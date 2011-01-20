Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
3 (1.8%)
Good
28 (17.1%)
Average
65 (39.6%)
Poor
26 (15.9%)
Awful
30 (18.3%)
Too early to say
12 (7.3%)

Total Members Voted: 164

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #280 on: July 29, 2021, 10:15:03 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on July 28, 2021, 07:04:33 pm
Did you know that "gullible" isn't even a word in the dictionary?
Really!? :o Let me go and check that with an online dictionary to make sure. ::)  :)

In the meantime, since we are on the topic of dictionaries: did you know that 'stifle' is the only word in the English language which is an anagram of itself?
Offline Alan_X

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #281 on: July 29, 2021, 07:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 29, 2021, 10:15:03 am
Really!? :o Let me go and check that with an online dictionary to make sure. ::)  :)

In the meantime, since we are on the topic of dictionaries: did you know that 'stifle' is the only word in the English language which is an anagram of itself?

What about elfist:

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Elfist
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #282 on: July 29, 2021, 08:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 29, 2021, 07:52:34 pm
What about elfist:

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Elfist
Well, if you are must resort to using Urban Dictionary to prove me wrong! :P
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #283 on: July 30, 2021, 10:04:53 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 28, 2021, 08:19:36 pm
;D

I'd say the Boring Prophet too, but I wouldn't want to malign one of the greatest-ever moments in film comedy history. 

(Tho' possibly Keir Starmer has a bit of the Boring Prophet about him?)



We need better imagery if we are to win the next election. I would suggest a backdrop of Colonel Johnson's macabre covid death cult, whilst in the foreground Starmers moonlit head (knife between teeth) emerges from the Thames, to the strains of God Save The Queen by Hendrix.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #284 on: August 1, 2021, 12:55:30 pm »
I know he's supportive of them, but it took him far too long to make a statement on RNLI. I'm not really sure why it takes hours/days for him to find the 'right' messaging to make.

It always just feels he's far too late to react to certain things but there's no real reason why when he's clearly supportive of them?

Is the Labour Party just trying its hardest to get messaging 'right' that badly?
Online Red Berry

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #285 on: August 1, 2021, 02:42:31 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August  1, 2021, 12:55:30 pm
I know he's supportive of them, but it took him far too long to make a statement on RNLI. I'm not really sure why it takes hours/days for him to find the 'right' messaging to make.

It always just feels he's far too late to react to certain things but there's no real reason why when he's clearly supportive of them?

Is the Labour Party just trying its hardest to get messaging 'right' that badly?

When you have a hostile media ready to pick apart every statement for something to attack you with then possibly.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #286 on: August 1, 2021, 05:43:14 pm »
I think the messaging has improved from that time it tried to let Russia determine whether it had or hadnt tried to use nerve agents to assassinate someone.

Maybe just me?
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #287 on: August 1, 2021, 05:57:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  1, 2021, 05:43:14 pm
I think the messaging has improved from that time it tried to let Russia determine whether it had or hadnt tried to use nerve agents to assassinate someone.

Maybe just me?

Constantly comparing to Corbyn and setting such a low bar isn't really helpful though.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #288 on: August 1, 2021, 05:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on August  1, 2021, 05:57:24 pm
Constantly comparing to Corbyn and setting such a low bar isn't really helpful though.
Progress though!

Online Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #289 on: August 1, 2021, 06:07:35 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August  1, 2021, 12:55:30 pm
I know he's supportive of them, but it took him far too long to make a statement on RNLI. I'm not really sure why it takes hours/days for him to find the 'right' messaging to make.

It always just feels he's far too late to react to certain things but there's no real reason why when he's clearly supportive of them?

Is the Labour Party just trying its hardest to get messaging 'right' that badly?

Big chunk of it is that Starmer's office isn't working to social media's sense of speed. It's not so much to get the message 'right' as to get a single message which goes out as a statement to all the press from all quotable parts of the Labour machinery. Social media is part of that, not the sole driver for it. It avoids some of the mess-ups seen in the more recent past as Shadow ministers will be consulted and take a brief. Could point to Corbyn's office being a mess on this but you can see it with the government at the moment too when they send whichever sap is sucking up to Johnson out to say one thing and then an hour later pull the rug from beneath them and totally reverse what they're saying (Hancock's resignation or whatever).
Offline Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #290 on: August 1, 2021, 08:38:20 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on August  1, 2021, 06:07:35 pm
Big chunk of it is that Starmer's office isn't working to social media's sense of speed. It's not so much to get the message 'right' as to get a single message which goes out as a statement to all the press from all quotable parts of the Labour machinery. Social media is part of that, not the sole driver for it. It avoids some of the mess-ups seen in the more recent past as Shadow ministers will be consulted and take a brief. Could point to Corbyn's office being a mess on this but you can see it with the government at the moment too when they send whichever sap is sucking up to Johnson out to say one thing and then an hour later pull the rug from beneath them and totally reverse what they're saying (Hancock's resignation or whatever).

See Starmer's office putting out a message, then having to deal with Long Bailey and Corbyn contradicting it immediately.
Offline Byrnee

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #291 on: August 1, 2021, 09:25:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  1, 2021, 05:43:14 pm
I think the messaging has improved from that time it tried to let Russia determine whether it had or hadnt tried to use nerve agents to assassinate someone.

Maybe just me?

Is the correct answer.

Worrying about keeping up to speed on releasing statements on twitter isn't the point. If the Twitterati decided general elections then Corbyn would have won a landslide. He has to get his message out to the country at large using all media, old and new.

Online TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #292 on: August 1, 2021, 09:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on August  1, 2021, 09:25:27 pm
Is the correct answer.

Worrying about keeping up to speed on releasing statements on twitter isn't the point. If the Twitterati decided general elections then Corbyn would have won a landslide. He has to get his message out to the country at large using all media, old and new.


Not entirely sure thats happening, but taking 24 hours to tweets about the RNLI isnt the issue.
Online Wild Romany Boy

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 08:58:16 am »
Quote from: Sangria on August  1, 2021, 08:38:20 pm
See Starmer's office putting out a message, then having to deal with Long Bailey and Corbyn contradicting it immediately.

Sangria, buddy, it's not always about the left you know.

Though it is amusing how far you'll stretch it to make it appear that way  ;D
Offline Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 09:21:53 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 08:58:16 am
Sangria, buddy, it's not always about the left you know.

Though it is amusing how far you'll stretch it to make it appear that way  ;D

You mean I misremembered when Long Bailey contradicted the leader's office shortly (within a day?) of Starmer setting out his position, followed by hours of refusing to take his calls and finally refusing to change her (contradicting) position?

Or did I misremember when Corbyn contradicted Starmer within minutes of the latter setting out the party's position on the anti-semitic allegations?

And now that Starmer tries to get the party on-message before setting out his position, he's accused of not doing so fast enough.
Online ianburns252

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 09:25:11 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 08:58:16 am
Sangria, buddy, it's not always about the left you know.

Though it is amusing how far you'll stretch it to make it appear that way  ;D

It isn't but they are the two most high profile cases of LOTO tweet says "A has happened, we feel B..." followed by a minister saying "A has happened but we feel XYZ and also B is the wrong way to feel" that have happened under Starmer.

I can't say that I am particularly SM savvy so I maybe have missed some other ones.

To be fair, I have no doubt there were plenty under JC that happened in a similar vein but, again, not massively in to SM so I am not the person to know they off the top of my head.

Quite a few have beat me to it, but I think it is right to try and ensure a coherent brief and a single message without having to win the Twitter race to have the hottest take in the quickest manner.

That said, we do unfortunately live in a world where the news cycle is down to about 12 hours (remember when 24 was considered too quick?) and those who shout loudest and quickest on SM are the ones who people remember.

I like the fact that there is care being taken over the messaging but I think there does need to be something of a middle ground found - maybe a preparatory tweet that says "Labour condemns/supports X (X being whichever hot button topic Labour need to be seen to have an opinion on). KS will release a statement in short order however the business of wrestling the country back from the Tories means he isn't taking a shit with his phone in his hand right this second so can't tweet right now"



Online RainbowFlick

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #296 on: Today at 11:06:46 am »
A Labour MP there, speaking to The S*n cos it reaches the 'target voters' they want. and they'll wonder why significant numbers of younger, Black and Asian voters have lost all interest. Maybe the Party needed to re-establish itself, but pandering for those voters is not a good look.

https://twitter.com/wesstreeting/status/1422295452943360006?s=20
Online Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #297 on: Today at 11:10:55 am »
Discussed in the main politics thread, but what's your issue? Wes Streeting isn't a Liverpool fan (as far as I'm aware) and isn't a Liverpool MP, Labour should be trying to put their message out to as many people as possible and as much as you and I may not like it The S*n is the most read 'newspaper' in this country with it 'backing' every Prime Minister elected since the 70s.

Do we want an idealist Labour party in opposition or do we actually want a Labour government?
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #298 on: Today at 11:15:38 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:10:55 am
Discussed in the main politics thread, but what's your issue? Wes Streeting isn't a Liverpool fan (as far as I'm aware) and isn't a Liverpool MP, Labour should be trying to put their message out to as many people as possible and as much as you and I may not like it The S*n is the most read 'newspaper' in this country with it 'backing' every Prime Minister elected since the 70s.

Do we want an idealist Labour party in opposition or do we actually want a Labour government?

I want a Party that isn't writing in a right-wing rag that targets minorities, to start with? there's a distinct lack of integrity if you're saying your principles are one thing then you're writing in that paper.

It's not about being a Liverpool fan or Scouser, we're not the only people that abhor that rag? It's literally about being a decent human being, understanding of the poison that rag has spread across the board (not just Hillsborough).

I don't want to support a Labour government that is going to pander using The S*n. Sorry. It's not a football team you need to support at all times.
Online Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #299 on: Today at 11:17:15 am »
Right. So you want an ideological Labour party that is forever in opposition. Gotchya.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #300 on: Today at 11:20:18 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:17:15 am
Right. So you want an ideological Labour party that is forever in opposition. Gotchya.

You and the Labour Ultras on here are tiring. You constantly brush off peoples' genuine concerns because you want to just 'win an election' seemingly by whatever methods are necessary. Some of our principles aren't just red or blue.

Online Welshred

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #301 on: Today at 11:21:12 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:20:18 am
You and the Labour Ultras on here are tiring. You constantly brush off peoples' genuine concerns because you want to just 'win an election' seemingly by whatever methods are necessary. Some of our principles aren't just red or blue.



Fucking hell, imagine criticising someone for wanting a Labour government...priorities hey?
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #302 on: Today at 11:22:28 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:21:12 am
Fucking hell, imagine criticising someone for wanting a Labour government...priorities hey?

Boring. It's not a football team.
Online Zeb

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #303 on: Today at 11:40:31 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:15:38 am
I want a Party that isn't writing in a right-wing rag that targets minorities, to start with? there's a distinct lack of integrity if you're saying your principles are one thing then you're writing in that paper.

I do too. All we need do now is find a way to reach the same audiences so Labour doesn't have to engage with the things we don't like. One of the evergreen ideas which goes round Labour and the Union movement is to create a media alternative. Usually it ends up with a print alternative being set up and then, in fairly short order, going bust. Was a big part of the creation of the blogosphere currently lost in its own haze of clickbait. Another way of looking at is that the absolute repulsion some papers have for us, for the political lines which reflect as much as direct the views of their readers, is part of Labour's problem with finding a way to present a counterargument to the readers of those papers.
Online Wild Romany Boy

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #304 on: Today at 11:41:23 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:22:28 am
Boring. It's not a football team.

God bless you my friend. God bless you.
Online Father Ted

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #305 on: Today at 12:01:24 pm »
What if the readers of the rag turn to his article, see the words Labour MP mutter lefty c*nt to themselves and just flick over without even bothering? What do you have to do to win over the Suns core readership anyway? Will the Sun repay you come election time or will they just do the usual vote Tory to keep Britain great! headlines and stomp you anyway? How many of the people who actually do vote Labour, as opposed to might theoretically vote Labour if they see you writing in the Sun often enough, are you pissing off by doing so?

Is there some other way you can reach those people without hawking yourself in that paper?

I mean, I dont know the answer to those questions. But asking them doesnt automatically mean you want the Tories to win.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #306 on: Today at 12:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:40:31 am
I do too. All we need do now is find a way to reach the same audiences so Labour doesn't have to engage with the things we don't like. One of the evergreen ideas which goes round Labour and the Union movement is to create a media alternative. Usually it ends up with a print alternative being set up and then, in fairly short order, going bust. Was a big part of the creation of the blogosphere currently lost in its own haze of clickbait. Another way of looking at is that the absolute repulsion some papers have for us, for the political lines which reflect as much as direct the views of their readers, is part of Labour's problem with finding a way to present a counterargument to the readers of those papers.

Fair, although my issue is also the audience being targetted. Of the issues I'm most interested in: immigration, welfare and healthcare, I can imagine much of that readership have significantly different views on the first two to most on the broad left. I don't feel comfortable with that personally.

There's definitely steps that need to be made in innovating better ways to reach voters including those that vote other left-wing parties. The Tories have been much better at that, as well as obviously having the benefit of traditional media too.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #307 on: Today at 12:06:53 pm »
Trouble is this

You cant complain about the biased MSM, and at the same time complain when Labour MPs get the chance to air their opinions in (say) the Mail
