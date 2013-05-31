This is a well-written and illuminating look at the Labour conference fringe. By Tanya Gold



Richard Burgon MP, who depends on repetition for all his oratory, and manages to sound both stupid and convinced, shouts: The Labour left is alive! The Labour left is winning on the Conference floor! The Labour left is winning in the streets, and it will one day win a leadership election! Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP makes the mistake of calling Starmer, a nice man. There are jeers: Keir Out! Then: Keith, Keith, Keith! It sounds quite chilling when they shout it in unison; I have never been afraid anywhere as a journalist except with the far-Left. Again, they must not leave: When the phoenix rises again, says Russell-Moyle, we will be here, and we will win the General Election. But they wont  not by screaming, Keith in circus tents. Do they know that? They go back to shouting, Keith! Keith! Keith! which I believe is the real purpose of this rally. I do not know why they think this taunt is so deadly, but it does expose their classism and ageism: taunting the lower-middle class Boomer who really is called Keith.



Starmers strategy is to ignore them, while taunting them with policy: during his speech to Conference  calm, appropriate, and thrillingly Blairite  he speaks through them. Still, they heckle and hold red cards up  its a football metaphor, which they planned: Show Starmer the Red Card. Except they arent the referee, not this time. They shout, It was your fault! during a Brexit section and £15 an hour!  which is the minimum wage they seek. One holds up a sign that says, No purge. Another shouts, Free Julian Assange, as if Starmer has Assange in his possession, and can hand him over. Mostly they seem confused: when another shouts, Where is Peter Mandelson? he sounds as if he genuinely wants to know.



Then  calmly, appropriately, thrillingly  Starmer says words to give them pain, all of which are a warm bath to the Red Wall voters Corbyn lost: police; patriots: NATO; patriots; NATO; police. I wished he had kissed a model of a nuclear submarine; or put a judges black cap on his head; or toasted The Queen.



The far-Left hated it. But the far-Left has lost. When it recovers, perhaps it will come to love it. Because the struggle is everything, and the struggle lives on.







Plenty more here, including Corbyn speaking into his best friend, the megaphone. Good stuff.



