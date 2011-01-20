I'll give you that your syntax is superior to oldfordie's - and only that. In every other respect, fordie is a Colossus to your minnow. Fordie has been one of the most coherent and educational voices at RAWK on a wide variety of subjects, but in particular, Brexit, tariffs, the Single Market, the Customs Union, trade barriers, etc. He's also a thoroughly nice chap. On the other hand, we have you: who chose to insult you interlocutor rather than respond in substance, are stuck in the past (and misunderstand it), and blind to the real and recent damage done to the Party during (and as a result of) Corbyn's tenure. And 'McDonnell is your ideal candidate' to lead the Party!? Clearly the prospect of Labour continuing to remain in Opposition ad infinitum excites you.
Thanks Jiminy, I remember talking to a old work m8 on the phone about Corbyn when he bacame leader back in 2015. to be honest he came out the blue for me and am sure many others as well, it was just a few knowledgeable posters on here that made alarm bells ring, I remember the first post well, "The Labour party put a hand grenade in it's mouth today and pulled the pin"
Anyway I was talking to him about the influence Corbyn was having on the Labour party, the people he was involved with politically, the SWP etc etc, reaction I got was predictable as we had both been forced to meet these people on a daily basis when they stood outside our factory for years handing out pamphlets and preaching to us about bringing down the capitalist system. how it only takes another Ford strike to bring about it's downfall.
"Not them arseholes again"
Yep they are now taking over the party and influencing the young.
"They are a bunch of cranks nobody takes them serious do they"
It's happening sadly, were fuck..
IMO. go back decades and people from Liverpool etc etc knew these people were cranks, they wouldn't have nothing to do with them, the young today don't see them like that anymore, the internet has given them respectability. it's a tragedy.