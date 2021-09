Was at both matches at honestly wasn't stressed about it until heading for a slash at half time through the concourse . That was just rammed and with the stuffy heat it made me pretty anxious.

Then after getting home from Burnley someone I shared a car with for 4hrs tested positive also a lad I was with the Saturday of the game. Did a test Thursday and Friday before Chelsea ,thankfully both negative.

Home from Chelsea Monday and over the following days more positive test results from mates. Once again , negative for me.

Fully vaccinated , but who knows ? I may have had it previous and not even realised it. That or my blood is normally 99% alcohol while in Liverpool.