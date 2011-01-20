Big vote winner if they barred foreign non-residents from owning property, too. More tinkering around the edges, similar to the Fund Manager proposal, but only harms Tory-supporting estate agents in the South East, and has some effect on house prices without crashing the market entirely. The new developments around Cambridge, my neck of the woods - maybe 20% went to Chinese middle-class 'investors' and lie empty apparently. Why? Just why? -I think the overall impression you would give by such small actions is more important than the immediate effects, in a way.



Yeah, there's definitely a large element of the signal wanting to be sent. So far as I'm aware, some of the older proposals on ownership of housing are still going to be pursued, although the Tories could quite easily follow up their own advice themselves to do the same. So public register of who owns what to try and force out housing being used as untaxed piggy banks by foreign investors as part of a crack down on money laundering. Whether it's effective or not or really does much more than sound good I'll pass on.----Looks like Labour are vanishing back down the rabbit hole of 'what truly is party democracy?'. Seems like there's an attempt to change the rules on leadership elections away from one person, one vote back to an electoral college where unions get a third of the votes, MPs a third, and members a third. Everyone is now arguing the completely opposite position they did historically - the right of the party used to be mad keen on OMOV and the hard left absolutely dead set against it. Meh. There is, in my view, a good argument that the most democratic way to do it is to increase the influence of MPs (and other actual elected officials) on who becomes leader because they're actually elected and MPs in particular have to work with and have confidence in the party leader. Just as leaders of local councils have to have the confidence of the local councillors. Also goes to the question of whether a selectorate paying £3 should really have the power to choose a Prime Minister potentially without the electorate ever having a say. The argument goes to all political parties and is put forward well by constitutional historian Robert Saunders who made it when Kippers were flocking to the Tories to get Johnson selected as May's successor. Against that, it's another stupid internal bunfight to be having.