Behave. The odd pot shot in the direction of the box in front of an open goal is different from systematically targeting the goal and nailing the corrupt fool, For fucks sake his ministers have been openly boxing off their mates against all known protocols,The health sec was sorting out a fella from the alehouse with a contract worth millions with guaranteed profits, Boris sorts his flat out blags he was loaned the cash by his party still against all the rules then appoints one of the Bullingdon club to look at standards, He's totally taking the piss and the odd self satisfied lawyerly attack at PMQ, which no one watches, is different from making it a key weapon of attack, making sure it's a point of difference when every shadow minister speaks on tv, it's a political scrap not a flowery debate, but Starmer is so intent on playing the statesman in waiting He keeps missing open goals at every opportunity it's political incompetence,



Well we will see when the election comes round who is right, he's taking a cautious approach (not to my personal taste) and trying to build trust with non aligned voters and "jumping on his head" is both not his personal style or what he thinks will go down well with the voters he needs to win the election.What is not helping is the vitriol coming his way from people within the Labour parties base (im assuming you would put yourself in this, apologies if incorrect). Im not saying there shouldnt be critisism but it would help if it could be accurate, constructive and the language used contained less invective.Starmer is going to be the Labour leader when the election comes around and i get it that many don't like him but he will face the usual barrage of abuse from the Tories and their allies and what he doesnt need is people in his own base piling in with even worse abuse (not you, thinking of some of the other posters on the other thread and lots of stuff i heard at the demo today).