Starmer himself has said that he'd prefer not to be called Sir. So what do you make of those who persist in calling him thus? Are they conferring the honour on him despite him not wanting to be known by it? Or are they making a political point by calling him Sir despite him saying that he doesn't want to be called that?



I mostly dont have an opinion on people who persist with calling him Sir (or Keith) despite him not wanting to be known by it because I didnt know hed even said that in the first place until I read your post. There will be a few of them who probably think Ooh, he doesnt like being called Sir so thats exactly what Ill keep doing and then there will be others who think Well I disagree with this out of principle and so Im going to make sure everyone knows and then there may be others who do it for reasons different to those two? Im not exactly sure but I personally dont see the point or whats being achieved. Maybe there are people who just think its funny, which I suppose depends on where youre looking. If someone does a play on the swerve it keith ya little belt sander head tweet then Im all in. If its less imaginative then Im not interested.