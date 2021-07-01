« previous next »
Author Topic: R.I.P. Richard Donner  (Read 66 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES
R.I.P. Richard Donner
« on: Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm »
https://consequence.net/2021/07/richard-donner-dead-obituary/

R.I.P. Richard Donner, Legendary Superman, The Goonies Director, Dead at 91

Richard Donner, the iconic director behind the original Superman: The Movie, The Goonies, and the Lethal Weapon franchise, has died. He was 91 years old.

According to his wife, producer Lauren Schuler Donner, and his business manager, Donner passed away on Monday, July 5th (via Deadline).

Donners legendary career began in television, where he directed episodes of a number of classic series including Gilligans Island, The Twilight Zone, The Fugitive, Get Smart, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Route 66, Perry Mason, and The Wild Wild West. He transitioned to features with the 1968 Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter Lawford starrer Salt and Pepper, a crime comedy that somewhat foreshadowed his future creation of Lethal Weapon.

After 1976s horror hit The Omen, Donner focused almost exclusively on movies. Shortly after that film, he helped invent the superhero blockbuster with 1978s Superman, starring Christopher Reeves as the Man of Steel alongside Margot Kidder and Gene Hackman. Donner also directed much of the sequel, only to push it wildly over budget. He was replaced by Richard Lester, who rewrote and reshot enough of the film to receive a directors credit. After years of rumors and fan campaigning, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut was finally released in 2006.

In the mid-to-late-80s, Donner solidified his legend status with the enduring hit The Goonies (1985) and the franchise spawning Lethal Weapon (1987). He would go on to helm three sequels to that latter Mel Gibson-Danny Glover buddy cop comedy, including 1989s Lethal Weapon 2, 1992s Lethal Weapon 3, and 1998s Lethal Weapon 4. Just last year, Donner confirmed that he was set to return to direct and produce one final Lethal Weapon film, once again with Gibson and Glover front and center.

This is the final one, he told The Telegraph in December 2020. Its both my privilege and duty to put it to bed. Its exciting, actually! [But] its the last one, Ill promise you that.

Other credits to Donners name include the Bill Murray Christmas cult classic Scrooged, Radio Flyer, and the Gibson-starring Maverick and Conspiracy Theory. His final directing project was 2006s 16 Blocks starring Bruce Willis and Yasiin Mos Def Bey.

Donner also had a major impact on Hollywood as a producer. He executive produced The Lost Boys and the Free Willy series, as well as the classic horror anthology Tales from the Crypt. In 2000, he returned to the world of comic books to help revive the superhero genre by executive producing the first X-Men movie. (Lauren Schuler Donner continued to serve as producer for the entire X-Men franchise.) He was also reportedly signed on to produce The Goonies 2, as well as the Goonies re-enactment TV series long in the works at Fox.

Although he never won an Oscar, Donner was honored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2017. This industry is my friend. I love it, he said at the time (via The New York Post). I never thought Id say this, but I want to thank the Academy.

R.I.P. Mate.
Offline Red Ol

  82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
Re: R.I.P. Richard Donner
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:46:51 am »
Omen was a great film - as was Superman. Younger folk will think its very dated now (effects and all that. Which it is) but I loved it so much I bunked off school half a dozen times with my big brother to see it.

RIP and thanks for the memories
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: R.I.P. Richard Donner
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:49:14 am »
RIP

His Lethal Weapons films were my personal faves of his but his first two Superman films are great as well.
Online John_P

Re: R.I.P. Richard Donner
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:55:24 am »
Sad news, Superman, Lethal Weapon and The Goonies though is some legacy to leave when it comes to iconic movies and film series.

Was obsessed with The Goonies as a kid, amazed the copy of the film I'd taped off the TV didn't break we must of watched it  that much.

Love the story from the filming that Donner wouldn't let the kids see the pirate ship set until that days filming so the responses he got on camera would be of the legitimate wow factor of seeing it for the first time.

RIP.
