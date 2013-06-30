Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.3%)
Good
30 (13.6%)
Average
75 (33.9%)
Poor
43 (19.5%)
Awful
52 (23.5%)
Too early to say
16 (7.2%)

Total Members Voted: 221

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 01:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:14:50 pm
I'm sure he wants everyone to earn 15 quid - or a decent genuine living wage.

That is not incompatible with not supporting a government mandated massive sudden hike to minimum wage that would cripple small businesses if done too fast.


Good point Elmo one I was thinking about myself I wish KS had beaten you to it
oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 01:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:14:50 pm
I'm sure he wants everyone to earn 15 quid - or a decent genuine living wage.

That is not incompatible with not supporting a government mandated massive sudden hike to minimum wage that would cripple small businesses if done too fast.
Yep. it took us years to get into this mess, it will take years to get out of it.
Labour will be torn apart with £15 min wage, who pays for it, that will be the number 1 worry for the public.
 What about the workers on £15 now. they will need a big rise as well or do we expect young single girls to earn £600 a week in McDonnalds while assuming a married man in a more skilled job remains on the same salary £600 a week.
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 01:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:10:19 pm
Why does he want macdonalds staff to earn 15 quid - but not pother workers currently on less??


do you think the electorate - the same electorate who listened to Farrage and Johsnson will go into details finer details ? your well off the mark -

They will just think he backed maccies workers but wont back me - it looks bad

Edit -BBC  just announced there will be a debate on 15 p/h at confrence 


The electorate couldn't give a fuck otherwise there be more of a storm about this outside of the idiots who back Labour MPs like McDonnell, RLB and Zahra Sultana. Its literally non-news and despite being told multiple times why the photo was taken you're still ignoring it just so you can criticise someone you've always criticised.


Again MacDonald is the one who caused this shitstorm yet all you can focus on is Starmer. It's bizarre.
Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 01:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:18:12 pm

Good point Elmo one I was thinking about myself I wish KS had beaten you to it

Didn't know Starmer posted on RAWK mate...
Just Elmo?

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 01:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:41:26 pm
Didn't know Starmer posted on RAWK mate...

Several people did already make basically the same point as me before I did.... so maybe he does?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 01:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:41:26 pm
Didn't know Starmer posted on RAWK mate...


He should its ace
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 01:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:44:18 pm
Several people did already make basically the same point as me before I did.... so maybe he does?

They didnt mate


if he does id like him to know Ill vote for him regardless
Nobby Reserve

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 01:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:48:37 pm

He should its ace



The Transfers Thread especially
ljycb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 01:54:39 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:30:18 pm
What about the workers on £15 now. they will need a big rise as well or do we expect young single girls to earn £600 a week in McDonnalds while assuming a married man in a more skilled job remains on the same salary £600 a week.

Just ignoring the logistics and wider implications for a moment, I am struggling to understand what your issue is with someone earning £600 for working a 40-hour week in McDonalds? Surely we need to be encouraging a world in which people who have full-time jobs are earning in the region of £30,000? I appreciate that it cannot just happen across all sectors overnight, but if McDonalds turned around tomorrow and said Every one of our non-senior workers earns £15 an hour from now, I would like to think that the vast majority of people would not have a problem with it.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 01:56:40 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:54:39 pm
Just ignoring the logistics and wider implications for a moment, I am struggling to understand what your issue is with someone earning £600 for working a 40-hour week in McDonalds? Surely we need to be encouraging a world in which people who have full-time jobs are earning in the region of £30,000? I appreciate that it cannot just happen across all sectors overnight, but if McDonalds turned around tomorrow and said Every one of our non-senior workers earns £15 an hour from now, I would like to think that the vast majority of people would not have a problem with it.

Except for the burger and fizzy drink addicts who'd have to pay for it.
TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 01:57:20 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:54:39 pm
Just ignoring the logistics and wider implications for a moment, I am struggling to understand what your issue is with someone earning £600 for working a 40-hour week in McDonalds? Surely we need to be encouraging a world in which people who have full-time jobs are earning in the region of £30,000? I appreciate that it cannot just happen across all sectors overnight, but if McDonalds turned around tomorrow and said Every one of our non-senior workers earns £15 an hour from now, I would like to think that the vast majority of people would not have a problem with it.
Its better that companies pay good wages rather than tax payers subsidise companies by paying benefits to those in jobs.

But of course theres a lot more to that, such as affordable housing
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 02:03:02 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:54:39 pm
Just ignoring the logistics and wider implications for a moment, I am struggling to understand what your issue is with someone earning £600 for working a 40-hour week in McDonalds? Surely we need to be encouraging a world in which people who have full-time jobs are earning in the region of £30,000? I appreciate that it cannot just happen across all sectors overnight, but if McDonalds turned around tomorrow and said Every one of our non-senior workers earns £15 an hour from now, I would like to think that the vast majority of people would not have a problem with it.

plenty when hes only campaigned for them  to get it;  maybe a KFC worker gobbed in his Zinger burger

oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 02:07:13 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:54:39 pm
Just ignoring the logistics and wider implications for a moment, I am struggling to understand what your issue is with someone earning £600 for working a 40-hour week in McDonalds? Surely we need to be encouraging a world in which people who have full-time jobs are earning in the region of £30,000? I appreciate that it cannot just happen across all sectors overnight, but if McDonalds turned around tomorrow and said Every one of our non-senior workers earns £15 an hour from now, I would like to think that the vast majority of people would not have a problem with it.
If you want to know the issues I have with a sudden big wage rise for millions of people then you cant ignore the implications, am surprised you're thinking we should ignore the implications

The vast majority of people will listen to the arguments made by the Bosses and the Torys.
Who pays for these big sudden increases in wages.
Will this have a knock on effect up the wage ladder. if so what are the implications.
Add this to more workers rights, how will that affect unemployment.
 These are all legitimate concerns.
. ive given my opinion on this in the past, we have to go back a few decades and look at the reasons that brought about a low wage workforce in this country. the politics behind it.
Red-Soldier

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 02:14:00 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:54:39 pm
Just ignoring the logistics and wider implications for a moment, I am struggling to understand what your issue is with someone earning £600 for working a 40-hour week in McDonalds? Surely we need to be encouraging a world in which people who have full-time jobs are earning in the region of £30,000? I appreciate that it cannot just happen across all sectors overnight, but if McDonalds turned around tomorrow and said Every one of our non-senior workers earns £15 an hour from now, I would like to think that the vast majority of people would not have a problem with it.

With a wage increase like that, you'd see quite a big jump in inflation I would predict.

The Living Wage Foundation (an NGO) says these figures are currently the real living wage:



What is the Living Wage?

The real Living Wage is based on the cost of living and is voluntarily paid by over 7,000 UK employers who believe a hard day's work deserves a fair day's pay.

https://www.livingwage.org.uk/
ljycb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 02:20:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:07:13 pm
If you want to know the issues I have with a sudden big wage rise for millions of people then you cant ignore the implications, am surprised you're thinking we should ignore the implications

The vast majority of people will listen to the arguments made by the Bosses and the Torys.
Who pays for these big sudden increases in wages.
Will this have a knock on effect up the wage ladder. if so what are the implications.
Add this to more workers rights, how will that affect unemployment.
 These are all legitimate concerns.
. ive given my opinion on this in the past, we have to go back a few decades and look at the reasons that brought about a low wage workforce in this country. the politics behind it.

Right, well first off, McDonalds employs around 130,000 crew members in the UK and Ireland. My question to you was specific to McDonalds and what your issue would be with them choosing to do it. I also did not suggest that we should ignore the implications, only that I was choosing to do so (because I agree with the points being made that you cannot just jump from where we are at now to a £15 minimum wage without wider implications) in order to ask you that specific question about what was quite a specific comment that you made, do we expect young single girls to earn £600 a week in McDonnalds while assuming a married man in a more skilled job remains on the same salary £600 a week. I will admit that I am presuming that your initial point was in reference to Starmer and the banner - if you were talking about the shadow cabinet resignation over a wider scale £15 per hour (and just happened to use McDonalds as an example of an unskilled worker) then I apologise.
stewil007

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 02:24:17 pm »
Surely the hourly rate is meangingless unless you do the hours to actually get a living wage....you could be on £30/hr, but means nothing if you only do 5 hours a week
