook/social media is the problem these days, as we've seen with things like the vaccines and conspiracy shit.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 10:57:24 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:34:08 am
Only Boomers actually still buy newspapers anyway. That generation have long been lost to the Right anyway (as a vast majority).

Misinformation and fake news on Facebook/social media is the problem these days.

It's not just the print, but I don't have recent figures to hand to see whether the rag still has more readers under 35 than the much bigger Mail operation and I'm not going to go looking today either. When last I looked some time back it was believed that it was mainly driven by sports (football in particular) just as the Mail's audience comes from its celebrity shitfest.

Think you're right on the assessment that many of some generations already voting Tory aren't going to switch. Ideal for Labour probably isn't getting them to vote Labour but to be pissed off enough with the Tories and comfortable enough with the idea of a Labour government that they just don't bother to turn out. Why Starmer's team will have been happy with the coverage in the Mail of his speech - make radical things sound like boring common sense and they've a far higher chance of being accepted. A while back, forgive me for not sourcing as I'd have to properly dig, I was shared some research based on the big BES surveys of the British electorate with people's newspapers of choice tied to a general/simplistic idea of where they were politically. The rag's readership were pretty much Labour's ideal target vote once you've run out of Lib Dems and Greens to persuade (which isn't enough anyway because of just numbers as well as where people live and vote). I believe Phillipson had/has had a column in there for all the reasons mentioned for a while, trying to put a Labour voice to people who might not hear one otherwise.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 11:03:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:16:01 am
I don't get the Liverpool love affair with Labour. The national Labour party have always shown contempt for the place. It took them 20 years to have our back at all over Hillsborough (which took Andy Burnham and a few local MPs to get the ball rolling). Blair was only ever bothered about cosying up to Murdoch and Manchester has always been the golden child.

The local Labour party has always been extremely incompetent, especially at council level and pilfered the city.

But people will just blindly vote them in at any election, whether it be council, mayors or MPs.

But what is the alternative, under the current electoral system? I think that entirely explains the "love affair". The alternative is decades more Tory rule, which has been proven to be shit in a fantastic array of ways. I doubt there are many of us left who wholeheartedly support the policies of the Labour party or wouldn't rather see a more progressive alliance run the country, but it isn't going to happen under FPTP.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 11:49:42 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:57:24 am
It's not just the print, but I don't have recent figures to hand to see whether the rag still has more readers under 35 than the much bigger Mail operation and I'm not going to go looking today either. When last I looked some time back it was believed that it was mainly driven by sports (football in particular) just as the Mail's audience comes from its celebrity shitfest.

Think you're right on the assessment that many of some generations already voting Tory aren't going to switch. Ideal for Labour probably isn't getting them to vote Labour but to be pissed off enough with the Tories and comfortable enough with the idea of a Labour government that they just don't bother to turn out. Why Starmer's team will have been happy with the coverage in the Mail of his speech - make radical things sound like boring common sense and they've a far higher chance of being accepted. A while back, forgive me for not sourcing as I'd have to properly dig, I was shared some research based on the big BES surveys of the British electorate with people's newspapers of choice tied to a general/simplistic idea of where they were politically. The rag's readership were pretty much Labour's ideal target vote once you've run out of Lib Dems and Greens to persuade (which isn't enough anyway because of just numbers as well as where people live and vote). I believe Phillipson had/has had a column in there for all the reasons mentioned for a while, trying to put a Labour voice to people who might not hear one otherwise.
It would take time but I think Labour have to look at the reasons why they think the Torys are the best party to run the country, it's why Labour need more than policys to win elections.
Many think the Torys economic handling of the economy is better than Labours.
Telling them Labours record on debt is far better than the Torys is met with disbelief. it's just bulls.. as far as they are concerned, everyone knows the Torys record is far better. anyone who thinks otherwise is either a left winger who is falling for the usual Labour excuses.
Fear. They believe the Torys priority is to keep the economy stable. the safe pair of hands option. Torys will keep inflation low and interests rates low. this opinion might be fading these days but I still think it cost Kinnock a election, ahead in the final 2 weeks, all changed when the Torys ran a all out campaign on fear. vote Labour and you will get high inflation and high interest rates, people were scared stiff of this at the time but I imagine that's still the same opinion they have of Labour, Labour bring a unstable economy.
If you want or need something then pay for it yourself is a horrible attitude but many still have it. far worse in the US but many still hold those views today.
I suppose a lot is down to personality, not giving a s,, about anyone else as long as it doesn't affect them. helping others costs money. tax payers money, shouldn't be over spending on giving people something they should be paying for themselves. Tory woman crying after getting her benefits stopped after voting Tory. all right if it happens to someone else but not her.



Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 12:38:37 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:16:36 am
I dont disagree with the notion that Labours leader has a job which involves speaking to the electorate in its entirety, but come on now. I mean, pissing on peoples rage and bitterness? How on earth have we reached a point in which this is how we are talking about a reaction to that newspaper, on this forum of all places?
Hello ljy, there's no two groups in the country that despise that rag more than us, the entire city and the nation of LFC fans. We've all campaigned steadfastly for its demise but unfortunately, decades later, its still one of the most popular papers in the country. This isn't a matter of Starmer taking a weekly column its him doing what a Labour leader has to do (to do us all a favour) and reach every corner of the Tory support to get his message out. I wish people understood that rather than react in the way some have. So I personally think that people who don't regard it as Starmer trying to gain a political advantage are people who have chosen to criticise him simply because he's not or he's replaced you know who.
Does that explain it a bit mate?


And I've listened to you and edited my post mate  :wave





Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 12:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:03:48 am
But what is the alternative, under the current electoral system? I think that entirely explains the "love affair". The alternative is decades more Tory rule, which has been proven to be shit in a fantastic array of ways. I doubt there are many of us left who wholeheartedly support the policies of the Labour party or wouldn't rather see a more progressive alliance run the country, but it isn't going to happen under FPTP.

Don't get me wrong i've held my nose and voted Labour myself at times, but it's this proud notion you get from Scousers of "I always vote Labour me" or "this is a Labour city". Labour are fucking shit and have been shit for the city. One left wing government in the 1940s doesn't change that.

Labour should not have been voted back into the council though after what Joe Anderson and his cronies did. That made the city look small time, whatever the alternatives were (including good independent candidates).

Make them earn your vote. Is it any wonder Starmer prioritises a S*n interview over Merseyside, when we'll just vote Labour anyway no matter what?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 01:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:57:24 am
It's not just the print, but I don't have recent figures to hand to see whether the rag still has more readers under 35 than the much bigger Mail operation and I'm not going to go looking today either. When last I looked some time back it was believed that it was mainly driven by sports (football in particular) just as the Mail's audience comes from its celebrity shitfest.

The S*n are clickbait when it comes to online, it's not serious journalism and nobody takes them seriously, so why would Starmer want to give them the respect like it's still 1992? The actual paper itself is a non entity, loads of free copies are circulated as well.

The Daily Mail paper is for middle England Boomers to get themselves angry over immigrants or benefit claimants. Mail Online is for people who no longer buy newspapers (i.e. anyone under about 50) to be able to read about celebrity nonsense, or to laugh at Scouse girls on Ladies Day.

Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:57:24 am
Think you're right on the assessment that many of some generations already voting Tory aren't going to switch. Ideal for Labour probably isn't getting them to vote Labour but to be pissed off enough with the Tories and comfortable enough with the idea of a Labour government that they just don't bother to turn out. Why Starmer's team will have been happy with the coverage in the Mail of his speech - make radical things sound like boring common sense and they've a far higher chance of being accepted. A while back, forgive me for not sourcing as I'd have to properly dig, I was shared some research based on the big BES surveys of the British electorate with people's newspapers of choice tied to a general/simplistic idea of where they were politically. The rag's readership were pretty much Labour's ideal target vote once you've run out of Lib Dems and Greens to persuade (which isn't enough anyway because of just numbers as well as where people live and vote). I believe Phillipson had/has had a column in there for all the reasons mentioned for a while, trying to put a Labour voice to people who might not hear one otherwise.

The likes of the Mail do that when they aren't happy with the Tory government, or to put pressure on over an issue, (aside from Corbyn who they hated too much), it's nothing to do with Labour. When it comes to election year they'll still go to town on Starmer. Murdoch (who isn't party political) might go easy on him if he basically sells out on any principles (like Blair) but the S*n is nothing like what it was in the 80s or 90s. It's a fraction of the circulation, in what's a dying medium.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 01:20:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:49:42 am
It would take time but I think Labour have to look at the reasons why they think the Torys are the best party to run the country, it's why Labour need more than policys to win elections.

Just on that bit, I've seen partial explanations for Labour failure but never seen a comprehensive look at Tory success in doing it. Agree with your points, links back to what you were saying the other night, want to do some reading when I get chance to see if I've just missed the explanation.

----

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:03:42 pm
The S*n are clickbait when it comes to online, it's not serious journalism and nobody takes them seriously, so why would Starmer want to give them the respect like it's still 1992? The actual paper itself is a non entity, loads of free copies are circulated as well.

The Daily Mail paper is for middle England Boomers to get themselves angry over immigrants or benefit claimants. Mail Online is for people who no longer buy newspapers (i.e. anyone under about 50) to be able to read about celebrity nonsense, or to laugh at Scouse girls on Ladies Day.

The likes of the Mail do that when they aren't happy with the Tory government, or to put pressure on over an issue, (aside from Corbyn who they hated too much), it's nothing to do with Labour. When it comes to election year they'll still go to town on Starmer. Murdoch (who isn't party political) might go easy on him if he basically sells out on any principles (like Blair) but the S*n is nothing like what it was in the 80s or 90s. It's a fraction of the circulation, in what's a dying medium.

I get the perception but 'not as big as' and 'not as important as' is relative to the past, not a comment on current value of putting an op-ed somewhere. As said, there's clear evidence from 2016 of how the established press can influence things so it's not as dead as one might imagine. Link here to it. I don't think anyone has argued he's trying to change editorial lines for an election, he's after making the attack lines harder to land and trying to influence how people perceive him over time.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 01:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:03:42 pm
The S*n are clickbait when it comes to online, it's not serious journalism and nobody takes them seriously, so why would Starmer want to give them the respect like it's still 1992? The actual paper itself is a non entity, loads of free copies are circulated as well.

The Daily Mail paper is for middle England Boomers to get themselves angry over immigrants or benefit claimants. Mail Online is for people who no longer buy newspapers (i.e. anyone under about 50) to be able to read about celebrity nonsense, or to laugh at Scouse girls on Ladies Day.

The likes of the Mail do that when they aren't happy with the Tory government, or to put pressure on over an issue, (aside from Corbyn who they hated too much), it's nothing to do with Labour. When it comes to election year they'll still go to town on Starmer. Murdoch (who isn't party political) might go easy on him if he basically sells out on any principles (like Blair) but the S*n is nothing like what it was in the 80s or 90s. It's a fraction of the circulation, in what's a dying medium.

Simply appearing in these media does not (yet) involve any concrete compromises such as policy changes. If these non-concrete compromises result in the Tories losing a few thousand votes, I don't see why Labour shouldn't do so.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 01:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:20:12 pm
I get the perception but 'not as big as' and 'not as important as' is relative to the past, not a comment on current value of putting an op-ed somewhere. As said, there's clear evidence from 2016 of how the established press can influence things so it's not as dead as one might imagine. Link here to it. I don't think anyone has argued he's trying to change editorial lines for an election, he's after making the attack lines harder to land and trying to influence how people perceive him over time.


Dark ads on Facebook made a big difference in Brexit referendum for example (or even recent general elections). 30 years of rabid anti-EU rhetoric from the right wing press made more of a difference than anything they printed during the campaign, it was drip-drip over such a long period of time.

The established press does still hold some influence because it's older people buying papers and it's older people (as a majority demographic) voting the Tories into power (or swinging the Brexit vote).

Older people don't buy the S*n though. He may as well do an interview in Nuts or FHM than a red top newspaper in 2020s.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 01:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:44:34 pm

Dark ads on Facebook made a big difference in Brexit referendum for example (or even recent general elections). 30 years of rabid anti-EU rhetoric from the right wing press made more of a difference than anything they printed during the campaign, it was drip-drip over such a long period of time.

The established press does still hold some influence because it's older people buying papers and it's older people (as a majority demographic) voting the Tories into power (or swinging the Brexit vote).

Older people don't buy the S*n though. He may as well do an interview in Nuts or FHM than a red top newspaper in 2020s.

If that can shave off another few thousand Tory votes, I'd be up for him to do that too.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 01:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:44:34 pm

Dark ads on Facebook made a big difference in Brexit referendum for example (or even recent general elections). 30 years of rabid anti-EU rhetoric from the right wing press made more of a difference than anything they printed during the campaign, it was drip-drip over such a long period of time.

The established press does still hold some influence because it's older people buying papers and it's older people (as a majority demographic) voting the Tories into power (or swinging the Brexit vote).

Older people don't buy the S*n though. He may as well do an interview in Nuts or FHM than a red top newspaper in 2020s.

Wheres your evidence for this Fromola? I know quite a few people of my generation who do, one lives next door.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 01:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:56:11 pm
Wheres your evidence for this Fromola? I know quite a few people of my generation who do, one lives next door.

Doesn't he mean 'younger' people?

And imagine the furore if he did an interview in Nuts or FHM? In fact, do they still exist?
