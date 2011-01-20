Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
3 (2.1%)
Good
26 (18.3%)
Average
57 (40.1%)
Poor
20 (14.1%)
Awful
24 (16.9%)
Too early to say
12 (8.5%)

Total Members Voted: 142

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 6534 times)

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #200 on: July 22, 2021, 10:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 22, 2021, 10:30:41 pm
I found it strange rather than hilarious, but each to their own.

Can't find any now.

To be honest I don't venture on Twitter much as it's full of absolute c*nts.

Its full of polls,  new threads and people talking shite though Andy,  you'd fit right in.  ;D
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #201 on: July 22, 2021, 10:34:42 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on July 22, 2021, 10:21:55 pm
Hes completely at odds with the rest of his party, it seems.

Who, Starmer?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #202 on: July 22, 2021, 10:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July 22, 2021, 10:34:24 pm
Its full of polls,  new threads and people talking shite though Andy,  you'd fit right in.  ;D

Aww.. thanks :)
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #203 on: July 22, 2021, 11:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 22, 2021, 12:30:12 pm
Twitter videos seem to have gone, otherwise I'd post links

Im sorry people think youre making it up, I know youd never, ever do such a thing.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #204 on: July 22, 2021, 11:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July 22, 2021, 11:10:46 pm
Im sorry people think youre making it up, I know youd never, ever do such a thing.

I see. So seeing people with cards ripping them up, me thinking 'fucking hell, what a shower of gobshites' is something I imagined..

.. I must admit I was a bit busy in work and don't concentrate on non-work stuff too much, but good to think I think some people are random c*nts is nice to think :)

When I went back to streams I couldn't find them, admittedly, but I'm not really a twitter bod. I only had it on because of people talking about the Starmer PMQT.

I mean, I do IT, I know how it works and how to search and even stuff I've found before and seen, when I do absolutely reasonable searches that anyone normal would do - can I find stuff I've seen before? Can I bollocks.

Twitter is shite. As my missus says 'I don't get it' - it's absolute crap. Facebook is also absolute crap, but at least you can find shit on it you once saw :D
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #205 on: July 22, 2021, 11:31:15 pm »
I mean Twitter. What the actual fucking fuck.

I actually watched a Starmer video earlier with Starmer and Three little words.. And PMQT


I just searched on fucking twitter "starmer pmqt three words"



Result?

No results for "starmer pmqt three words"
The term you entered did not bring up any results. You may have mistyped your term or your Search settings could be protecting you from some potentially sensitive content.

Twat of a platform
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #206 on: July 22, 2021, 11:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on July 22, 2021, 11:27:43 pm
I see. So seeing people with cards ripping them up, me thinking 'fucking hell, what a shower of gobshites' is something I imagined..

.. I must admit I was a bit busy in work and don't concentrate on non-work stuff too much, but good to think I think some people are random c*nts is nice to think :)

When I went back to streams I couldn't find them, admittedly, but I'm not really a twitter bod. I only had it on because of people talking about the Starmer PMQT.

I mean, I do IT, I know how it works and how to search and even stuff I've found before and seen, when I do absolutely reasonable searches that anyone normal would do - can I find stuff I've seen before? Can I bollocks.

Twitter is shite. As my missus says 'I don't get it' - it's absolute crap. Facebook is also absolute crap, but at least you can find shit on it you once saw :D
:)
I know what you mean, I always click the like button if I think I may want to come back to it easily in the future. anyone searching my history must think am a massive fan of Brexit campaigners ,Qanon +Trump etc. :-[
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 22, 2021, 04:23:19 pm
It has nothing to do with 'ideological sufficiency' but everything to do with outcomes.

Many poster on here will complain about the devastating impacts of Tory policies on ordinary people, yet oppose (demonise) those wanting to see real change, whilst supporting policies that only - to reuse the phrase - fit a slightly padded glove over the iron fist of corporate-capitalism.


But I'm a pragmatist, too. It's hard to keep track of the individual positions of a big range of posters having their say, but I've said several times in the past that Labour need to be cute in how they present their manifesto.

You don't see the Tories include plans to ramp up piecemeal privatisation of the NHS, or slash local authority budgets, or underfund schools. They focus on what doesn't scare voters away and leave those sorts of detail out. Then enact them anyway when elected.

Labour need to do the same. Focus on policies that are both popular and don't scare away floating voters. But then, if elected, implement the policies they want.

I don't give a flying fuck about ideological purity. I've spent time with far-left groups during my union activism days and they drove me fucking nuts. I'll agree with you and anyone else who says that large parts of 'the hard left' see winning the ideological/moral argument as crucial, and it's an immature position (like being in a 6th Form debating contest).

Elections are solely about getting elected. And then implementing the policies you want to implement. It's a lesson the Tories instinctively know. But 'the left' can't seem to grasp.
Brilliant post
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm »
I agree that nothing can be done by labour unless labour is actually elected, but if you care about outcomes we a) can't let the blairites take over, because they will enact nicer sounding lgbtq friendly austerity, war, etc.
I have no problem with a more machiavellian left, but we need to be clear what the non negotiable principles are, then I'm perfectly open to a more modest and open manifesto.

Also, Keir Starmer is absolutely without any notable principles or policies, has the charisma of a cinderblock and I would wager, bolstered by pretty much all the polls, that he is absolutely unelectable and tanking fast.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm »
We cannot emphasize enough how cynical and all encompassing the media smear campaign against Jeremy Corbyn and Momentum was. I will not forget that. The documentary is there for all to see.

The labour internal plotting to get Johnson elected over Corbyn is there for all to see. If it's a real leftist project it will be fought. And there is no doubt that Corbyn was just to nice about it all, constantly apologizing for standing somewhere in the vague vicinity of a Palestinian flag and maybe having spoken to someone who may or may not have antisemitic beliefs. It was a joke, and he seemed weak. And his/labours end position on Brexit was catastrophic. Those concessions I can make. But still, him being so principled and nice made it all to obvious what was happening.

Don't make me quote Thatcher on Tony Blair...
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
We cannot emphasize enough how cynical and all encompassing the media smear campaign against Jeremy Corbyn and Momentum was. I will not forget that. The documentary is there for all to see.
We?

Are you thatcher?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 11:07:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm
We?

Are you thatcher?
Yes. There is no we. Only I. And my buddies.

Glorious irony, and fitting username! LOL, just saw the avatar. Also fitting.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm »
Quote from: petecolonia on Yesterday at 11:07:55 pm
Yes. There is no we. Only I. And my buddies.
Bloody hell.. the ghost of thatcher it is ;D
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm
Bloody hell.. the ghost of thatcher it is ;D
Ok then sorry for the username/avatar comment. You may not be tepid nor Blackadder ;D

By the way: let me ask everyone who is defending Starmer et al. When was the last time Labour got elected whilst not hijacked by a load of hustling tory war criminals aka Blair and his crew? How many years has labour spent in power since the war? Is it really any form of serious alternative to the shitshow that Lord Buckethead so conservatively predicted?

Is the way to fight antisemitism to ban any concrete criticism of Israel, which they did, and ban any expression of support for the Palestinian cause, which they effectively did? Were you under a rock when this came out or did you just dismiss it as disingenuous journalism because Al Jazeera financed the operation?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceCOhdgRBoc
 
Honestly, I'm shocked that a Liverpool forum could be host to such an appeasing, centrist, shower of (I'm sure lovely people) but political shite.

The completely psychotic woke crew is also not what I would consider left, or even particularly interested in Politics, just so we're clear on that.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm »
It is a bit of a mystery isn't, why haven't the Blairite led austerity supporting Israel defending warmongering criminals never been elected again.
Been a while since ive heard the good old the left have principles , everyone else just has opinions. obviously a principle trumps an opinion and should always be respected without question.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #215 on: Today at 12:02:06 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm
It is a bit of a mystery isn't, why haven't the Blairite led austerity supporting Israel defending warmongering criminals never been elected again.
Been a while since ive heard the good old the left have principles , everyone else just has opinions. obviously a principle trumps an opinion and should always be respected without question.

what does this semi incoherent, totally abstract non statement even mean?
There really is no mystery. Blair & Bush's war crimes were a total PR disaster. And Blair was a very talented, charismatic Politician, something that cannot be said about any of his successors including Corbyn, unfortunately. But especially Starmer. He's bland even compared to Milliband and Brown FFS.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #216 on: Today at 12:22:37 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 12:02:06 am
what does this semi incoherent, totally abstract non statement even mean?
There really is no mystery. Blair & Bush's war crimes were a total PR disaster.

Did you vote for your local Labour candidate in 2017 and 2019?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #217 on: Today at 12:29:57 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:22:37 am
Did you vote for your local Labour candidate in 2017 and 2019?
No, because I do not live on the island. Local elections are a slightly different issue. It's complex because of the way the first past the post system works etc.
In Liverpool or Manchester I almost certainly would have voted Labour, yes. Ideally, McDonnell would have been the candidate and Jeremy doing the nice guy stuff in the background. But nay, he was pre-cancelled because they may be duplicitous but not stupid.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #218 on: Today at 12:35:41 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 12:02:06 am
what does this semi incoherent, totally abstract non statement even mean?
There really is no mystery. Blair & Bush's war crimes were a total PR disaster. And Blair was a very talented, charismatic Politician, something that cannot be said about any of his successors including Corbyn, unfortunately. But especially Starmer. He's bland even compared to Milliband and Brown FFS.
Blair left years ago. you have a agenda, actually wanting to improve lives comes secondary to political ideology.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #219 on: Today at 12:48:57 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 12:29:57 am
No, because I do not live on the island. Local elections are a slightly different issue. It's complex because of the way the first past the post system works etc.
In Liverpool or Manchester I almost certainly would have voted Labour, yes. Ideally, McDonnell would have been the candidate and Jeremy doing the nice guy stuff in the background. But nay, he was pre-cancelled because they may be duplicitous but not stupid.

So you don't live in the UK, but you're lecturing those of us who do on how the only Labour government many of us have experienced should be known for nothing good at all.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #220 on: Today at 12:52:54 am »
How boringly predictable, but it makes sense that what you would call a lecture fits in 2 paragraphs. If you don't have an agenda, what the fuck are you doing in Politics? The agenda is actually helping people at home, and abroad. I am English, Scouse even. I have an opinion. Given a fair playing field, centrists lose, or they are really just putting a nice face on awful right wing politics. If there were any evidence that Starmer a) can win and b) can be influenced to actually implement significant policy changes. To me, the evidence speaks to the contrary. I think also alot of times it's quite illuminating to have an international perspective.

Maybe we could have a more evidence or concrete example based, productive discussion in general. Having rules like being able to cite evidence and maybe asking a few questions instead of making weird accusations.. I'm assuming we're not children here. If anyone is an actual child, then in all seriousness: much respect I have alot of hope for you! :D
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #221 on: Today at 01:01:57 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 12:52:54 am
How boringly predictable, but it makes sense that what you would call a lecture fits in 2 paragraphs.

Your last 8 posts (so far) actually.

You actually share the salient points with the 1990s neoliberals whom I despised so much. They had so much to say about the governance of a country that they didn't live in, in the knowledge that they didn't have to face the music. Back then they had a lot to say about how Russia should be governed. In your case, you have much to say about how Britain should be governed.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #222 on: Today at 01:13:33 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:01:57 am
Your last 8 posts (so far) actually.

You actually share the salient points with the 1990s neoliberals whom I despised so much. They had so much to say about the governance of a country that they didn't live in, in the knowledge that they didn't have to face the music. Back then they had a lot to say about how Russia should be governed. In your case, you have much to say about how Britain should be governed.
I am British. My siblings and family, mostly still in the north west. I also have opinions on Russia. I'm sure the 1990s neoliberals disagree. So what do I share with whom?!

Keir Starmer was literally a 1990s neoliberal, this is going to be great.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #223 on: Today at 01:19:05 am »
It would be literally insane for you to suggest that anyone of the left would not be interested in foreign politics, or that anyone outside of Britain DOESN'T have an opinion on Britain.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #224 on: Today at 01:22:12 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 01:13:33 am
I am British. My siblings and family, mostly still in the north west. I also have opinions on Russia. I'm sure the 1990s neoliberals disagree. So what do I share with whom?!

Keir Starmer was literally a 1990s neoliberal, this is going to be great.

Can you show your workings? AFAICS he was a lawyer throughout the 1990s. I've not seen any evidence that he was involved in neoliberal politics during that period. Maybe you can provide links?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #225 on: Today at 01:24:37 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 01:19:05 am
It would be literally insane for you to suggest that anyone of the left would not be interested in foreign politics, or that anyone outside of Britain DOESN'T have an opinion on Britain.

I have a pretty strong view actually that we should not interfere in foreign countries, which was why I opposed Blair on all of his foreign adventures. Did you support Blair on his internationalist affairs? After all, you seem to have strong opinions on what foreign countries like Britain should be doing.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #226 on: Today at 01:44:27 am »
Obviously I won't publish private DMs but it's also really worrying to me that I've gotten messages of encouragement that also say they're too afraid to agree in public - this phenomenon has not been limited to RAWK and Britain, but happens regularly to me here in Germany to. I assume people are pro free speech here and I agree, so personal affronts aside I think the opinions expressed should be within the realms of acceptable discourse in a democratic society, right?

The reality for those people is also a) they probably have legitimate fears and experiences and b) it will be really hard work, cannot recommend.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #227 on: Today at 02:03:24 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:24:37 am
I have a pretty strong view actually that we should not interfere in foreign countries, which was why I opposed Blair on all of his foreign adventures. Did you support Blair on his internationalist affairs? After all, you seem to have strong opinions on what foreign countries like Britain should be doing.
It would be really nice if you could not make these assumptions and false equivalencies. I thought the war criminal Tony Blair stuff might have tipped you off where I stand on him, but basically I couldn't disagree more with his domestic policies, let alone his disgusting foreign policy. I agree on the non intervensionism, totally, and alot of my criticism can also be levied at my country of residence Germany.

Maybe not supllying weaponry to genocidal regimes like Saudi Arabia and Israel would be cool with regards to non interventionism, like..

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:22:12 am
Can you show your workings? AFAICS he was a lawyer throughout the 1990s. I've not seen any evidence that he was involved in neoliberal politics during that period. Maybe you can provide links?
Yeah that's technically true and I'm not interested enough in Keir Starmer's bio to look it up if I'm honest. It should say "He literally is a 90s style neoliberal, currently surrounding himself with literal 1990s neoliberals." Interestingly, these ain't the 90s. The kids are smarter than you think. They're not falling for Starmer.

I mean how the hell do you even justify the disgusting treatment of Corbyn?!?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #228 on: Today at 08:53:41 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 01:44:27 am
Obviously I won't publish private DMs but it's also really worrying to me that I've gotten messages of encouragement that also say they're too afraid to agree in public - this phenomenon has not been limited to RAWK and Britain, but happens regularly to me here in Germany to. I assume people are pro free speech here and I agree, so personal affronts aside I think the opinions expressed should be within the realms of acceptable discourse in a democratic society, right?

The reality for those people is also a) they probably have legitimate fears and experiences and b) it will be really hard work, cannot recommend.

I have messaged you before because I really admire your posting style. I admire your punchiness.

I was reading the old political forum posts the other day and there was a lot more disagreement from the norm then. Your views then - though pounced upon with the same false assumptions and strawman points by some, and given a good debate by a select few - would have had more backers. I don't know how you keep relative patience when you've explained that you're British enough times to fill a 'Very British problems' companion book.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #229 on: Today at 09:04:49 am »
I cry every night for Jeremy. Imagining the terrible things said behind his back just because he cared so much for Venezuela he'd fuck off for days to Wales to chat with his mates about it. It'd be a terrible thing indeed if those neoliberals of the Fabian Society pushed on with their wicked plans to neoliberalise us back to the 90s just like Tony Blair, who was also identical to Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband and Neil Kinnock but not Michael Foot. Bring back the union block vote to prevent it I say.

Hot takes on Cuba also available.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #230 on: Today at 09:22:47 am »
Couldnt give two shits about him mostly

He came, he lost everything, hes gone.

Yesterdays chip paper mostly.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #231 on: Today at 10:15:52 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 12:02:06 am
what does this semi incoherent, totally abstract non statement even mean?
There really is no mystery. Blair & Bush's war crimes were a total PR disaster. And Blair was a very talented, charismatic Politician, something that cannot be said about any of his successors including Corbyn, unfortunately. But especially Starmer. He's bland even compared to Milliband and Brown FFS.
I'll give you that your syntax is superior to oldfordie's - and only that. In every other respect, fordie is a Colossus to your minnow. Fordie has been one of the most coherent and educational voices at RAWK on a wide variety of subjects, but in particular, Brexit, tariffs, the Single Market, the Customs Union, trade barriers, etc. He's also a thoroughly nice chap. On the other hand, we have you: who chose to insult you interlocutor rather than respond in substance, are stuck in the past (and misunderstand it), and blind to the real and recent damage done to the Party during (and as a result of) Corbyn's tenure. And 'McDonnell is your ideal candidate' to lead the Party!? Clearly the prospect of Labour continuing to remain in Opposition ad infinitum excites you.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #232 on: Today at 10:30:35 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
We cannot emphasize enough how cynical and all encompassing the media smear campaign against Jeremy Corbyn and Momentum was. I will not forget that. The documentary is there for all to see.

The labour internal plotting to get Johnson elected over Corbyn is there for all to see. If it's a real leftist project it will be fought. And there is no doubt that Corbyn was just to nice about it all, constantly apologizing for standing somewhere in the vague vicinity of a Palestinian flag and maybe having spoken to someone who may or may not have antisemitic beliefs. It was a joke, and he seemed weak. And his/labours end position on Brexit was catastrophic. Those concessions I can make. But still, him being so principled and nice made it all to obvious what was happening.

Don't make me quote Thatcher on Tony Blair...


"The labour internal plotting to get Johnson elected over Corbyn is there for all to see"

I'd like to see that please. Have you got actual real evidence of Labour working all-out to get Johnson elected as the Prime Minister of the UK?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #233 on: Today at 10:32:23 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 12:29:57 am
No, because I do not live on the island. Local elections are a slightly different issue. It's complex because of the way the first past the post system works etc.
In Liverpool or Manchester I almost certainly would have voted Labour, yes. Ideally, McDonnell would have been the candidate and Jeremy doing the nice guy stuff in the background. But nay, he was pre-cancelled because they may be duplicitous but not stupid.

'No' would have done
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #234 on: Today at 10:34:52 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 01:13:33 am
I am British. My siblings and family, mostly still in the north west. I also have opinions on Russia. I'm sure the 1990s neoliberals disagree. So what do I share with whom?!

Keir Starmer was literally a 1990s neoliberal, this is going to be great.

"Keir Starmer was literally a 1990s neoliberal, this is going to be great."

He was literally one? I can see plenty of evidence of what he actually did for a living. Have you got any evidence of your claims?

If you're so sure, why don't you personally approach him and accuse him of this publically and to his face? He's a lawyer, so I'd imagine the results would be fairly entertaining.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #235 on: Today at 10:35:06 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:15:52 am
I'll give you that your syntax is superior to oldfordie's - and only that. In every other respect, fordie is a Colossus to your minnow. Fordie has been one of the most coherent and educational voices at RAWK on a wide variety of subjects, but in particular, Brexit, tariffs, the Single Market, the Customs Union, trade barriers, etc. He's also a thoroughly nice chap. On the other hand, we have you: who chose to insult you interlocutor rather than respond in substance, are stuck in the past (and misunderstand it), and blind to the real and recent damage done to the Party during (and as a result of of) Corbyn's tenure. And 'McDonnell is your ideal candidate' to lead the Party!? Clearly the prospect of Labour continuing to remain in Opposition ad infinitum excites you.

Why not? They're not affected if the Tories are perpetually in power.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #236 on: Today at 10:37:50 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 01:44:27 am
Obviously I won't publish private DMs but it's also really worrying to me that I've gotten messages of encouragement that also say they're too afraid to agree in public - this phenomenon has not been limited to RAWK and Britain, but happens regularly to me here in Germany to. I assume people are pro free speech here and I agree, so personal affronts aside I think the opinions expressed should be within the realms of acceptable discourse in a democratic society, right?

The reality for those people is also a) they probably have legitimate fears and experiences and b) it will be really hard work, cannot recommend.

No one has had a go at you from what I've seen.

People have been asking you for actual evidence to back up your claims. RAWK is a fairly open and liberal site - the fact that you're still here and still posting shows that no one is censoring you.

But I'd just like to see your evidence. You've said a few times that it's obvious and there for everyone to see. Which is great.

If it's obvious and it's there for everyone to see then it should be a doddle for you to just present the evidence so that we can all actually see it.

If it's so obvious then I'm sure we'd all have to agree. So off you go then..
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #237 on: Today at 11:07:41 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:04:49 am
I cry every night for Jeremy.

 ;D
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #238 on: Today at 11:48:51 am »
Quote from: petecolonia on Today at 01:44:27 am
Obviously I won't publish private DMs but it's also really worrying to me that I've gotten messages of encouragement that also say they're too afraid to agree in public

What do they fear apart from contradiction?
