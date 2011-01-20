I dont think England fans are tribal at all to be honest. There is just a real loud horrible section of them that drowns out the really good section. The ones that boo solidarity efforts, the ones that boo other countries national anthem, the ones that utter truly disgusting shit on social media about a young fan crying. It isnt tribalism, its just nastiness and dickishness and for whatever reason England suffers from it more than a lot of other countries when it comes to football - there are many deeper reasons to this I am sure.
I think for smaller countries it can be easier, Wales for instance, there is only 3 pro teams I think, and national team fans tend to pull together partly because of that - the national team is simply Wales biggest football team, you never see the element of fans hating certain players because of club loyalties, they all are embraced so long as they give their all. So no tribalism there.
For the US, I think its more how people are brought up with sport, you go to games here of most sports - there is no real away fans element - i.e. if they go the just mingle, no segregation, there is no sort of banding together that would maybe encourage tribalism. Although I think in MLS and soccer here it may be something that happens more - I dont follow it, so cant comment. But in sports such as hockey and baseball, its more a spectable, and fans are never segregated. Like with everything, it comes from what you know.
So no, they arent more tribal. Its something else.