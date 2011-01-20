Sangria's talking about Corbyn again guys at nearly 2am, do we have the sense that he holds a personal grudge yet



Good morning. Keir Starmer has written a 35-page essay setting out his political vision and laying out the broad outlines of the Britain hed like to build: the big idea is the so-called contribution society, in what is, in essence, a long trailer for his conference speech next week in Brighton.



As with so much of Starmers appproach, much of it is reminiscent of Ed Milibands approach: capitalism should be reformed, not removed, the climate crisis is the biggest one facing our country and our species, and what Miliband called the British dream: that hard work should pay no longer exists.



Whats different about it? One important difference of tone is just about age - Starmer, at 59, is born right at the end of the postwar baby boom and is probably the last baby boomer who will lead a major British political party, and, for all he warns Labour against sepia-tinged nostalgia about its own past, a core part of Starmers essay is his belief that the opportunities afforded to him are increasingly unavailable to a child of his background and upbringing. Those who, like his parents, work with their hands face insecure work - those who, like him, go onto to university, face insecure living conditions and high costs.



The other is in how Starmer talks about business: the essay is rhetorically warmer towards business than anything Miliband ever said. Whether that represents an ideological difference between Starmerism and Milbandism is up for grabs: it could simply be that a great and growing number of businesses are saying and doing pretty Miliband-y things, and that, with British businesses in particular chafing against the consequences of Brexit and other government policies, Starmer is simply trying to seize an opportunity that wasnt available to Miliband.



What Starmer wants is for the contribution society to be the thing that every policy announcement is framed around and for it to provide a definition that his leadership has thus far lacked.



But one thing that is missing from the pamphlet is a sense of what this societys enemies are. We dont, as far as Starmer is concerned, live in a contribution society in 2021. Are its opponents solely the Conservatives and austerity, or do they also reside elsewhere, whether in businesses or in households? Part of providing definition to a political project is describing what its for, and you can see how Starmers contribution society can provide Labour with that. And with whats happening in the British energy and labour markets at the moment, you can see how this stuff about work not rewarding people and the cost-of-living is going to get a fresh boost by events in the coming weeks and months. But the other part of describing a political project is setting out what it is against, who and what is out of that societys bounds and who stands in the way of its creation: and that will have to form part of Starmers conference speech just as surely as further policy detail will, too.

Think the thing to what Sangria's saying there is that parts of the Corbynite media ecosystem have jumped the shark in pretty wild ways. Drawing links between something you'll hear at any meeting of the Soft Left and Vichy France is pretty bizarre, try hard political analysis looking for 'Blue Labour' to distinguish from themselves after five years of promising many of the very same policies. At times it's almost like the racist left have spent all that time in committees pretending to be policy wonks without understanding a thing about the policies they were hoovering up indiscriminately. It's really weird to see the Soft Left, the mainstream of the Labour party, painted as being the same as fascists whenever they want to talk about things which matter to people like patriotism and a sense of place, and that painting being done by people who helped mainstream antisemitism in the Labour party at that. Or stuff like talking about people having aspirations for themselves and their kids should somehow be forbidden for Labour politicians. I can see what's in it for those publishing it, but less so why anyone would want to associate themselves with it without benefiting financially from squatting down and pushing it out.----Somewhat reassuring to see Stephen Bush thinking along similar lines to the broad strokes of what Starmer is saying:(Morning Call email so no link at the moment.)