What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
3 (2.1%)
Good
26 (17.9%)
Average
58 (40%)
Poor
21 (14.5%)
Awful
25 (17.2%)
Too early to say
12 (8.3%)

Total Members Voted: 145

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 7789 times)

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:17:24 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Yesterday at 10:11:31 pm
Corbyn didn't design economic policies though - and no he isn't great on theory.

On apologising to the Jewish community: he does not need to, he has done repeatedly, and Jews like me, Max Blumenthal, Norman Finkelstein, Noam Chomsky, Michael Brooks think he never should have in the first place.

It was a smear campaign. It is the holocaust industry. It is conflating Jewishness with Israel. It is, itself, antisemitism. They should apologise to him.
But its the condition a his re entry to the party.

I can accept some people dont think he has anything to apologise for, we dont all think the same, these are complex issues, fair enough.

What gets me is that given that this is his only condition for re entry, that he hasnt done so.  I find that utterly bizarre.  Genuinely bizarre.  Words cost nothing, and even of I dont think Id done anything wrong, Id still apologise if I felt people were offended.  Blows my mind why you wouldnt do it.

Still, thats why I could never be involved in politics I guess.

Logged
W

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Yesterday at 10:11:31 pm
Corbyn didn't design economic policies though - and no he isn't great on theory.

On apologising to the Jewish community: he does not need to, he has done repeatedly, and Jews like me, Max Blumenthal, Norman Finkelstein, Noam Chomsky, Michael Brooks think he never should have in the first place.

It was a smear campaign. It is the holocaust industry. It is conflating Jewishness with Israel. It is, itself, antisemitism. They should apologise to him.

A strange phrase for a Jew to use.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm
A strange phrase for a Jew to use.
Some Jews who support corbyn feel that way.  Most dont.

Not everyone thinks the same.
Logged
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm
Some Jews who support corbyn feel that way.  Most dont.

Not everyone thinks the same.

Holocaust industry?  So David Irving had a point?

Fuck me, that rabbit hole is getting loser.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:23:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm
Holocaust industry?  So David Irving had a point?

Fuck me, that rabbit hole is getting loser.
No, I totally disagree with the point obviously.

But to suggest that there arent small  groups of Jews who feel that way isnt right (apologies if thats not what you were suggesting).
Logged
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:23:15 pm
No, I totally disagree with the point obviously.

But to suggest that there arent small  groups of Jews who feel that way isnt right (apologies if thats not what you were suggesting).

Akin to the 'Race relations industry' used by our home grown fascists then.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm
Akin to the 'Race relations industry' used by our home grown fascists then.
Im not sure what that is.
Logged
Online OOS

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:14:37 pm
I consider Starmer to be for the left of the party.

Look up at his political history and its pretty much not Blairite

I honestly don't think Tony Blair nowdays is a Blairite anymore these days.  ;D the term has been rendered useless. Like Thatcherism, it is an outdated term. Johnsons Tory party is heavily influenced by Thatcherism, but I wouldn't call it Thatcherite.
Logged
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm
I honestly don't think Tony Blair nowdays is a Blairite anymore these days.  ;D the term has been rendered useless. Like Thatcherism, it is an outdated term. Johnsons Tory party is heavily influenced by Thatcherism, but I wouldn't call it Thatcherite.
Oh its not Thatcherite at all.

Its coke, booze, spaff and lies.

She was all about keeping up bizarre appearances, colonial racism, super free market economic and conservative homophobia


Logged
Offline nayia2002

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm »
What is the actual point of stamer and labour at the moment??!! :butt :butt

Pathetic and useless  :-[
Logged
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 10:42:10 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
What is the actual point of stamer and labour at the moment??!! :butt :butt

Pathetic and useless  :-[
Detoxifying the brand.  If he achieves that in the next three years, hes done well.  (Sorry corbyn fans)

Its been almost impossible with covid, its like being at war, people rally to the leadership.
Logged
Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 10:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:13:16 pm
I can't claim to really know what they were going on about. The salient fact why I despised them was how they espoused these theories for Russia and justified the pain Russia had to go through, whilst a safe distance away from the pain they said was necessary. I may or may not have had internationalist sympathies before then, but after them, I was against anyone preaching political ideals who did not have to live through the results of their preached theories. Hence I was against Blair in all his foreign adventures. Hence I have an issue with people living outside this country telling us what the Labour party should be.
Yeah, thats roughly what I was getting at. the words meaning morphed into something different over many years. ive never looked at the Russian interpretation which I assume is the first interpretation of the word.
I was more interested in clarifying what the word meant first and whether accusing Labour MPs of supporting Neoliberalism/Thatcherism is justified.
Logged
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 10:56:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:42:10 pm
Detoxifying the brand.  If he achieves that in the next three years, hes done well.  (Sorry corbyn fans)

Were shit. Any of you who voted for us in 2017 and 2019 are idiots, we dont want your woke nonsense anymore, fuck off. Hi, man/woman with a vaguely Northern accent with a considerable property portfolio, you seem to know what youre talking about. You voted Labour once in 1997 and youve never voted for Labour again since? Why, that was almost a quarter of a century ago! Youre just the sort of ex-Labour voter we need. Please, tell us what you want from us. Sorry, youll have to excuse me, theres a 32 year old on a zero hours contract who can barely afford their rent trying to - oh god, what do you want? No, you cant have that, our focus groups have said it would go down badly in the red wall. Hi, sorry Neil, what were you saying again? Ah, yes, some people say that young people are lazy c*nts but we couldnt possibly heh heh yes, I can see why you might think that. Labour does not stand for discrimination. Sorry, theres a trans kid screaming in the background Rosie, Jess, can you take them away please? Fucking freaks. Sorry about that. Labour does not stand for discrimination. We hear your concerns about the Asian community and we agree that Islam is definitely problematic, and homophobic, which is everything we are not. The Labour Party does not stand for discrimination, but please consider the feelings of people who kind of agree with discrimination. And statues have feelings too. Labour were complete and utter shit between 2015 and 2019, but now were good. Vote for us. Except you. God, and you. And you. We dont need you.

Ah god Neil, you promised me youd vote Labour, but you went and voted Conservative anyway. I dont understand.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Yesterday at 10:16:13 pm
That's weird, because Blair explicitly said that in many ways he was just building on Thatcher's policies. Thatcher was neoliberal to the core.

I'm sorry Sangria, but you're going to have to live with me having an opinion.

Who has said you can't have an opinion.

Guessing your have a post ready to hand to prove it happened?
Logged
Offline Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 10:56:56 pm
Were shit. Any of you who voted for us in 2017 and 2019 are idiots, we dont want your woke nonsense anymore, fuck off. Hi, man/woman with a vaguely Northern accent with a considerable property portfolio, you seem to know what youre talking about. You voted Labour once in 1997 and youve never voted for Labour again since? Why, that was almost a quarter of a century ago! Youre just the sort of ex-Labour voter we need. Please, tell us what you want from us. Sorry, youll have to excuse me, theres a 32 year old on a zero hours contract who can barely afford their rent trying to - oh god, what do you want? No, you cant have that, our focus groups have said it would go down badly in the red wall. Hi, sorry Neil, what were you saying again? Ah, yes, some people say that young people are lazy c*nts but we couldnt possibly heh heh yes, I can see why you might think that. Labour does not stand for discrimination. Sorry, theres a trans kid screaming in the background Rosie, Jess, can you take them away please? Fucking freaks. Sorry about that. Labour does not stand for discrimination. We hear your concerns about the Asian community and we agree that Islam is definitely problematic, and homophobic, which is everything we are not. The Labour Party does not stand for discrimination, but please consider the feelings of people who kind of agree with discrimination. And statues have feelings too. Labour were complete and utter shit between 2015 and 2019, but now were good. Vote for us. Except you. God, and you. And you. We dont need you.

Ah god Neil, you promised me youd vote Labour, but you went and voted Conservative anyway. I dont understand.

What do you make of those Corbyn cheerleaders like Novara Media who supported Galloway in the recent by-election? Do you think Labour should try to get them back?
Logged
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 11:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:10:26 pm
What do you make of those Corbyn cheerleaders like Novara Media who supported Galloway in the recent by-election? Do you think Labour should try to get them back?

Novara are dickheads and Galloway is a c*nt. Over to you.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 11:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:11:44 pm
Novara are dickheads and Galloway is a c*nt. Over to you.
:scarf
Logged
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 11:16:52 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Yesterday at 10:11:31 pm
Corbyn didn't design economic policies though - and no he isn't great on theory.

On apologising to the Jewish community: he does not need to, he has done repeatedly, and Jews like me, Max Blumenthal, Norman Finkelstein, Noam Chomsky, Michael Brooks think he never should have in the first place.

It was a smear campaign. It is the holocaust industry. It is conflating Jewishness with Israel. It is, itself, antisemitism. They should apologise to him.

I'm not sure if you work or not or who you work for (If you work), but let's create a scenario..

Imagine that you posted something on social media that your company saw and didn't like. Imagine that your post directly contradicted conclusions that your company had presented and post became very public and caused issues with your company.

Let's say that your company contacted you and demanded that you take down the post and you refused..

What action do you think your company would take if you refused?


Let's say that your company contacted you and demanded that you issue a public apology for the post you made and again your refused.

What action do you think your company would take if you refused?



I think that it would be a fair bet that your company would sack you and potentially take other measures against you in this situation.

If your company demanded it, do you think that it would be OK for you to ignore them and you think that you would still have a job?


I personally think that it wouldn't and you probably wouldn't.


Both parties mentioned crossed the Labour Party. One of them was contacted on numerous occasions and told to take the post down and she didn't.

The other directly contradicted a very public report and was asked to apologise and refused.


What do you think the Labour Party should have done. If it was Corbyn in charge and the topic were different, but people acted that way - what would the response be?


I've also seen several accusations of MPs trying to topple Corbyn. Like this is a new thing. Like this doesn't happen all the time and has been happening for longer than I've been alive and will continue to happen long after I'm dead. Political internal strife is as common as politics itself. It always happens. It's happening now. It'll happen in the future. The differece seems to be that a failed attempt to remove Corbyn is seen as somethiing treasonous or disagraceful or disgusting or new. It happens. Always has. Always will.
Logged
Offline filopastry

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm »
In  response to the earlier comment on antisemitism, plenty of people in my CLP talk about Israel and Palestine (it seems to be just about the only foreign policy issue they care about) on a regular basis at meetings, none of them have faced any action.

I think we have 2 people currently suspended for antisemitism and to the best of my knowledge neither were for anything related to Israel/Palestine.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 11:23:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm
Holocaust industry?  So David Irving had a point?

Fuck me, that rabbit hole is getting loser.

 The 'holocaust industry' is shorthand for "Jews making money out of Auschwitz'. It's another example of where the Far Right and the Far Left meet.
Logged
Offline Sangria

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 11:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 11:16:52 pm
I've also seen several accusations of MPs trying to topple Corbyn. Like this is a new thing. Like this doesn't happen all the time and has been happening for longer than I've been alive and will continue to happen long after I'm dead. Political internal strife is as common as politics itself. It always happens. It's happening now. It'll happen in the future. The differece seems to be that a failed attempt to remove Corbyn is seen as somethiing treasonous or disagraceful or disgusting or new. It happens. Always has. Always will.

Corbyn challenged Blair for the Labour leadership in 2002, less than 12 months after the UK voters re-elected him with a Commons majority of 160+. What Corbyn's supporters call the chicken coup, happened after the Brexit referendum. Cameron pointedly taunted Corbyn with how he was taking responsibility for the loss and resigning; what was Corbyn waiting for?
Logged
Online oldfordie

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 11:45:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm
Holocaust industry?  So David Irving had a point?

Fuck me, that rabbit hole is getting loser.
I was thinking the same. "how much money have you made from the numbers tattooed on your arm"
It's sickening, all down to the extreme right and extreme left taking power.
Logged
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #302 on: Today at 01:28:12 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:10:26 pm
What do you make of those Corbyn cheerleaders like Novara Media who supported Galloway in the recent by-election? Do you think Labour should try to get them back?
Well at least you've moved on from "whataboutiraq" Have you got a link to Novara Media supporting Galloway in recent by-election please I cant find any...Or even Owen Jones will do, thanks in advance.
Logged
