What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
4 (2.3%)
Good
28 (16.2%)
Average
67 (38.7%)
Poor
30 (17.3%)
Awful
32 (18.5%)
Too early to say
12 (6.9%)

Total Members Voted: 173

Keir Starmer: your views?

Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #440 on: Today at 12:40:14 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:35:53 am
You may well have seen that but I personally havent. Plenty of criticism for him accepting a knighthood but Ive never seen it tied up with him being born into privilege and Ive always been under the impression that he came from a working class background. To be honest with you though, I didnt even know his dad owned a factory, so it could just be that the criticisms of Starmer that I see come from people who dont rate him rather than basing their personality around it.

Mein Gott. What was the criticism about, and why were the critics so bothered about this high ranking barrister being honoured for his work in office? At the time he was knighted, I hadn't even heard of him.
ljycb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:46:55 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:40:14 am
Mein Gott. What was the criticism about, and why were the critics so bothered about this high ranking barrister being honoured for his work in office? At the time he was knighted, I hadn't even heard of him.

I doubt any of the people criticising knew who he was at the time either (sorry, I dont know if my post was a little confusing because of me saying accepting but all of the criticism Ive seen has been since he became the leader so quite a while after his knighthood). As for why theyre bothered, I dont have a clue. A lot of that Such and such accepted honours and therefore I dont like them is quite tedious and performative to me. Fair enough if people have their own opinions on all of that and say Hypothetically I would turn it down but I can remember people not being happy with Kenny for it and I thought it was just mean-spirited to be honest with you.
Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #442 on: Today at 12:51:56 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:46:55 am
I doubt any of the people criticising knew who he was at the time either (sorry, I dont know if my post was a little confusing because of me saying accepting but all of the criticism Ive seen has been since he became the leader so quite a while after his knighthood). As for why theyre bothered, I dont have a clue. A lot of that Such and such accepted honours and therefore I dont like them is quite tedious and performative to me. Fair enough if people have their own opinions on all of that and say Hypothetically I would turn it down but I can remember people not being happy with Kenny for it and I thought it was just mean-spirited to be honest with you.

Starmer himself has said that he'd prefer not to be called Sir. So what do you make of those who persist in calling him thus? Are they conferring the honour on him despite him not wanting to be known by it? Or are they making a political point by calling him Sir despite him saying that he doesn't want to be called that?
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #443 on: Today at 01:15:29 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:46:55 am
I doubt any of the people criticising knew who he was at the time either (sorry, I dont know if my post was a little confusing because of me saying accepting but all of the criticism Ive seen has been since he became the leader so quite a while after his knighthood). As for why theyre bothered, I dont have a clue. A lot of that Such and such accepted honours and therefore I dont like them is quite tedious and performative to me. Fair enough if people have their own opinions on all of that and say Hypothetically I would turn it down but I can remember people not being happy with Kenny for it and I thought it was just mean-spirited to be honest with you.

I've had that discussion myself.

Mate; "Fucking Starmer. Fucking knighted twat"

Me: "So you've got something against people that have been knighted?"

Mate; "Yeah. c*nts. Part of the Establishment. All of them absolute bastards"

Me: "So.. Er.. Kenny Dalglish was knighted.."

Mate; "Er. That's, er.. different.."

Me: "Different? Why?"

Mate: "Er. Reasons...."




ljycb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #444 on: Today at 01:40:24 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:51:56 am
Starmer himself has said that he'd prefer not to be called Sir. So what do you make of those who persist in calling him thus? Are they conferring the honour on him despite him not wanting to be known by it? Or are they making a political point by calling him Sir despite him saying that he doesn't want to be called that?

I mostly dont have an opinion on people who persist with calling him Sir (or Keith) despite him not wanting to be known by it because I didnt know hed even said that in the first place until I read your post. There will be a few of them who probably think Ooh, he doesnt like being called Sir so thats exactly what Ill keep doing and then there will be others who think Well I disagree with this out of principle and so Im going to make sure everyone knows and then there may be others who do it for reasons different to those two? Im not exactly sure but I personally dont see the point or whats being achieved. Maybe there are people who just think its funny, which I suppose depends on where youre looking. If someone does a play on the swerve it keith ya little belt sander head tweet then Im all in. If its less imaginative then Im not interested.
Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #445 on: Today at 03:06:07 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:40:24 am
I mostly dont have an opinion on people who persist with calling him Sir (or Keith) despite him not wanting to be known by it because I didnt know hed even said that in the first place until I read your post. There will be a few of them who probably think Ooh, he doesnt like being called Sir so thats exactly what Ill keep doing and then there will be others who think Well I disagree with this out of principle and so Im going to make sure everyone knows and then there may be others who do it for reasons different to those two? Im not exactly sure but I personally dont see the point or whats being achieved. Maybe there are people who just think its funny, which I suppose depends on where youre looking. If someone does a play on the swerve it keith ya little belt sander head tweet then Im all in. If its less imaginative then Im not interested.

On the Sir thing: I've been brought up to respect what people would or would not want to be called. Were it in some other contexts, society would have some pretty harsh labels for those who persist in calling others by names they don't want to be called. At the very least, it shows a lack of respect for the sensibilities of others.

On the Keith thing: the most plausible explanation I've seen is that it's left wingers not wanting to dignify the establishment Starmer with an association with Keir Hardie. Which says much about their desire to restrict membership of their club, as Starmer's parents were both long term Labour supporters, and named their son after Hardie.

Given the above, what would you now think of people who persist in calling Starmer "Sir" or "Keith"?
ljycb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #446 on: Today at 10:06:53 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:06:07 am
On the Sir thing: I've been brought up to respect what people would or would not want to be called. Were it in some other contexts, society would have some pretty harsh labels for those who persist in calling others by names they don't want to be called. At the very least, it shows a lack of respect for the sensibilities of others.

On the Keith thing: the most plausible explanation I've seen is that it's left wingers not wanting to dignify the establishment Starmer with an association with Keir Hardie. Which says much about their desire to restrict membership of their club, as Starmer's parents were both long term Labour supporters, and named their son after Hardie.

Given the above, what would you now think of people who persist in calling Starmer "Sir" or "Keith"?

I hope it doesnt make me a bad person to say that I dont think any differently to what I did in my previous post when I said that I dont have many thoughts on it. Dont get me wrong, the discussion that you are having here is completely valid and if I was someone who called Starmer Keith or Sir then your comments here would give me pause for thought. Im just not that person though - like Ive said, I struggle to see the point in it and have always found the discourse on the left about knighthoods and other honours quite tedious and performative, but my initial and main point was that I thought the people who focussed on Starmers knighthood were doing so because of the knighthood in the first place and not because it implicates him in some sort of early life privilege. Ive said it many times in these threads that the people in these (what you would characterise as Corbyn loyalist) circles frustrate me greatly because they waste so much of their energy and end up helping no one, but I think your question in bold is geared more towards someone who is defending said people and thats not what Im doing.

Edit: I also hope that you dont think Im having an argument with you here or coming across as confrontational - wouldnt want there to be a misunderstanding of my tone.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:21:25 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:20:19 pm
Surely Corbyn's dad was the tool maker. There now, all the tension has gone, someone has said it.
;D
Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #448 on: Today at 11:25:33 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:06:53 am
I hope it doesnt make me a bad person to say that I dont think any differently to what I did in my previous post when I said that I dont have many thoughts on it. Dont get me wrong, the discussion that you are having here is completely valid and if I was someone who called Starmer Keith or Sir then your comments here would give me pause for thought. Im just not that person though - like Ive said, I struggle to see the point in it and have always found the discourse on the left about knighthoods and other honours quite tedious and performative, but my initial and main point was that I thought the people who focussed on Starmers knighthood were doing so because of the knighthood in the first place and not because it implicates him in some sort of early life privilege. Ive said it many times in these threads that the people in these (what you would characterise as Corbyn loyalist) circles frustrate me greatly because they waste so much of their energy and end up helping no one, but I think your question in bold is geared more towards someone who is defending said people and thats not what Im doing.

Edit: I also hope that you dont think Im having an argument with you here or coming across as confrontational - wouldnt want there to be a misunderstanding of my tone.

My point is that you probably know of that kind of people (I certainly do). I'm making it clearer that people who refer to Starmer thus do not do so out of some kind of witticism, or wanting to honour him as other working class knights of the realm. They do so to discredit him as a member of the working class. And given that you'd tried to rationalise it as some kind of witticism, and you say you've never heard of his preference not to be called Sir, my desire to clarify this is useful after all.

Labour MP Keir Starmer accepted a knighthood but prefers not to be called Sir

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-3090326/EPHRAIM-HARDCASTLE-Labour-MP-Keir-Starmer-accepted-knighthood-prefers-not-called-Sir.html

Address as Mr Starmer, he advises Commons colleagues and officials.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #449 on: Today at 01:11:22 pm »
heres a terrible piece on Starmer

the land is in a green belt with little chance of planning - its just pure lies


  https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8327255/Man-people-New-Labour-leader-Sir-Keir-owns-seven-acres-land-Surrey-worth-10m.html

Doesnt change the fact hes  fucking shit and alienating large numbers of Labour supporters



Jiminy Cricket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #450 on: Today at 01:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:11:22 pm
heres a terrible piece on Starmer

the land is in a green belt with little chance of planning - its just pure lies


  https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8327255/Man-people-New-Labour-leader-Sir-Keir-owns-seven-acres-land-Surrey-worth-10m.html

Doesnt change the fact hes  fucking shit and alienating large numbers of Labour supporters
But, not as shit as the guy before him, and he alienates fewer voters.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #451 on: Today at 01:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:40:14 am
Mein Gott. What was the criticism about, and why were the critics so bothered about this high ranking barrister being honoured for his work in office? At the time he was knighted, I hadn't even heard of him.

Once you reach a certain level in the Civil Service, Police or other similar body a knighthood is just part of the conditions of service.

Unless you blot your copy book like James Anderton that is.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #452 on: Today at 01:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:21:57 pm
But, not as shit as the guy before him, and he alienates fewer voters.

i dont agree, but there you go
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #453 on: Today at 02:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:29:27 pm
i dont agree, but there you go
It is a fact that Starmer is less alienating. I believe Corbyn's net favourability figures are the worst ever recorded for any LotO (or PM for that matter).
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #454 on: Today at 02:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:01:32 pm
It is a fact that Starmer is less alienating. I believe Corbyn's net favourability figures are the worst ever recorded for any LotO (or PM for that matter).

That will include being hated by those who would never vote labour anyway

Starmer is Alienating anyonre left of centre left - not helpful. Hes just expelled Ken Loach for some reason.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #455 on: Today at 02:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:11:29 pm
That will include being hated by those who would never vote labour anyway

Starmer is Alienating anyonre left of centre left - not helpful. Hes just expelled Ken Loach for some reason.
You to include those who you feel will not vote for Labour because of Keir Starmer, and fail to include those who are attracted to Labour because of Keir Starmer. You have not commented favourability polls, but have offered no explanation as to why. Presumably because they rather blow your argument out of the water.
Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #456 on: Today at 02:17:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:11:29 pm
That will include being hated by those who would never vote labour anyway

Starmer is Alienating anyonre left of centre left - not helpful. Hes just expelled Ken Loach for some reason.

From wiki:

"Loach first joined the Labour Party from the early 1960s. In the 1980s, he was in the Labour Party because of the presence of "a radical element that was critical of the leadership", but Loach had left the Labour Party by the mid-1990s after being a member for 30 years.[42][43] During the 1960s and 1970s, he was associated with (or a member of) the Socialist Labour League[43][44] (later the Workers Revolutionary Party), the International Socialists (later the Socialist Workers Party or SWP) and the International Marxist Group.[43][45]

He was involved in Respect - The Unity Coalition from its beginnings in January 2004,[46] and stood for election to the European Parliament on the Respect list in 2004.[47] Loach was elected to the national council of Respect the following November.[42] When Respect split in 2007, Loach identified with Respect Renewal, the faction identified with George Galloway.[48] Later, his connection with Respect ended.[49]

Together with John Pilger and Jemima Khan, Loach was among the six people in court who offered surety for Julian Assange when he was arrested in London on 7 December 2010.[50] The money was forfeited when Assange skipped bail to seek asylum in the Embassy of Ecuador, London.[51]

Loach supported the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition in the 2012 London Assembly election.[52] With the support of the activist Kate Hudson and academic Gilbert Achcar, Loach launched a campaign in March 2013 for a new left-wing party[53] which was founded as Left Unity on 30 November. Left Unity candidates gained an average of 3.2% in the 2014 local elections.[54] Loach gave a press conference during the launch of Left Unity's manifesto for the 2015 general election.[55]"
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #457 on: Today at 02:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:15:47 pm
You to include those who you feel will not vote for Labour because of Keir Starmer, and fail to include those who are attracted to Labour because of Keir Starmer. You have not commented favourability polls, but have offered no explanation as to why. Presumably because they rather blow your argument out of the water.
Sorry but Ive found your reply difficult to understand

Im not aware of Starmer attracting new voters ?
Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #458 on: Today at 02:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:33:02 pm
Sorry but Ive found your reply difficult to understand

Im not aware of Starmer attracting new voters ?

Fair enough. Starmer certainly lost a few on the left to George Galloway in the Batley by-election. Maybe Labour should remove him to win these voters back, as per the directive of "Labour Heartlands": "The message is loud and clear  if you want to see the back of Sir Keir Starmer, George is your man".
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #459 on: Today at 02:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:37:36 pm
Fair enough. Starmer certainly lost a few on the left to George Galloway in the Batley by-election. Maybe Labour should remove him to win these voters back, as per the directive of "Labour Heartlands": "The message is loud and clear  if you want to see the back of Sir Keir Starmer, George is your man".


what the fuck is this??



Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #460 on: Today at 03:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:38:47 pm

what the fuck is this??





A Labour site called "Labour heartlands". It seems to be a rephrasing of Galloway's opening pitch, but the rest of the article is clear enough on where its sympathies lay. Another sub-heading is another quote from said pitch from Galloway: "Curtains for Starmer".

Starmer is clearly losing these votes on the left.
TSC

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #461 on: Today at 03:13:09 pm »
oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #462 on: Today at 03:22:57 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:13:09 pm
https://news.sky.com/story/ken-loach-filmmaker-kicked-out-of-labour-party-for-supporting-expelled-members-12381196
The movie Denial is a brilliant film. it's not just a riveting story, it's also a education on Holocaust denial. the movies story line is about Holocaust denier David Irving suing Deborah Lipstadt a prof of Jewish history + the Holocaust.
 In the opening scenes Lipstadt is given a question,. "Is it true you refuse to debate if the Holocaust happened"  Lipstadt says yes it's true. she will not debate if it happened, she will debate how it came about, what happened etc etc but not if it happened.  it makes you wonder why, this happens a few times in the movie, questions are given and the answers to those questions are subtly answered later in the movie.
Lipstand later explains, Holocaust deniers justify their CTs and Antisemitism by arguing all history is up for debate, eg
"You think the Holocaust happened, that's interesting, do you know many people believe it never happened but that's ok, all history is up for debate isn't it"
I remember watching a TV interview given by Ken Loach , he was challenged over refusing to condemn Holocaust deniers. Loach made the same argument Lipstadt pointed out in the movie. Loach argued he refuses to condemn Holocaust deniers because he thinks all History should be up for debate.



Ken Loach: Filmmaker kicked out of Labour Party 'for supporting expelled members'

He wrote on Twitter: "Labour HQ finally decided I'm not fit to be a member of their party, as I will not disown those already expelled.

"Well, I am proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimised by the purge.
