What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
1 (1.6%)
Good
12 (19%)
Average
27 (42.9%)
Poor
10 (15.9%)
Awful
7 (11.1%)
Too early to say
6 (9.5%)

Total Members Voted: 63

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 1251 times)

Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:42:41 pm
You do love defending Keir, don't you.

He just loves bashing the 'Left', no matter what.

They are to blame for absolutely everything  ;)
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:38:18 pm
Fair, although I also think the 'captain hindsight' rhetoric from Boris seems to be pretty true. Starmer should've been in early with demands for lockdowns, mask-wearing, furlough pay and additional support for those that need it. It seemed a lot of the time he was reacting, rather than being proactive.

I'd also argue Starmer has been late to pointing out BoZo's cock-ups too. I feel he's had several opportunities to really dig in deep to the incompetence of BoZo but either is late to reacting or is purposedly waiting to act, for some bizarre reason.

I saw him on the Lorraine TV programme months ago and when asked about this, he said the public didn't want to see him arguing and fighting with the government, they just wanted to see everyone pull together to get us out of the pandemic.

I'm hoping once the Freedom Day bollocks and the rollout bounce has gone, when the true effects of Brexit are being felt, that he then absolutely rips these bastards to pieces with hard evidence of the corruption,lies, failings and loss of life due to his incompetence.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Still to early for me. I'm sorta getting Milliband vibes from him, which frankly isn't good enough.

Left/ right is such a nonsense debate, in politics you need to take ideas from different strands along the spectrum. For me, it's about radical deliverable policies which are grounded in reality, which are broadly popular and the public trust the party to be on their side. Policies which tackle inequalities in society, giving people economic freedom to live their lives how they wish, and promoting British values of tolerance, fairness and optimism.

Labour needs to get out of the comfort zones of the cities, and into towns and villages up and down the UK. If Labour does that, we have a fighting chance of hitting the magical number of 326 seats and more. Having Claire Ainsley and Deborah Mattinson in his inner team, that suggests that's something he's looking at.

For me, tackle the housing crisis so the next generation can afford to get on the housing ladder. Fix social care, people shouldn't have to worry about their future in old age, and early years education with mental health support, breaking down cycles of poverty and all the ills that come with it. This tides in with the violence against women, instead of being reactive to this, we should be more proactive in targeting perpetrators before they ruin lives.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
About all that can be expected considering the situation we have been in during his brief time in the role. As we (hopefully) start to come out of all this mess I think he has to start showing what he is all about and what direction he wants to go in fairly quickly.

He is a massive upgrade on his predecessor.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:42:41 pm
You do love defending Keir, don't you.

Not sure how the above is defending Starmer. But your post follows a pattern I've noted before, of dividing the world into your group and everyone else, with your group being morally right and everyone else being morally wrong. Not being in your group is pandering to the extreme right.

"There's definitely a surge of more extreme right-wingers but I think pandering for their votes isn't exactly instilling confidence in your existing primary voting base.", you said.

What do you make of those former Tories who are uneasy with how the current Tory party is subverting traditional British democratic norms? Is trying to get them to vote Labour "pandering to the more extreme right wingers"?
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:16:01 pm
Still reeling from the 'any other leader would be twenty points ahead' truism turning out to be untrue. That blew my mind. And the fact that it might take more than a nice haircut and an awkward photo op besides a St. George's flag to see the voters come rushing back.

He has successfully identified the main thing the public were calling out for of course, the return of Peter Mandelson. I know I myself have spent the intervening years thinking: "if only there were some kind of ghoulish and unlikeable relic of the victories of nearly a quarter of century ago lurking suspiciously in the background, plotting sinisterly". After years of the impassioned chants of 'give me Mandelson or give me death' we've all heard ringing out across the pubs, parks and public spaces of Britain, the Party have listened. Kudos Keir.

Once again, it's been a mindfuck to recently be alerted to the fact that after five years of brave and principled sabotage, mass resignations, breakaway parties and press tours urging voters not to vote Labour, working against the electoral chances of the Labour Party whilst actually in the Labour Party is actually a bad thing. You live and learn. Obviously I hope these disgusting trot, anti-semite crank scumbags calling Starmer 'Keith' on twitter will be as viciously dealt with as I'm going to presume the Labour candidates who spent five years working against his predecessor have or will be.

I think we call all agree the unity has never been greater and that Starmer has successfully brought together all sides of this fragile and fracturing coalition, we're all pulling in the same direction and that's great. That's super. Should Starmer & his team manage to cobble together enough policies together to form a manifesto before the next election given the slow rate of policy formation so far, then I can't wait to rush out and vote for it. I'm sure it will be as ambitious and dynamic as the man himself is.

................

I'm being sarcastic of course, as others have said I don't see much talent lurking anywhere within the Party on either side so I'm not sure what good getting rid of him would have done.

Obviously the Starmer presented to members in his leadership bid as someone who might make an effort to bring the two sides of Labour together rather than driving even more of wedge between them would have been better (imo) than carrying on the endless factional warfare. The promise of a more respectable and less leaden with baggage version of the Corbyn era sounded perfectly fine (to me, I realise most people in these threads hated him) but y'know the Labour right are obviously on a mission to wipe out any dissention or challenge to their rule. Whatever.

Corbyn was flawed and made myriad mistakes, I'm not an idiot who's blind to that but neither should the Labour right be blind to the millions of votes they lost between 1997 and being booted out of office, or the loss of Scotland etc. But only one side are seemingly expected to learn, moderate themselves, taper expectations or adjust whilst the other just carry right on, forever blaring 'Now That's What I Call 1997!' from their CD Walkman's as the batteries finally run out and the era itself fades from memory, with the strategies they used back then becoming ever less applicable.

Obviously at some stage you presume the people of Britain will get bored of the Tories or simply wake up one day and look around at the ruins that surround them, ruins that once were a vaguely functioning country now gone up in smoke, and wonder: "what the fuck happened?!?" and decide a change might be in order, hard to see at this moment but you've got to hope it comes. Obviously internally lots of us will think: "well, what happened was that you allowed yourself to be conned by Brexit, culture war bullshit, austerity being necessary, flags, and the ludicrous idea that a country run for the benefit of a tiny percentage of a percent at the very top was going to be good for everyone" - but that probably wouldn't be helpful or useful.

I'd imagine Starmer will be the one before the one who can challenge for office, the people around him clearly want to sure things up to make sure those pesky members can't fuck up their path to electability.

I'm not trying to be divisive btw, just attempting to add an alternative view to what on here is often a load of people hurling abuse at lefties, blaming them for everything whilst refusing to accept their brand of Labour was tanking badly and demeaning and dehumanising them with a load of 'crank, trot scum - why won't they fuck off and die?' subtext.

God bless you sir. This is a welcome and refreshing change from the usual round here. Thank you.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:03:38 pm
He just loves bashing the 'Left', no matter what.

They are to blame for absolutely everything  ;)

If Sangria dropped his last sheet of toilet paper in the bowl he would blame it on lefties.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 03:20:53 pm
If Sangria dropped his last sheet of toilet paper in the bowl he would blame it on lefties.

And you'd accuse me of going to the toilet for racist reasons.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:24:23 pm
And you'd accuse me of going to the toilet for racist reasons.

I'd hope you wouldn't keep me up to date with your bowel movements but you do you.

In all seriousness, if Starmer is getting the likes of Sangria quietly onboard, then he is probably doing better than I thought. I had thought that he would be replaced but he is now odds on to last atleast an election.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 03:30:27 pm
I'd hope you wouldn't keep me up to date with your bowel movements but you do you.

In all seriousness, if Starmer is getting the likes of Sangria quietly onboard, then he is probably doing better than I thought. I had thought that he would be replaced but he is now odds on to last atleast an election.

Nice way of implying that I'm the right wing that Starmer has managed to bring on board. Never mind how I voted Labour for decades before Starmer ever appeared on the bill.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Better than Milliband and Corbyn, he's got a difficult job with people attacking him when he gets it wrong and attacking him when he gets it right. They just want Corbyn back at the helm and they think that anything people say avbout Corbyn that he did wrong was 'smears' and lies'

Poison chalice.

He must have muchos cahonas to be even willing to step into the role, so kudos to him for that.
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 03:39:06 pm
Better than Milliband and Corbyn, he's got a difficult job with people attacking him when he gets it wrong and attacking him when he gets it right. They just want Corbyn back at the helm and they think that anything people say avbout Corbyn that he did wrong was 'smears' and lies'

Poison chalice.

He must have muchos cahonas to be even willing to step into the role, so kudos to him for that.

That's what's wrong with the left of centre, and it needs to be solved. But it's only the preliminary, the act that makes Labour at least remotely electable.

A related issue is that Thatcher successfully redefined political discussion so that any platform able to be elected has to recognise it. "Freedom" and "choice". Not bad things per se, but everyone accepts it, even those who affect to hate Thatcher. The Tories instinctively own the terms. And turning away from them to an older political language just makes the speaker (to outsiders anyway) seem out of touch.

Labour needs to find a political language that includes these Thatcherite ideas of "freedom" and "choice", but which involves Labour rather than Tories. Blair had "New". "Solidarity" doesn't cut it. My suggestion is "sustainable".
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:36:23 pm
Nice way of implying that I'm the right wing that Starmer has managed to bring on board. Never mind how I voted Labour for decades before Starmer ever appeared on the bill.

Did not say that. Evidence for him bringing right wing leaning folks in is early at best. You seem more mainstream in your views than I am, but I would not say that most of those are right wing views. Who am I to tell.

I was a member for 18 years, I'm aware that the party has a wide range of views on a wide range of topics.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Worst performances in elections since Attlee was on tidy up duty, EHRC condemnation and list of things which have to be done and an ex-leader and chunk of ex-members adamant they're the victims of it, party left crippled by needing to cover cost of legal actions against it, no sir, no crankery around here, we've had a period of reflection and decided it was Tonty Blair and the soft left's fault.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 03:39:06 pm
Better than Milliband and Corbyn, he's got a difficult job with people attacking him when he gets it wrong and attacking him when he gets it right. They just want Corbyn back at the helm and they think that anything people say avbout Corbyn that he did wrong was 'smears' and lies'

Poison chalice.

He must have muchos cahonas to be even willing to step into the role, so kudos to him for that.
Hes the most left wing leader Labour have had (bar Corbyn) since the 70s..

I do find it odd that hes painted as being from the right wing of the party.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:38:18 pm
Fair, although I also think the 'captain hindsight' rhetoric from Boris seems to be pretty true. Starmer should've been in early with demands for lockdowns, mask-wearing, furlough pay and additional support for those that need it. It seemed a lot of the time he was reacting, rather than being proactive.

I'd also argue Starmer has been late to pointing out BoZo's cock-ups too. I feel he's had several opportunities to really dig in deep to the incompetence of BoZo but either is late to reacting or is purposedly waiting to act, for some bizarre reason.
I think Starmers been pretty good when it comes to exposing the Torys handling of the pandemic, it's all the other stuff like Brexit were I feel disappointed.
Having said that I have to remind myself of what this government have done over the last few years. Starmer would need at least 30 questions at PMQT to properly grill Johnson. there is always something that has to be left for another day. ive seen Starmer rip Johnson apart many times over the last year, Johnson has been sat in his chair looking deflated and speechless a few times. I haven't seen any other politician except for Starmer does this to Johnson so he's certainly not as bad as many make out when it comes to grilling Johnson but people have short memories and forget.


Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:31:17 pm
Why should a left-wing party creep further to the centre and in parts centre-right? There is an appetite for left-wing politics here but a lot of those people have been disengaged and the messaging around Brexit specifically with Corbyn was terrible.

It's why the Labour party has had an exodus of POC and students.

There's definitely a surge of more extreme right-wingers but I think pandering for their votes isn't exactly instilling confidence in your existing primary voting base.

I didn't say pander to extreme right wingers, and the last election proved there isn't a big enough appetite for left wing politics for the Labour Party to get elected
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:09:59 pm
Hes the most left wing leader Labour have had (bar Corbyn) since the 70s..

I do find it odd that hes painted as being from the right wing of the party.

Maybe because he wears a suit? And doesn't fulminate on issues which have little impact on people's lives.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:09:59 pm
Hes the most left wing leader Labour have had (bar Corbyn) since the 70s..

I do find it odd that hes painted as being from the right wing of the party.
It's because he is a Sir, and was a barrister.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Nice to have a thread where people just kick the left, makes a refreshing change.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:12:33 am
He needs to be an MP first, and he's proven himself to be something of a weathervane in the past - not really sure I trust him, but that's politicians for you.

hes been a cabinet member before so has the westminister experience

