Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.3%)
Good
30 (14.1%)
Average
73 (34.3%)
Poor
40 (18.8%)
Awful
49 (23%)
Too early to say
16 (7.5%)

Total Members Voted: 213

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 28753 times)

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 05:27:30 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 04:05:26 pm
Inflation rising, queues at petrol stations, benefits cut, Xmas shortages, Johnson denied a deal with the US and what will be the main focus of Labour conference the unnecessary rule change Starmer wants to push and unnecessary in-fighting. Starmer is in control this is down to him, he could have placated the left but he chose to poke hem with a stick, no wonder people are pissed off on the sites that Andy and Sangria seem to live on.


If Johnson goes for a snap election no ones arsed about Labour rule changes. Corbyn rightly got stick fo ignoring Brexit now the Starmer ban on mentioning it is glossed over, not even a; people voted by small majority for Brexit no one expected the disastrous implementation from Johnson and co comes out.


the NHS is being ruined by the false markets andsemi-privatisation of so many of the lucrative services, while we pick up the cost of the necessary losses, yet Starmer essay is in praise of joint public private sector partnerships in health, these are the policies he needs to be nailing not schoolboy essays in platitudes and airey thinking.
i

People forget Corbyn leadership was begat by the electoral failure of Labour, No one expected him to win, least of all the left or they wouldn't have put Corbyn forward he was hardly going to be the person you'd choose, personality wise or politically. He was elected because people were sick of grey politicians and hat does Starmer offer, I'll be greyer than grey, Grey is my colour. He's a grey man out of his depth
What's Grey got to do with it, being Grey certainly doesn't mean your out of your depth, if people prefer rousing feel good speeches then that's up to them, I heard and had enough of them many years ago, don't get me wrong, am in favour of great passionate speech's but I don't let the emotion get in the way of actually considering the implications of what they are saying, history taught us that lesson many years ago.
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 05:40:18 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 04:05:26 pm
Inflation rising, queues at petrol stations, benefits cut, Xmas shortages, Johnson denied a deal with the US and what will be the main focus of Labour conference the unnecessary rule change Starmer wants to push and unnecessary in-fighting. Starmer is in control this is down to him, he could have placated the left but he chose to poke hem with a stick, no wonder people are pissed off on the sites that Andy and Sangria seem to live on.


If Johnson goes for a snap election no ones arsed about Labour rule changes. Corbyn rightly got stick fo ignoring Brexit now the Starmer ban on mentioning it is glossed over, not even a; people voted by small majority for Brexit no one expected the disastrous implementation from Johnson and co comes out.


the NHS is being ruined by the false markets andsemi-privatisation of so many of the lucrative services, while we pick up the cost of the necessary losses, yet Starmer essay is in praise of joint public private sector partnerships in health, these are the policies he needs to be nailing not schoolboy essays in platitudes and airey thinking.


People forget Corbyn leadership was begat by the electoral failure of Labour, No one expected him to win, least of all the left or they wouldn't have put Corbyn forward he was hardly going to be the person you'd choose, personality wise or politically. He was elected because people were sick of grey politicians and hat does Starmer offer, I'll be greyer than grey, Grey is my colour. He's a grey man out of his depth

Johnson is sitting on a massive majority, and is less than 2 years into this Parliament, he isn't calling a snap election imminently, there just isn't the payoff to be worth the risk, and there is always a risk no matter how comfortable you feel going into the campaign (see 2017).

I'm not saying changing the leadership rules would be my priority now either, but if the leadership wants to do it, now is the time. Labour had plenty of rule changes during the Corbyn years as well...
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 06:20:05 pm »
https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1441450055454560256?s=20

This has the Tories 2 seats short of a majority so would make a snap election even less likely
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 10:05:31 pm »
While the circumstances were very different, I would say that Corbyn and Starmer won the leadership contest due to pretty similar reasons when it came down to it. There was no belief that any of the other candidates would do better and ingrained sexism that lead to better female candidates being ignored. Or at least, to my memory, neither of them seemed to really get elected on the belief that they would be the next PM.

I have to laugh at the idea of a man who takes photos of drain covers in his spare time and who is a pretty terrible public speaker unless you agree with 100% of what he's saying not also being a grey politician also. Maybe you're referring to his politics being a little bit more divisive but if he actually was a colorful personality, had charisma and was a cool guy, Corbyn probably would have done better. Had a grandfather image with his supporters and at best a weird old lefty image with everyone else.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 05:27:30 pm
What's Grey got to do with it, being Grey certainly doesn't mean your out of your depth, if people prefer rousing feel good speeches then that's up to them, I heard and had enough of them many years ago, don't get me wrong, am in favour of great passionate speech's but I don't let the emotion get in the way of actually considering the implications of what they are saying, history taught us that lesson many years ago.
Don't take it too literally ;D   I'm not asking for tub thumping, I'm talking about ideas, I'd be more impressed if he had a plan to start win back Scotland, a serious attempt to end the crisis in care, ideas about the NHS which people can get behind, a plan to win back the red wall that doesn't start with lets pander to the most backwards, how do we connect with people who feel so disaffected they've moved away from labour, falling for the siren call of the likes of Farage but who are desperate for Labour to take their concerns seriously not for him to wave Engerland flags and patronise them. Easy no but it's too simplistic to just blame Corbyn any more than Miliband. The party should be talking about why we lost Scotland and the north not pandering to Svengalis trying to change leadership colleges etc. Starmer had the chance to unite the party instead he chose to fight internal battles first
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm
Don't take it too literally ;D   I'm not asking for tub thumping, I'm talking about ideas, I'd be more impressed if he had a plan to start win back Scotland, a serious attempt to end the crisis in care, ideas about the NHS which people can get behind, a plan to win back the red wall that doesn't start with lets pander to the most backwards, how do we connect with people who feel so disaffected they've moved away from labour, falling for the siren call of the likes of Farage but who are desperate for Labour to take their concerns seriously not for him to wave Engerland flags and patronise them. Easy no but it's too simplistic to just blame Corbyn any more than Miliband. The party should be talking about why we lost Scotland and the north not pandering to Svengalis trying to change leadership colleges etc. Starmer had the chance to unite the party instead he chose to fight internal battles first


Yeah it's just him fighting internal battles :D

As I have said a couple of times, read "Left Out" to see just what a shitshow it really is behind the scenes. I don't think there is any option but to split the Party. It's even more fucked than I thought. Than anyone thought probably.

The whole party is run in such an amateur way. The Tories are pros at focusiing on message and sticking together publically and blaming everyone else. They have no scruples or morals and genuinely don't give a shiny shite about anyone or anything that doesn't directly benefit them. They revel in flouting rules, lying and talking shite.

Labour and 'the left' besides the never-ending bickering, moaning, self-fighting and pushing shit that most people don't give a shit about also are seen as to having to have standards and morals and the rest by a world that no longer gives a shit about most of those things or indeed anyone else.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #886 on: Today at 12:01:31 am »
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm
Don't take it too literally ;D   I'm not asking for tub thumping, I'm talking about ideas, I'd be more impressed if he had a plan to start win back Scotland, a serious attempt to end the crisis in care, ideas about the NHS which people can get behind, a plan to win back the red wall that doesn't start with lets pander to the most backwards, how do we connect with people who feel so disaffected they've moved away from labour, falling for the siren call of the likes of Farage but who are desperate for Labour to take their concerns seriously not for him to wave Engerland flags and patronise them. Easy no but it's too simplistic to just blame Corbyn any more than Miliband. The party should be talking about why we lost Scotland and the north not pandering to Svengalis trying to change leadership colleges etc. Starmer had the chance to unite the party instead he chose to fight internal battles first
Is it possible to win back Scotland, IMO, those days are gone for now, only people I know from Scotland come from Glasgow, they despise the Torys. hate Brexit, they still speak positively about Labour but they want Independence so vote SNP. I doubt if Labour policy's would win them back, am not clued up to know how the rest of Scotland feels, I assume opinions differ all over the country, imo the problem isn't about them voting SNP, the problem is the position Labour will be in if Scotland becomes independent, it's roughly 58 anti Tory seats lost in Parliament. I understand where they are coming from, feel a lot of the same anger myself and would find it hard not to support independence, only thing that would stop me is I don't think no good will come from it in the future.
It's 4 yrs till the next GE and ive edited my post down to avoid doom and gloom. :) , are we going to spend that time ignoring what went wrong the last 6 yrs , I haven't changed my opinion from 2019, a Labour government would improve things dramatically but anyone expecting a Labour government to step in and bring big change is in for a big disappointment. Labour will be doing brilliantly if they were able to take us back to 2015. things will look far different in 2024,
If we can make some of the changes Nobbys calling for then things would look a lot brighter, claw back some of the hidden trillions stashed away to avoid tax. all pointed out before the referendum but ignored by many.

Am not looking for policy's right now, I want a full on attack on the serious flaws in our political system. sort them out and all the good things will follow. calling for more policy's always seems to be seen as the answer to all our problems. attacking the Torys policy by pointing out where they are wrong is the policy of the opposition, he will be asked what he would do, he answers those questions, I want the UK out of this vicious cycle of self harm. Agree or not Starmers trying to put the Labour party on the right footing. it won't be lack of policy's that upsets me, I take policy's that will improve the NHS, Care. Education for granted from all Labour governments, it will be if he fails to tackle what went wrong in our political system from 2015-2021 onwards.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #887 on: Today at 12:11:42 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm

Yeah it's just him fighting internal battles :D

As I have said a couple of times, read "Left Out" to see just what a shitshow it really is behind the scenes. I don't think there is any option but to split the Party. It's even more fucked than I thought. Than anyone thought probably.

The whole party is run in such an amateur way. The Tories are pros at focusiing on message and sticking together publically and blaming everyone else. They have no scruples or morals and genuinely don't give a shiny shite about anyone or anything that doesn't directly benefit them. They revel in flouting rules, lying and talking shite.

Labour and 'the left' besides the never-ending bickering, moaning, self-fighting and pushing shit that most people don't give a shit about also are seen as to having to have standards and morals and the rest by a world that no longer gives a shit about most of those things or indeed anyone else.

I don't know why I keep waking up to you causing havoc in this thread but it's annoying to see you pretending to be the voice of reason once whatever it is that needs to wear off has worn off.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #888 on: Today at 12:23:29 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:11:42 am
I don't know why I keep waking up to you causing havoc in this thread but it's annoying to see you pretending to be the voice of reason once whatever it is that needs to wear off has worn off.

Causing havoc?

The Labour Party is a mess at the moment. But then again, perhaps it's always been a mess.

Certain parties appear to have made it messier than usual though. I don't think that there is any way back from that, nor any way Labour are ever getting back into Scotland.

I want the Tories out, but I just can't see how it's possible with things as they are. Sorry if that annoys you, but if you want to say something, stop complaining and shouting 'Fuck off'
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #889 on: Today at 12:30:11 am »
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #890 on: Today at 12:49:42 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:01:31 am
Is it possible to win back Scotland, IMO, those days are gone for now,

If Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson can win  Dennis Skinners old constituency to the Tories, Labour can win back parts of Scotland, of course it's not be easy  but it wasn't easy for the SNP, it requires political will, principal and a plan, it may take a few parlaments but the groundwork can be set but to write off the working class in a whole country is ridiculous , peoples views aren't fixed and set in stone especially in the times of turmoil we are living through, who saw Farage or Trump a few years ago. That's part of the problem when you don't have conviction and principals are so fluid you don't know where to go when things don't seem to be working. This is a problem for those who are more worried about focus groups than policy
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #891 on: Today at 12:50:41 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:30:11 am
This is, uh, embarrassing.

https://twitter.com/TomSheldrickITV/status/1441091687548289047?s=20

You have to build support slowly, one taxi rank at a time. Peter Mandelson told me that.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #892 on: Today at 01:04:51 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:30:11 am
This is, uh, embarrassing.

https://twitter.com/TomSheldrickITV/status/1441091687548289047?s=20

Just for a bit of a change I'd love to see vox pops of Labour party leaders telling us what they think of Darlington taxi drivers.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #893 on: Today at 01:09:23 am »
 Just read this article, Reinforcing the need for ideas I don't agree with it all by any means but there is a total lack of conviction at the moment and Starmer is fixated on patriotism, not mentioning Brexit in an attempt to win these Redwall voters back, They switched because they felt they were totally ignored by Labour, the answer isn't to become flag waving lite versions of the worst of the Tories, that's symptom not a cause, it's to have policies that give these people hope  that things can change for the better, that their parents have a fair care system, that the NHS works for them, that thy don't have to use food banks, that their gas and electric are affordable, that their kids have a chance to grow up and not end up as drug dealers or victims


 https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/24/keir-starmer-centrists-leader-essay-party-modernise
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #894 on: Today at 01:09:45 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:50:41 am
You have to build support slowly, one taxi rank at a time. Peter Mandelson told me that.

Top ranking?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #895 on: Today at 01:29:33 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:04:51 am
Just for a bit of a change I'd love to see vox pops of Labour party leaders telling us what they think of Darlington taxi drivers.

;D
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #896 on: Today at 01:42:02 am »
To quote Andy Beckett in the Guardian in response to Andy Beckett in the Guardian, "During the Corbyn era, I left countless Labour briefings with exciting ideas and rhetoric ringing in my ears, only to discover shortly afterwards that the wider world either hadnt noticed what had been announced or didnt trust it." Shurely shome mishtake. ;D

It is bromides from Starmer but it isn't naivety, as Beckett suggests, driving a desire to present Labour as a safe option to vote into government. In truth, it's much what Milliband and Corbyn both tried to do - Corbyn somewhat more successfully in 2017 than 2019. McDonnell as cuddly grandpa in a jumper was an especial revelation (and credit to him for seeing the importance of projecting that image - you can see why Momentum tried to persuade him to stand to replace Corbyn in early 2016).

The policy work worth noting is in what Dobbs is doing really, not in Starmer trying to offer a bridge back to Labour to those who didn't vote for the party in past elections.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #897 on: Today at 01:44:44 am »
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 12:49:42 am

If Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson can win  Dennis Skinners old constituency to the Tories, Labour can win back parts of Scotland, of course it's not be easy  but it wasn't easy for the SNP, it requires political will, principal and a plan, it may take a few parlaments but the groundwork can be set but to write off the working class in a whole country is ridiculous , peoples views aren't fixed and set in stone especially in the times of turmoil we are living through, who saw Farage or Trump a few years ago. That's part of the problem when you don't have conviction and principals are so fluid you don't know where to go when things don't seem to be working. This is a problem for those who are more worried about focus groups than policy
Parts of Scotland is possible if the Independence issue is put to bed, how it came about is easier said than done, don't know enough to put forward anything that will change peoples minds. why Skinner and Piddock lost imo is more down to a new generation viewing politics +Labour politicians differently from previous generations. I don't think it will be that hard to win those seats back myself with different types of candidates in a different political climate.
 
I doubt if policy's mattered to most people over the last 6yrs. they voted for all sorts of vague positive rhetoric from many senior politicians of both major parties promising them the impossible.
Public opinion has been dictated by the corrupt selfish politicians, they gave people their opinions and I agree those opinions can be changed but my point is we are carrying on as normal. promises of new policy's while fighting the unscrupulous with our hands tied behind our backs.
It's always been a matter of not loosing sight of the goal for me. the goal being improving the lives and standard of living for the people of this country, anyone supporting a policy that will do serious unrepairable damage to our economy and the serious damaging fall out that brings on our society based on a personal principle has lost sight of the goal.



