I watched it a little earlier today.



I recently turned 30 and I've struggled with depression and anxiety my entire adult life, I've thought about not being here anymore often without having the energy or bravery to do anything about it. I love my family, but I'm sad all the time and the pandemic made it worse. Climate change is a constant, screeching siren in the background that permeates my every waking moment. I'm so scared.



This film helped me, more than I think any piece of media ever has. The guy is either the best actor I've ever seen, or he gets it - I hope he's okay. All Eyes On Me made me feel like I could take on anything, whilst reminding me that I'm helpless. It moved me profoundly, and I feel a little better now I've watched it. I'm massively grateful to him for making it.



And god, he writes some bangers. He's a genuinely good songwriter.