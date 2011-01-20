Still to early for me. I'm sorta getting Milliband vibes from him, which frankly isn't good enough.



Left/ right is such a nonsense debate, in politics you need to take ideas from different strands along the spectrum. For me, it's about radical deliverable policies which are grounded in reality, which are broadly popular and the public trust the party to be on their side. Policies which tackle inequalities in society, giving people economic freedom to live their lives how they wish, and promoting British values of tolerance, fairness and optimism.



Labour needs to get out of the comfort zones of the cities, and into towns and villages up and down the UK. If Labour does that, we have a fighting chance of hitting the magical number of 326 seats and more. Having Claire Ainsley and Deborah Mattinson in his inner team, that suggests that's something he's looking at.



For me, tackle the housing crisis so the next generation can afford to get on the housing ladder. Fix social care, people shouldn't have to worry about their future in old age, and early years education with mental health support, breaking down cycles of poverty and all the ills that come with it. This tides in with the violence against women, instead of being reactive to this, we should be more proactive in targeting perpetrators before they ruin lives.