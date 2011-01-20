Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.5%)
Good
30 (15.2%)
Average
71 (35.9%)
Poor
35 (17.7%)
Awful
42 (21.2%)
Too early to say
15 (7.6%)

Total Members Voted: 198

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 09:12:59 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:00:43 pm
I don't follow European politics closely, is the tide turning in favour of social democrats or against them?

Norway's centre left Labour party gained power in their general election yesterday, hopefully that'll be a trend
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #681 on: Today at 04:20:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:00:43 pm
I don't follow European politics closely, is the tide turning in favour of social democrats or against them?

Sorry if it wasn't clear. There was a theory doing the rounds for a while that the centre left can't win elections any more so they may as well stop trying and instead just go further left and find a niche. As Welshred said, Norway will have a centre left prime minister now - reporting I've seen is that it's 1959 since all five Nordic countries have had a centre left Prime Minister as they do currently. Can also look to Germany where the SPD seems to be reviving if the polling there holds up.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #682 on: Today at 01:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:20:24 am
Sorry if it wasn't clear. There was a theory doing the rounds for a while that the centre left can't win elections any more so they may as well stop trying and instead just go further left and find a niche. As Welshred said, Norway will have a centre left prime minister now - reporting I've seen is that it's 1959 since all five Nordic countries have had a centre left Prime Minister as they do currently. Can also look to Germany where the SPD seems to be reviving if the polling there holds up.


But centre-left parties generally just maintain the existing broken socio-economic system (mixed economies leaning increasingly heavily toward free-marketism/corporate capitalism) and don't make the fundamental changes required to bring more economic equality within societies through redistributionist policies, then their support will fade again and we're back to square one.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #683 on: Today at 01:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:01:34 pm

But centre-left parties generally just maintain the existing broken socio-economic system (mixed economies leaning increasingly heavily toward free-marketism/corporate capitalism) and don't make the fundamental changes required to bring more economic equality within societies through redistributionist policies, then their support will fade again and we're back to square one.
The biggest problem is the public want it both ways, there are short term consequences for many good policy's. we've seen what happens in the past when laws are brought in to improve workers right and wages etc.
Unemployment rises, bosses say they can't hire as many people as they would like too as they are unable to get rid of workers when sales dip. wage rises bring inflation. the media is pointing the finger of blame at Labour for rising unemployment and inflation. I think thats the big problem when people judge past Labour governments, they judge every policy in isolation without considering the position Labour were placed in. we evolved to the position we are in today, years of low wages subsidised by the government to hide unemployment figures.
How do you fight a system set up like this, up wages and workers rights and inflation and unemployment shoot up.
I imagine the same rubbish will happen again if Labour win the next GE, people will take a short term view, it took years to get into this mess, it will take years to get out of it.
I was never a fan of Henry Ford but he did understand how we should look at this. how do bosses expect the public to buy a car etc if they haven't got enough money to pay the rent and buy food. he doubled the average wage. many other companies followed, the US boomed.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:07 pm by oldfordie »
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #684 on: Today at 02:55:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:57:37 pm
The biggest problem is the public want it both ways, there are short term consequences for many good policy's. we've seen what happens in the past when laws are brought in to improve workers right and wages etc.
Unemployment rises, bosses say they can't hire as many people as they would like too as they are unable to get rid of workers when sales dip. wage rises bring inflation. the media is pointing the finger of blame at Labour for rising unemployment and inflation. I think thats the big problem when people judge past Labour governments, they judge every policy in isolation without considering the position Labour were placed in. we evolved to the position we are in today, years of low wages subsidised by the government to hide unemployment figures.
How do you fight a system set up like this, up wages and workers rights and inflation and unemployment shoot up.
I imagine the same rubbish will happen again if Labour win the next GE, people will take a short term view, it took years to get into this mess, it will take years to get out of it.
I was never a fan of Henry Ford but he did understand how we should look at this. how do bosses expect the public to buy a car etc if they haven't got enough money to pay the rent and buy food. he doubled the average wage. many other companies followed, the US boomed.


Don't you dare buy-in to this Tory bullshit myth  ;D

We heard this lie peddled when Labour sought to introduce the minimum wage - and ultimately it was proven to be scaremongering crap.


I personally think left-of-centre parties should primarily focus on creating international laws to tackle the eye-watering level of tax-dodging and asset-hiding that occurs. It would bring in billions annually - and the core message should be one of just getting the super-rich to pay their fair whack (a message that is consistently very popular with electorates)
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #685 on: Today at 03:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:55:37 pm

Don't you dare buy-in to this Tory bullshit myth  ;D

We heard this lie peddled when Labour sought to introduce the minimum wage - and ultimately it was proven to be scaremongering crap.


I personally think left-of-centre parties should primarily focus on creating international laws to tackle the eye-watering level of tax-dodging and asset-hiding that occurs. It would bring in billions annually - and the core message should be one of just getting the super-rich to pay their fair whack (a message that is consistently very popular with electorates)

Localise the economy for a more sustainable society. Encourage local businesses because they're more liable to pay their taxes and benefit local communities, unlike multinationals who have more scope for avoiding tax. Subsidise economies of scale and infrastructure that are available to multinationals but which small businesses do not have access to. At all levels, couple encouraging small and medium businesses with identifying tax dodging multinationals with the corrupt Tories. Never only do the latter; the latter is what people vote against, but the former is what people vote for.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #686 on: Today at 03:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:19:44 pm
Localise the economy for a more sustainable society. Encourage local businesses because they're more liable to pay their taxes and benefit local communities, unlike multinationals who have more scope for avoiding tax. Subsidise economies of scale and infrastructure that are available to multinationals but which small businesses do not have access to. At all levels, couple encouraging small and medium businesses with identifying tax dodging multinationals with the corrupt Tories. Never only do the latter; the latter is what people vote against, but the former is what people vote for.

The public need to play their part too. How many go to a Costa when there's independents around? How many buy from amazon or elsewhere online when the local electronics place can be flexible on price and provide some after sales service? How many people use shitty restaurant chains when there are so many independents offering something a bit different.
Totally agree that local businesses need breaks on things such as business rates, but the public need to play their part too.
Lowest price is not always best value.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #687 on: Today at 03:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:27:25 pm
The public need to play their part too. How many go to a Costa when there's independents around? How many buy from amazon or elsewhere online when the local electronics place can be flexible on price and provide some after sales service? How many people use shitty restaurant chains when there are so many independents offering something a bit different.
Totally agree that local businesses need breaks on things such as business rates, but the public need to play their part too.
Lowest price is not always best value.

Free delivery beyond a certain amount. Amazon has a load of different things that you can buy. Local businesses each cater for a particular niche. It's easier to spend £20 at Amazon than at a single local business.
