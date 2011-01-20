Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Total Members Voted: 166

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 13130 times)

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #320 on: August 3, 2021, 03:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August  3, 2021, 03:37:10 pm
Trouble with Labour is, it's such a broad church it can't even agree on the definition of the word 'bingo'. You can only make a church so broad, then the arches start collapsing.
Wrong thread (I think) - but you have a point! ;D
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #321 on: August 3, 2021, 03:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August  3, 2021, 03:40:24 pm
Wrong thread (I think) - but you have a point! ;D
Ha! Good spot, and I can't be arsed moving it.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #322 on: August 3, 2021, 04:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August  3, 2021, 03:37:10 pm
Trouble with Labour is, it's such a broad church it can't even agree on the definition of the word 'bingo'. You can only make a church so broad, then the arches start collapsing.

Bingo.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #323 on: August 3, 2021, 05:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August  3, 2021, 04:37:17 pm
Bingo.
I don't know whether to be pleased, disappointed, or amused. Maybe we need a bingo thread. Maybe I should have just deleted it!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #324 on: August 3, 2021, 05:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August  3, 2021, 05:03:15 pm
I don't know whether to be pleased, disappointed, or amused. Maybe we need a bingo thread. Maybe I should have just deleted it!

I can't decide whether I agree with you, whether I nailed you, or whether I can tick you off my list. 
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #325 on: August 3, 2021, 05:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August  3, 2021, 05:13:49 pm
I can't decide whether I agree with you, whether I nailed you, or whether I can tick you off my list. 
I think we should go to the accepted default position and verbally kick shite out of each other.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #326 on: August 5, 2021, 10:44:46 pm »
Think Steve Richards' definition of Labour's 'broad church' was 'a place where everyone knows they hate other'.

Starmer in the FT. Not sure it's quite the same readership as it was there but it's still making a few waves for what he's said.

https://www.ft.com/content/34ec43b9-5dcd-46cd-b284-093e8f13714d

Spoiler
Quote

   Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to turn the Labour party inside out as he prepares for an autumn relaunch of his leadership, urging activists to embrace Tony Blairs political legacy to help the UKs main opposition party win the next election.

He said it was vital to demonstrate that Labour was not a party of protest but was serious about winning power  and that meant being very proud of what it achieved under Blair and his successor as prime minister Gordon Brown when it was last in office.

Since 2010, the party has lost four general elections in a row. In 2019 under Jeremy Corbyn, the hero of the partys hard left, Labour slumped to its worst result since 1935 as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons Conservatives won by a landslide.

Starmer, who won the leadership in April last year, told the Financial Times in an interview that he was determined to rebuild the partys political culture and repair its battered reputation on the economy.

Im acutely aware that among my first tasks is rebuilding the relationship between the Labour party and business, he said, during a visit to Scotland. He has one strategic vision: To win the next election.

He said his Labour conference speech in Brighton in September would be a big moment; his challenge is to persuade the British public that he has the character, vision and policies to become the next prime minister.

He admitted it has not been easy to talk about building a post-pandemic Britain. He has been unable to talk to people or large audiences  other than through the lens of a camera, adding that Covid-19 had closed the space for political debate.

But the excuses have been wearing thin for some in his party and had Labour lost last months by-election in Batley and Spen the criticism of Starmer would have been deafening.

Now the Labour leader, engaging in a summer tour of Britain, has some breathing space. I recognise we need to step up to the plate and set out the change we want to see for this country, he said. But he said the by-election had been a pivotal moment, when the partys message of unity over division triumphed, albeit only narrowly.

Starmer said Labour only ever wins if it glimpses the future but for the party to convince voters it can transform their lives, it must proudly remind people of what it did the last time it was in office.

He said the 1997-2010 Labour administration tackled poverty, improved the prospects of children and began to tackle climate change. All governments made mistakes, he added, especially if they were in office for 13 years.

Many Labour activists despise Blair, notably because of his support for the 2003 invasion of Iraq. In 2011 they booed his name at the Labour conference. But Starmer said: We have to be proud of that record in government and not be arms length or distant about it.

Starmer also wants to promote the records of Labour leaders such as Mark Drakeford in Wales, Andy Burnham in Manchester and Sadiq Khan in London to remind people  who may have forgotten  that the party actually runs things.

We have to turn the Labour party inside out and thats what weve been doing for the last 18 months, he said. Too many of our members and supporters think winning an internal argument in the Labour party is changing the world  it isnt. Weve got to get real.

During his visit to Glasgow, the Labour leader displayed some hard-tackling passion in a five-a-side football match against a team led by Anas Sarwar, the new Labour leader in Scotland. But why was that not more visible in his politics?

What you saw on the football pitch and what you see inside me in terms of the change we need to bring about for the United Kingdom is exactly the same passion, he insisted. Starmer was delighted by his teams narrow victory in a 32-goal thriller.

But even members of Starmers shadow cabinet profess uncertainty about what really drives their leader. Whats his north star? asked one frontbencher.

Starmer said he was driven by a desire to boost security in an uncertain age  whether in education, work, in local communities or in tackling climate change.

On a visit to the vast Whitelee wind farm near Glasgow  the biggest of its kind in the UK  he claimed the prime minister was a climate delayer rather than a climate change denier, holding back vital investment to cut emissions.

As part of his new approach, he said Labour would develop an economic message based on reprioritising government spending  rather than making big additional commitments  and developing a partnership between business and an active government.

Brexit, for long a taboo subject, will also be back on the agenda, as Labour promises to rebuild EU relations and improve the trade deal Johnson struck with Brussels. Yes, I think theres space to talk about Brexit and the Brexit deal, he said.

He dismissed talk of a progressive alliance of leftish parties to defeat Johnson, saying thats been talked about at every election I can remember. He added: Under our current system if you want a Labour government you have to vote Labour.

Starmer also ruled out working with the Scottish National party to help him into Downing Street. No deal going in, no deal coming out of the next election, he said.


Scotland used to be a Labour heartland but was all but wiped out in 2015 in an SNP landslide. Again in 2019 it won only a single seat north of the border compared to the SNPs 45. We have a mountain to climb, Starmer admitted.

He believes Britain would eventually tire of Johnson. Over the last two or three months people have started to see the prime minister for who he is, he said.

He claimed the public were infuriated by Johnsons initial plan to sidestep Covid isolation rules. One rule for them and another rule for everyone else is really cutting through, Starmer said.

But above all, he insisted Johnsons style of politics  including Brexit and the so-called culture wars  was running out of road, even if the polls still suggest otherwise. I think the country needs bringing together, Starmer said. The best part of a decade has been defined by division. What I want to do and what the Labour party seeks to do is find the points of unity.
[close]

Know internally there's a few of us, from various parts of the party to be fair, who've been pushing for some room to talk about the effects of Brexit and how to mitigate it so hopefully some room to work with ahead on shaping some solid promises on undoing some of the worst of the dickery of this government at least.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #327 on: August 6, 2021, 08:58:51 am »
Long read season. This time with Paul Waugh in the Huffpost talking to Starmer and his staff on their intentions.

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/keir-starmer-summer-campaign-starts-the-long-battle-for-the-next-election_uk_610c8d39e4b0e28b31ded9db?zf=

Part which I think points towards a very different approach Starmer and his team have recognised they need is to do the local press. It's got the potential to be a mess (Johnson, May, and Corbyn have all taken the view they had more to lose than gain from doing anything but the most basic soundbites for local journalists) but it's still about being seen and recognised as a potential prime minister even if the policy detail isn't always pored over by anyone not on twitter.

Quote
Staff say that 18 months into the job, the main phrase the public associate with Starmer is dont know. Thats a problem but also an opportunity, one says. When you tell Keirs story people warm to it. This idea hes a posh lawyer, when in fact he comes from a humble background but he was knighted for fighting crime. If you were to put his biog next to Johnsons, I do not doubt who you could most relate to.

The summer campaign has been a way not just to meet voters but also to befriend and reassure regional media, spending time with them beyond the few minutes in front of a camera.

On a trip to Blackpool, he had fish and chips in downtime with local media at Harry Ramsdens restaurant. On this weeks trip to Scotland, he had tea and cake with journalists for an hour in the rooftop Mackintosh cafe in Glasgow. Its about relationship building, letting people judge the real person, one ally said. The South West is next week, then Wales later in the month.

See whether it's all enough to help make up some ground and perhaps even be a counterbalance to what be Starmer's own weaknesses. 'Here's the messenger, he's a decent man.'
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #328 on: August 6, 2021, 09:30:10 am »
Quote from: Zeb on August  6, 2021, 08:58:51 am
Long read season. This time with Paul Waugh in the Huffpost talking to Starmer and his staff on their intentions.

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/keir-starmer-summer-campaign-starts-the-long-battle-for-the-next-election_uk_610c8d39e4b0e28b31ded9db?zf=

Part which I think points towards a very different approach Starmer and his team have recognised they need is to do the local press. It's got the potential to be a mess (Johnson, May, and Corbyn have all taken the view they had more to lose than gain from doing anything but the most basic soundbites for local journalists) but it's still about being seen and recognised as a potential prime minister even if the policy detail isn't always pored over by anyone not on twitter.

See whether it's all enough to help make up some ground and perhaps even be a counterbalance to what be Starmer's own weaknesses. 'Here's the messenger, he's a decent man.'

Not just a decent man.

His career has shown that he's also an effective man. A doer.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #329 on: August 6, 2021, 10:24:23 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August  6, 2021, 09:30:10 am
Not just a decent man.

His career has shown that he's also an effective man. A doer.



For sure, although I think some of the questions being asked quietly, and not from those who thought Biden would lose the US election by a landslide, are whether those are the same skills as are needed to be an effective politician. All a bit looking for perfection all the same given what we know of how bad things have been for near a decade on even some of the things you'd hope would be at least learned over time doing the job.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 10:17:16 am »
One of the more insane proposals from the lunatic fringe, individual disciplinary matters being decided by members voting.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/aug/08/jeremy-corbyn-could-be-reinstated-as-labour-mp-under-leftwing-challenge-to-starmer

So all those who think the MP stuck his hand up that girls skirt and shouldnt be a Labour MP vote against his reinstatement, all those who think she's making it all up or if you dont think he deserves losing the whip for this vote for his reinstatement. Results will be announced later this afternoon!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 10:29:54 am »
CLPD have been passing that motion round for an age. Seems a complex way to avoid dear Jez having to apologise on the record. Way wind is blowing internally in the party would be surprised if it did make it to the conference floor to even be voted on. Can't think of a better way to piss off most of the party than to pursue the idea of turning conference into mock trials for serious offences. The little point about the CLPD wanting to turn MPs into delegates is an old bone of contention. Think the NEC in Attlee's time tried it on (Yorky'd know) and his answer was short and the last word was 'off'.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 11:55:58 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:29:54 am
CLPD have been passing that motion round for an age. Seems a complex way to avoid dear Jez having to apologise on the record. Way wind is blowing internally in the party would be surprised if it did make it to the conference floor to even be voted on. Can't think of a better way to piss off most of the party than to pursue the idea of turning conference into mock trials for serious offences. The little point about the CLPD wanting to turn MPs into delegates is an old bone of contention. Think the NEC in Attlee's time tried it on (Yorky'd know) and his answer was short and the last word was 'off'.

I don't think the NEC ever tried to turn Labour MPs into delegates in Attlee's time. That idea originated in the Bennite movement in the early 1980s. But on the eve of the Potsdam conference in 1945 the chairman of the NEC - the LSE political philosopher Harold Laski - told the press that the Labour party could not be bound by any decisions that Attlee was party to at Potsdam. The idea was that the supreme policy-making body of the Labour party was the NEC, not the PLP or the leadership.  Attlee's reaction was more or less what you said.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 12:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:55:58 am
I don't think the NEC ever tried to turn Labour MPs into delegates in Attlee's time. That idea originated in the Bennite movement in the early 1980s. But on the eve of the Potsdam conference in 1945 the chairman of the NEC - the LSE political philosopher Harold Laski - told the press that the Labour party could not be bound by any decisions that Attlee was party to at Potsdam. The idea was that the supreme policy-making body of the Labour party was the NEC, not the PLP or the leadership.  Attlee's reaction was more or less what you said.

Ta. That was it, yeah. Didn't think they were trying to go all '20s CPGB, just the idea of the NEC extending its authority into directing MPs on what to do.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:17:43 am »
Did anyone in the UK ever call left wingers "The Radical Left"  pre Trump. I know it's a description used in the US for decades but can't remember it being used in this country until a few years ago, AFAIR, in the past it was always the Extreme Left or Far Left.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #335 on: Today at 09:11:22 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:17:43 am
Did anyone in the UK ever call left wingers "The Radical Left"  pre Trump. I know it's a description used in the US for decades but can't remember it being used in this country until a few years ago, AFAIR, in the past it was always the Extreme Left or Far Left.

To my memory it began maybe in 2014 but only became common a couple of years later - if I remember rightly it stemmed from people such as Owen Jones pushing for "more radical policies" and so became the term used.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #336 on: Today at 09:49:44 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:17:43 am
Did anyone in the UK ever call left wingers "The Radical Left"  pre Trump. I know it's a description used in the US for decades but can't remember it being used in this country until a few years ago, AFAIR, in the past it was always the Extreme Left or Far Left.

Not an expert by any means, but Ive heard the phrase a few times in books Ive read.


Wilt (1976) - Tom Sharpe

Wilt classed himself with the Indifferents. In earlier years he had belonged to the Left politically and to the Right culturally. In other words he had banned the bomb, supported abortion and the abolition of private education and had been against capital punishment, thus earning himself something of a reputation as a radical while at the same time advocating a return to the craft of the wheelwright, the blacksmith and the handloom weaver which had done much to undermine the efforts of the Technical staff to instil in their students an appreciation of the opportunities provided by modern technology.


The Wilt Alternative (1979)

But Bilger was already out of the office and Wilt was left with the problem of finding some plausible excuse to offer the Committee. Not that he would have minded getting rid of Bilger but the idiot had a wife and three children and certainly couldnt expect help from his father, Rear-Admiral Bilger. It was typical of that kind of intellectual radical buffoon that he came from what was known as a good family.



Also seen several references over the years. For instance, Citizen Smith;

The 1970s were certainly a time of seemingly never-ending industrial disputes, heavy discontent and disenchantment with the tiring older generation of British post-war politicians. Citizen Smith is a product of that period and echoes the 1970s ground-swell of frustration with politics[5]. Citizen Smith is far from the extremely sophisticated and elaborated anti-establishment cynicism and surrealism of Monty Pythons Flying Circus (1969-1974) but certainly draw on the same well-established British tradition of parody, sarcasm and irony that gave the British public permission to laugh at others and at themselves regarding British history and politics (Blackadder, Yes Minister), class divisions (Butterflies), WWII (Dads Army) and, last but not least, revolution, radical left and urban guerrilla (Citizen Smith).




So 'radical left' has been around since at least the 70s and featured in several fiction books I'd read around the time.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #337 on: Today at 10:11:48 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:17:43 am
Did anyone in the UK ever call left wingers "The Radical Left"  pre Trump. I know it's a description used in the US for decades but can't remember it being used in this country until a few years ago, AFAIR, in the past it was always the Extreme Left or Far Left.

The term "Looney Left" was used quite a bit in the 80s.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #338 on: Today at 10:26:27 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:49:44 am
Not an expert by any means, but Ive heard the phrase a few times in books Ive read.


Wilt (1976) - Tom Sharpe

Wilt classed himself with the Indifferents. In earlier years he had belonged to the Left politically and to the Right culturally. In other words he had banned the bomb, supported abortion and the abolition of private education and had been against capital punishment, thus earning himself something of a reputation as a radical while at the same time advocating a return to the craft of the wheelwright, the blacksmith and the handloom weaver which had done much to undermine the efforts of the Technical staff to instil in their students an appreciation of the opportunities provided by modern technology.


The Wilt Alternative (1979)

But Bilger was already out of the office and Wilt was left with the problem of finding some plausible excuse to offer the Committee. Not that he would have minded getting rid of Bilger but the idiot had a wife and three children and certainly couldnt expect help from his father, Rear-Admiral Bilger. It was typical of that kind of intellectual radical buffoon that he came from what was known as a good family.


Also seen several references over the years. For instance, Citizen Smith;

The 1970s were certainly a time of seemingly never-ending industrial disputes, heavy discontent and disenchantment with the tiring older generation of British post-war politicians. Citizen Smith is a product of that period and echoes the 1970s ground-swell of frustration with politics[5]. Citizen Smith is far from the extremely sophisticated and elaborated anti-establishment cynicism and surrealism of Monty Pythons Flying Circus (1969-1974) but certainly draw on the same well-established British tradition of parody, sarcasm and irony that gave the British public permission to laugh at others and at themselves regarding British history and politics (Blackadder, Yes Minister), class divisions (Butterflies), WWII (Dads Army) and, last but not least, revolution, radical left and urban guerrilla (Citizen Smith).


So 'radical left' has been around since at least the 70s and featured in several fiction books I'd read around the time.
The first two quotes do not utilise the phrase 'radical left', and the third quote is from a blog in 2016:

http://explosivepolitics.com/blog/freedom-for-tooting-self-professed-urban-guerrilla-in-a-1970s-bbc-sitcom/

It may be argued that there were equivalent phrases to 'radical left' in use in the UK for many decades. But clearly Oldfordie was referencing that some on the right in UK political discourse have borrowed the American phrase of 'radical left' and the questions is: why?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #339 on: Today at 11:04:09 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:26:27 am
The first two quotes do not utilise the phrase 'radical left', and the third quote is from a blog in 2016:

http://explosivepolitics.com/blog/freedom-for-tooting-self-professed-urban-guerrilla-in-a-1970s-bbc-sitcom/

It may be argued that there were equivalent phrases to 'radical left' in use in the UK for many decades. But clearly Oldfordie was referencing that some on the right in UK political discourse have borrowed the American phrase of 'radical left' and the questions is: why?

If you're read the books then it's very clear that the author is refererring to the left in both instances.

As his writing (to me) appears to be fairly right-wing, this shows that the term to those right leaning was available in the 70s - I quite like his books as they allude to and discuss the politics of the era while usually wrapping the story into implausible farce and comedy.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #340 on: Today at 11:20:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 11:04:09 am
If you're read the books then it's very clear that the author is refererring to the left in both instances.

As his writing (to me) appears to be fairly right-wing, this shows that the term to those right leaning was available in the 70s

I think it's the precise term 'Radical Left' that is in question Andy, not the general concept.

I also think it's a fairly new phrase, although the first edition of this book, https://www.routledge.com/The-Radical-Left-in-Britain-1931-1941/Jupp/p/book/9781138984486, was published in 1982.

As Oldfordie said, the most common expressions were once 'Far' or 'Extreme' rather than 'Radical'. I'd add 'Revolutionary' (as opposed to 'Reformist') or 'Fundamentalist' (as opposed to 'Revisionist'), which was used a lot on the 1950s. 'Radical' had rather different connotations in Britain than America. There was always a positive vibe to the word over here. Remember how Blair claimed to have carved out the 'Radical Centre'. And Radicalism itself, as a political movement, used to be a wing of the old late-19th century/early 20th century Liberal party. It embraced capitalism, but was known mainly for advocating social reform, old-age pensions, land taxes, reform of the House of Lords, and international institutions to make European war less likely.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #341 on: Today at 11:51:50 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:20:13 am
I think it's the precise term 'Radical Left' that is in question Andy, not the general concept.

I also think it's a fairly new phrase, although the first edition of this book, https://www.routledge.com/The-Radical-Left-in-Britain-1931-1941/Jupp/p/book/9781138984486, was published in 1982.

As Oldfordie said, the most common expressions were once 'Far' or 'Extreme' rather than 'Radical'. I'd add 'Revolutionary' (as opposed to 'Reformist') or 'Fundamentalist' (as opposed to 'Revisionist'), which was used a lot on the 1950s. 'Radical' had rather different connotations in Britain than America. There was always a positive vibe to the word over here. Remember how Blair claimed to have carved out the 'Radical Centre'. And Radicalism itself, as a political movement, used to be a wing of the old late-19th century/early 20th century Liberal party. It embraced capitalism, but was known mainly for advocating social reform, old-age pensions, land taxes, reform of the House of Lords, and international institutions to make European war less likely.
Thanks for replies all helpful. it's something ive been thinking about for a while now.
Not so sure if the phrase Radical Left only started getting used in the US recently though but Yorkie may well be right, I was thinking McCarthyism never really went away in the US it was just toned down, the Commies finger pointing just got changed to the Radical Left but there was no doubt over what Radical Left meant, Commies.

It's the subtle subconscious tactics used by the right to influence both right wing and left wing supporters. great point by Yorkie, the word Radical is something many people in the UK view as positive while the US fear the word as it brings up images of radical left wing polices ruining the country. is the phrase Radical Left viewed as a positive in the UK though. Radical yes.
Ive heard a few people in the UK using the phrase over the last year including right and left wingers. I can understand the right wingers using the phrase as they fear the left, left wingers using the phrase are playing into the rights hands.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #342 on: Today at 12:05:00 pm »
We need a good scary term for the extreme right wingers that are the real danger to the vast majority of 'good hard working families' in this country. Probably most people don't know what the radical left is or even know what the word 'radical' means - and care even less. But an easy to understand term for the ultratoffs would do the cause the world of good.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #343 on: Today at 01:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:05:00 pm
We need a good scary term for the extreme right wingers that are the real danger to the vast majority of 'good hard working families' in this country. Probably most people don't know what the radical left is or even know what the word 'radical' means - and care even less. But an easy to understand term for the ultratoffs would do the cause the world of good.
I like the term 'Christianists' for this.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #344 on: Today at 04:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:05:00 pm
We need a good scary term for the extreme right wingers that are the real danger to the vast majority of 'good hard working families' in this country. Probably most people don't know what the radical left is or even know what the word 'radical' means - and care even less. But an easy to understand term for the ultratoffs would do the cause the world of good.
Great idea, Tory party or right wingers doesn't damage their reputation in the slightest.
Ive genuinely looked at this Tory party today as nothing more than a bunch of Cowboy builders.
Full of lies, promise you the earth without ever delivering, absolutely clueless when it comes to doing the job. full of excuses to fob off your complaints when things go drastically wrong.
The Cowboy builders is a name they deserve.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #345 on: Today at 05:37:11 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:09:49 pm
The Cowboy builders is a name they deserve.

That's not bad at all.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #346 on: Today at 05:41:09 pm »
Yep, well done Oldie, simple and effective and understood by all!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #347 on: Today at 07:18:08 pm »
The left of this country should gather around one thing: a transition to new forms of energy. Jobs, communities, opportunities. Rework Corbyn's proposal of a NES into state funded re-training for every worker in the fossil fuel industry.

This change will inevitably happen. We will have to turn 100% to new forms of energy. Let's get ahead of it - become industry, World leaders in the field. If we're to have a hope in these post-Brexit times (until we inevitably re-join in 20 years) we need something to gather around, create communities around. This is the worst crisis facing us; facing it head on is our greatest opportunity.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #348 on: Today at 07:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 07:18:08 pm
The left of this country should gather around one thing: a transition to new forms of energy. Jobs, communities, opportunities. Rework Corbyn's proposal of a NES into state funded re-training for every worker in the fossil fuel industry.

This will inevitably happen. We will have to turn 100% to this form of energy. Let's get ahead of it - become industry, World leaders in the field. If we're to have a hope in these post-Brexit times (until we inevitably re-join in 20 years) we need something to gather around, create communities around. This is the worst crisis facing us; it's our greatest opportunity.

As an Aberdonian - we badly need this, and a credible plan is somethign that could genuinely attract me to Labour - the city is terminal decline and needs a plan very quick to transition. There are plans in the works but they are not nearly bold enough.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #349 on: Today at 08:22:11 pm »
Think the 'green' policies dating back to the Brown period, and carried on since then, will be a big part of Labour's pitch to the electorate. The manifesto's budget has already got £30bn set aside to create 400,000 jobs in manufacturing industries to create the base for reducing carbon emissions. Would be surprising if it wasn't joined up with re-training and training, especially for youth unemployment.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #350 on: Today at 09:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:37:11 pm
That's not bad at all.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:41:09 pm
Yep, well done Oldie, simple and effective and understood by all!
Thanks, Maybe it is time to get rid of Starmer and bring in Esther Rantzen . she was pretty good exposing these Cowboy Builders. :)
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #351 on: Today at 09:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:22:11 pm
Think the 'green' policies dating back to the Brown period, and carried on since then, will be a big part of Labour's pitch to the electorate. The manifesto's budget has already got £30bn set aside to create 400,000 jobs in manufacturing industries to create the base for reducing carbon emissions. Would be surprising if it wasn't joined up with re-training and training, especially for youth unemployment.

Labour needs to highlight sustainability rather than the traditional Labour party pitch of unions, liberal ideals, etc. The latter has its supporters but their message polarises, and messaging based on them appeals only to the converted. Sustainability is a pitch that appeals across the spectrum except to the right wing flat earthers and fossil fuel advocates.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #352 on: Today at 11:27:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:12:21 pm
Thanks, Maybe it is time to get rid of Starmer and bring in Esther Rantzen . she was pretty good exposing these Cowboy Builders. :)
And you where doing so well.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #353 on: Today at 11:38:02 pm »
