I watched it a little earlier today.

I recently turned 30 and I've struggled with depression and anxiety my entire adult life, I've thought about not being here anymore often without having the energy or bravery to do anything about it. I love my family, but I'm sad all the time and the pandemic made it worse. Climate change is a constant, screeching siren in the background that permeates my every waking moment. I'm so scared.

This film helped me, more than I think any piece of media ever has. The guy is either the best actor I've ever seen, or he gets it - I hope he's okay. All Eyes On Me made me feel like I could take on anything, whilst reminding me that I'm helpless. It moved me profoundly, and I feel a little better now I've watched it. I'm massively grateful to him for making it.

And god, he writes some bangers. He's a genuinely good songwriter.
I saw people talking aboot this on twitter whove been or are in the same boat. Wasnt exactly sure what it was an kept meaning to look at it. Either way, if its helping people good on him. Will have a look at it. Ta and glad it helped you
I saw people talking aboot this on twitter whove been or are in the same boat. Wasnt exactly sure what it was an kept meaning to look at it. Either way, if its helping people good on him. Will have a look at it. Ta and glad it helped you

It's so good, I think I'll watch it again this evening. Just really struck a chord with me.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 04:48:35 pm
It's so good, I think I'll watch it again this evening. Just really struck a chord with me.
Its good that something like this can do that. Ive had bouts myself when i was younger cos of stuff happening to me. Keep it bottled up etc an as ya know yaself its not a good thing to do or place to be in/ at. Ill defo have a look at this now cos from what ive heard from you all it seems rather unique what hes done
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Rx_p3NW7gQ

The proper video of All Eyes On Me. Unreal.
