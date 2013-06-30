Just ignoring the logistics and wider implications for a moment, I am struggling to understand what your issue is with someone earning £600 for working a 40-hour week in McDonalds? Surely we need to be encouraging a world in which people who have full-time jobs are earning in the region of £30,000? I appreciate that it cannot just happen across all sectors overnight, but if McDonalds turned around tomorrow and said Every one of our non-senior workers earns £15 an hour from now, I would like to think that the vast majority of people would not have a problem with it.
If you want to know the issues I have with a sudden big wage rise for millions of people then you cant ignore the implications, am surprised you're thinking we should ignore the implications
The vast majority of people will listen to the arguments made by the Bosses and the Torys.
Who pays for these big sudden increases in wages.
Will this have a knock on effect up the wage ladder. if so what are the implications.
Add this to more workers rights, how will that affect unemployment.
These are all legitimate concerns.
. ive given my opinion on this in the past, we have to go back a few decades and look at the reasons that brought about a low wage workforce in this country. the politics behind it.