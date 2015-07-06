Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.5%)
Good
30 (15.2%)
Average
71 (35.9%)
Poor
35 (17.7%)
Awful
42 (21.2%)
Too early to say
15 (7.6%)

Total Members Voted: 198

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 23175 times)

« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 09:12:59 pm »
I don't follow European politics closely, is the tide turning in favour of social democrats or against them?

Norway's centre left Labour party gained power in their general election yesterday, hopefully that'll be a trend
« Reply #681 on: Today at 04:20:24 am »
I don't follow European politics closely, is the tide turning in favour of social democrats or against them?

Sorry if it wasn't clear. There was a theory doing the rounds for a while that the centre left can't win elections any more so they may as well stop trying and instead just go further left and find a niche. As Welshred said, Norway will have a centre left prime minister now - reporting I've seen is that it's 1959 since all five Nordic countries have had a centre left Prime Minister as they do currently. Can also look to Germany where the SPD seems to be reviving if the polling there holds up.
