Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #80 on: March 19, 2022, 09:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March 19, 2022, 08:43:43 pm
Haha get you. Well in.. How ya get hold of that?

They went up on sale on his website like last September / October and promptly sold out, £28 including shipping from the states ;D
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #81 on: March 19, 2022, 09:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Snail on March 19, 2022, 09:05:15 pm
They went up on sale on his website like last September / October and promptly sold out, £28 including shipping from the states ;D
Haha Fucking hell. Nice one.  :D I know ya wont sell it but keep an eye on that on Discogs. could be worth a fortune in a bit if its not already
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #82 on: March 19, 2022, 09:53:29 pm »
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #83 on: April 2, 2022, 07:44:58 am »
Burnham has directed the latest stand up special of Jerry Carmichael, Rothaniel, which deals with some very personal subjects and has been getting raves. Burnham is a talented director too, clearly, and I can't wait to see it.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #84 on: April 9, 2022, 10:26:40 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on April  2, 2022, 07:44:58 am
Burnham has directed the latest stand up special of Jerry Carmichael, Rothaniel, which deals with some very personal subjects and has been getting raves. Burnham is a talented director too, clearly, and I can't wait to see it.

I might have said it on this thread before but I think that if we get another special out of Bo it'll probably be the last one, he's a really good director.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #85 on: April 22, 2022, 11:45:31 am »
Quote from: Snail on April  9, 2022, 10:26:40 am
I might have said it on this thread before but I think that if we get another special out of Bo it'll probably be the last one, he's a really good director.

Yeah, I think that might be for the best. Some comedians go on forever and few keep the quality high.

Burnham seems to be a little more diverse than that.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #86 on: May 7, 2022, 12:16:47 pm »
The Dissect podcast is doing a series on Inside. Listened to the first two shows; really good.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #87 on: May 31, 2022, 12:57:14 am »
Been a year since this, and he just tweeted

stand by.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #88 on: May 31, 2022, 07:20:54 am »
Inside: Outtakes

1 hour of footage he didnt use

https://youtu.be/5XWEVoI40sE
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #89 on: May 31, 2022, 03:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May 31, 2022, 07:20:54 am
Inside: Outtakes

1 hour of footage he didnt use

https://youtu.be/5XWEVoI40sE

"Paging Siann to Media and Arts, Siann to Media and Arts."

Great stuff. Just spotted he's releasing a Deluxe version of Inside with the extra tracks.
Re: Bo Burnham: Inside
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:06:40 am »
Having a beer and listening to Inside again. Still think it's extraordinary, and his missus is also one of my favourite artists on earth.

So on that note, and in honour of Post Malone:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7im5LT09a0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7im5LT09a0</a>
