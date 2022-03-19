Haha get you. Well in.. How ya get hold of that?
They went up on sale on his website like last September / October and promptly sold out, £28 including shipping from the states
Burnham has directed the latest stand up special of Jerry Carmichael, Rothaniel, which deals with some very personal subjects and has been getting raves. Burnham is a talented director too, clearly, and I can't wait to see it.
I might have said it on this thread before but I think that if we get another special out of Bo it'll probably be the last one, he's a really good director.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Inside: Outtakes1 hour of footage he didnt usehttps://youtu.be/5XWEVoI40sE
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.74]