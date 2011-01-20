https://news.sky.com/story/ken-loach-filmmaker-kicked-out-of-labour-party-for-supporting-expelled-members-12381196
The movie Denial is a brilliant film. it's not just a riveting story, it's also a education on Holocaust denial. the movies story line is about Holocaust denier David Irving suing Deborah Lipstadt a prof of Jewish history + the Holocaust.
In the opening scenes Lipstadt is given a question,. "Is it true you refuse to debate if the Holocaust happened" Lipstadt says yes it's true. she will not debate if it happened, she will debate how it came about, what happened etc etc but not if it happened. it makes you wonder why, this happens a few times in the movie, questions are given and the answers to those questions are subtly answered later in the movie.
Lipstand later explains, Holocaust deniers justify their CTs and Antisemitism by arguing all history is up for debate, eg
"You think the Holocaust happened, that's interesting, do you know many people believe it never happened but that's ok, all history is up for debate isn't it"
I remember watching a TV interview given by Ken Loach , he was challenged over refusing to condemn Holocaust deniers. Loach made the same argument Lipstadt pointed out in the movie. Loach argued he refuses to condemn Holocaust deniers because he thinks all History should be up for debate.Ken Loach: Filmmaker kicked out of Labour Party 'for supporting expelled members'
He wrote on Twitter: "Labour HQ finally decided I'm not fit to be a member of their party, as I will not disown those already expelled.
"Well, I am proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimised by the purge.