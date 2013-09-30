Yeah, it does have to be a simple comparison the public can nod along with. it's what the Torys have always done in my life time, try to absolve themselves from as much responsibility as possible. pointing out the serious impact this has on running the country and debt is a bit much to get over.



Hillary Benn thinks Starmer should make Brexit a election issue, I agree with him but no need for any announcement, I thought that would happen naturally when the effects of Brexit started to hit, WTO will have something to say about the Torys Brexit by the next election as well but the point is the Torys awful attitude made the problems of Brexit, Pandemic, NHS etc far worse as the attitude is to let these problems sort themselves out by themselves. they only act when the s,, starts hitting the fan forcing them to do something, it's down to incompetence, they are not fit to govern.







I was surprised when the person I was chatting too told me about the 79 election. I had no idea what the Tories actually ran on in their messaging until they pointed me to some sources. Like you say, absolve themselves of responsibility and present themselves as something different to what they end up doing. That idea of 'competence' especially key to it. Other thing which made me take a second was only two changes in governing party in 42 years since. Mad country.Saw that from Benn. I'm not convinced it's a great idea as a national message but I only saw the headline to be fair to him. Closer to what you say that there's no need for an announcement. I really do get the desire to shout "We told you so you utter turnips" but I also listened carefully to those who've done the research and reckon it's about the worst possible way to give people a way to move from past beliefs. That said, there's a chunk of the electorate who blame the last Labour government for it all so I guess expectations do need to be reasonable for what can be achieved...