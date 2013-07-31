When I was a student the hardline activists were more interested in being constitutional pedants and arguing about the student union's position on Palestine than representing fellow students. It seems a fair number in the party have never progressed beyond that.



When I was a union rep, I attended a few broader 'leftist' meetings in the city. The first one I sat through utterly bemused. Went some thing like:"I talk to you here today, brothers, to tell..."[interjection from the floor: "and sisters"]"...and sisters... to tell you all about..."And so it went on. It was like a sketch taking the piss; every lefty caricature happened at some point.