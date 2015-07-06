I don't follow European politics closely, is the tide turning in favour of social democrats or against them?



Sorry if it wasn't clear. There was a theory doing the rounds for a while that the centre left can't win elections any more so they may as well stop trying and instead just go further left and find a niche. As Welshred said, Norway will have a centre left prime minister now - reporting I've seen is that it's 1959 since all five Nordic countries have had a centre left Prime Minister as they do currently. Can also look to Germany where the SPD seems to be reviving if the polling there holds up.