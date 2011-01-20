It's not all bad news Fordie. They are less on the inside track than they were in the Corbyn years. My own view has long been that such militants have a limited impact not (mainly) because their ideology is so crude and useless, but because their characters are so boring. It's just so fucking tedious being around such humourless bores. You sort of have to be one yourself to find them good company. John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn......



...need I go on?



I hope you're right but I think they have set any serious hope of progress back possibly decades. the effect of direct political campaigning may improve but not everyone listens to politicians, I think many follow the opinions of friends as they seem to think they are the most clued up. this is where the damage has really been done for me. I still think of that Momentum video in 2017 showing Momentum campaigners approaching a group of younger people on a council estate asking them if they were thinking of voting Labour in the GE. reply was NO. Labour have never done nothing for me.Am convinced they were totally clueless when it comes to politics except for this view. Labour had done nothing for them. so you have to wonder how they formed this opinion. some d/head gave them that opinion and they will tell other m8s. you would of thought the left would have learned the lesson. nope. 6 months before the next GE in 2019 Corbyns telling anyone who will listen that the last Labour government ignored them. 6 months later he's asking people to Vote Labour.Not sure which I prefer best, a ticket for a Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove comedy stand up show or a Corbyn/McDonnell gig. I would choose the Corbyn gig. Gove has never made me laugh even when he has tried to be funny. Corbyn has had me literately in hysterics a couple of times since 2015 but am pretty certain he never meant to be funny.