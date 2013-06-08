Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
5 (2.6%)
Good
30 (15.6%)
Average
71 (37%)
Poor
34 (17.7%)
Awful
39 (20.3%)
Too early to say
13 (6.8%)

Total Members Voted: 192

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 21714 times)

Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 11:45:20 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on Yesterday at 10:47:32 pm
Behave. The odd pot shot in the direction of the box in front of an open goal is different from systematically targeting the goal and nailing the corrupt fool, For fucks sake his ministers have been openly boxing off their mates against all known protocols,The health sec was sorting out a fella from the alehouse with a contract worth millions with guaranteed profits, Boris sorts his flat out blags he was loaned the cash by his party still against all the rules then appoints one of the Bullingdon club to look at standards, He's totally taking the piss and the odd self satisfied lawyerly attack at PMQ, which no one watches, is different from making it a key weapon of attack, making sure it's a point of difference when every shadow minister speaks on tv, it's a political scrap not a flowery debate, but Starmer is so intent on playing the statesman in waiting He keeps missing open goals at every opportunity it's political incompetence,

Well we will see when the election comes round who is right, he's taking a cautious approach (not to my personal taste) and trying to build trust with non aligned voters and "jumping on his head" is both not his personal style or what he thinks will go down well with the voters he needs to win the election.

What is not helping is the vitriol coming his way from people within the Labour parties base (im assuming you would put yourself in this, apologies if incorrect). Im not saying there shouldnt be critisism but it would help if it could be accurate, constructive and the language used contained less invective.

Starmer is going to be the Labour leader when the election comes around and i get it that many don't like him but he will face the usual barrage of abuse from the Tories and their allies and what he doesnt need is people in his own base piling in with even worse abuse (not you, thinking of some of the other posters on the other thread and lots of stuff i heard at the demo today).
Offline cornishscouser92

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 11:47:46 pm »
Been average, not aggressive enough and often fence sits, but an improvement on Corbyn.
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #642 on: Today at 01:37:29 am »
It's very difficult to meet all demands. Don't think it's brilliant by any means but there's a real disconnect between those who want Labour to be opposing all the things all the time (and often forgetting that Labour get little purchase with it without Tories also rebelling on something because of the 80 seat majority even when aware of what is being done) and the more general perception among voters that Labour are opposing all the things all the time and the advice that the front bench should be much more selective on the things they are opposing. And all of that a consequence of a shitshow of a government doing so much which should be opposed.

Opinium out tonight showing the two parties tied, this after Yougov showing a small Labour lead. For it being a hard job, he is at least doing the fundamentals of turning round the 20 point deficit he inherited.
