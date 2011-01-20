Corbyn didn't design economic policies though - and no he isn't great on theory.



On apologising to the Jewish community: he does not need to, he has done repeatedly, and Jews like me, Max Blumenthal, Norman Finkelstein, Noam Chomsky, Michael Brooks think he never should have in the first place.



It was a smear campaign. It is the holocaust industry. It is conflating Jewishness with Israel. It is, itself, antisemitism. They should apologise to him.



I'm not sure if you work or not or who you work for (If you work), but let's create a scenario..Imagine that you posted something on social media that your company saw and didn't like. Imagine that your post directly contradicted conclusions that your company had presented and post became very public and caused issues with your company.Let's say that your company contacted you and demanded that you take down the post and you refused..What action do you think your company would take if you refused?Let's say that your company contacted you and demanded that you issue a public apology for the post you made and again your refused.What action do you think your company would take if you refused?I think that it would be a fair bet that your company would sack you and potentially take other measures against you in this situation.If your company demanded it, do you think that it would be OK for you to ignore them and you think that you would still have a job?I personally think that it wouldn't and you probably wouldn't.Both parties mentioned crossed the Labour Party. One of them was contacted on numerous occasions and told to take the post down and she didn't.The other directly contradicted a very public report and was asked to apologise and refused.What do you think the Labour Party should have done. If it was Corbyn in charge and the topic were different, but people acted that way - what would the response be?I've also seen several accusations of MPs trying to topple Corbyn. Like this is a new thing. Like this doesn't happen all the time and has been happening for longer than I've been alive and will continue to happen long after I'm dead. Political internal strife is as common as politics itself. It always happens. It's happening now. It'll happen in the future. The differece seems to be that a failed attempt to remove Corbyn is seen as somethiing treasonous or disagraceful or disgusting or new. It happens. Always has. Always will.