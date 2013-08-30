Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 31823 times)

Dr. Beaker

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 06:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:48:28 pm
Is Andy Mcdonalld to the left of the party?


Social media now sharing photos of KS holding up a 15 p/h for Maccies workers  banner

he doesnt help himself does he
Maybe it's a bit greasy for him.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 06:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:50:17 pm
Maybe it's a bit greasy for him.

CHOPPER

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 06:58:59 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July  6, 2021, 09:46:08 am
I think RAWK has a broad spectrum of left-wingers so just curious what peoples' thoughts are at this stage.
Hes a dickhead, Loretta.
Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 07:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:48:28 pm
Is Andy Mcdonalld to the left of the party?


Social media now sharing photos of KS holding up a 15 p/h for Maccies workers  banner

he doesnt help himself does he

Blairite (descriptive sense, not perjorative) who shifted to the hard left. Looks like a hard left bunfight to see who'll try to get the votes to challenge Starmer. They know after next election it'll be beyond them.

Don't think a call for a pay deal for a specific sector can be read as the same as a universal call to increase the minimum wage to above the median wage, but then I never thought procedural votes would ever be portrayed as statements of policy either.
Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 07:04:42 pm »
So can someone help me with this please? Andy McDonald wrote the green paper on raising the minimum wage to £10ph and one that he claims he's proud of in his resignation letter, had it voted on and accepted at conference then wanted to immediately contradict that by going to a meeting to argue for a £15ph minimum wage, was told not to by the leaders office and has then publicly resigned firing shots at the leaderships direction. Yet he's accusing Starmer of causing further division within the party?
ljycb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 07:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:04:42 pm
So can someone help me with this please? Andy McDonald wrote the green paper on raising the minimum wage to £10ph and one that he claims he's proud of in his resignation letter, had it voted on and accepted at conference then wanted to immediately contradict that by going to a meeting to argue for a £15ph minimum wage, was told not to by the leaders office and has then publicly resigned firing shots at the leaderships direction. Yet he's accusing Starmer of causing further division within the party?

McDonalds letter seems to suggest that the leaders office instructed him to go to into a meeting, so I suppose it is whether or not the leadership was doing so in reaction to him attending the meeting in the first place or went out of their way to ask him to attend said meeting. If it is the latter then I would not blame him for not wanting to do it (if he believes in a minimum wage of that much then why should he?). If it is the former (which I do think is more likely) then he is bending the truth a little.
Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 07:21:18 pm »
He's left that part open to interpretation hasn't he? I read it as he was already going to a meeting to argue for a £15 minimum wage, anyway its set the left of the party off on one about 'Starmer the Tory' again and given John McDonnell something to sound off about so mission accomplished.
TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 07:23:42 pm »
If youre Starmer, you can try to round  this by saying, yes we believe in higher wages, but we also believe in supporting businesses or something


£15ph seems a bit of a hike in one go, but I think the principle that decent wages should be paid by companies rather than by the tax payer (though benefits) is important too.
Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 07:29:12 pm »
Zahra Sultana is currently attacking 'Blairites' at a fringe meeting.  :butt ::)


There really seems to be only one side trying to stoke division here
Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 07:47:04 pm »
To be fair, Starmer's been jumping on their favorite sandcastles all this weekend. And likely with one eye to provoking the reaction.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 07:47:05 pm »
You do wonder what it will take for those on all spectrums of the Labour party to have sensible discussions about electioneering, because at the rate they're going they'll be in opposition for decades.

When you're already fighting an uphill battle given the political make up of so much of the population AND the media, you need to be savvy, conciliatory and above all pragmatic. A coalition within the Labour party is no different from a coalition between two political parties - there has to be some give and take, but once you have an agreed position everyone has to basically get on board and accept that they can't get EVERYTHING they want, but better to win an election, be in power and achieve some of your key policy goals, rather than spending eternity in opposition.

The Scottish issue is even more burning. Before the rise of the SNP Labour were winning 50-55 seats out of 70 in Scotland with tiny numbers for the Tories. Turns an uphill struggle into an almost impossible challenge if they go their own way.

OOS

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 07:51:58 pm »
It's been a good conference so far. Positive signs.
TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 07:53:38 pm »
Bizarrely,  corbyn is now attacking Starmer for propping up the wealthy and powerful by sticking with £10ph.

Remind me who lead with this as a key policy in their manifesto not 18 months ago?

Oh yes, Corbyn himself so his own policy is seen as propping up the wealthy and powerful
Yorkykopite

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 07:57:13 pm »
Time for the Corbynites to leave I think. Show a bit of courage for once.
Robinred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 08:03:40 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:47:05 pm
You do wonder what it will take for those on all spectrums of the Labour party to have sensible discussions about electioneering, because at the rate they're going they'll be in opposition for decades.

When you're already fighting an uphill battle given the political make up of so much of the population AND the media, you need to be savvy, conciliatory and above all pragmatic. A coalition within the Labour party is no different from a coalition between two political parties - there has to be some give and take, but once you have an agreed position everyone has to basically get on board and accept that they can't get EVERYTHING they want, but better to win an election, be in power and achieve some of your key policy goals, rather than spending eternity in opposition.

The Scottish issue is even more burning. Before the rise of the SNP Labour were winning 50-55 seats out of 70 in Scotland with tiny numbers for the Tories. Turns an uphill struggle into an almost impossible challenge if they go their own way.



Indeed.

But as has been said on here ad nauseam, the broad church that once existed, and submitted to the need to act along the lines of the bit in bold, has been eroded to the point where the enemy is perceived to be something other than the Tories, and the aim something other than winning elections.
Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 08:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:57:13 pm
Time for the Corbynites to leave I think. Show a bit of courage for once.

I don't think I've been more convinced than I am that the party needs to split. The two sides are so far apart and the infighting is just going to continue regardless of who is the leader.
west_london_red

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 08:08:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:23:42 pm
If youre Starmer, you can try to round  this by saying, yes we believe in higher wages, but we also believe in supporting businesses or something


£15ph seems a bit of a hike in one go, but I think the principle that decent wages should be paid by companies rather than by the tax payer (though benefits) is important too.

Yeah, you water it down a bit and say £15 by the end of our term, its not something that has to be done day one. And like you say, tax payers having to top up the wages of working people so that they can actually live on their wages is just insane.
