With so much of the population vaccinated when do people think restrictions can really end COVID isnt going away so what position do we have to be in to have full crowds



Only 50% of the population is fully vaccinated (that is including children) no where near to let us run wild and free.Yes we we are seeing less of those test positive needing hosiptalisation but that number is climbing quickly, surely sensible to say 75% of people being fully vaccinated before lifting all restrictions?Hopefully they all will be fully vaccinated by then but I don't get my second till the after the season has started and then it will take a week or two to kick in.At some point you acceptable to live with it, but in my opinnion it is not now. Remember these decisions are being made by politicials that seem to be ignoring the science because someone behind them that is more powerful than those in charge doesn't like it.