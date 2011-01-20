On the Sir thing: I've been brought up to respect what people would or would not want to be called. Were it in some other contexts, society would have some pretty harsh labels for those who persist in calling others by names they don't want to be called. At the very least, it shows a lack of respect for the sensibilities of others.



On the Keith thing: the most plausible explanation I've seen is that it's left wingers not wanting to dignify the establishment Starmer with an association with Keir Hardie. Which says much about their desire to restrict membership of their club, as Starmer's parents were both long term Labour supporters, and named their son after Hardie.



Given the above, what would you now think of people who persist in calling Starmer "Sir" or "Keith"?



I hope it doesnt make me a bad person to say that I dont think any differently to what I did in my previous post when I said that I dont have many thoughts on it. Dont get me wrong, the discussion that you are having here is completely valid and if I was someone who called Starmer Keith or Sir then your comments here would give me pause for thought. Im just not that person though - like Ive said, I struggle to see the point in it and have always found the discourse on the left about knighthoods and other honours quite tedious and performative, but my initial and main point was that I thought the people who focussed on Starmers knighthood were doing so because of the knighthood in the first place and not because it implicates him in some sort of early life privilege. Ive said it many times in these threads that the people in these (what you would characterise as Corbyn loyalist) circles frustrate me greatly because they waste so much of their energy and end up helping no one, but I think your question in bold is geared more towards someone who is defending said people and thats not what Im doing.Edit: I also hope that you dont think Im having an argument with you here or coming across as confrontational - wouldnt want there to be a misunderstanding of my tone.