Author Topic: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?  (Read 1192 times)

Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« on: Yesterday at 01:05:53 pm »
England is a complicated old place.

There is friction between fans of different football teams, there are long-running areas of friction between cities, there are frictions between urban and rural, there are frictions between north and south, there are frictions between right and left and also Royalists and Anti-Royalists. Then you have hundreds of years of random other things that divde the nation.


When I see Spain or Italy or 'Merica or Brazil or any other nation, it seems that the fans of football and people that just watch it seem to get along and all seem to pull together and enjoy their spectacle of their team doing well.


Possibly because I live in Liverpool this doesn't really happen here and having spoken to mates around the country about this, it quite often doesn't happen elsewhere either. There are loads of fans that want England to do well, but there are just as many that really don't.

Is this exclusive to England or do other countries have die-hard fans that don't want their National team to do well?



** Obviously the divides in England are far more than just fans and also far more than just the tribal nature of football rivalry
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:10:01 pm »
What about Scotland?
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:17:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:10:01 pm
What about Scotland?

Scotland seem to all back Scotland when they play (I could be wrong though, but that's the feeling I've got - I've worked with Hearts, Rangers, Celtic and other Scottish fans and they all seem 100% behind Scotland whenever they play, no matter what their club allegiances are..)
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:20:53 pm »
I dont think England fans are tribal at all to be honest. There is just a real loud horrible section of them that drowns out the really good section. The ones that boo solidarity efforts, the ones that boo other countries national anthem, the ones that utter truly disgusting shit on social media about a young fan crying.  It isnt tribalism, its just nastiness and dickishness and for whatever reason England suffers from it more than a lot of other countries when it comes to football - there are many deeper reasons to this I am sure. 

I think for smaller countries it can be easier, Wales for instance, there is only 3 pro teams I think, and national team fans tend to pull together partly because of that - the national team is simply Wales biggest football team, you never see the element of fans hating certain players because of club loyalties, they all are embraced so long as they give their all.  So no tribalism there.

For the US, I think its more how people are brought up with sport, you go to games here of most sports - there is no real away fans element - i.e. if they go the just mingle, no segregation, there is no sort of banding together that would maybe encourage tribalism. Although I think in MLS and soccer here it may be something that happens more - I dont follow it, so cant comment. But in sports such as hockey and baseball, its more a spectable, and fans are never segregated.  Like with everything, it comes from what you know.

So no, they arent more tribal. Its something else. 
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:21:07 pm »
There's the Celtic and Rangers problem with Scotland.

Even Wales you get a lot of trouble between Cardiff and Swansea fans. Ultimately though, they get behind their country.

In Spain you've got the Basque and Catalan separatists and the Barca/Real rivalry that often rears its head. That's somewhere even with differences there's not so much a case of them ultimately uniting behind a common cause in Spain.

I think with the England national team there's an inbuilt Brexit mentality among the matchgoing hardcore and S*n reading/talksport listening reactionary wankers.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:23:22 pm »
Its probably no worse than anywhere else, its just that were here in the middle of it and as such are much more aware of it.  From outside the country all people likely see is a (semi) packed Wembley, the clips of fan zones, the cheering, the flag waving, the front pages and the media frenzy.  They wont see the people who arent arsed purely because those people are generally confined to comments pages, and forums etc. Its not like there are marches or protests or anything, ambivalence isnt much of a news story. So it may well appear that England is pulling together. 

Id even go so far as to say that there are probably swathes of the country that arent normally football fans and only jump on the bandwagon when the international team do well, that dont realise that there is a mildly anti international team/football sentiment amongst some fans and groups of fans.

Theres probably fans in Italy/Spain/wherever wondering why they dont all get behind their national team like the English do.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:34:05 pm »
The issue here is heavily based on how you view nationalism. For example Northern Ireland/Republic teams. As with many other issues there are many factors which can be present from economic and social to political beliefs.

Enlgand faces many of the same issues as other national teams.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:48:09 pm »
There is a very small fringe within the old firm which will support England (Rangers fans) or Ireland (Celtic fans) but the vast majority put the rivalry aside when it comes to Scotland.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:52:24 pm »
Barcelona/Catalonia, Real Madrid/Castile Spain, etc. Local tribalism co-exists with football everywhere. England is more fortunate in that club tribalism mostly exists in and of itself, rather than as an outlet for other, more toxic tribalisms.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:05:23 pm »
England has some wanker fans, like any other team. The anthem booing is horrible behaviour, as it was in 2017 when the Italian fans booed the Swedish anthem (very classy from Buffon clapping the Swedes, by the way!). All England fans I know were disgusted by the Scottish anthem being booed.

On the general tribalism in football, it's interesting that in the first half of the 20th century in England, players would often represent rival clubs - Sir Matt Busby, Liverpool captain, being a great example. I just can't imagine he had to put up with any abuse from City or Liverpool fans after joining United. You can just imagine the vitriol he'd (or anyone moving between similar sets of clubs) get today.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:11:25 pm »
I was in Lisbon for the last Euros and the streets were lined with cheering Portugal fans (funny that) they seemed really passionate

But it was nice, heartwarming in a way. Except them booing when Ronaldo went off  :D

There's a Welsh lad in work and even the bosses are picking on him for not supporting England.

Neither do I, though I keep a lid on it..

Went for a pint after my second jab a few weeks back and it was the same time as the first England match of the tourney. One of the pubs got a troop of England fans in doing the low voiced ENGEEERRLUNNND thing and telling the bar staff to fuck off when asked to keep it down (singing in pubs was / is? forbidden I think) but it came across as dead antisocial.. and, being hours later, weird - I'm not that when Liverpool win, I celebrated us winning things but mannn not telling people to fuck off if I'm being a pain
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 01:05:53 pm
England is a complicated old place.

There is friction between fans of different football teams, there are long-running areas of friction between cities, there are frictions between urban and rural, there are frictions between north and south, there are frictions between right and left and also Royalists and Anti-Royalists. Then you have hundreds of years of random other things that divde the nation.


When I see Spain or Italy or 'Merica or Brazil or any other nation, it seems that the fans of football and people that just watch it seem to get along and all seem to pull together and enjoy their spectacle of their team doing well.


Possibly because I live in Liverpool this doesn't really happen here and having spoken to mates around the country about this, it quite often doesn't happen elsewhere either. There are loads of fans that want England to do well, but there are just as many that really don't.

Is this exclusive to England or do other countries have die-hard fans that don't want their National team to do well?



** Obviously the divides in England are far more than just fans and also far more than just the tribal nature of football rivalry


If youve watched the Diego Maradona documentary recently youll see the divide between the north & south of Italy
Plus if you watch anything to do with River Plate & Boca Juniors on Argentina

Just as examples lots of divisions elsewhere in the world

England is not unique in its football fan rivalry on a club level


About people supporting England or not was done a lot in the Euros thread

Suffice to say just to add what I think makes the UK & Ireland unique is in such a small land mass you have the 5 countries be it England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland

Within that many of us have various degrees of ancestry often mixed from these 5 countries. From parents to grandparents & so forth

Creating an ancestral web of complexities individual to each person to what they identify as and who they have a soft spot for

Add on the complexities of wars & conflicts with each other , political , class system & religious issues coupled with rivalries & divides between regions, towns & cities often within the same countries .

Its a mess if you grow up in the UK you understand but also cant explain it . If that makes sense


Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:54:24 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 02:45:59 pm

If youve watched the Diego Maradona documentary recently youll see the divide between the north & south of Italy
Plus if you watch anything to do with River Plate & Boca Juniors on Argentina

Just as examples lots of divisions elsewhere in the world

England is not unique in its football fan rivalry on a club level


About people supporting England or not was done a lot in the Euros thread

Suffice to say just to add what I think makes the UK & Ireland unique is in such a small land mass you have the 5 countries be it England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland

Within that many of us have various degrees of ancestry often mixed from these 5 countries. From parents to grandparents & so forth

Creating an ancestral web of complexities individual to each person to what they identify as and who they have a soft spot for

Add on the complexities of wars & conflicts with each other , political , class system & religious issues coupled with rivalries & divides between regions, towns & cities often within the same countries .

Its a mess if you grow up in the UK you understand but also cant explain it . If that makes sense




And as the original home of football, each of the regional rivalries has its own identity stretching back before international competition. See county cricket and its old primacy over the England team. See also regimental traditions in the military, and how the regiment has at times been detrimental to the Army's overall coordination.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:58:07 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 02:45:59 pm

If youve watched the Diego Maradona documentary recently youll see the divide between the north & south of Italy
Plus if you watch anything to do with River Plate & Boca Juniors on Argentina

Just as examples lots of divisions elsewhere in the world

England is not unique in its football fan rivalry on a club level


About people supporting England or not was done a lot in the Euros thread

Suffice to say just to add what I think makes the UK & Ireland unique is in such a small land mass you have the 5 countries be it England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland

Within that many of us have various degrees of ancestry often mixed from these 5 countries. From parents to grandparents & so forth

Creating an ancestral web of complexities individual to each person to what they identify as and who they have a soft spot for

Add on the complexities of wars & conflicts with each other , political , class system & religious issues coupled with rivalries & divides between regions, towns & cities often within the same countries .

Its a mess if you grow up in the UK you understand but also cant explain it . If that makes sense




Yeah I obviously know of the inter-club rivalry mate - it was more to do with do other countries put that aside when their National team play?

In England many absolutely don't.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 01:17:21 pm
Scotland seem to all back Scotland when they play (I could be wrong though, but that's the feeling I've got - I've worked with Hearts, Rangers, Celtic and other Scottish fans and they all seem 100% behind Scotland whenever they play, no matter what their club allegiances are..)
I've never lived in Glasgow or Scotland in general, but I always had the feeling a lot of Celtic fans up there were more aligned with following Eire.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 02:58:07 pm
Yeah I obviously know of the inter-club rivalry mate - it was more to do with do other countries put that aside when their National team play?

In England many absolutely don't.

England (and IIRC the other home nations) declined invitations to the World Cup until 1950 because the "competition" was an irrelevance, and inter-club competition and home internationals were more important. England does not have a Football Association of England; it is simply the Football Association. The UK is AFAIK the only country to enter multiple teams for FIFA competitions. Football's history in England is more strongly weighted towards clubs and other pre-international bodies than other countries.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 03:32:44 pm
I've never lived in Glasgow or Scotland in general, but I always had the feeling a lot of Celtic fans up there were more aligned with following Eire.

Some do but it's not many in my experience, having lived in Glasgow for 6 years.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:51:35 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 02:45:59 pm

If youve watched the Diego Maradona documentary recently youll see the divide between the north & south of Italy ...snip

That documentary also showed that when Italy played Argentina in Naples in the World Cup semi-final, there was genuine concern that the local crowd would be cheering on Argentina because of Maradona, and the fact that Neapolitans are treated like absolute scum by the rest of Italy (I know, I'm married to one!).
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:02:49 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 02:45:59 pm

Within that many of us have various degrees of ancestry often mixed from these 5 countries. From parents to grandparents & so forth

Creating an ancestral web of complexities individual to each person to what they identify as and who they have a soft spot for


WHP - what a truly great post. I lived in Southern Belgium for a while (Wallonie) where you have a strong Italian immigrant community, many of whom arrived due to economic reasons. The immigration was many, many years ago, yet the Italian community struggles to support Belgium. Absolutely fascinating to watch this close up.

An ancestral web of complexities in which the ancestors were fundamentally economic migrants that retained a very close connection to their home country for many reasons, most of which were based on the idea that they were 'others' in their adopted country.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:02:56 pm »
I've always felt England is a country at war with itself. Postcode areas at war with each other. Rival families at war with each other. 'Local businessmen' at war with each other. Towns at war with other towns, cities with other cities. The North with the South. The rich with the poor. The Tories with everyone else. The right with the left etc etc... Mind you, as a whole, the human race is at war with itself and always has been.

To me, England is a country that both hates itself and everyone else, yet somehow still feels superior to everyone else too. Some will pull together when England play, but much of it stems from mutual xenophobia and other corrosive things such as nationalism and patriotism.

I'm not really sure how in pans out elsewhere in the world. I know there are many horrible and destructive club rivalries, but I don't know if they are put aside when their national teams play. I wonder about the Basque regions and Catalonia. Do they put all that aside and follow Spain? When I was in Krakow, Poland, I was advised not to wear a Cracovia or Wisla shirt in public for the risk of getting an axe in my head. Do they put all that aside and follow Poland together? I don't really know.

I've always thought England (and the UK in general) was a place tearing itself apart, but the more I travel the more i see it as a human thing rather than an English/British thing. Overall, humans just don't tend to get along with other humans very well.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:05:59 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 03:42:40 pm
Some do but it's not many in my experience, having lived in Glasgow for 6 years.
Thanks for the clarification. As an outsider, it's difficult to get a fuller picture because we only really get to see and hear about the polarisation in attitudes up there.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:21:07 pm
In Spain you've got the Basque and Catalan separatists and the Barca/Real rivalry that often rears its head. That's somewhere even with differences there's not so much a case of them ultimately uniting behind a common cause in Spain.

Spain could best be described as what it would be like in the UK if the whole nation had one team and it was called "England". It's been institutionalised long enough that they have some support from Catalonia and Basque-land (as I like to call it in English because it deserves a real name just like "Baskien" in my language) but it's rather muted compared to the nation as a whole.

Ukraine and Bosnia are examples where a lot of the population in specific regions are actively against the national team for ethnical or tribal affiliation reasons and support Russia or Croatia/Serbia but that's a completely different story since those are a lot more unstable and fragile countries than Spain is today.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:05:59 pm
Thanks for the clarification. As an outsider, it's difficult to get a fuller picture because we only really get to see and hear about the polarisation in attitudes up there.

Yeah you only hear about the worst of things on the news from outside - the same applies to everything really.

Not downplaying the issues but the majority aren't interested in the sectarian stuff.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:02:56 pm
To me, England is a country that both hates itself and everyone else, yet somehow still feels superior to everyone else too.
I often think that also mate. And while I can admit its easy to understand, I'm also adamant that its all unnecessary. People chose to act like that.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 03:51:35 pm
That documentary also showed that when Italy played Argentina in Naples in the World Cup semi-final, there was genuine concern that the local crowd would be cheering on Argentina because of Maradona, and the fact that Neapolitans are treated like absolute scum by the rest of Italy (I know, I'm married to one!).

Maradona was only a symptom. It was the forced inclusion of the Strawberry. Couldn't just leave well enough alone with just Chocolate and Vanilla, could ya!. Its like taking Fire and Ice and adding Mud, Strawberry's fine but its not a palate match for the other two. How many times you pull out the carton and C and V are down the bottom and you've got a 1/3 carton of strawberry ice cream! Step away, Pariah !!! Come back when you're sorry and bring more chocolate with you.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:56:40 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 05:23:44 pm
I often think that also mate. And while I can admit its easy to understand, I'm also adamant that its all unnecessary. People chose to act like that.
Yes, that's true. We are all responsible for how we act. It doesn't have to be this way.

We live in a rather bizarre country, but there are still an awful lot of amazing, fantastic human beings here too.

I suppose it's very similar to what Elmo said about Scotland on this kind of topic. We only really get to hear about the actions of the balloon-heads and the good people fly under the radar. Life eh!
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:04:53 pm »
I think the media plays a big part in this. We used to have neutral comms on all games. They used to talk about what was happening and were not given a platform just to talk about their ex clubs and favourites.

This is a Sky thing and others that have climbed on the bandwagon since like BT sport. They have done nothing but drive wedges in between fan bases. We have gone from the 'friendly' derby in our case were blues and reds would stand side by side to non stop bile, jealousy and simply hate.

Most pundits stir things at every opportunity too and pass it off as banter if they get pulled up on it.

Not been watching the Euro's but did notice the FA warning about anti German songs and possible bans before the game. That made me wonder if they will finally put an end to the shitty songs our rivals sing about our club but probably not.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:32:29 pm »
Reminds me of the sheer venomous vitriol between Ajax and Feyenoord fans, thats literally all forgotten the minute the Oranje play.

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:02:56 pm
To me, England is a country that both hates itself and everyone else, yet somehow still feels superior to everyone else too. Some will pull together when England play, but much of it stems from mutual xenophobia and other corrosive things such as nationalism and patriotism.

I've always thought England (and the UK in general) was a place tearing itself apart, but the more I travel the more i see it as a human thing rather than an English/British thing. Overall, humans just don't tend to get along with other humans very well.
All of this is true to an extent, but speaking personally the issue I think is more the English are not team players, literally. Many of us on RAWK actively want England to lose because of the Scouse outsider and superiority complex. The NT squad is largely always made up of the usual overhyped Manchester and London-based players, many of whom we find are less than likeable to put it mildly. Likewise we refuse to identify with England supporters, the gammon Brexit-voting pricks who read the shitrag S*n, watch Sky, and whose chants are variations on who are ya.

Then theres the sheer arrogance the English media fuel, which makes it so much more fun when Iceland and (heres hoping) Denmark knock us out. Its the same with the French, everyone loved seeing the Swiss rolling them over the other night. And behind the scenes as we now know, there were more divisions and passive hostility than you could shake an onion baguette at.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:00:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:32:29 pm


The NT squad is largely always made up of the usual overhyped Manchester and London-based players, many of whom we find are less than likeable to put it mildly.


This is bollocks mate a myth

Up till now heres the amount of players supplied to England by top 5 clubs  :wave

Tottenham 78 ( players)
Aston Villa 76
Liverpool 74
Everton 69
Manchester United 69

I think youll see two clubs from one city in particular supplied quite a few
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 03:32:44 pm
I've never lived in Glasgow or Scotland in general, but I always had the feeling a lot of Celtic fans up there were more aligned with following Eire.

Thats true unfortunately and to a lesser extent rangers fans with england but  thats not nearly as much as the celtic fans with ROI
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm »
What do you mean by "tribal"? 

As John and SoS have alluded to, I think England has a major identity crisis, but in terms of "tribal"?  I see the term "nationalism", and there are countries out there, with their Ultras, that are far more tribal than England have been over the past 30-40 years.
Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:47:24 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 09:00:25 pm
This is bollocks mate a myth

Up till now heres the amount of players supplied to England by top 5 clubs  :wave

Tottenham 78 ( players)
Aston Villa 76
Liverpool 74
Everton 69
Manchester United 69

I think youll see two clubs from one city in particular supplied quite a few

This team today;

Man City (4)
    Kyle Walker
    John Stones
    Raheem Sterling
    Phil Foden
   
Man United (4*)
    Harry Maguire
    Luke Shaw
    Jadon Sancho*
    Marcus Rashford

Everton (2)
    Jordan Pickford
    Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Villa (2)
    Jack Grealish
    Tyrone Mings

Chelsea (2)
    Mason Mount
    Ben Chilwell

Leeds United (1)
    Kalvin Phillips

West Ham (1)
    Declan Rice

Spurts (1)
    Harry Kane

Liverpool (1)
    Jordan Henderson

Atletico Madrid (1)
    Kieran Trippier

Sheffield United (1)
    Aaron Ramsdale

Wolves (1)
    Conor Coady

West Brom (1)
    Sam Johnstone

Re: Are English fans** more tribal** than any other fans in the world?
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:27:34 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 12:47:24 am
This team today;

Man City (4)
    Kyle Walker
    John Stones
    Raheem Sterling
    Phil Foden
   
Man United (4*)
    Harry Maguire
    Luke Shaw
    Jadon Sancho*
    Marcus Rashford

Everton (2)
    Jordan Pickford
    Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Villa (2)
    Jack Grealish
    Tyrone Mings

Chelsea (2)
    Mason Mount
    Ben Chilwell

Leeds United (1)
    Kalvin Phillips

West Ham (1)
    Declan Rice

Spurts (1)
    Harry Kane

Liverpool (1)
    Jordan Henderson

Atletico Madrid (1)
    Kieran Trippier

Sheffield United (1)
    Aaron Ramsdale

Wolves (1)
    Conor Coady

West Brom (1)
    Sam Johnstone




Proved my point thanks Andy . You can see I posted the club players represented & combined Liverpool & Everton have the most .

Other factor forgotten is Liverpool had many England internationals in the 1970s but by the time the 80s came around a lot of your team was Irish & Scottish with a bit of Welsh, Zimbabwean, Aussie, Israeli, Danish 

Liverpool based clubs , 3 would have been 4 but for TAA injury
London based clubs , 4
Man Utd, 3 at start of tournament 4 due to new signing
Man City 4 . Only due to their recent success last 10 years would they have 4 . Over last 50 years lucky to have had 4 in total at all tournaments
