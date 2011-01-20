

But centre-left parties generally just maintain the existing broken socio-economic system (mixed economies leaning increasingly heavily toward free-marketism/corporate capitalism) and don't make the fundamental changes required to bring more economic equality within societies through redistributionist policies, then their support will fade again and we're back to square one.



The biggest problem is the public want it both ways, there are short term consequences for many good policy's. we've seen what happens in the past when laws are brought in to improve workers right and wages etc.Unemployment rises, bosses say they can't hire as many people as they would like too as they are unable to get rid of workers when sales dip. wage rises bring inflation. the media is pointing the finger of blame at Labour for rising unemployment and inflation. I think thats the big problem when people judge past Labour governments, they judge every policy in isolation without considering the position Labour were placed in. we evolved to the position we are in today, years of low wages subsidised by the government to hide unemployment figures.How do you fight a system set up like this, up wages and workers rights and inflation and unemployment shoot up.I imagine the same rubbish will happen again if Labour win the next GE, people will take a short term view, it took years to get into this mess, it will take years to get out of it.I was never a fan of Henry Ford but he did understand how we should look at this. how do bosses expect the public to buy a car etc if they haven't got enough money to pay the rent and buy food. he doubled the average wage. many other companies followed, the US boomed.