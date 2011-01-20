I mostly dont have an opinion on people who persist with calling him Sir (or Keith) despite him not wanting to be known by it because I didnt know hed even said that in the first place until I read your post. There will be a few of them who probably think Ooh, he doesnt like being called Sir so thats exactly what Ill keep doing and then there will be others who think Well I disagree with this out of principle and so Im going to make sure everyone knows and then there may be others who do it for reasons different to those two? Im not exactly sure but I personally dont see the point or whats being achieved. Maybe there are people who just think its funny, which I suppose depends on where youre looking. If someone does a play on the swerve it keith ya little belt sander head tweet then Im all in. If its less imaginative then Im not interested.
On the Sir thing: I've been brought up to respect what people would or would not want to be called. Were it in some other contexts, society would have some pretty harsh labels for those who persist in calling others by names they don't want to be called. At the very least, it shows a lack of respect for the sensibilities of others.
On the Keith thing: the most plausible explanation I've seen is that it's left wingers not wanting to dignify the establishment Starmer with an association with Keir Hardie. Which says much about their desire to restrict membership of their club, as Starmer's parents were both long term Labour supporters, and named their son after Hardie.
Given the above, what would you now think of people who persist in calling Starmer "Sir" or "Keith"?