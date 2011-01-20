Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
4 (2.3%)
Good
28 (16.3%)
Average
66 (38.4%)
Poor
30 (17.4%)
Awful
32 (18.6%)
Too early to say
12 (7%)

Total Members Voted: 172

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 15546 times)

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #440 on: Today at 12:40:14 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:35:53 am
You may well have seen that but I personally havent. Plenty of criticism for him accepting a knighthood but Ive never seen it tied up with him being born into privilege and Ive always been under the impression that he came from a working class background. To be honest with you though, I didnt even know his dad owned a factory, so it could just be that the criticisms of Starmer that I see come from people who dont rate him rather than basing their personality around it.

Mein Gott. What was the criticism about, and why were the critics so bothered about this high ranking barrister being honoured for his work in office? At the time he was knighted, I hadn't even heard of him.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:46:55 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:40:14 am
Mein Gott. What was the criticism about, and why were the critics so bothered about this high ranking barrister being honoured for his work in office? At the time he was knighted, I hadn't even heard of him.

I doubt any of the people criticising knew who he was at the time either (sorry, I dont know if my post was a little confusing because of me saying accepting but all of the criticism Ive seen has been since he became the leader so quite a while after his knighthood). As for why theyre bothered, I dont have a clue. A lot of that Such and such accepted honours and therefore I dont like them is quite tedious and performative to me. Fair enough if people have their own opinions on all of that and say Hypothetically I would turn it down but I can remember people not being happy with Kenny for it and I thought it was just mean-spirited to be honest with you.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #442 on: Today at 12:51:56 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:46:55 am
I doubt any of the people criticising knew who he was at the time either (sorry, I dont know if my post was a little confusing because of me saying accepting but all of the criticism Ive seen has been since he became the leader so quite a while after his knighthood). As for why theyre bothered, I dont have a clue. A lot of that Such and such accepted honours and therefore I dont like them is quite tedious and performative to me. Fair enough if people have their own opinions on all of that and say Hypothetically I would turn it down but I can remember people not being happy with Kenny for it and I thought it was just mean-spirited to be honest with you.

Starmer himself has said that he'd prefer not to be called Sir. So what do you make of those who persist in calling him thus? Are they conferring the honour on him despite him not wanting to be known by it? Or are they making a political point by calling him Sir despite him saying that he doesn't want to be called that?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #443 on: Today at 01:15:29 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:46:55 am
I doubt any of the people criticising knew who he was at the time either (sorry, I dont know if my post was a little confusing because of me saying accepting but all of the criticism Ive seen has been since he became the leader so quite a while after his knighthood). As for why theyre bothered, I dont have a clue. A lot of that Such and such accepted honours and therefore I dont like them is quite tedious and performative to me. Fair enough if people have their own opinions on all of that and say Hypothetically I would turn it down but I can remember people not being happy with Kenny for it and I thought it was just mean-spirited to be honest with you.

I've had that discussion myself.

Mate; "Fucking Starmer. Fucking knighted twat"

Me: "So you've got something against people that have been knighted?"

Mate; "Yeah. c*nts. Part of the Establishment. All of them absolute bastards"

Me: "So.. Er.. Kenny Dalglish was knighted.."

Mate; "Er. That's, er.. different.."

Me: "Different? Why?"

Mate: "Er. Reasons...."




Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #444 on: Today at 01:40:24 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:51:56 am
Starmer himself has said that he'd prefer not to be called Sir. So what do you make of those who persist in calling him thus? Are they conferring the honour on him despite him not wanting to be known by it? Or are they making a political point by calling him Sir despite him saying that he doesn't want to be called that?

I mostly dont have an opinion on people who persist with calling him Sir (or Keith) despite him not wanting to be known by it because I didnt know hed even said that in the first place until I read your post. There will be a few of them who probably think Ooh, he doesnt like being called Sir so thats exactly what Ill keep doing and then there will be others who think Well I disagree with this out of principle and so Im going to make sure everyone knows and then there may be others who do it for reasons different to those two? Im not exactly sure but I personally dont see the point or whats being achieved. Maybe there are people who just think its funny, which I suppose depends on where youre looking. If someone does a play on the swerve it keith ya little belt sander head tweet then Im all in. If its less imaginative then Im not interested.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #445 on: Today at 03:06:07 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:40:24 am
I mostly dont have an opinion on people who persist with calling him Sir (or Keith) despite him not wanting to be known by it because I didnt know hed even said that in the first place until I read your post. There will be a few of them who probably think Ooh, he doesnt like being called Sir so thats exactly what Ill keep doing and then there will be others who think Well I disagree with this out of principle and so Im going to make sure everyone knows and then there may be others who do it for reasons different to those two? Im not exactly sure but I personally dont see the point or whats being achieved. Maybe there are people who just think its funny, which I suppose depends on where youre looking. If someone does a play on the swerve it keith ya little belt sander head tweet then Im all in. If its less imaginative then Im not interested.

On the Sir thing: I've been brought up to respect what people would or would not want to be called. Were it in some other contexts, society would have some pretty harsh labels for those who persist in calling others by names they don't want to be called. At the very least, it shows a lack of respect for the sensibilities of others.

On the Keith thing: the most plausible explanation I've seen is that it's left wingers not wanting to dignify the establishment Starmer with an association with Keir Hardie. Which says much about their desire to restrict membership of their club, as Starmer's parents were both long term Labour supporters, and named their son after Hardie.

Given the above, what would you now think of people who persist in calling Starmer "Sir" or "Keith"?
