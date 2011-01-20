Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
3 (2.1%)
Good
26 (18.1%)
Average
58 (40.3%)
Poor
20 (13.9%)
Awful
25 (17.4%)
Too early to say
12 (8.3%)

Total Members Voted: 144

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #240 on: Today at 12:05:56 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:02:37 pm
The pile on Im presuming (or is it assuming? I can never remember).

Ha, the fear of two people contradicting.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #241 on: Today at 12:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:05:56 pm
Ha, the fear of two people contradicting.

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #242 on: Today at 12:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:15:52 am
I'll give you that your syntax is superior to oldfordie's - and only that. In every other respect, fordie is a Colossus to your minnow. Fordie has been one of the most coherent and educational voices at RAWK on a wide variety of subjects, but in particular, Brexit, tariffs, the Single Market, the Customs Union, trade barriers, etc. He's also a thoroughly nice chap. On the other hand, we have you: who chose to insult you interlocutor rather than respond in substance, are stuck in the past (and misunderstand it), and blind to the real and recent damage done to the Party during (and as a result of) Corbyn's tenure. And 'McDonnell is your ideal candidate' to lead the Party!? Clearly the prospect of Labour continuing to remain in Opposition ad infinitum excites you.
Thanks Jiminy, I remember talking to a old work m8 on the phone about Corbyn when he bacame leader back in 2015. to be honest he came out the blue for me and am sure many others as well, it was just a few knowledgeable posters on here that made alarm bells ring, I remember the first post well, "The Labour party put a hand grenade in it's mouth today and pulled the pin"
Anyway I was talking to him about the influence Corbyn was having on the Labour party, the people he was involved with politically, the SWP etc etc, reaction I got was predictable as we had both been forced to meet these people on a daily basis when they stood outside our factory for years handing out pamphlets and preaching to us about bringing down the capitalist system. how it only takes another Ford strike to bring about it's downfall.
 "Not them arseholes again"
Yep they are now taking over the party and influencing the young.
"They are a bunch of cranks nobody takes them serious do they"
It's happening sadly, were fuck..
IMO. go back decades and people from Liverpool etc etc knew these people were cranks, they wouldn't have nothing to do with them, the young today don't see them like that anymore, the internet has given them respectability. it's a tragedy.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #243 on: Today at 01:04:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:44:06 pm
Thanks Jiminy, I remember talking to a old work m8 on the phone about Corbyn when he bacame leader back in 2015. to be honest he came out the blue for me and am sure many others as well, it was just a few knowledgeable posters on here that made alarm bells ring, I remember the first post well, "The Labour party put a hand grenade in it's mouth today and pulled the pin"
Anyway I was talking to him about the influence Corbyn was having on the Labour party, the people he was involved with politically, the SWP etc etc, reaction I got was predictable as we had both been forced to meet these people on a daily basis when they stood outside our factory for years handing out pamphlets and preaching to us about bringing down the capitalist system. how it only takes another Ford strike to bring about it's downfall.
 "Not them arseholes again"
Yep they are now taking over the party and influencing the young.
"They are a bunch of cranks nobody takes them serious do they"
It's happening sadly, were fuck..
IMO. go back decades and people from Liverpool etc etc knew these people were cranks, they wouldn't have nothing to do with them, the young today don't see them like that anymore, the internet has given them respectability. it's a tragedy.

It's not all bad news Fordie. They are less on the inside track than they were in the Corbyn years. My own view has long been that such militants have a limited impact not (mainly) because their ideology is so crude and useless, but because their characters are so boring. It's just so fucking tedious being around such humourless bores. You sort of have to be one yourself to find them good company. John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn......

...need I go on?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #244 on: Today at 02:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:04:47 pm
It's not all bad news Fordie. They are less on the inside track than they were in the Corbyn years. My own view has long been that such militants have a limited impact not (mainly) because their ideology is so crude and useless, but because their characters are so boring. It's just so fucking tedious being around such humourless bores. You sort of have to be one yourself to find them good company. John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn......

...need I go on?
I hope you're right but I think they have set any serious hope of progress back possibly decades. the effect of direct political campaigning may improve but not everyone listens to politicians, I think many follow the opinions of friends as they seem to think they are the most clued up. this is where the damage has really been done for me. I still think of that Momentum video in 2017 showing Momentum campaigners approaching a group of younger people on a council estate asking them if they were thinking of voting Labour in the GE. reply was NO. Labour have never done nothing for me.
Am convinced they were totally clueless when it comes to politics except for this view. Labour had done nothing for them. so you have to wonder how they formed this opinion. some d/head gave them that opinion and they will tell other m8s. you would of thought the left would have learned the lesson. nope. 6 months before the next GE in 2019 Corbyns telling anyone who will listen that the last Labour government ignored them. 6 months later he's asking people to Vote Labour.

Not sure which I prefer best, a ticket for a Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove comedy stand up show or a Corbyn/McDonnell gig. I would choose the Corbyn gig. Gove has never made me laugh even when he has tried to be funny. Corbyn has had me literately in hysterics a couple of times since 2015 but am pretty certain he never meant to be funny. :)
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #245 on: Today at 02:13:01 pm »
Whereas Keir Starmer is hilarious and exciting.

All this bullshit about "people from liverpool" knowing what Corbyn et al were, bla bla bla. The Kop sang his name loud and proud. There was a Palestinian Flag on the kop last game of last season. Few years back "Lula Livre" on the Kop. The Labour Party conferences were held in Liverpool for a reason. I know plenty of Liverpudlians who supported Corbyn. And I know plenty of old farts, in my family too, who had the same kind of know it all but not at the cost of actually reading up attitude displayed almost universally here. The future is fucked if the people don't stand up.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #246 on: Today at 03:06:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:12:51 pm
I hope you're right but I think they have set any serious hope of progress back possibly decades. the effect of direct political campaigning may improve but not everyone listens to politicians, I think many follow the opinions of friends as they seem to think they are the most clued up. this is where the damage has really been done for me. I still think of that Momentum video in 2017 showing Momentum campaigners approaching a group of younger people on a council estate asking them if they were thinking of voting Labour in the GE. reply was NO. Labour have never done nothing for me.
Am convinced they were totally clueless when it comes to politics except for this view. Labour had done nothing for them. so you have to wonder how they formed this opinion. some d/head gave them that opinion and they will tell other m8s. you would of thought the left would have learned the lesson. nope. 6 months before the next GE in 2019 Corbyns telling anyone who will listen that the last Labour government ignored them. 6 months later he's asking people to Vote Labour.

Not sure which I prefer best, a ticket for a Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove comedy stand up show or a Corbyn/McDonnell gig. I would choose the Corbyn gig. Gove has never made me laugh even when he has tried to be funny. Corbyn has had me literately in hysterics a couple of times since 2015 but am pretty certain he never meant to be funny. :)

When I think of the times that my parents told me about the things the then (Labour) government did for them, and then I think of them telling me about all the cuts to services that the current (Tory) government were making, I wonder whether I had it wrong all along, and this bloke who doesn't even live in this country has it right all along. Maybe my parents were wrong about all the public services they used that were plentifully funded back in the day, and the last Labour government did nothing except invade Iraq as this gentleman tells us.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #247 on: Today at 04:40:28 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 02:13:01 pm
Whereas Keir Starmer is hilarious and exciting.

All this bullshit about "people from liverpool" knowing what Corbyn et al were, bla bla bla. The Kop sang his name loud and proud. There was a Palestinian Flag on the kop last game of last season. Few years back "Lula Livre" on the Kop. The Labour Party conferences were held in Liverpool for a reason. I know plenty of Liverpudlians who supported Corbyn. And I know plenty of old farts, in my family too, who had the same kind of know it all but not at the cost of actually reading up attitude displayed almost universally here. The future is fucked if the people don't stand up.

So not going to answer any of the questions before then?

Should be easy for you given that it's "there for everyone to see"

Except that it isn't, because you won't show us it? Is it secret?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #248 on: Today at 04:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:06:47 pm
When I think of the times that my parents told me about the things the then (Labour) government did for them, and then I think of them telling me about all the services that the current (Tory) government were making, I wonder whether I had it wrong all along, and this bloke who doesn't even live in this country has it right all along. Maybe my parents were wrong about all the public services they used that were plentifully funded back in the day, and the last Labour government did nothing except invade Iraq as this gentleman tells us.
A lot of those services came too late to help me but I always praised and defended the Labour MPs for having the intelligence to bring them in, they not only improved lives dramatically they also saved the country a fortune, I feel sorry for all those Labour MPs who did their best only to be vilified for every wrong decision. it takes more than money and good intentions to improve lives which is something the last Labour government never got the credit for.
I remember the problems you had just walking around town in the 80s/90s when the Tory policys really started to hurt. this was probably the most visual change everyone should have noticed from the Tory government to the Labour government. you couldn't walk more than a few yrds from the ABC Limestreet without someone homeless stopping you and asking you for 10 or 20p. as Glenda Jackson said, shop doorways became the bedrooms for hundred of thousands of homeless people. that all disappeared for years but made a come back strongly as Glenda Jackson predicted (in local areas as councils clamped down) when the Torys took over again, the pandemic has hopefully forced change but I doubt it.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 04:40:28 pm
So not going to answer any of the questions before then?

Should be easy for you given that it's "there for everyone to see"

Except that it isn't, because you won't show us it? Is it secret?
.
I'm sorry, I will get to most people, I don't have time to spend all day on RAWK. Some of the evidence is presented in the documentary investigation I posted earlier. Plenty of unambiguous Whatsapp messages and email exchanges were leaked. There is more including the facebook campaign that was launched undermining Corbyn and instigated by Labour officials. Also my own experiences within the labour internal groups and the international campaign supporting the Corbyn movement.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:06:47 pm
When I think of the times that my parents told me about the things the then (Labour) government did for them, and then I think of them telling me about all the cuts to services that the current (Tory) government were making, I wonder whether I had it wrong all along, and this bloke who doesn't even live in this country has it right all along. Maybe my parents were wrong about all the public services they used that were plentifully funded back in the day, and the last Labour government did nothing except invade Iraq as this gentleman tells us.
Lone parent benefit cuts, disabled benefit cuts, etc.

I'm not saying that Labour government did no good, or that they had no good MPs. Fortunately, there are occasions when political pressure can be exerted. Tony Blair will be remembered for the war crimes in Iraq and his lapdog esque loyalty to the George Bush whitehouse.

And once again: I am British, I come from Liverpool.

https://www.jacobinmag.com/2021/05/tony-blair-british-center-left-politics-policy?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=pmd_3c76115e92e18bc2cb779cac755ca52b1f006a94-1627229098-0-gqNtZGzNAk2jcnBszQd6

https://economicsociology.org/2018/03/19/thatcherisms-greatest-achievement/
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:08:43 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:55:58 pm
A lot of those services came too late to help me but I always praised and defended the Labour MPs for having the intelligence to bring them in, they not only improved lives dramatically they also saved the country a fortune, I feel sorry for all those Labour MPs who did their best only to be vilified for every wrong decision. it takes more than money and good intentions to improve lives which is something the last Labour government never got the credit for.
I remember the problems you had just walking around town in the 80s/90s when the Tory policys really started to hurt. this was probably the most visual change everyone should have noticed from the Tory government to the Labour government. you couldn't walk more than a few yrds from the ABC Limestreet without someone homeless stopping you and asking you for 10 or 20p. as Glenda Jackson said, shop doorways became the bedrooms for hundred of thousands of homeless people. that all disappeared for years but made a come back strongly as Glenda Jackson predicted (in local areas as councils clamped down) when the Torys took over again, the pandemic has hopefully forced change but I doubt it.

Homeless charities said that the government gave them more than requested, immediate homelessness practically disappeared (reduced by something like 95%) and super-departments spanning multiple normal departments were set up to deal with the next goal of getting people long term housing. But all of that doesn't matter, because this overseas gentleman says Iraq and war criminal. All the good stuff we who live in Britain experienced under Labour doesn't matter, because this chap who doesn't live here says it doesn't matter, and that Iraq is more important than all these domestic improvements.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:08:43 pm
Homeless charities said that the government gave them more than requested, immediate homelessness practically disappeared (reduced by something like 95%) and super-departments spanning multiple normal departments were set up to deal with the next goal of getting people long term housing. But all of that doesn't matter, because this overseas gentleman says Iraq and war criminal. All the good stuff we who live in Britain experienced under Labour doesn't matter, because this chap who doesn't live here says it doesn't matter, and that Iraq is more important than all these domestic improvements.
You are an insane person. I have not said that those things do not matter, on the contrary. Eliminating homelessness obviously should be prioritised to the highest degree, everywhere. If the Blair government had a great record on homelessness, good on them for that.

 A Brief History of Neoliberalism, by David Harvey (Oxford University Press, 2005)

Would be a good start.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:14:50 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 05:12:00 pm
You are an insane person. I have not said that those things do not matter, on the contrary. Eliminating homelessness obviously should be prioritised to the highest degree, everywhere. If the Blair government had a great record on homelessness, good on them for that.

 A Brief History of Neoliberalism, by David Harvey (Oxford University Press, 2005)

Would be a good start.

Can you direct me to the pages where it discusses Starmer's neoliberal politics during the 1990s?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:14:50 pm
Can you direct me to the pages where it discusses Starmer's neoliberal politics during the 1990s?
We're talking about Blair's policies. Just read the whole thing and get back to me. Know your enemy, right?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:18:16 pm »
As I posted yesterday we have some weird fucking fans 🤷
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:25:19 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 05:18:01 pm
We're talking about Blair's policies. Just read the whole thing and get back to me. Know your enemy, right?

So asking someone, who claimed that Starmer was a literal 1990s neoliberal, for the section where it discusses Starmer's 1990s neoliberalism, in a thread about Starmer, is out of order? And that we should discuss Blair instead, in this thread about Starmer?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #256 on: Today at 05:26:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:18:16 pm
As I posted yesterday we have some weird fucking fans 🤷

Much the same as every other football club I imagine.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #257 on: Today at 05:37:11 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 05:18:01 pm
We're talking about Blair's policies. Just read the whole thing and get back to me. Know your enemy, right?

Can I politely suggest that calling people insane and asking them to read whole books in order to check a claim YOU have made, is probably not the best way to win people over?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #258 on: Today at 07:08:21 pm »
As Labour (ish) threads on here usually go, this one has started off quite well. Probably best to refrain from calling people insane or suggesting that someone who has a different opinion to you is either a Tory or wants Labour to remain in opposition permanently, but its been quite tame up to now really.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #259 on: Today at 07:28:32 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 07:08:21 pm
As Labour (ish) threads on here usually go, this one has started off quite well. Probably best to refrain from calling people insane or suggesting that someone who has a different opinion to you is either a Tory or wants Labour to remain in opposition permanently, but its been quite tame up to now really.
Well said
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #260 on: Today at 07:49:28 pm »
Going back to the original title its hard to say he's been anything other than a big disappointment so far when looking at opinion polling.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #261 on: Today at 07:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 07:49:28 pm
Going back to the original title its hard to say he's been anything other than a big disappointment so far when looking at opinion polling.


Exactly my thoughts

We have  a corrupt, contemptible government and he cant seem to land a glove on them
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #262 on: Today at 08:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:54:30 pm

Exactly my thoughts

We have  a corrupt, contemptible government and he cant seem to land a glove on them

Which is extremely worrying  :(
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #263 on: Today at 08:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:37:11 pm
Can I politely suggest that calling people insane and asking them to read whole books in order to check a claim YOU have made, is probably not the best way to win people over?
Yes, that is fine. The way I am being attacked by Sangria is very disingenuous, as I already corrected the error in that claim. Also, he and others brought up 1990s neoliberals and all the wonderful things Blair's government did and then go on like that.

The book Neoliberalism by David Harvey is pretty much the gold standard work on the subject, by a much more sober and educated man than me. :)

And I agree with the previous posters re: not landing a glove on this circus.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #264 on: Today at 08:40:02 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 08:35:50 pm
Yes, that is fine. The way I am being attacked by Sangria is very disingenuous, as I already corrected the error in that claim. Also, he and others brought up 1990s neoliberals and all the wonderful things Blair's government did and then go on like that.

The book Neoliberalism by David Harvey is pretty much the gold standard work on the subject, by a much more sober and educated man than me. :)

It may be, but if you are going to make a claim on an internet forum, you should be able to back it up without demanding people read a whole book. It's just polite.

I have had my disagreements with Sangria, even on this topic, but it seems to me that he has just been making reasonable challenges to your posts, without resorting to any name calling.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #265 on: Today at 08:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:40:02 pm
It may be, but if you are going to make a claim on an internet forum, you should be able to back it up without demanding people read a whole book. It's just polite.

I have had my disagreements with Sangria, even on this topic, but it seems to me that he has just been making reasonable challenges to your posts, without resorting to any name calling.
I corrected it one post later. And what he has been doing is challenging that one thing, which I corrected, and then claiming I'm saying things that I certainly am not saying and have not said!

Keir Starmer was a barrister in the 1990s, seemingly fighting good causes. Currently he seems to be cowing to the neoliberal, right wing of the party. Many of them Blairites from the 1990s admin. He has broken numerous promises and concessions made towards the left wing whilst campaigning as Corbyn's successor against Long Bailey.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #266 on: Today at 08:51:01 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 08:42:29 pm
I corrected it one post later. And what he has been doing is challenging that one thing, which I corrected, and then claiming I'm saying things that I certainly am not saying and have not said!

Keir Starmer was a barrister in the 1990s, seemingly fighting good causes. Currently he seems to be cowing to the neoliberal, right wing of the party. Many of them Blairites from the 1990s admin. He has broken numerous promises and concessions made towards the left wing whilst campaigning as Corbyn's successor against Long Bailey.
Do you think Long Bailey would be more popular with the general public?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #267 on: Today at 09:02:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:51:01 pm
Do you think Long Bailey would be more popular with the general public?
I'm not sure - I didn't think Starmer would be as bad as he is either. She wasn't really ready, but may have grown into the role or not. The media would have been very, very hostile.

Now Starmer may secretly have lots of plans, but for now there is no evidence for that, he seems very slow to react and ineffective in opposition and mainly focussed on not rocking the boat.
