Big vote winner if they barred foreign non-residents from owning property, too. More tinkering around the edges, similar to the Fund Manager proposal, but only harms Tory-supporting estate agents in the South East, and has some effect on house prices without crashing the market entirely. The new developments around Cambridge, my neck of the woods - maybe 20% went to Chinese middle-class 'investors' and lie empty apparently. Why? Just why? -I think the overall impression you would give by such small actions is more important than the immediate effects, in a way.
Foreign individuals owning UK property isn't so much the problem.
There's 44,000 land titles in London alone owned by foreign companies - and 91% of those are owned by companies located in 'secrecy jurisdictions'.https://www.transparency.org.uk/foreign-ownership-london-property-shrouded-secrecy
The trouble with tackling this is the power wielded by these people. There's been a few comments in this thread about how these people just move their money to escape tax authorities. Whilst they can move money around, they prefer not to - and increasingly buy political influence (and it's worth remembering that avoiding tax is only one element of their financial shithousery).
Look at the corrupt & dodgy 'Russians' investing (and it is
investing) in the Tory Party to influence policy. Look at the opaque funding of the Leave campaign (just whose money did that gobshite Banks channel?).
The flow of dirty money through London and into the British Overseas Territories & Crown dependencies is enormous. It feeds an entire £multi-billion industry in London and the BOTs/CDs. Don't underestimate how fiercely this will be protected by those with vested interests.
Tory politicians opposing the EU were always either strong laissez-faire capitalists who hated the regulations imposed by the EU (they wanted their 'bonfire of red tape') or simply dimwitted, flagshagging nostalgics pining for the days of Empire who couldn't countenance Great Britain as merely a cog in a bigger wheel. They were troublesome and loud, but no real threat - apart to a Tory government with a thin majority, of course.
It was only in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis, when the EU began to talk seriously about tackling endemic tax abuse and money laundering (they announced the first drafts of AMLD & ATAD in 2014) that serious money began to fund the anti-EU movement. Between 2009 and 2013, UKIP averaged annual donations of £660k. In 2014, that rocketed to £3.5m. Once that twat Cameron announced the referendum, a lot of that funding - and much more - switched the two main Leave campaign groups.
The vast majority of that money came from people with vested financial interests in keeping the ultra-secretive status of the BOTs/CDs in place and out of the reach of investigators (criminal or tax) in EU countries.
We need to tackle these scum. But it will take balls of steel and a very quick start if Labour get elected. And the other side will play extremely dirty.