Have been disappointed with him but I realise that he essentially is doing what he was always going to do. I voted based on the electable tag and friends told me how unwise that thinking was. I left the party about 7 months in, but I am hopeful that the polling will turn around, because the alternative is always going to be worse.



Starmer isn't the biggest problem in the party but he is a problem. He might not be such a big problem going against Sunak, I'm hopeful that the appeal of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is holding a lot back at the moment.



In my near two decades as a member, we certainly had leaders I agreed with less, but I recognise that the party will not ever really be a good fit for me anymore.