Poll

What are your views on Kier Starmer's leadership of the Labour party to date?

Excellent
0 (0%)
Good
7 (22.6%)
Average
15 (48.4%)
Poor
6 (19.4%)
Awful
3 (9.7%)

Total Members Voted: 31

Author Topic: Keir Starmer: your views?  (Read 335 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,201
  • Twitter me bro
Keir Starmer: your views?
« on: Today at 09:46:08 am »
I think RAWK has a broad spectrum of left-wingers so just curious what peoples' thoughts are at this stage.
YNWA.

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,608
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:57:04 am »
Awful, but I've not the foggiest who could replace him.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:59:08 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:57:04 am
Awful, but I've not the foggiest who could replace him.

Burnham?  think he would connect better with the working class
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,894
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:02:00 am »
Probably a 21st century Neil Kinnock. Wont become PM, but his job is largely untangling the mess left behind by previous leaders (I include Brown and Miliband in that).
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,608
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:12:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:59:08 am
Burnham?  think he would connect better with the working class

He needs to be an MP first, and he's proven himself to be something of a weathervane in the past - not really sure I trust him, but that's politicians for you.
Offline L4Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:13:59 am »
Average, but whilst the election is miles away and the govt has such a majority im not sure what I expected from him really?

I think PMQ's he's decent but most people aren't interested in that.

We will see I guess, can't be as bad at the polls as the last fella gifting the tories unprecedented control
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,608
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:15:16 am »
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 10:13:59 am
Average, but whilst the election is miles away and the govt has such a majority im not sure what I expected from him really?

I think PMQ's he's decent but most people aren't interested in that.

We will see I guess, can't be as bad at the polls as the last fella gifting the tories unprecedented control

Not sure about that at all, and that's a pretty risky assumption.
Offline Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 742
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:17:08 am »
Average. I knew he was rather lacking in personality when I voted for him, but I was hoping he would drive forward with a socialist agenda with more backing from the party than the previous leader. Maybe he still will.
Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,991
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:18:05 am »
Average. I dont mind him if Im honest (which is why I didnt select poor). But hes missed too many open goals. The Tories shouldve been flayed alive for their disastrous mismanagement of Covid and obvious corruption/ cronyism. A double whammy that any opposition leader with more charisma wouldve laid bare for all to see. Yes he had to tread carefully at times when the crisis was peaking and the mood was everyone pulling together. But once that faded he shouldve been ruthlessly critical. He might have tried to bebut he hasnt landed any significant blows. And thats not good enough really.
Offline L4Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:18:43 am »
One thing I don't understand is the constant drive from certain party members to go even more left when the country has become more and more right over the past decade or so. You're not gonna turn voters back by going even further left, especially without the press on side.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,061
  • Justice.
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:24:13 am »
About what I expected. Improvements to how he found the party already evident but finding his feet politically while on the job not ideal. So torn between 'good' because the alternative to the direction he's trying to pull the party in was so much worse or 'average' because I don't like to grade on a curve. Think Red Berry has it right. He's got the shit job of tidying up the dirty protest which itself was a result of years of drift.
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:26:57 am »
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 10:18:43 am
One thing I don't understand is the constant drive from certain party members to go even more left when the country has become more and more right over the past decade or so. You're not gonna turn voters back by going even further left, especially without the press on side.

I wonder how many of those demonising any hint of Thatcher's influence on modern politics would go without the freedom and choice that are now the default language of social discussion. I suspect that, whilst being condemned as a neoliberal, I'm more inclined to substantially act against these Thatcherite ideas than these good socialists.

Most of the left have just chosen a side that they feel is morally right, and define everything else outside that group as morally wrong. Without looking at all the things, which they too indulge in, that perpetuate the other side.
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,593
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:29:08 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:24:13 am
About what I expected. Improvements to how he found the party already evident but finding his feet politically while on the job not ideal. So torn between 'good' because the alternative to the direction he's trying to pull the party in was so much worse or 'average' because I don't like to grade on a curve. Think Red Berry has it right. He's got the shit job of tidying up the dirty protest which itself was a result of years of drift.
Pretty much where I am as well
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:39:44 am »
I'd like a "too early to say" option as a better reflection of my views as there's far too much unravelling of past societal divisions to just go wading in and making noticeable improvements straight away. 
Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,584
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:59:05 am »
Basically about par.  Don't find him paticularly inspiring and I don't see a major policy direction that's cutting through, but it's early days and the next election is a couple of years off at least so I'm willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.  He does seem like the kind of boring but competent administrator that I would personally quite like to be running the country but will never get elected because he's hard to make a meme out of.

Bigger problem is the lack of talent more broadly in the party.
Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:59:05 am »
Have been disappointed with him but I realise that he essentially is doing what he was always going to do. I voted based on the electable tag and friends told me how unwise that thinking was. I left the party about 7 months in, but I am hopeful that the polling will turn around, because the alternative is always going to be worse.

Starmer isn't the biggest problem in the party but he is a problem. He might not be such a big problem going against Sunak, I'm hopeful that the appeal of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is holding a lot back at the moment.

In my near two decades as a member, we certainly had leaders I agreed with less, but I recognise that the party will not ever really be a good fit for me anymore.
Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:20:14 am »
The Tories under Johnson have taken UK governance to unprecedented gutter levels.  I'm pleased Starmer hasn't followed them but I wish he would be more forceful in highlighting just how low they've gone.

"Average"
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,593
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:29:36 am »
My gut feeling as well is that being in opposition during COVID is generally a tough job, I think it has generally been good for the incumbent parties who are in charge during the crisis, even those who haven't dealt with it particularly well.

Trump was catastrophically bad at dealing with Covid and still only narrowly lost the presidential election.

Still Labour need to put together a narrative of what they stand for sooner rather than later, a tough balancing act between chasing voters who recently deserted them while not pissing off their base too much
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,687
Re: Keir Starmer: your views?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:31:46 am »
Poor.

He just agrees with everything the government does in regards to the pandemic which has been a shitshow.

He also lacks charisma and is a cure for insomnia when he is on TV.
